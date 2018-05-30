3 Lucky Customers to Win a 2018 Ford 150, 2018 Ford Explorer, 2018 Ford Mustang or $50,000 this Summer

Sheetz Launches “My Free Ride” Summer Shweepstakes

Altoona, PA (May 30, 2018) – Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing, family-owned and operated convenience store chains, will launch its “My Free Ride” Summer Shweepstakes on June 1, 2018, giving customers a chance to win a featured 2018 vehicle or $50,000 cash during each month of June, July and August of the 2018 summer season.

To enter to win, customers must purchase the below specified “My Free Ride” Summer Shweepstakes promotional combos using their registered MySheetz Card:

• June – 2018 Ford F150: Two 20 oz Mountain Dews and any Sheetz signature MTO food item.

• July – 2018 Ford Explorer: Two 18.5 oz Gold Peak teas and any Sheetz signature MTO item.

• August – 2018 Ford Mustang: Two 16 oz Monster Energy Drinks and any Sheetz signature MTO item.

(Winning customers also have the option to claim a $50,000 cash prize substitute)

“I can’t wait to see our MySheetz Card customers making their next Sheetz Run in their brand new, 2018 Ford vehicles, ready to fuel up and eat up,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategy at Sheetz. “What is more fun than giving away cars to our loyal Sheetz Freakz, all summer long?”

One winner will be chosen at the end of June, July and August (on or after the 10th day of each month) and will be informed through the contact information they provide in their MySheetz Card registration. Every time customers purchase the featured combo for the specified month, they earn one entry into the contest. Total number of contest entries is unlimited. Customers can use their MySheetz Card app to track their entries.

Customers can learn more about the “My Free Ride” Summer Shweepstakes, and read rules and regulations, by going to www.Sheetz.com/MyFreeRide.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing, family-owned and operated convenience store chains, with more than $6.4 billion in revenue and more than 18,200 employees. The company operates more than 565 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Best Places to Work for Women, Best Workplaces for Millennials and by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).