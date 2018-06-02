Financial planning forum scheduled for June 11

Are you working on your personal retirement plans, want advice on Social Security, know how to spot a scam, or just want to make the most of your retirement income? If so, you’ll want to come to the SourcePoint Financial Planning Forum, to be held from 4:15 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 11.

The free forum, presented by First Commonwealth Bank and led by SourcePoint’s Trusted Advisors, starts off with registration and a reception, followed by three, hour-long sessions offering four classes for a total 12 different topics related to financial planning for older adults. Delaware County residents can attend up to three classes of their choice, one per session.

“As people near retirement age, careful financial, tax, insurance, and estate planning becomes more important,” said SourcePoint Executive Director Bob Horrocks, “This event offers a wonderful opportunity for our community to learn from the professionals in our Trusted Advisors program, so they can make wise decisions regarding these important issues.”

Topics include: The Next Now 2018; Outsmart the Scammers, Tax-Smart Lifetime Income Planning; 2018 Tax Planning with New Tax Changes; Is Your Estate Plan Right for You and Your Family; Five Keys to Retiring Fearlessly and Social Security; Income Planning Strategies for Today’s Retirees; Ways to Help Favorite Charities Today & Tomorrow; Estate Planning and Probate; Planning and Market Risk; and Peace of Mind Planning.

Register at MySourcePoint.org/financial-planning-forum.

Other forum sponsors include Interim Healthcare, Lifetime Financial Growth, Peak Financial, Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center and Thrivent Financial.

The complete list of SourcePoint’s Trusted Advisors is at MySourcePoint.org/trustedadvisors. Newly added members include David Anderson of Thrivent Financial, Charles Kotzin of Bankers Life, Dennis Ku of Bankers Life and Bankers Life Securities and James Roesch of Creative Financial Insurance.

For more information, call SourcePoint at 740-363-6677.

Special to The Sunbury News

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

