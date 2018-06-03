Powell woman honored with pharmacist award

The Ohio Pharmacists Association (OPA) announced last month that Emlah Tubuo, R.Ph., PharmD of Powell, is the 2018 recipient of the Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award.

The Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award recognizes a pharmacist who has graduated in the last 10 years and made significant contributions to the profession of pharmacy. The award is sponsored by Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company.

Tubuo is assistant pharmacy leader for The Kroger Company, practicing at the Short North Kroger Pharmacy in Columbus, where she helped develop a successful immunization program and medication therapy management program for their patients. She is recipient of Kroger’s Leader in Patient Care and Outstanding Mentor awards.

Tubuo earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy. She was awarded OSU’s Preceptor of the Year award in 2016 and the Josephine Sitterle Failer Alumni Award in 2018.

“While many young pharmacists have made significant contributions to their communities and to public health as a whole, Emlah Tubuo’s commitment to the profession goes well beyond her work responsibilities. Her passion and respect for patient care development is seemingly limitless,” said Ernest Boyd, OPA executive director.

OPA, established in 1879, represents more than 4,000 pharmacists, pharmacy educators, and pharmacy students throughout the state. It is OPA’s mission to unite the profession of pharmacy and encourage interprofessional relations, while promoting public health through education, discussion and legislation.

News services have reported that Jonathan Juravich, 35, an art teacher at Liberty Tree Elementary School in the Olentangy Local School District, did not win the National Teacher of the Year. He was one of four finalists across the United States to be considered for the honor from the Council of Chief State School Officers.

A graduate of Otterbein University in Westerville originally from Pittsburgh, the button-making Juravich was named the 2018 Ohio Teacher of the Year by the Ohio Department of Education in September.

The National Teacher of the Year is Mandy Manning, an English teacher and intervention specialist at Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington.

Gahanna student to be honored for outstanding volunteer service at award presentation

Vanessa McCoy of Gahanna, a senior at Ohio Connections Academy, will be presented with an engraved bronze medallion to recognize her selection as a Distinguished Finalist for Ohio in the 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Vanessa works year-round to support an annual Thanksgiving food box distribution, an event run by the local foundation where she’s been volunteering since 2012.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), represent the United States’ largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service. All middle and high schools in the U.S., along with all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light’s HandsOn Network, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award last November. Two State Honorees—one middle and one high school student—plus a select number of Distinguished Finalists from each state and the District of Columbia were selected based on criteria such as personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.

For more information on the rest of this year’s Prudential Spirit of Community Awards State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

