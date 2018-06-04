Delaware County – Donate a Fan Program

The Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (EMA), in coordination with People In Need (PIN) of Delaware County, Inc., are asking for donations of NEW box fans.

All fans collected will go to Delaware County residents that are served by People in Need. The fan drive runs until September 15 or until cooler weather prevails.

Donation Stations are listed below and include all Delaware County District Library branches, Delaware County EMS and fire stations.

Fire Departments/Districts

Elm Valley Joint Fire District (310), 9821 US Route 42 N. Ashley, Ohio 43003

Berlin Township, Fire Department (390) 2708 Lackey Old State Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

BST&G Fire District (350) 350 W. Cherry St., Sunbury, Ohio 43074

Concord Township Fire Department (340) 7990 Dublin Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware City Fire Department (301) 99 S. Liberty St., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware City Fire Department (302) 683 Pittsburg Dr., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware City Fire Department (303) 1320 West Central Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015

Genoa Township Fire Department (440) 7049 Big Walnut Rd., Galena, Ohio 43021

Harlem Township Fire Department (450) 3883 S. St. Rt. 605, Galena, Ohio 43021

Liberty Township Fire Department (321) 7761 Liberty Rd., Powell, Ohio 43065

Liberty Township Fire Department (322) 10150 Sawmill Rd., Powell, Ohio 43065

Orange Township Fire Department (361) 7700 Gooding Blvd., Delaware, Ohio 43035

Orange Township Fire Department (362) 7307 S. Old State Rd., Lewis Center, Ohio 43035

Porter/Kingston Fire District (380) 12844 Olive Green Rd., Sunbury, Ohio 43074 *

Radnor Township Fire Department ((430) 4061 OH-203, Radnor, OH 43066

Scioto Township Fire Department (370) 3737 Ostrander Rd., Ostrander, Ohio 43061

Tri-Township Fire District (331) 495 Sunbury Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Tri-Township Fire District (332) 660 Coover Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware County EMS Stations

Delaware County EMS Station #1 (462) 909 US 23 North, Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware County EMS Station #2 (461) 283 W. Granville St., Sunbury, Ohio 43074

Delaware County EMS Station #3 (461) 6226 Third Ave., Lewis Center, Ohio 43035

Delaware County EMS Station #4 (462) 4095 SR 203, Radnor, Ohio 43066

Delaware County EMS Station #5 (462) 245 W. High St., Ashley, Ohio 43003

Delaware County EMS Station #6 (461) 12844 Olive Green Rd., Sunbury, Ohio 43074

Delaware County EMS Station #7 (461) 7177-A Northgate Way, Westerville, Ohio 43082

Delaware County EMS Station #8 (462) 6457 US Hwy 36 West, Ostrander, Ohio 43061

Delaware County EMS Station #9 (461) 13961 Woodtown Rd., Galena, Ohio 43021

Delaware County EMS Station #10 (462) 2708 Lackey Old State Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware County District Library Branches *

Delaware County District Library 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015

Orange Branch 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware, OH 43015

Ostrander Branch 75 N. Fourth St., Ostrander, OH 43061

Powell Branch 460 S. Liberty Rd., Powell, OH 43065

EMA would also like to remind residents that the Delaware County District Library has offered their air-conditioned locations to residents wanting to beat the heat and cool down. Visit a library branch to chill out with a good book!

EMA Office: 10 Court St. Delaware, Ohio 43015

PIN Office: 138 Johnson Dr. Delaware, Ohio 43015

For more information on donating a new box fan, visit: www.delcoema.org-click on DONATE A FAN. Or call Delaware County Emergency Management at 740-833-2180.

The BST&G fire station in Sunbury is among drop-off sites for fan donations. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_BSTG-fan-donation.jpg The BST&G fire station in Sunbury is among drop-off sites for fan donations.

SUNBURY NEWS

Submitted

Information for this story was provided by Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Information for this story was provided by Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.