SourcePoint volunteers honored for service

Each year since 1994, SourcePoint has recognized and honored its valued volunteers with a Volunteer Appreciation Event. This year’s celebration took place April 17 during National Volunteer Month.

The dinner, which was prepared and served by SourcePoint staff, celebrated the contributions and accomplishments of SourcePoint’s volunteers. The evening was presented by OhioHealth and Willow Brook Christian Communities, and sponsored by The Inn at Olentangy Trail, Ohio Living Sarah Moore and VRI Cares.

“SourcePoint has more than 700 active volunteers who assist with programs and services that help Delaware County older adults,” said Executive Director Bob Horrocks. “In 2017, volunteers donated 61,000 hours of service to SourcePoint, which equates to a contribution of time valued at just under $1.5 million.”

Horrocks also pointed out that last year, volunteers cooked, packed, and delivered more than 190,000 meals and served nearly 27,000 meals in community dining centers. Meals on Wheels volunteers drove 165,000 miles and served 1,053 clients. Other volunteers drove 1,036 individuals to medical appointments and assisted with many of the enrichment center’s 13,000 health and wellness programs.

Special achievement awards were presented to Beth Kastle, Delaware; Joe and Toni Korleski, Lewis Center; Kathy Lieske, Delaware; Gary and Sandy Must, Delaware; John and Nancy Ogg, Powell; Shirley Philpott, Delaware; Ruby Smith, Ashley; Candi Tibbals, Delaware; and Pete and Alyce Williams, Croton.

Additionally, awards were presented to Patricia Shroyer, Lewis Center and Roger VanSickle, Delaware for 20 years of volunteer service; as well as Carrie Curtis, Delaware; Robert and Sue Postle, Lewis Center; and Barbara Terry, Delaware for 15 years of service.

Ten-year service honors went to 32 volunteers: Susan Anderson, Delaware; Robert Backus and Carol Rhode, Delaware; Julie Barnett, Dublin; Dorian Bauerle, Powell; Stephen Conway, Delaware; Rick Giffin, Sunbury; Nancy Gore, Delaware; Richard and Sandra Grubb, Delaware; Julie Hope, Delaware; Beth Kastle, Delaware; William Koch, Delaware; Nancy Larson, Delaware; Marilyn Mansell, Delaware; Thomas Mills, Delaware; Vicki Mills, Ostrander; Walter and Donna Morton, Galena; Gene Pillion, Delaware; Debbie Rickabaugh, Delaware; Philip Rogers, Powell; Les and Betty Schinke, Delaware; Rose Swisher, Westerville; John Tracy, Sunbury; Christina Tucker-Eubanks, Delaware; Eva Vaghy, Lewis Center; Kathleen Wilhelm, Richwood; and Cathy Woodruff, Lewis Center.

Five-year service honors went to 21 volunteers: Dan and Kathy Bickley, Galena; Marla Crouch, Delaware; JoAnn Cubberly, Dublin; Carin Delfs, Delaware; Theresa Doodan, Powell; Lydia Dowler, Delaware; Julie Holcombe, Powell; Timothy Leidinger, Delaware; Ronald Melton, Sunbury; John Ogg, Powell; Nancy Ogg, Powell; Trudy Poole, Lewis Center; Thomas (Doug) Rowland, Lewis Center; Ruska Sencic, Delaware; Steve Sun, Delaware; James Thomas, Powell; Gail and Cindy Tolene, Delaware; and Rachel and Madison Wolery, Powell.

Patricia Shroyer of Lewis Center and Roger VanSickle of Delaware received plaques and pins for 20 years of volunteer service to SourcePoint at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Event April 17. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_Shroyer.jpg Patricia Shroyer of Lewis Center and Roger VanSickle of Delaware received plaques and pins for 20 years of volunteer service to SourcePoint at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Event April 17. Courtesy photos | SourcePoint Patricia Shroyer of Lewis Center and Roger VanSickle of Delaware received plaques and pins for 20 years of volunteer service to SourcePoint at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Event April 17. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_VanSickle.jpg Patricia Shroyer of Lewis Center and Roger VanSickle of Delaware received plaques and pins for 20 years of volunteer service to SourcePoint at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Event April 17. Courtesy photos | SourcePoint

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.