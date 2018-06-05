CSO Announces 2018 Lineup for PICNIC WITH THE POPS

The Columbus Symphony Announces the 2018 Lineup for Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops

Tickets on sale now

The Columbus Symphony today announced the 2018 season lineup for its two annual summer outdoor concert series—Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops.

2018 NATIONWIDE PICNIC WITH THE POPS

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm. Concerts begin at 8 pm.

Little River Band

Saturday, June 16

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Dubbed “the best singing band in the world” by Eagles founding member Glenn Frey, the Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits including “Reminiscing,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy on Me,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Rick Springfield

Saturday, June 23

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Rick Springfield has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 US Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

Patriotic Pops featuring the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus

Saturday, June 30

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus joins the Columbus Symphony’s grand summer tradition celebrating the Fourth of July. Enjoy an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” topped off with a brilliant display of fireworks!

The Music of Billy Joel and More starring Michael Cavanaugh

Saturday, July 7

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin’ Out, Michael Cavanaugh received both Tony and Grammy nominations for the role. Named “the new voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook” by Billboard, Cavanaugh’s show features hits like “My Life,” “Movin’ Out,” “Just the Way You Are,” and “River of Dreams.”

HANSON String Theory

Saturday, July 14

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

After a sold-out world tour celebrating 25 years together, HANSON marks their 26th birthday with HANSON String Theory, a musical manifesto showcasing new and career-spanning works from the pop-rock trio of brothers.

Tchaikovsky Spectacular

Friday, July 20

Rossen Milanov, conductor

The CSO’s popular Russian Winter Festival meets Picnic with the Pops in a summer celebration of all things Tchaikovsky. Titles include Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake, as well as audience favorite, the 1812 Overture.

Brian McKnight

Saturday, July 21

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Multi-instrumentalist singer, songwriter, and producer Brian McKnight has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide with his soulful R&B hits including “Back at One,” “One Last Cry,” and “Crazy Love.”

The Ohio State University Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 27 & 28

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

Don the scarlet and gray and celebrate the coming season’s gridiron clash with the Columbus Symphony and “The Pride of the Buckeyes.” Don’t miss the biggest tailgate party of the year with “The Best Damn Band in the Land” and fireworks!

Lawn Seating

General admission lawn tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate on the day of the show. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10. Children 2 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased by phone at 614.469.0939, online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com or www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.).

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for lawn seating.

Table Seating

Tables of 8 or 10 are available for purchase, ranging from $336-$830 per table. Catering for the table is available at the discretion of the purchaser. For more information or to purchase a table, call 614.469.0939.

Single table seats are also available and can be purchased in any quantity. Prices range from $45-$85 per seat, and catering is not available. Single table seats can be purchased by phone at 614.469.0939, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center.

Food & Beverage Policy

Patrons may bring their own food and beverages or purchase from on-site vendors. For Picnic concerts only, patrons are permitted to bring their own beer and wine on-site.

Group Discount

A group discount is available for parties of 15 or more. Call 614-469-0939 (ext. 2) for more information.

2018 NATIONWIDE POPCORN POPS

Sing, dance, and monkey around with the Columbus Symphony at two special family concerts recommended for children ages 3-12. Children will enjoy free popcorn and free pre-concert activities including face painting, art projects, playing with musical instruments, and the Columbus Commons Family Fun Zone with inflatables and open play activities.

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Pre-concert activities will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. Concerts begin at 7 pm and run for approximately one hour. No intermission.

Superhero Soundtracks

Friday, June 29

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Come dressed as your favorite caped crusader as the Columbus Symphony performs the theme songs of your most beloved superheroes including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more!

Movie Music

Friday, July 13

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Enjoy the signature songs of your favorite family films including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Pirates of the Caribbean, Frozen, and more!

Tickets are $10 for both children and adults. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the show, by phone at 614.469.0939, online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com or www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.).

Food & Beverage Policy

Patrons may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages or purchase from on-site vendors.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

All programs and artists are subject to change.

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the longest-running, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 175,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED! P!NK ANNOUNCES 2019 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR

SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2019 | SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

Recently Graced the Cover of People Magazine’s The Beautiful Issue

COLUMBUS (May 3, 2018) – After incredible success and demand, esteemed performer and international pop icon P!NK today announces that her Beautiful Trauma World Tour produced by Live Nation will extend in to 2019 with an additional 37 spring dates across North America including Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Schottenstein Center.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma”. All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 7 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (19 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013 and has sold out arenas all over the world. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma is certified platinum, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. Additionally, the album debuted at #1 in 10 other countries, on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and Digital Albums Chart. The first single, “What About US” is also certified platinum, received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall).

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador. She recently graced the cover of People Magazine’s The Beautiful Issue.

TICKETS GO ON SALE Friday, May 11 at the Box Office, ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.

“Pink kept raising the stakes throughout the show, which is packed with aerial thrills, huge dance numbers and her unique collection of gritty, uplifting anthems.” – Newsday

“…ultimately this show was designed to visually woo, and it succeeded mightily. I’ve seen my share of mammoth pop spectacles — Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Gaga all come to mind — but this was sheer magic.” – NewJersey.com

“…while Pink may be one of pop music’s biggest stunt queens, she’s a consummate singer, performer and showman.” – St. Louis Tribune

“Employing wires and stage props like a giant, spark-spewing chandelier and deformed street lights that looked as though they’d been lifted from a Picasso painting, Pink and her team essentially repealed the law of gravity for the night.” – Cleveland Plain-Dealer

Just Announced!

J. COLE ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN KOD TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST YOUNG THUG

May 8, 2018 (Santa Monica, CA) — J. Cole has announced that he’ll embark on a 34-date tour in support of his chart-topping new album KOD, with special guest Young Thug. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Miami, FL on August 9 and make stops across North America including a stop at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Released via Dreamville with distribution through Roc Nation/Interscope Records, KOD arrived on April 20 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking J. Cole’s fifth consecutive #1 on the chart. Along with scoring the biggest streaming week for an album so far in 2018, KOD has earned the third-biggest streaming week for an album in all of chart history. The tour will be a can’t miss outing for fans of the highly praised and much discussed album.

The fifth studio album from J. Cole, KOD follows his critically acclaimed, platinum-selling 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only. In the week ending April 26, KOD sold 397k equivalent album units, while its songs amassed 322 million audio streams. That makes J. Cole only the third artist in history to surpass 300 million audio streams in its debut week — an achievement that’s especially remarkable considering that KOD only contains 12 songs.

A North Carolina native, J. Cole was the first artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, which released his official debut Cole World: The Sideline Story in 2011. To date, he’s received five Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album (for 2014’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive). Arriving in December 2016, 4 Your Eyez Only debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and gained acclaim from outlets like the New York Times (who praised it as “spartan but sumptuous, emotionally acute but plain-spoken…one of the year’s most finely drawn [albums]”). 4 Your Eyez Only was J. Cole’s first release for Dreamville, the label he launched in 2007. Like all of J. Cole’s first four albums, it’s certified platinum.

Young Thug is a rapper and fashion icon who defies borders. He has close to 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and his projects are critically acclaimed (4 received scores of 8 or higher on Pitchfork). Thug recently released his mixtape Super Slimy with Future and scored his first Billboard No. 1 on Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’.

