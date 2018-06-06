City of Delaware receives AEP Ohio Energy Efficiency Champion Award

GAHANNA, May 16, 2018 – The City of Delaware recently received an Energy Efficiency Champion Award from AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company. The award recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to increasing energy efficiency within their organizations, reducing their energy usage and positively impacting the environment.

The City of Delaware received $139,000 in AEP Ohio incentives and is saving over 3 million kilowatt hours annually for the energy efficiency measures installed at their water and wastewater treatment facilities. Energy efficiency measures at the treatment facilities include 15 variable frequency drives installed on two 150 HP turbo blowers and pumps of various sizes, control system improvements and lighting upgrades.

“AEP Ohio is always working with organizations to provide programs, incentives and energy management tools that can help them see a long-term reduction in energy usage and costs,” said Jon Williams, director of distribution technology and innovation at AEP Ohio. “We’re proud of the exceptional commitment the City of Delaware has made to increasing energy efficiency and hope their actions will inspire others to do the same.”

AEP Ohio offers a variety of energy efficiency programs to help residential and business customers save energy and money. For more information, visit AEPOhio.com/Save (residential) or AEPOhio.com/Solutions (business).

About AEP Ohio

AEP Ohio delivers electricity to nearly 1.5 million customers of AEP’s subsidiary Ohio Power Co. in Ohio. AEP Ohio is based in Gahanna, Ohio, and is a unit of American Electric Power. News and information about AEP Ohio can be found at AEPOhio.com.

American Electric Power is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 224,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP supplies 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy to customers. AEP’s utility units operate as AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.

About the City of Delaware

The City of Delaware is a family-oriented community that blends a traditional hometown atmosphere with a modern, independent spirit. The city comprises a population of nearly 40,000 and is the seat of government for Delaware County. Delaware is included on Money Magazine’s “100 Best Places to Live in America” list. Learn more at www.delawareohio.net.

