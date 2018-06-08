Community Enhancement Grants awarded

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution May 24, awarding a total of $161,831.67 in Community Enhancement Grant funds this year. This is an annually available pool of money from the County’s general fund. The projects applied for must benefit the community and cannot be used for ongoing operations. The amount of money available each year is determined during the County’s budget hearings.

Listed below are the organizations that presented their requests to the Commissioners during a work session on April 18. The second column lists the amount requested, followed by the amount awarded in the last column.

Organization; Amount Requested; Amount Awarded

The Alpha Group; $19,300; $15,700

Big Walnut Historical Society; $3,875; $2,874.67

Central Ohio Symphony; $5,100; $3,366.67

Connections Volunteer Center; $6,390; $2,610

Delaware County Cultural Arts Center; $15,000; $15,000

Delaware County Historical Society; $57,857; $33,822.33

Delaware Speech & Hearing; $3,000; $2,666,67

Hartford Croton Fair; $15,000; $5,166.67

Main Street Delaware Inc.; $10,000; $4,000

People in Need; $20,000; $17,333.33

Recreation Unlimited; $12,170.52; $11,390

Ross Art Museum; $15,000; $3,333.33

Second Ward Community Initiative; $13,000; $9,833.33

Shawnee Hills Chamber of Commerce; $5,132.50; $1,824

The Strand Theatre; $15,000; $8,333.33

Stratford Ecological Center; $7,500; $3,500

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095; $15,540; $11,013.33*

Women’s City Club; $20,640; $10,064

* Will be handled through the Veterans Service Commission budget

Delaware County EMS earns national recognition

Delaware County Emergency Medical Services has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The Mission: Lifeline initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care by following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines. Mission: Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.

“Delaware County EMS is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Assistant Chief Eric Burgess. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care efforts through Mission: Lifeline.”

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient. We applaud Delaware County EMS for achieving this award in following evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.”

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for this story was provided by Delaware County.

