SUNBURY, Ohio (May 21, 2018) – UnitedHealthcare and PLAYMAKERS, with support from Ohio State IMG Sports Marketing and 97.1 The Fan, recently awarded a $20,000 grant to Big Walnut Intermediate, 105 Baughman St., Sunbury, Ohio, 43074. The school will use the funds to build a new climbing wall to promote sports, physical activity and active play at the school.

Surprised students received the announcement at a pep rally. Angie Pollock, superintendent, Big Walnut Local School District; Big Walnut School Board members; Ryan McLane, principal at Big Walnut Intermediate; Tracy Davidson, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio; Kurt Lewis, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Ohio; Former Ohio State and NFL player Anthony Schlegel and Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye and Ohio State cheerleaders were on hand.

“Big Walnut Intermediate thanks Ohio State University and UnitedHealthcare for this generous grant and their commitment to encouraging physical activity at elementary schools across Ohio,” said Ryan McLane, principal, Big Walnut Intermediate.

Each week during the 2017 Ohio State football season, people across the state entered to win an Ohio State prize package that included autographed merchandise and the opportunity to designate an Ohio elementary school to receive one of 13 weekly $1,000 PLAYMAKERS grants from UnitedHealthcare.

Big Walnut Intermediate won the $1,000 grant during week six of the 2017 season. At the end of the football season, Big Walnut and the other 12 weekly finalists were entered for the chance to be selected to win the $20,000 top-prize grant.

“UnitedHealthcare is grateful for the opportunity to partner with The Ohio State University to improve the health and well-being of children throughout the state,” said Kurt Lewis, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Ohio.

UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 2 million Ohioans with a network of 265 hospitals and more than 48,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

PLAYMAKERS helps improve young Buckeyes’ health and happiness by promoting physical activity and active play at schools across Ohio. According to United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings http://assets.americashealthrankings.org/app/uploads/hwc-fullreport_v2.pdf, more than 30 percent of children in Ohio ages 10 to 17 are overweight or obese, placing the state 32nd nationally.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_Photo-8.jpg

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for this story was provided by UnitedHealthcare and PLAYMAKERS.

Information for this story was provided by UnitedHealthcare and PLAYMAKERS.