Summer Activities for Students

Summer Opportunities Ohio

6th-12th Grades

Arts

Creative Arts Camp @ Capital University

Columbus Children’s Theatre Academy

Columbus Museum of Art’s Summer Art Workshops

Delaware Arts Castle Classes

Music for All Summer Symposium

MVNU Summer QUEST Theater Camp

Ohio Craft Museum Summer Camps

Ohio State Marching Band Summer Clinic

Summer Music Programs @ Oberlin College

University of Cincinnati DAAP Camps

University of Cincinnati Summer Arts Immersion program

Athletics

Big Walnut Summer Athletics

Buckeye Sports Camps @ OSU

Hoover Sailing Club

MVNU Summer Athletic Camps

Ohio Dreams Action Sports Camp

ONU Summer Sports Camps and Clinics

Otterbein Summer Camps and Clinics

OWU Sports Camps & Clinics

Profencing

Summer Athletic Camps at Capital University

Business

Accounting Careers Awareness Program

Junior Executive Business Program for Diverse Students

Ohio Business Week

Engineering & Technology

Game U

iD Tech Camps @ OSU

Robot Academy

University of Dayton Engineering Outreach Programs

Logistics & Engineering Technology Experience

Advanced Automation Institute

Jumpstart in Additive Manufacturing

Health Science

Explorations in Neuroscience @ OSU

Exploring Scientific Method and Careers in Medical Research @ Nationwide Children’s

Humanities & Cognitive Sciences High School Summer Institute @ OSU

Improving Diversity in Optometric Careers @ OSU

MD Camp @OSU

Mechanisms Of Human Health And Disease @ Nationwide Children’s

Mount Carmel Explore Nursing Day

Ohio University’s PATHS2 (Health Sciences & Human Services) Academy

Pharmacy Camp

Summer Institute for Discovering Nursing @OSU

Leaders Save Lives (Red Cross) Scholarship Program

Driver Education

Honda Teen Defensive Driving Program

Bloom Driving Car Control Drills Program

Math

Math Plus Academy

OSU Ross Mathematics Program

Miscellaneous

At the Core

Columbus Academy Summer Experience

Delaware Area Career Center Summer Camps

Miami University Summer Scholars Program

Ohio Northern Summer Camps: Honors Institute, Engineering, Japanese, Music

Ohio Wesleyan OWjL Gifted Camp

OSU Humanities & Cognitive Science HS Summer Institute

OSU Philosophy & Critical Thinking Camp PACT

Otterbein University Martin W. Essex School for the Gifted and Talented

University of Dayton: Summer Advancement, Entrepreneurship, Leadership

University of Findlay Summer Camps: Equestrian, Pharmacy, Theology, Forensic Science

University of Toledo Global Leadership Experience

Wright State University Residential Camps: Architectural Engineering, Physics, Digital Photography, Theater, Leadership, and Creative Writing

Outdoor Camps

CAMP Constructing Assured and Motivated People

Falcon Camp

Camp Mary Orton

Camp Nuhop

Camp Wyandot

Inspiring Girls Expeditions

Sea Camp 4-H

Public Service

FBI National Academy Youth Leadership Program

Westerville Youth Police Academy

American Legion Buckeye Boys State

Reading/Writing

Advanced Reading Concepts

Big Walnut Community Library Volunteering

E.W. Scripps School of Journalism Summer Workshop @ Ohio University

Thurber Summer Writing Camp

Science

Air Camp

B-WISER Science Camp

Ohio Wildlife Center

Ohio Supercomputer Center Summer Institute & OSU

Sally Ride Science Junior Academy for Girls

Science 4-H Center Camps

Stratford Ecological Center

Stone Lab Introductory Science Courses

World Language

Camp OFLA (Ohio Foreign Language Association)

Staff Reports

Note: Many of these classes have either started or registration is closed, so call ahead. Other ideas include volunteering with the Village of Sunbury for seasonal work, and Vacation Bible Schools.

