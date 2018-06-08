Volunteer Opportunities June 2018

Connections Volunteer Center, a program of HelpLine, has information about the following volunteer opportunities in Delaware County. For more information or to register visit www.connectionsvolunteercenter.org, call 740-363-5000 or email cdennis@helplinedelmor.org.

• Senior Companion – Help older adults maintain their independence by being a friend who takes them shopping or to doctor appointments, go for walks or play cards. Companions must be 55 or older and able to dedicate 15-20 hours a week. Companions are paid a tax-free stipend and have benefits. Income restrictions apply.

• SourcePoint – Help older adults. Deliver Meals on Wheels in Sunbury area (you do not have to go to SourcePoint on Cheshire Road to pick up meals.) Prepare or pack the meals weekdays, help especially needed Wednesdays 7-11 a.m.

• IRONMAN 70.3 – Join the Connections volunteer group to help with Athlete check-in on Friday, July 27th 1:30-5 p.m. Help runners get their paperwork and other necessary articles to compete.

• Alzheimer’s Association – Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee and help grow the movement to end Alzheimer’s. The walk is Aug. 11, 2018 in Delaware City.

• Mingo Man Triathlon – Join in the fun and excitement in downtown Delaware by volunteering! Groups of 8 or more can receive a donation to their non-profit organization. Race day is June 24th.

• Free Summer Lunch Program – Help children get a free lunch and do a fun activity. Volunteer any day, Monday-Friday, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Lunch is back at Woodward Elementary this year.

• Central Ohio Symphony 4th of July Concert – Have a blast helping the Symphony with this 33rd annual, free event. Help set up, usher and/or with clearing the site following the 1812 Overture, just in time to enjoy the fireworks!

• Boardman Arts Park – Help is needed for the Antique Festival, Saturday, June 9. Volunteer on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

• Common Ground Free Store – Regular volunteers sought to help in the store on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. while the store is not open to sort, organize, do admin work and receive donations.

• Preservation Parks of Delaware County – Train to be a Visitor Cent Attendant and welcome visitors to Deer Haven or Shale Hollow Park.

• City of Dublin – Help needed at the Corporate Challenge on Friday, June 22. This event combines fitness, team building and friendly competition. Be a line judge, score keeper and more.

• Ohio Crime Victims Justice Center – The OCVJC‘s mission is to protect constitutional and statutory rights of victims of crime. They provide free legal assistance to victims of crime and provide crime victims’ rights training. Find out how you can help.

• Habitat for Humanity – Restore – Seeking volunteers to work in their home improvement resale store and donation center. Help accept donations, assist customers, and cashier. Ages 14 and up.

• Strand Theatre & Cultural Arts – Movies are magic and The Strand is a magical place that has been in the Delaware Community for 101 years! Keep the magic alive by volunteering.

• Railroad Safety Task Force – Educate children (and adults) about safety when crossing railroad tracks at school safety days, community events and fairs. You can help increase the safety of our county by participating.

• Delaware County Historical Society – Barn event reporter sought. Compose and publish articles and photos about events at The Barn at Stratford. Events are primarily weddings, but include corporate events and other special occasions.

• Buckeye Valley Food Pantry – Fight against hunger in your local community. Help with weekly Panera Bread donation needed. Help with the backpack program that provides food for the weekend for children that may go without.

• Volunteer Guardian Program – Guardians serve individuals who have no family or friends able or willing to assist them. People whose ability to process information and conduct their affairs has deteriorated. They are alone and they need your help.

• The Arts Castle – Help support local artists by volunteering in the Gallery Shop one afternoon or more, Tuesday-Friday, from 1-5 p.m.

• The Shane Center – Do you enjoy being outside and being around horses and children? Help people with disabilities improve their physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being by volunteering to help with therapeutic horsemanship. No experience necessary.

About Connections

Founded in 1996, Connections coordinates the referral and placement of volunteers for more than 70 different agencies who offer more than 200 volunteer opportunities. In the past year, Connections matched over 1,300 volunteers who engaged in almost 20,000 hours of service to the community. An affiliate of HelpLine, Connections core services are partially funded by United Way of Delaware County and SourcePoint.

About Helpline

HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that provides a 24-hour support and information line, prevention education and serves as the area’s only volunteer center. Committed to empowering people through knowledge, support and resources, HelpLine responds to the emotional, financial and informational needs of the Delaware and Morrow County communities. HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and partially funded by the SourcePoint. A United Way partner Agency, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health. For more information, please visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.