Last surviving Doolittle raider part of Texas D-Day event

By SIG CHRISTENSON

San Antonio Express-News

Friday, June 8

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — It was a morning for firsts on Wednesday (June 6) as about 80 people gathered in San Marcos to mark the 74th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the sole surviving crewman of the Doolittle Raid, the first U.S. offensive action in the Pacific war, flew in a restored C-47 Skytrain — the British called them Dakotas — that led 13,000 paratroopers over Normandy on the morning of June 6, 1944.

Dick Cole, the only man left of the 80 who flew the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo in 1942, slowly climbed into the cargo hold of the aircraft named “That’s All Brother,” which the Commemorative Air Force had spent around $3.5 million to buy and renovate. It carried the first American paratroopers into France, the organization said.

“We’re honoring veterans and remembering and honoring their service. D-Day was the turning point in World War II and it was a huge effort,” said Joe Enzminger, leader of the CAF’s Central Texas Wing in San Marcos.

“There were thousands of men and airplanes that participated, and sort of our message today was we have the airplane that led the D-Day invasion, but it wasn’t just about this airplane,” he said. “There were thousands like it.”

The celebration of history, given as part of the group’s Salute to Veterans D-Day Memorial Event, featured a surprise visit by Cole, who is 102 and lives in the Hill Country town of Comfort.

The Ohio-born Cole helped lead the raid as Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in a B-25 bomber. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his role in the attack on Japan, which ended when the raiders bailed out during a raging nighttime thunderstorm, lightning bolts dancing around them. Cole then skippered cargo planes in China for 14 months, flying six-hour trips across the Himalayas several times a week.

“Once you fly it, it gets in your blood,” said Cole, who sat in the back of the plane along with a fellow World War II veteran, dignitaries and financial supporters of the project. “It doesn’t go away.”

The D-Day invasion, called Operation Overlord, saw 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops hit five beaches stretching over 50 miles. An Army history states that 13,000 soldiers from the 6th British Airborne Division, the U.S. 82nd and 101st airborne divisions and the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion, jumped into France hours before the dawn landings from 925 C-47s.

Another 4,000 soldiers and crew later arrived in 500 gliders — towed by C-47s — to reinforce the paratroopers.

The restored Skytrain was pictured in a famous photo of Allied commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower talking to airborne troops at Greenham Common, a staging area, before the jump.

Its serial number, visible in the photo and a film of that moment, allowed researchers to confirm it was the lead aircraft, piloted by Lt. Col John Donalson, in the 101st Airborne’s initial jump ahead of the 82nd Airborne, said Andy Maag, 43, a software developer and flight instructor who co-piloted the plane Wednesday with Simon Diver, the command pilot.

Enzminger, chief technology officer for a small computer software company and a private pilot, said the crew of That’s All Brother flew other missions that day and throughout the war, including in Operation Market Garden, the failed thrust at the Rhine River in Holland dramatized in the book and movie, “A Bridge Too Far.”

The Commemorative Air Force said the C-47 was sold to the civilian market in 1945 and quickly forgotten as it changed hands. It was rescued when an Air Force historian discovered it in a Wisconsin aircraft boneyard. The CAF bought the plane for $35,000 and a couple of C-47s it traded, then embarked on a three-year restoration effort at Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The wing plans to fly the plane to France next year for the 75th anniversary of the invasion, a task that will require another round of fundraising — and the hope that some D-Day veterans will still be around to mark the occasion. It isn’t known if any are left in Bexar County.

Nationwide, the Department of Veterans Affairs says that 443,517 World War II veterans are expected to be alive by Sept. 30 out of 16.1 million who served. A VA spreadsheet shows that number will likely fall to 50,907 by 2025, and 6,783 by 2030.

“For the most part, especially for the bigger places, it’s World War II (veterans) and their spouses” being buried at national cemeteries today, said Frieda Robinson, director of Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, the nation’s eighth largest. “That’s who we’re the busiest with right now.”

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. John Robert Devitt died last August and was interred in March at Fort Sam, a C-47 flying overhead during the service. William Scott, a Gillespie County veteran who landed on D-Day plus 7 a month short of his 19th birthday, died two years ago. A cool-headed Army combat medic, he once set up shop in a mine field.

Scott nearly made it to 91.

“A funny story,” said his son, Rob Scott, 63, of Fredericksburg. “Last year I was having a conversation with one of my friends whose dad was on Utah Beach. I was telling him, ‘You know,’ I said, ‘it’s funny but the World War II generation, they gave us’ — and then he finished my sentence, and he said, ‘Everything.’ And I thought, yep, that’s pretty much it.”

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

This is an AP Member Exchange shared by the San Antonio Express-News

Ohio State University trustees approve new endowments from proceeds of energy management partnership

June 8, 2018

Endowments fund university priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Board of Trustees today approved the establishment of the Strategic Initiatives Endowment Fund with $700 million from the Comprehensive Energy Management transaction.

The university will use annual distributions from the fund to support strategic priorities including student scholarships, faculty and staff professional development and compensation enhancements. It will also cover the Buckeye Opportunity Program, which provides financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition for Ohio Pell-eligible students. The resolution passed with one dissenting vote by trustee Alex Fischer.

The board also approved establishment of the $75 million Energy Stabilization Endowment Fund to provide funding for a variety of expenses related to energy procurement, utilization and optimization for the university. The endowment includes $43 million in proceeds from the Comprehensive Energy Management Project; the rest comes from university reserves.

Trustees also approved the establishment of nine ENGIE-Axium Endowment Funds that are part of the academic collaboration agreement between the university and Ohio State Energy Partners LLC. These endowment funds, which total $54.5 million, are:

Two ENGIE-Axium Endowed Dean’s Chair Funds

The ENGIE-Axium Endowed Chair Fund

Two ENGIE-Axium Endowed Professorship Funds

The ENGIE-Axium Undergraduate Endowed Scholarship Fund

The ENGIE-Axium Graduate and Professional Endowed Professorship Fund

The ENGIE-Axium Sustainability Projects Endowment Fund

The ENGIE-Axium Sustainability Curriculum and Staff Development Endowment Fund

Property purchase approved

Trustees approved the purchase of approximately 30 acres of unimproved property at the northeast corner of Sawmill Parkway and Home Road in Delaware County. The property is currently owned by Golf Village North LLC and the acquisition price is $8 million. The property will be used for the construction of an ambulatory care facility, which is a key component of the Wexner Medical Center’s strategic plan. Funds for the purchase will be provided by the medical center.

Construction contracts approved

The board authorized the university to enter into professional service and/or construction contracts for the following projects:

Doan – 6th and 7th floor NICU. The project will renovate the NICU areas on the sixth and seventh floors of Doan. This project is in cooperation with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and costs will be shared evenly. Trustees approved professional services and construction contracts of $7.5 million, to be provided by auxiliary funds.

Service Building Annex Renovation. The project will renovate the facility for a combined Facilities Operation and Development and Transportation and Traffic Management bus and vehicle maintenance facility, eliminating inventory, service and space duplication. Trustees approved professional services and construction contracts of $7 million, to be provided by university funds.

Advanced Materials Corridor. The project will include the renovation of both old Koffolt and Fontana Labs in alignment with the university’s strategic plan and Framework 2.0. Trustees approved construction contracts totaling $47.5 million, to be provided by university, development, state and bond proceeds.

OSU East – West Wing expansion/renovation. The project will renovate and expand the first floor of the west wing of the hospital tower. Trustees approved construction contracts of $23.9 million, to be provided by auxiliary funds.

2018-19 tuition and fees approved

Trustees approved the plan for the second year of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, which provides incoming students at all campuses with predictability by locking in costs for four years. In-state tuition, mandatory fees, room and board will increase by inflation — a total of 1.4 percent — for new first-year students on the Columbus campus and then be frozen at that rate for four years. In-state tuition and mandatory fees remain frozen for all other undergraduates, including members of the tuition guarantee class that began in autumn 2017. Next year’s graduates will be the fourth class to complete degrees without experiencing an increase to in-state tuition.

The tuition guarantee for incoming first-year students includes a 1.4 percent increase to the instructional fee and a 1.5 percent increase to housing and dining rates. Housing and dining rates will also increase by 1.5 percent for students who are not covered by the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee.

Most other fees will remain frozen, including the international surcharge and base tuition for graduate students. The non-resident surcharge will increase 4.8 percent for most students, student health insurance will increase 8.6 percent to cover the cost of third-party coverage and differential fees for certain specialized master’s and professional programs will also increase based on market pricing

See separate release: https://news.osu.edu/news/2018/06/04/tuition-guarantee-second-year/.

The board also approved new rates for housing and dining, student health insurance and instructional fees for selected graduate programs. Incoming and third- and fourth- year students will see a 1.5 percent increase in fees over last year for the most common housing and dining plans. Second year students will see no increase because of the tuition guarantee. Student health insurance will increase 8.6 percent. Fees for certain specialized master’s and professional programs will also increase based on market pricing.

2019 budget approved

The board approved the fiscal year 2019 budget, which projects revenues will grow 4.7 percent to $7.5 billion for the entire university, including the Wexner Medical Center and all campuses. Spending is projected to be $6.9 billion. The budget reflects the university’s fiscal strength and priorities including access and affordability, academic excellence and health care. The budget resolution passed with one dissenting vote by trustee Jeffrey Wadsworth.

Capital Investment plan approved

Trustees approved the fiscal year 2019 capital investment plan, which proposes $790.7 million in new projects to be completed over the next five years. These include numerous Wexner Medical Center projects, construction of the Advanced Materials Corridor and renovations to the Celeste teaching labs.

Another $370 million will be spent in fiscal 2019 on continuing projects including renovation of Pomerene and Oxley halls, Postle Hall partial replacement, the Cannon Drive relocation and numerous athletics projects.

Utility system capital improvements approved

The board authorized Ohio State Energy Partners LLC to make $47.1 million in capital improvements to university utility systems. Ohio State Energy Partners is the university’s energy concessionaire, created when Ohio State selected Engie and Axium Infrastructure to manage the university’s utility system.

Utility system renovation, repair and replacement projects

McCracken Roof Phase 2 – Replaces part of the roof of the McCracken Power Plant. Estimated cost: $2.1 million

Air system modernization – Updates the compressed air system at McCracken. Estimated cost $27,000 (design only)

Safety upgrades at McCracken Power Plant. Estimated cost: $375,000

City water loss utility system risk assessment – To assess the resilience of the utility infrastructure across the Columbus campus against a loss of city water supply or pressure. Estimated cost: $48,000 (assessment, preliminary feasibility and design only)

Cyber-security implementation – Implements utility system cyber-security improvements. Estimated cost $1.56 million

Utility system expansion and extension projects

Advanced Materials corridor – estimated cost $795,000

Cannon Drive phase 2 – estimated cost $1.637 million (design only)

South residence halls air conditioning – estimated cost $56,000 (study only)

Combined heat and power plant and Midwest district heating and cooling loop – estimated cost $631,000 (design only)

New hospital phase 1 garage – estimated cost $1,079,000

Health Sciences Center utility systems – estimated cost: $528,000 (design and engineering only)

Ambulatory expansion – estimated cost: $22,000

West 12th Avenue infrastructure – estimated cost: $480,000 (design only)

Kunz-Brundige Franklin County Extension Building – estimated cost: $230,000

Energy conservation projects

Building energy systems optimization phase 1 – estimated cost $30,152,000

Campus exterior lighting – estimated cost: $1,367,000

ENGIE digital platform – estimated cost: $649,000

Behavior ECM through innovation – estimate cost: $150,000

Campus lighting-buildings phase 2 – estimated cost: $5,696,000

Concealed carry exception approved

Trustees approved a limited jurisdictional law enforcement exception to the Ohio concealed carry law.

Under this exception, off-duty officers from agencies that share jurisdiction on the Columbus campus who would potentially serve as first responders in the event of an incident would be permitted to carry concealed firearms on campus.

It allows off-duty, sworn law enforcement officials employed full-time by the Ohio State University Police Division, the City of Columbus Division of Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office or the Ohio State Highway Patrol who are in compliance with all applicable legal requirements, to carry a concealed firearm on university property located within the jurisdiction of their home agency, and to be admitted into buildings, events and venues with a firearm.

Foundation report approved

Trustees approved The Ohio State University Foundation Report as of April 30, 2018, including the establishment of the Bernie Frick Research Chair in Heart Failure and Arrhythmia; the Andrei Baronov and Ratmir Timashev Endowed Chair Fund in Data Analytics; the S.T.A.R. Professorship; the Ward Family Surgical Oncology Designated Professorship; the Helene Fuld Health Trust Endowed Professorship Fund for Evidence-based Practice in Nursing and Healthcare; and the Burn Jeng Lin, PhD and Sue Huang Lin Endowed ElectroScience Laboratory Professorship Fund; the John and Annie Glenn Fund for Eye Research; The Rahimian Endowed Graduate Support Fund; and 38 additional named endowed funds providing $9.8 million in private support to the university.

Center named

The board approved naming the Martha S. Pitzer Center for Women, Children and Youth at the College of Nursing in recognition of the generous support for the center by the Pitzer Family Foundation. Martha Pitzer is a three-time alumna of Ohio State and former faculty member in the College of Nursing who dedicated herself and career to caring for women and children.

Innovations Commons named

Trustees approved the naming of the Geography Research Innovation Commons (rooms 151 and 155E) in Derby Hall as the Gary and Connie Sharpe Innovation Commons in recognition of Gary and Connie Sharpe, who have generously provided funds to support renovation of the space in Derby Hall.

Kiplinger Program transferred

Trustees approved the transfer of the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism to The E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, and the transfer of related funds to The Ohio University Foundation. Because of changes in the field of journalism and the university’s journalism program over time, including the discontinuance of the university’s School of Journalism, it can no longer support the Kiplinger Program as originally intended. The move to Ohio University is in order to best satisfy donor intent and the purpose of the Willard M. Kiplinger Professorship in Public Affairs in the School of Journalism fund.

New minimums approved for establishing named endowments

Trustees approved amendments to the minimum funding levels for establishing named endowment funds. Minimums were last updated in 2006, prior to the start of the successful But for Ohio State campaign that concluded in 2016. Effective July 1, 2018, the new minimums are:

Presidential Chair $10 million

Dean’s / Vice President’s Chair $5 million

Executive Director $3.5 million

Chair $3.5 million

Program Director $2 million

Professorship $1 million

Visiting Professorship $1 million

Undergraduate Full Scholarship $1 million

Graduate Fellowship $1 million

Undergraduate Tuition Scholarship $300,000

Restricted Fund $100,000

Unrestricted Fund $50,000

Distinguished Service Award approved

Trustees approved a Distinguished Service Award be presented to John C. “Jack” Fisher in 2018.

Summer commencement degrees and certificates approved

Trustees approved the degrees and certificates to be conferred at summer commencement ceremonies on Aug. 5, 2018, to students who have completed the requirements for their respective degrees and certificates. The board also approved the awarding of a BS in business administration degree posthumously to Tarak Underiner.

Dentistry faculty appointment cap amended

Trustees approved an amendment to the clinical faculty appointment cap for the College of Dentistry. Based on planned increases in the program class size and additional community-based academic dental clinics in the Columbus metropolitan area, the college plans to increase the number of clinical faculty from the present cap of 40 percent of the total number of tenure, clinical and research track faculty to 75 percent.

Degree program established

The board approved the establishment of a Master of Public Administration and Leadership degree program in the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. The new program is an online program and will target working professionals who may not have the flexibility to commit to a residential program.

Personnel actions approved

The board approved the following personnel appointments and reappointments:

Douglas Berman has been appointed professor and holder of the Newton D. Baker-Baker & Hostetler Chair in Law in the Moritz College of Law effective June 8, 2018 through June 7, 2023

Janet M. Box–Steffensmeier has been appointed interim vice provost and executive dean in the College of Arts and Sciences effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 (or until a new vice provost and executive dean is hired)

Ken K. Boyer has been named professor and holder of the Fisher Designated Professorship in Management Sciences in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

Cinnamon P. Carlarne has been named professor and the Alumni Society Designated Professor of Law in the Moritz College of Law effective June 8, 2018 through June, 7, 2023

Amy J. Cohen has been appointed professor and the John C. Elam/Vorys Sater Professor of Law in the Moritz College of Law effective June 8, 2018 through June, 7, 2023

Isil Erel has been named professor and holder of the David A. Rismiller Chair in Finance in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

Nicholas G. Hall has been named professor and holder of the Berry Designated Professorship in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

Kewei Hou has been named professor and holder of the Ric Dillon Endowed Professorship in Investments in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

Steve Huefner has been named professor and holder of the C. William O’Neill Professorship in Law and Judicial Administration in the Moritz College of Law effective June 8, 2018 through June 7, 2023

Norman W. Jones has been appointed dean and director for The Ohio State University at Mansfield effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2023

Harvey J. Miller has been named professor and holder of the Bob and Mary Reusche Chair in Geographic Information Science in the College of Arts and Sciences effective Aug. 15, 2018 through Aug. 14, 2023

Brian G. Mittendorf has been named professor and holder of the Fisher Designated Professorship in Accounting in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

Nahush Mokadam has been named professor and holder of The Gerard S. Kakos MD and Thomas E. Williams Jr. MD, PhD, Professorship in the College of Medicine effective Aug. 15, 2018 through Aug. 14, 2023

James L. Moore III has been named vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer in the Office of Academic Affairs effective May 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022

Donald B. Pope-Davis has been named dean of the College of Education and Human Ecology effective July 15, 2018 through June 30, 2023

Stacy Rastauskas has been appointed interim vice president for government affairs effective May 21, 2018

Rebecca W. Reczek has been named associate Professor and holder of the Dr. H. Lee “Buck” Matthews Designated Professorship in Marketing in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

G. Paul Rose has been named professor and the Robert J. Watkins/Procter & Gamble Professor of Law in the Moritz College of Law effective June 8, 2018 through June 7, 2023

Darren T. Roulstone has been named professor and holder of the John W. Berry Sr. Fund for Faculty Excellence Professorship in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

Lawrence Drew Shirley has been named assistant professor and holder of the Ward Family Surgical Oncology Designated Professorship in the College of Medicine effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022

Morley O. Stone has been appointed senior vice president for research effective Aug. 1, 2018

Bennett J. Tepper has been named professor and holder of the Irving Abramowitz Memorial Professorship in the Fisher College of Business effective June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2023

Henry J. Mann has been reappointed dean of the College of Pharmacy effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2023

Patricia Hill-Callahan has been reappointed vice president for advancement, principal gifts strategist for university advancement effective June 4, 2018

Jay Kasey has been reappointed senior vice president for administration and planning effective June 1, 2018

David P. McQuaid has been reappointed vice president for health services, chief executive officer of The Ohio State University Health System and chief operating officer of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021

New board members welcomed

The board welcomed new trustees Elizabeth P. Kessler and Gary R. Heminger. Kessler, of New Albany, is a partner-in-charge of the Columbus law office of Jones Day. Heminger, of Findlay, is CEO and board chairman of Marathon Petroleum Corp. Gov. John Kasich appointed them to the board last week, for terms beginning on June 11.

Trustees also welcomed Janice Bonsu of Pickerington. Bonsu, a graduate student in the College of Medicine, will serve a two-year term as student trustee.

Board of Trustees committee appointments approved

The board approved the appointment of members to the following committees for 2018-19:

Academic Affairs and Student Life:

Clark C. Kellogg, Chair

Cheryl L. Krueger, Vice Chair

Abigail S. Wexner

Hiroyuki Fujita

Alan A. Stockmeister

Alan VanderMolen

Janet Porter

Richard K. Herrmann (faculty member)

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio)

Finance:

Timothy P. Smucker, Chair

Brent R. Porteus, Vice Chair

Jeffrey Wadsworth

Alex Shumate

Erin P. Hoefflinger

Alexander R. Fischer

John W. Zeiger

H. Jordan Moseley

James D. Klingbeil

Lawrence A Hilsheimer

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio)

Advancement:

Erin P. Hoeflinger, Chair

Alan A. Stockmeister, Vice Chair

Clark C. Kellogg

Alex Shumate

Cheryl L. Krueger

Abigail S. Wexner

H. Jordan Moseley

Alan VanderMolen

Janet Porter

Nancy Kramer

Craig S. Bahner

Kristin L. Watt (Alumni Assn member)

Georganne M. Shockey (Alumni Assn member)

James F. Dietz (Foundation Board member)

Gifford Weary (Foundation Board member)

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio)

Audit and Compliance:

John W. Zeiger, Chair

Timothy P. Smucker, Vice Chair

Jeffrey Wadsworth

Brent R. Porteus

Hiroyuki Fujita

James D. Klingbeil

Amy Chronis

Craig S. Morford

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio)

Governance:

Alex Shumate, Chair

Janet Porter, Vice Chair

Timothy P. Smucker

Erin P. Hoeflinger

Alexander R. Fischer

Hiroyuki Fujita

H. Jordan Moseley

Alan VanderMolen

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio)

Talent and Compensation:

Hiroyuki Fujita, Chair

Alex Shumate Vice Chair

Clark C. Kellogg

Erin P. Hoeflinger

John W. Zeiger

H. Jordan Moseley

Janet Porter

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio)

Master Planning and Facilities:

Alexander R. Fischer, Chair

James D. Klingbeil, Vice Chair

Timothy P. Smucker

Brent R. Porteus

Alan A. Stockmeister

Robert H. Schottenstein

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio)

Wexner Medical Center:

Leslie H. Wexner, Chair

Abigail S. Wexner

Cheryl L. Krueger

Hiroyuki Fujita

John W. Zeiger

Janet Porter

Stephen D. Steinour

Robert H. Schottenstein

W.G. “Jerry” Jurgensen

Cindy Hilsheimer

Michael J. Gasser (ex officio, voting)

Michael V. Drake (ex officio, voting)

Bruce A. McPheron (ex officio, voting)

Michael Papadakis (ex officio, voting)

K. Craig Kent (ex officio, non-voting)

L. Arick Forrest (ex officio, non-voting)

David P. McQuaid (ex officio, non-voting)

Mark E. Larmore (ex officio, non-voting)

Andrew M. Thomas (ex officio, non-voting)

Elizabeth O. Seely (ex officio, non-voting)

Susan D. Moffatt-Bruce (ex officio, non-voting)

Mary A. Howard (ex officio, non-voting)

William B. Farrar (ex officio, non-voting)

Martha C. Taylor (ex officio, non-voting)

Amanda N. Lucas (ex officio, non-voting)

Wexner Medical Center Board appointment approved

Trustees approved the following appointments to the Wexner Medical Center Board, effective May 14, 2018:

Trustee members

Abigail S. Wexner, term ending May 13, 2019

Cheryl L. Krueger, term ending May 13, 2019

Hiroyuki Fujita, term ending May 13, 2019

John W. Zeiger, term ending May 13, 2019

Janet Porter, term ending May 13, 2019

Public members

Stephen D. Steinour, term ending May 13, 2019

W.G. “Jerry” Jurgensen, term ending May 13, 2021

Cindy Hilsheimer, term ending May 13, 2021

Self-Insurance Board appointment approved

Trustees approved the following appointment to the Self-Insurance Board effective July 1, 2018

Galen Barnes, term ending June 30, 2020 (reappointment)

Mark Larmore, term ending June 30, 2020 (reappointment)

Michael Papadakis, term ending June 30, 2020 (reappointment)

Doug Robinette, term ending June 30, 2020 (reappointment)

Resolutions in memoriam approved

The board adopted resolutions in memoriam for the following persons:

Saul Blumenthal, professor emeritus of statistics, who died on March 10, 2018

Walter F. Ersing (’55 MA, ’64 PhD), professor emeritus of physical education and exercise science, who died on Feb. 7, 2018

R. Clayton Roberts Jr., professor emeritus of history, who died on March 29, 2018

David Franklin Robinson, associate professor emeritus of Slavic Languages, who died on April 14, 2018

Robert (Bob) C. Stiefel, professor emeritus of engineering, who died on April 4, 2018

Board adopts strategic completion plan

Trustees endorsed an update to the Strategic Completion Plan for The Ohio State University. State law requires the Board of Trustees at each Ohio institution of higher education to adopt an institution-specific completion plan designed to increase the number of degrees and certificates awarded to students, and to update its plan at least once every two years.

Ohio State’s updated goals continue to aim at increasing the retention and graduation rates of all students. In addition, and consistent with the strategic plan Time and Change, the university will increase its efforts to enhance the college experience for underserved populations. The university’s 2018-2020 Strategic Completion Plan will be forwarded to the chancellor.

Joint use agreement approved

The board authorized the university to enter into a 20-year joint use agreement with the PAST Foundation. Ohio State was allocated $300,000 in the 2019 state capital bill that is specifically designated for use by the PAST Foundation, which plans to use the money for a new roof at the PAST Innovation Lab at 1003 Kinnear Road in Columbus. The organization has committed to making the PAST Innovation Lab available for the university’s use. The Ohio Department of Higher Education Board requires a joint use agreement before state funding can be released.

Financial procedures authorized

The board approved the annual authorization designating university officials to buy, sell, assign and transfer securities, to deposit or withdraw funds from bank accounts held in the name of The Ohio State University, to designate depositories and to execute related agreements.

The board also approved an extension of and amendment to prior authorization for the issuance and sale of general receipts obligations not to exceed $1 billion.

Faculty rules amended

Trustees approved amendments to the Rules of the University Faculty regarding criteria for appointment, reappointment and promotion and tenure of tenure-track faculty.