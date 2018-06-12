STATE & NATIONAL NEWS & VIEWS

Ohio Employment Level Continues Upward Trend in 2018

Lightweight Innovations For Tomorrow

Ohio Lightweighting-Related Employment Level

More than 746,000 Ohio workers employed in advanced manufacturing jobs

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Advanced manufacturing employment in Ohio reached new heights in 2018 with more than 746,000 workers employed – the greatest employment level since 2009. This according to a new report from Detroit-based LIFT—Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow.

Employer demand for lightweighting-related skills grew by 2 percent between Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 with 21,175 job postings, which is up 18 percent over five years ago.

The quarterly reports, highlighting employment trends, top jobs, and required skills in advanced manufacturing through Q1 2018, are completed with research and analysis from the Workforce Intelligence Network of Southeast Michigan (WIN) and Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, a region that’s home to more than 50 percent of the metalworking jobs in the country.

“Advanced manufacturing job demand has created an ever-growing need for talent in Ohio and across the country,” said Emily DeRocco, education and workforce director, LIFT. “Addressing those workforce needs with advanced manufacturing education pathways will be key to our nation’s economic prosperity and national security.”

The top in-demand lightweighting-related occupations in Ohio in Q1 2018 included: Laborers and Freight, Stock and Material Movers (2,598 postings), Maintenance and Repair Workers (1,809 postings), Production Workers (1,412 postings), Electrical Engineers (819 postings) and First-Line Supervisors of Production and Operating Workers (819 postings).

LIFT, operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ALMMII) and one of the founding Manufacturing USA institutes, is a public-private partnership dedicated to developing and deploying advanced lightweight metal manufacturing technologies, and implementing education and training programs to better prepare the workforce today and in the future.

The full Ohio report can be viewed at: http://lift.technology/education-workforce-development/.

ABOUT LIFT

LIFT is a Detroit-based, public-private partnership committed to the development and deployment of advanced lightweight metal manufacturing technologies, and implementing education and training initiatives to better prepare the workforce today and in the future. LIFT is one of the founding institutes of Manufacturing USA, and is funded in part by the Department of Defense with management through the Office of Naval Research. Visit www.lift.technology or follow on Twitter @NewsFromLIFT to learn more.

ABOUT WORKFORCE INTELLIGENCE NETWORK OF SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

The Workforce Intelligence Network of Southeast Michigan (WIN) is a collaborative effort between nine community colleges and six Michigan Works! Agencies, in partnership with numerous other organizations, to create a comprehensive and cohesive workforce development system in Southeast Michigan that provides employers with the talent they need for success. WIN covers a 16-county area, including Genesee, Hillsdale, Huron, Jackson, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne. WIN was founded with the support of the New Economy Initiative for Southeast Michigan and publicly launched in November 2011.

PUCO approves overlay plan for pending 937 area code exhaust

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO (May 23, 2018) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today approved a plan to overlay a new area code over the existing 937 area code. The 937 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers in the third quarter of 2020. All current 937 area code subscribers will continue to maintain their current number and 937 area code.

“While we are still years away from the projected exhaust date, it’s important for the telecom industry to begin planning now so that the roll out of a new area code can go as smoothly and seamlessly as possible, just like previous area code additions,” stated PUCO Chairman Asim Z. Haque.

The Commission directed the telecommunications industry to file an implementation and communications plan with the PUCO. The plans should indicate when the overlay should take effect, and include any communications the companies will use to notify their customers.

Upon implementation of the overlay, all new phone subscribers will be assigned the new yet-to-be-determined area code. Additionally, all local calls will require dialing the full 10-digit phone number in order to complete local calls.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the 937 area code is projected to run out of available phone numbers in the third quarter of 2020. Following today’s approval of an overlay plan, the NANPA will assign the new, yet-to-be-determined area code to co-exist with the existing geographical boundaries of the 937 area code.

Additional information regarding area code exhaust and maps of Ohio’s area code boundaries can be found on the PUCO website here.

A copy of today’s Commission finding and order is available on the PUCO’s website at www.PUCO.ohio.gov, click on the link to Docketing Information System and enter the case number 17-2329-TP-COI.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

FROM FACEBOOK

So, the minute Trump leaves office, if not before, he will be subject to prosecution for a few dozen crimes. We don’t know which crimes, or how many states will bring charges. He can pardon himself at the federal level, but unless the supreme court changes the constitution he’ll be held accountable for violations of state law.

Legal proceeding will drag his financial corruption and incompetence into the light. For every deal Trump makes a buck on there are ten where he loses his shirt. This is how he became a Russian asset.

Does Trump even know he is a Russian asset? Interesting question, but I’m hoping that in real court, as opposed to the court of public opinion, that this question is resolved into yes he did or he should have so he’s guilty.

At any rate, Trump is destroyed by the end of this.

Unless he figures out how to stay in office.

He mentioned in a speech recently, wanting a third term. Not leaving.

How corrupt is SCOTUS now, one wonders, and how corrupt can it get? Could a red wave around the wars of choice and terrorist activity inspired by them coming down the pike give the GOP another period of absolute control, after the midterms in which they will be weakened?

Imagine Trump as president for life. Sometimes, sick, evil, horrible men can hang on for decades. Having no conscience at all can have a longevity effect. Trump isn’t bothered by any sense of right or wrong. Any sense that he has ever made a mistake.

He could lead millions to slaughter, and sputter and burble that under HRC, it would have been billions. And his followers, at this point would nod and gibber, firing assault weapons, into the air, praising while they dance on the graves.

I think the mid-terms may be the last chance to stop him. Waiting him out for four years could be a disaster.

Pence will be a disaster, but Trump, at four years, with a degraded SCOTUS, could mean the end of the whole American thing as we have known it all our lives.

We’ll suffer through four years of the handmaids tale with some remnant of the constitution in effect. But two, or three, of our terms of Trump? If that happens, we all need to get out of the country. It will disintegrate into chaos.

MAGA: Morons Are Governing America.

Kudos to a choked up Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard awards: “So why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action, why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible.”

With sinkholes opening in front of the White House AND Mar-a-Lago, sounds to me like the Devil is calling him home.

Retweeted Rob Reiner (@robreiner):

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has unequivocally stated that Russia’s attack on the 2016 presidential election helped elect Donald Trump. America has an illegitimate president who is tearing down Democracy. ALL HANDS ON DECK!

Our Evil President is ripping Children from their mothers arms at the border. Those who voted for him need a 666 on their forehead so we can ID them. There are 440 comments on just one thread about a song, but almost nothing on the articles for the missing 1475 immigrant children. 45 orders babies stripped from their mother’s arms & sent far away, some never to be seen again. I want you to think about that. devos: ‘classmates should turn in immigrants’. Hitler: ‘neighbors should turn in Jews.’ We can now add human (child) trafficking to trump’s roster of crimes! “The feds lost — yes, lost — 1,475 migrant children.” What has the United States become? This is unforgivable. Some of the 1,500 children are being raped and sexually assaulted by ICE. This is Trumps America. PBS has confirmed that some of the missing children (taken from their parents) have been released to HUMAN TRAFFICKERS by the US government. Yes, you read that right.

“The children are not innocent.” – Donald J. Trump (May 23, 2018)

Obama’s director of National Intelligence James Clapper said ‘more and more’ of the Steele Dossier is true.

People are so easily fooled. They don’t think trump is ant-Semitic because his son-in-law is Jewish. They don’t think he is anti-immigrant because all of his three wives were immigrants. Warning to foreign tourists: if you have visa or passport issues at a US airport or border you may be separated from your children indefinitely. Compliments of the Trump Administration. RICK SANTORUM SAYS ITS NOT THE GOVERNMENTS FAULT LOSING 1500 KIDS ITS THE PARENTS FAULT FOR BRINGING THEIR KIDS “ICE Plans to Start Destroying Records of Immigrant Abuse, Including Sexual Assault and Deaths in Custody” Another cover up. 20 yr old young woman w/accting degree travels 1,500 mi. to pursue the AMERICAN DREAM. Shot dead by border patrol. FOUND THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE. “CNN panel goes ballistic as Rick Santorum dismisses 1,500 missing immigrant kids with ‘we lose people all the time’.”

“He has been president for more than a year. He has shown no indication of growing into the office or of demonstrating that he is even trying to learn the job. He still cannot share power with other high-level government officials, like the Secretary of State. He does not trust anyone sufficiently to share power. The result of his mistrust is that he shrinks the great wealth of resources and expertise in this country down to one terribly flawed man. He is not even good at being an autocrat. He is a failure as a president and a failure as an autocrat.” ~ Ray Smock, Historian of the United States House of Representatives.

Reminder: Halliburton Made $39.5 Billion From The Iraq War

by Jake Thomas

The Intellectualist

KBR was awarded at least $39.5bn in federal contracts during the ten years its staff served along U.S. troops in Iraq.

There are some on the left eager to embrace President George W. Bush simply because occasionally he criticizes Donald Trump.

It bears reminding: the Invasion of Iraq was a premeditated fraud on the American people, meant to help and enrich the few even if this led to the deaths of millions and the depopulation of entire regions of the world.

Halliburton — once run by former Vice President Dick Cheney — and its spin off, KBR, were the biggest recipients of government largess derived from the destruction of Iraq.

From The Financial Times:

The US has overwhelmingly borne the brunt of both the military and reconstruction costs, spending at least $138bn on private security, logistics and reconstruction contractors, who have supplied everything from diplomatic security to power plants and toilet paper.

An analysis by the Financial Times reveals the extent to which both American and foreign companies have profited from the conflict – with the top 10 contractors securing business worth at least $72bn between them. None has benefited more than KBR, once known as Kellogg Brown and Root.

The controversial former subsidiary of Halliburton, which was once run by Dick Cheney, vice-president to George W. Bush, was awarded at least $39.5bn in federal contracts related to the Iraq war over the past decade.

https://politicsmaven.io/theintellectualist/news/reminder-halliburton-made-39-5-billion-from-the-iraq-war-dHTPvtFKjUKqhblyAp_luQ/

I have quoted that number, 39 billion in no bid contracts, while their ex CEO is the sitting VP in charge in the command center and Bush is reading ‘My Pet Goat’…. over 100 times in the last 17 years… and told repeatedly that is not true and that I am a lying dirty dog… lol….. or worse…. by conservatives , who were afraid their head would explode to consider that we have “180,000 troops in 180 countries”…. (General’s Milley and Thomas quoted in Newsweek…)……

Iraq had NOTHING to do with 9/11/01, so there was no real motive, only fake accusations against Iraq.

Largesse. But yes, an unbelievable scam. Can you imagine if Obama administration had done ANYTHING like this?

My only son died for his profit.

We used to practice deceptive moves during WWII trying to cut the war short and save lives – blood, and treasurer. Cheney deceived the U.S.A. and the world with his bogus claims, but came out a billionaire. Brushing aside the loss of lives and destruction in his typical oligarch custom – money is my God.

Not to mention the fact that they poisoned a lot of the troops with the Burn Pits. Read The Burn Pits: The poisoning of America’s soldiers or watch the documentary Delay, Deny, Hope You Die.

Here are 10 Incredibly fake facts Trump supporters believe are true

AlterNet

27 May 2018

Americans, divided and polarized as they are, live in two distinct worlds. In one world, the earth is not flat, climate change is real and Bill and Hillary aren’t pimping kids out in the basement of a pizza restaurant.

The other world is devoid of reason, evidence and pretty much any type of historical facts. Despite the fact that Trump voters have been fleeced by the biggest con man in the world, they continue to devour the lies he sells on a silver platter. When it comes to facts, Trump supporters aren’t head over heels in love with them. After all, Trump’s rise came as a result of playing to uninformed and angry people’s primal and worst sensibilities. They’re right and the entire world is wrong, because that’s what their cult leader told them, and who needs Google anyway?

Here are 10 incredibly fake facts that Trump supporters believe are true.

1. Trump is a devoted Christian.

The thrice-married, grabbing Trump is actually quite the exemplary Christian, at least in the minds of his supporters. They are so convinced of this fake fact that they welcomed Trump at Jerry Fallwell’s Liberty University this past weekend, where the president was given an honorary doctorate.

2. The economy is improving because of Trump.

If there’s anything Trump does better than filing for Chapter 11, it’s taking credit for things other people have done. Part-time First Lady Melania Trump stole a speech from Michelle Obama, so it only seems fitting that the Donald do it as well. Now, even though he hasn’t signed a single piece of economic legislation and all economic data is just a continuation of President Obama’s efforts, Trump seems to have no issue taking credit for all of the positive economic news. And despite the fact that Trump had been in office for a whopping two weeks, Fox News gave Trump full credit for a positive jobs report in January.

3. ‘Millions voted illegally’ (without a single shred of proof).

Not too long ago, a poll found that 55 percent of Trump supporters believe his daft conspiracy theory that the only reason he lost the popular vote is because “millions voted illegally” for Hillary Clinton. Ignorance is bliss, right?

4. Immigration is off the rails and illegal immigrants are all violent criminals.

Trump played to the racist tendencies of working-class whites when he declared that Mexicans were criminals and rapists, except for some. He also took a page from Richard Nixon’s handbook and touted law and order for the silent majority. But here’s the thing for folks: net migration from Mexico is basically zero and stats show that undocumented immigrants are actually less likely to commit crimes than American citizens. But facts are not how you Make America Great Again!

5. Trump should have the power to overturn judicial rulings.

Utterly clueless when it comes to the U.S. Constitution (except for the Second Amendment), 51 percent of Trump supporters think the Executive Branch should have the power to overrule the Judicial Branch. This came after Trump was overruled in his efforts to impose a Muslim travel ban.

6. Trumpcare is great while Obamacare is awful.

Okay, this one is especially heinous. During Trump’s presidential campaign, he talked constantly about how easy it would be to gut Obamacare and impose a version of his own that would cover everyone. Here are the facts:

Around 24 million people will lose their health insurance—many of them his most vocal supporters

Premiums, especially for Americans 50 and older, will increase dramatically.

States can opt-out of protecting people with preexisting conditions.

Coverage will get worse.

Medicaid will be gutted.

Trumpcare is stealing from the poor to give to the rich, but his supporters don’t mind being screwed by their dear leader.

7. Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Ah yes, the birther question. The very thing that catapulted a washed-up reality TV host to political fame and fortune. Trump had been accusing President Obama of not being born in America for years, which seems to have resonated with his supporters: 59 percent of Trump supporters didn’t think Obama was born in the United States, while just a mere 23 percent said he was.

8. There’s a war on gun owners.

Despite the fact that gun ownership ballooned under President Obama and his sensible gun legislation failed miserably in the NRA-owned Republican Congress, Trump supporters believed there was a major “war” on guns. The biggest (and stupidest) conspiracy was the one involving Jade Helm, when right-wingers thought a military exercise was actually a secret ploy by Obama to declare martial law and seize all the guns.

9. All the investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia are bogus.

Despite the overwhelming amount of evidence that continues to pile up regarding Trump’s ties to Putin during the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond, his supporters will hear nothing of it. They love Russia and think CNN and every other major news outlet is fake news that hates America. Bear in mind, all of this seems to be leading up to impeachment. But yeah, nothing to see here.

10. Trump is honest and trustworthy.

This may be the greatest fake fact of fake facts: Trump is honest and trustworthy. Despite the fact that nearly everything that comes out of his mouth is a brazen lie that can be disproved in a New York minute, his supporters think he’s honest. That’s just a special kind of ignorance you can’t fix. While some of his supporters have since seen the light of day, a majority of them still trust him despite all the explanations of his lies the media makes.

In short, it may just take Trump throwing puppies into a fire pit for a majority of his supporters to recognize him for the lying con man that he is. Let’s certainly hope not, as that may not be out of the realm of possibility.

Analysis: Many Of Trump’s Policies Show A Desire For Cruelty Towards Children

by Jake Thomas

The Intellectualist

Many of the president’s policies point to a disdain for the wellbeing of children – particularly those most vulnerable.

One theme emerging from President Donald Trump’s policies has the appearance of disdain toward children, as numerous aspects of the White House agenda target or otherwise negatively impact America’s youth.

Via Quartz:

“I love kids. I have kids and grandkids,” Donald Trump said shortly after his inauguration, discussing his struggle dealing with undocumented minors and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). But while the president has called children “beautiful” several times, he is likely also aware that they don’t vote, and they’re not very deep-pocketed political donors.

The Trump administration has demonstrated in numerous ways that America’s future generations are not of the utmost importance, from decisions adversely affecting children’s health insurance to protecting the environment.

Cuts to the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

In his $15 billion “rescission” of federal spending (the president’s proposal for cuts in federal spending that lawmakers had already approved), Trump suggests cutting $7 billion from the CHIP program.

The Trump administration justified the drastic cut by pointing out that the money is sitting in an account not currently in use by the program and therefore will not affect CHIP’s funding, but this claim is misleading.

Though indeed that money was left from last year, it could be required to face emergencies in the future.

Cuts to Welfare Benefits

[Trump’s] budget proposed severe cuts from food stamps (27.4% cut by 2028), housing assistance (20.1% cut by 2028), and other forms of financial support for low-income families. Drastic cuts will also be made to the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program that provides nutritious food to impoverished pregnant women, infants, and toddlers.

How does this affect children? America’s youngsters comprise the relative majority of means-tested benefits, Quartz notes, and welfare benefits afford them an average of $443 per month.

Turning His Back on DACA Kids

Trump indicated he genuinely wanted to help individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, but several months after taking office, the president opted to terminate the DACA program.

This put hundreds of thousands of kids at risk of deportation. He deferred to congress to reach an agreement to fix the program, but so far that agreement hasn’t been reached.

While a federal judge has ordered that the administration keep accepting DACA applications past the date Trump had vowed to end it (Mar. 5), there is no guarantee what will happen once Congress comes up with a permanent solution.

Trump has also taken steps to make student loan repayment more difficult, ignored the pleas of American youth fighting to end gun violence in their schools and communities, and moved to separate immigrant children from their parents when families illegally cross the southern border.

https://politicsmaven.io/theintellectualist/news/analysis-many-of-trump-s-policies-show-a-desire-for-cruelty-towards-children-iYSBuBNwgk6DNPmtHlq2XA/

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_JOHN-LEGEND.jpg