Berkshire Twp. paving

Weather permitting, the main parking lot at the Township Hall on Rome Corners will be closed beginning Thursday 6/14 while paving takes place. If you are coming to the park, walking path or Township offices, please use the drive DIRECTLY NORTH (closest to five corners) of the Township Hall, and park in the back lot, but do not block our equipment. You will have to walk around the building to access the front door. We anticipate the work will be completed within a week. Thank you for your patience while we improve your Township Hall.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_BERKSHIRE-TWP.-HALL.jpg