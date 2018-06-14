July 4th Community Celebration Sponsorship Opportunities!

STILL TIME TO BE A SPONSOR!

Join the Village of Sunbury, along with the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce, Big Walnut Civic Association & Big Walnut Local Schools, for the 2018 July 4th Celebration!

Support this great community and advertise your business name with 2 Sponsorship Opportunities to choose from:

PLATINUM LEVEL – $500

You’ll receive:

– Company name & logo on a light pole banner on the Square!

– Company name on the 6’ x 14’ Event banner on the Square!

– Sponsor recognition by WDLR 92.9 FM emcee/DJ on the Square!

– Company name & logo included on flyers distributed to high-traffic areas

DIAMOND LEVEL – $250

You’ll receive:

– Company name on the 6’ x 14’ Event banner on the Square!

– Company name & logo on a light pole banner on the Square!

– Sponsor recognition by WDLR 92.9 FM emcee/DJ on the Square!

– Company name included on community flyers!

Register online at www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com, contact the Chamber of Commerce office at (740) 965-2860 or email: info@sunburybigwalnutchamber.com

** DEADLINE TO REGISTER AS A JULY 4TH SPONSOR – FRIDAY, 6/22/18 @ NOON

​