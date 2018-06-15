News from Condit

Condit Presbyterian Church took in new members, honored graduates and painted a barn for a neighbor in ta past two weeks. Condit took four new members into the congregation on May 27. Those joining Condit are Jackie Covert, Jeff and Beverly Marshall and their son Joe Marshall. These people have been meeting with Rev. Annie Melick to prepare to join the church.

Condit recognized graduates at Worship on June 3rd. Those honored were Condit Music Director Adam Garner earning a Masters of Arts in Church Music from Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University, Molly Ann Blevins earned a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security from Columbia Southern University and Joe Marshall who was homeschooled and graduated from Big Walnut High School.

Two others were unable to attend. Jessica Bergmann (who became Jessica Stacey on June 2) earned a Masters in Social Work from Ohio State University was on her honeymoon. Condit pianist Sasha Neverov earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Otterbein University but was ill and unable to attend Worship.

Congratulations to all of these graduates! To celebrate, the Special Events Committee led by Chip Welch served everyone Brunch in the Fellowship Hall following Worship.

Condit’s Mission and Outreach Committee and Youth Group assisted a neighbor by painting their barn on June 2nd. Fourteen people scraped and spread the red barn paint and enjoyed each others friendship. The owner provided paint and pizza for lunch and Condit provided the labor. “These are long time residents who needed a little help. We are glad we were able to assist them,” noted Sheila Micholes, chairman of the Committee.

Condit Presbyterian Church is located at 15102 Hartford Road east of Sunbury. For more information go to the website at www.ConditChurch.org or call Rev. Annie Melick at 740-965-2911.

Information for this story was provided by Polly Horn.

