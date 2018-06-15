Delaware County Directory of Officials

Delaware County EMS Stations: WWW.DELCOEMS.ORG
DCEMS Administration: 10 Court Street; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2190 Non-emergency ONLY
DCEMS Station 1: 909 US 23 North; Delaware, OH 43015
DCEMS Station 2: 283 W. Granville St.; Sunbury, OH 43074
DCEMS Station 3: 6226 Third St.; Lewis Center, OH 43035
DCEMS Station 4: 4095 St. Rt. 203; Radnor, OH 43066
DCEMS Station 5: 245 W. High St.; Ashley, OH 43003
DCEMS Station 6: 12844 Olive Green Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074
DCEMS Station 7: 7177 Northgate Way; Westerville, OH 43082
DCEMS Station 8: 6457 US Rt. 36 W.; Ostrander, OH 43061
DCEMS Station 9: 13961 Woodtown Rd.; Galena, OH 43021
DCEMS Station 10: 2708 Lackey Old State Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015
Fire Departments
Battle Run (200) Prospect; 209 E. Battle St. (Station); Prospect, OH 43342; 1-740-494-2355; battlerun200@gmail.com
Jeff Good; 1-740-225-4469 Non-emergency ONLY
Asst. Chief Harry Burdick; 1-740-494-9911
Berlin Township (390); 2708 Lackey Old State; Delaware, OH 43015
Craig Hall; 740-548-6031; firechief@berlintwp.us
Asst. Chief Joe Pichert
B.S.T.& G. (350); 350 W. Cherry St.; Sunbury, OH 43074
Jeff Wilson; 740-965-3841; info@bstgfiredistrict.org
Asst. Chief Dick Fisher
Concord Township (340); 7943 Dublin Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015
Todd Cooper; 740-881-5338; info@concordtwp.org (Station); 740-881-5997
Delaware City (301); 99 S. Liberty St.; Delaware, OH 43015
John Donahue; 740-203-1300; cgarcia@delawareohio.net
Asst. Chief Doug Stewart
Delaware City (302); 683 Pittsburgh Dr.; Delaware, OH 43015
John Donahue; 740-203-1302; cgarcia@delawareohio.net
Delaware City (303); 1320 West Central Avenue; Delaware, OH 43015
John Donahue; 740-230-1303
Elm Valley Fire; 9821 State Route 42 N.; Ashley, OH 43003
Dale Lipps; 740-747-2510; elm_valley_fire@frontier.com
Asst. Chief Kevin George
Fort Morrow (611) Waldo; 603 E. Main St.; Waldo, OH 43356
Terry Bowdre; 740-726-2830; chief@fortmorrowfire.com
Asst. Chief Kevin Smith
Genoa Township (440); 7049 Big Walnut Rd.; Galena, OH 43021
Gary Honeycutt; 614-568-2040; ghoneycutt@genoatwp.com
Asst. Chief Joe Ponzi
Harlem Township (450); 3883 S. St. Rt. 605; Galena, OH 43021
Dale Fling; 740-965-2661; dfling@harlemtwp.com
Liberty Township (321); 7761 Liberty Rd.; Powell, OH 43065
Acting Chief William Fields, Jr.; 740-938-2021
Liberty Township (322); 10150 Sawmill Rd.; Powell, OH 43065
Acting Chief William Fields, Jr.; 740-938-2022
Orange Township (361); 7700 Gooding Blvd.; Delaware, OH 43015
Matt Noble; 740-657-8290; mnoble@orangetwp.org
Station 361: 740-548-6346
Orange Township (362); 7307 S. Old State Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035
Matt Noble; 740-657-8290; mnoble@orangetwp.org
Station 362: 740-548-5315
Porter / Kingston (380); 12844 Olive Green Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074
Mike Thompson; 740-524-5050; pkfd@rrohio.com
Asst. Chief Tony Coletta
Radnor Township (430); 4061 St. Rt. 203; Radnor, OH 43066
Randy Butts; 740-595-3623; rfdchief431@yahoo.com
Asst. Chief Bob Fish
Scioto Township (370); 3737 Ostrander Rd.; Ostrander, OH 43061
Marvin McIntire; 740-666-2121 Ext. 106; firemc371@yahoo.com
Tri-Township (331); 495 Sunbury Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015
Troy Morris; 740-369-2703; tmorris@tritwp.org
Tri-Township (332); 660 Coover Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015
Troy Morris; 740-362-1600; tmorris@tritwp.org
Washington Twp. (92); 4497 Hard Rd.; Dublin, OH 43016
Alec O’Connell; 614-652-3892; www.wtwp.com
Westerville (113); 355 N. Spring Rd.; Westerville, OH 43082
Brian Miller; 614-901-6630; brian.miller@westerville.org
Delaware Area Law Enforcement Agencies
Ashley Police: Doug Patrick, Chief; 14 E. High St.; Ashley, OH 43003; 740-747-2960 Non-emergency ONLY
Delaware City Police: Bruce Pijanowski, Chief; 70 N. Union St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-203-1111
Delaware County Sheriff: Russell Martin; Pat Yankee, Chief Deputy; Administrative Office: 149 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2810
Dublin City Police: Heinz von Eckartsberg, Chief; 6566 Commerce Parkway; Dublin, OH 43017; 614-889-1112
Genoa Police: Stephen Gammill, Chief; 7049 Big Walnut Rd.; Galena, OH 43021; 614-568-2060
Ostrander Police: Kenneth Jones, Chief; 19 S. Main St.; P.O. Box 35; Ostrander, OH 43061; 740-666-8500
Powell Police: Gary Vest, Chief; 47 Hall St.; Powell, OH 43065; 614-885-5005
Shawnee Hills Police: Russell Baron, Chief; 9484 Dublin Road; Shawnee Hills, OH 43065; 614-889-2824
State Highway Patrol: Lt. Kevin Knapp, Post Commander; 1500 Columbus Pike; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-548-6011
Sunbury-Galena Police: Patrick Bennett, Chief; 9 E. Granville St.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-3946
Westerville Police: Joe Morbitzer, Chief; 29 S. State St.; Westerville, OH 43082; 614-882-7444
City and Village Officials
Office/Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed **
Village of Ashley
Mayor Jim Nelson; mayornelson@villageofashley.org; 740-747-2453; 12/31/19
Members of Council
Cheryl Friend; cfriend1@rr.ohio.com; 740-747-8749; 12/31/17
Jym Longstreth; jlongstreth@villageofashley.org; 740-747-3031; 12/31/17
Elaine McFarland; emcfarland@villageofashley.org; 740-747-2891; 12/31/19
Helen Caraway; design6140@outlook.com; 740-747-2570; 12/31/19
Wayne Lockhart**; 740-747-2331; 12/31/17
Harry Strain**; hstrain@villageofashley.org; 740-972-4455; 12/31/17
Board of Public Affairs
Monte A. Smith, Pres. **; m.smith@setterlin.com; 614-554-0050; 12/31/17
Susan Bussard; notinengland@gmail.com; 740-815-1022; 12/31/17
Shirley Gusler **; gee06@yahoo.com; 740-816-1524; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Renee Rarick; rrarick@villageofashley.org; 740-747-2889
Council Meetings: 1st Tuesdays, BPA 3rd Tuesdays – 7 p.m. – Municipal Building; 3 N. Harrison Street; Ashley, OH 43003; Phone 740-747-2889
City of Delaware www.delawareohio.net
Office/Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **
Carolyn Kay Riggle, Mayor; criggle@delawareohio.net; 740-815-5876; 11/20/17
Kent Shafer, At Large, V.Mayor; kshafer@delawareohio.net; 740-602-1420; 11/20/17
City Council Members
1st Ward: Chris Jones; cjones@delawareohio.net; 740-417-1554; 11/18/19
2nd Ward: Lisa Keller; lkeller@delawareohio.net; 740-362-2178; 11/18/19
3rd Ward: 11/18/19
4th Ward: Kyle Rohrer; krohrer@delawareohio.net; 740-816-3786; 11/18/19
At Large: George Hellinger; ghellinger@delawareohio.net; 740-972-1750; 11/20/17
City Manager: R. Thomas Homan **; rthoman@delawareohio.net; 740-203-1010
Clerk: Elaine McCloskey; emccloskey@delawareohio.net
City Council Meetings- 2nd & 4th Mondays; 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1 S Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-203-1010
City of Dublin www.dublinohiousa.gov
Office/Name; Term Exp. Appointed **
Mayor Ward 1 Representative: Gregory S. Peterson; gpeterson@dublin.oh.us; 614-796-8504; 12/31/17
Vice Mayor Ward 3 Representative: John G. Reiner; jreiner@dublin.oh.us; 614-889-0739; 12/31/19
City Council Members
Ward 2 Representative Amy J. Salay; asalay@dublin.oh.us; 614-400-7515; 12/31/17
Ward 4 Representative Timothy A. Lecklider; tlecklider@dublin.oh.us; 614-873-1326; 12/31/17
At–Large Christina Alutto; calutto@dublin.oh.us; 12/31/19
Chris Amorose Grooms; cagrooms@dublin.oh.us; 614-889-2682; 12/31/19
Michael H. Keenan; mkeenan@dublin.oh.us; 614-889-7917; 12/31/19
City Manager: Dana L. McDaniel **; dmcdaniel@dublin.oh.us; 614-410-4400
Clerk of Council: Anne C. Clarke **; aclarke@dublin.oh.us; 614-410-4436
Council Meetings – generally on 2nd & 4th Mondays at 7 p.m. (varies in some months, due to holidays)
Call to confirm or visit website at www.dublinohiousa.gov
Dublin City Hall; 5200 Emerald Parkway; Dublin, OH 43017; 614-410-4400
Village of Galena www.galenaohio.org
Office/Name; Email Address; Term Exp. Appointed **
Thomas W. Hopper, Mayor; mayor@galenaohio.org; 740-965-1024; 12/31/19
Members of Council
David A. Adams; davea888@yahoo.com; 740-965-8831; 12/31/17
David Simmons; Simmons127@earthlink.net; 740-965-4023; 12/31/17
Joseph W. Stoll; jstoll@genoachurch.org; 614-256-8150; 12/31/17
Chris Underwood; cunderw@columbus.rr.com; 740-965-9460; 12/31/19
Jason Hillyer; Jayhill0808@gmail.com; 614-634-0381; 12/31/19
David Walker; Dave.Sandy.Walker@gmail.com; 740-612-0333; 12/31/17
Jeanna Burrell, Village Admin**; administrator@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484
Marty Mazzie, Fiscal Officer **; fiscalofficer@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484
Michele Dearth **; Assistant Fiscal Officer; fiscalofficer@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484
Council Meetings – 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. – Galena Village Hall; 109 Harrison St.; PO Box 386; Galena, OH 43021-0386; 740- 965-2484
Village of Ostrander www.ostranderohio.us
Office/Name; Address; Phone; Term Exp. Appointed:**
Mayor: Larry R. Crile; larrycrile@gmail.com; 740-666-0434; 12/31/19
Clerk/Treasurer: Dorothy Wilcox; clerk43061@frontier.com; 740-666-1217; 12/31/19
Members of Council
Robert Taylor; rtaylor@ostranderohio.us; 740-666-3060; 12/31/19
Joe Proemm **; 614-205-8211; 12/31/17
Renee Creedon; rcreedon@ostranderohio.us; 614-588-2606; 12/31/17
Tracy Stojkov; tstojkov@ostranderohio.us; 740-666-8402; 12/31/17
Gwen Stayner; bgstayner@gmail.com; 740-272-1983; 12/31/17
Julie Guy; jguy@ostranderohio.us; 614-499-6307; 12/31/19
Board of Trustees of Public Affairs
Jerry Ball; Jerryball51@hotmail.com; 740-666-3591; 12/31/19
John Bowden; John.bowden@thebowdengroup.com; 740-666-4261; 12/31/19
H. Richard Voght; dickvogt@yahoo.com; 740-666-1231; 12/31/17
Council Meetings – 1st Monday- 7 p.m. (except September, 2nd Mondays)
Jacob C. Ostrander Commercial Building; 19 S. Main St.; P.O. Box 35; Ostrander, OH 43061
BPA Meetings – 4th Tuesdays – 6:30 p.m.
City of Powell www.cityofpowell.us
Office/Name Phone Term Exp. Appointed: **
Mayor: Brian Lorenz; lorenz@cityofpowell.us; 12/31/17
Jon Bennehoof; bennehoof@cityofpowell.us; 614-816-0116; 12/31/19
Members of Council
Brendan Newcomb; newcomb@cityofpowell.us; 614-505-6826; 12/31/19
Frank Bertone; bertone@cityofpowell.us; 614-659-0954; 12/31/17
Tom Counts; counts@cityofpowell.us; 614-846-6493; 12/31/17
Jim Hrivnak; hrivnak@cityofpowell.us; 614-791-9939; 12/31/17
Daniel Swartwout; swartwout@cityofpowell.us; 614-327-7260; 12/31/19
City Manager: Stephen Lutz **; slutz@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1003
Finance Director: Debra Miller **; dmiller@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1053
City Clerk: Karen Mitchell **; kmitchell@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1002
Communications Director: Megan Canavan; mcanavan@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1022
Council Meetings – 1st & 3rd Tuesdays 7:30 p.m.; Powell Municipal Building; 47 Hall St.; Powell, OH 43065-8357; 614-885-5380
Village of Shawnee Hills www.shawneehillsoh.org
Office/Name; Address; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **
Mayor: Pat Monahan; pat.monahan@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-761-0158; 12/31/19
Members of Council
Dan Mathews; dan.mathews@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-893-5474; 12/31/19
James Gauldin; james.gauldin@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-571-9137; 12/31/17
Douglas Gil; douglas.gil@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-397-9143; 12/31/19
Josh Vidor**; josh.vidor@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-316-6169; 12/31/17
Mahesh Dalvi**; mahesh.dalvie@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-332-3523; 12/31/17
Mike McVan; mike.mcvan@shawneehillsoh.org; 330-933-3508; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Shirley A. Roskoski **; shirley.roskoski@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-889-2824
Village Administrator: Steve DeBolt; steve.debolt@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-889-2824
Council Meetings – 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m.; Timothy L. Fellure Municipal Building; 9484 Dublin Road; Shawnee Hills, OH 43065; 614-889-2824
Village of Sunbury www.sunburyvillage.com
Office/Name; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **
Mayor: William T. “Tommy” Hatfield; 740-965-3909; 12/31/19
Members of Council
David L. Miller; 740-816-5339; 12/31/17
Joe Gochenour; 740-965-6249; 12/31/17
Len Weatherby; 740-965-4455; 12/31/19
Scott Weatherby; 740-965-2684; 12/31/17
Thomas H. Zalewski Sr.; 740-965-6645; 12/31/17
Tim Gose; 740-965-2684; 12/31/19
Village Administrator **: Allen Rothermel; 740-965-2684
Fiscal Officer/Council Clerk **: Kathy Belcher; 740-965-2684
Mayor’s Court Clerk: Kathy Hixon; 740-965-2684
Council Meetings-1st & 3rd & (5th) Wednesdays 7:30 p.m.
Town Hall; 51 East Cherry St.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-2684
City of Westerville www.westerville.org
Office/Name; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **
Mayor: Kathy Cocuzzi, Mayor; kathy.cocuzzi@westerville.org; 614-890-8136; 11/30/17
John Bokros**, Vice Mayor; john.bokros@westerville.org; 11/30/17
City Council Members
Craig Treneff, Chair; craig.treneff@westerville.org; 11/30/19
Larry Jenkins, Vice Chair; larry.jenkins@westerville.org; 614-975-2540; 11/30/17
Diane C. Fosselman; diane.fosselman@westerville.org; 11/30/19
Tim Davey; tim.davey@westerville.org; 11/30/19
Michael Heyeck; michael.heyeck@westerville.org; 614-891-9467; 11/30/17
City Manager: David Collinsworth **; david.collinsworth@westerville.org; 614-901-6400
Clerk of Council: Mary J. Johnston **; mary.johnston@westerville.org; 614-901-6400
Council Meetings held in the Westerville Municipal Building; 21 S. State St.; 614-901-6400
Regular Session 1st & 3rd Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; Work Session 2nd & 4th & (possible 5th) Tuesdays 7 p.m.
Township Officials
Term Ends:
Berkshire Township www.berkshiretwp.org
Rodney V. Myers, Chr.; rodberkshiretwp@gmail.com; 740-936-4238; 12/31/17
William Holtry, VC; billberkshiretwp@gmail.com; 740-936-0820; 12/31/19
Mike Dattilo; dattiloberkshiretwp@gmail.com; 740-936-4103; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Melody L. George; mlgeorge.bt@gmail.com; 740-936-4557; 12/31/20
Jeff George, Administrator; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; 740-965-2992
Meetings: 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 1454 Rome Corners Rd.; Galena, OH 43021; 740-965-2992
Berlin Township www.berlintwp.us
Steve Flaherty; trusteeflaherty@berlintwp.us; 740-879-4174; 12/31/17
Adam M. Fleischer; trusteefleischer@berlintwp.us; 740-816-6993; 12/31/17
Ronald W. Bullard; trusteebullard@berlintwp.us; 740-548-5463; 12/31/19
Fiscal Officer: Claudia Smith; clerk@berlintwp.us; 740-548-6350; 3/31/20 (Send all correspondence to Berlin Township Office)
Meetings – 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall (June, July & August, 2nd Mondays only); 3271 Cheshire Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015-9621; 740-548-6350
Brown Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/brown/
Gary W. Stegner, Chr.; 3588@nexgenaccess.com; 740-272-2011; 12/31/17
Steve Cole, VC; ss_cole1@frontier.com; 614-419-3213; 12/31/19
Charles Miley; miley_charles@nexgenaccess.com; 740-362-8135; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Peggy Link; plink0723@yahoo.com; 740-369-0700; 4/2/16 (Send all correspondence to Fiscal Officer’s home)
Meetings – 2nd Tuesdays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 3832 Main Street, Kilbourne, OH 43032
Concord Township www.concordtwp.org
Bart Johnson, Chr.; bjohnson@concordtwp.org; 614-519-3009; 12/31/17
Joe Garrett, VC; jgarrett@concordtwp.org; 614-206-4829; 12/31/17
Jason Haney; jhaney@concordtwp.org; 614-499-6740; 12/31/19
Fiscal Officer: Jill Davis; jdavis@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338 x104; 3/31/16 (Send all correspondence to Administration Bldg.)
Meetings – 2nd & 4th Mondays 7 p.m.; Concord Township Administration Bldg.; 6385 Home Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-881-5338; e-mail info@concordtwp.org
Delaware Township www.delawaretownshipohio.org
Roger M. VanSickle, Chr.; rvansickle@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-815-9292; 12/31/17
Kevin Hennessy,VC; khennessy@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-369-1595; 12/31/19
Steven J. Jefferis; sjefferis@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-971-7070; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Barb Thomas; barb.thomas413@gmail.com; 740-815-7244; 3/31/20
Meetings – 3rd Mondays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 2590 Liberty Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-2837
Genoa Township www.genoatwp.com
Karl Gebhardt, Chr.; kgebhardt@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2025; 12/31/17
Frank Dantonio, VC; fdantonio@genoatwp.com; 614-632-5599; 12/31/19
Connie Goodman; cgoodman@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2024; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Patrick M. Myers; pmyers@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2023; 3/31/20
Paul Wise, Administrator; pwise@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2021 (Send all correspondence to Township Hall)
Meetings – 1st & 3rd Thursdays (June, July, August, November & December 1st Thurs. only); 6:30 p.m. at the Township Hall; 5111 S. Old 3C Hwy.; Westerville, OH 43082; 614-895-1126
Harlem Township www.harlemtwp.com
Carl Richison; carlrichison@gmail.com; 740-965-6924; 12/31/17
Jerry D. Paul; p_jerry@yahoo.com; 740-965-9632; 12/31/19
David D. Jackson; 740-965-1823; 12/31/17
Julie Debolt; clerk@harlemtwp.com; 740-965-2661; 3/31/20
Meetings – 3rd Wednesdays – 7 p.m.; Harlem Township Fire Station; 3883 S. St. Rt. 605; Galena, OH 43021; 740-965-2661
Kingston Township www.kingstontwp.org
William L. Shively, Chr.; (does not use email); 740-272-3668; 12/31/17
Dewey V. Akers, VC; dakers@kingstontwp.org; 740-803-1529; 12/31/19
Steven Volpe; svolpe@kingstontwp.org; 740-965-1802; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Greg Roy; 740-504-0311; 3/31/20; fiscalofficer@kingstontwp.org (Send correspondence to Fiscal Officer’s home) 7295 Blue Church Road; Sunbury, OH 43074
Meetings – 1st Tuesdays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 9899 St. Rt. 521; Sunbury, OH 43074
Liberty Township www.libertytwp.org
Tom Mitchell; tmitchell@libertytwp.org; 614-917-9053; 12/31/17
Melanie Leneghan; mleneghan@libertytwp.org; 614-975-9454; 12/31/19
Shyra Eichhorn; seichhorn@libertytwp.org; 614-565-8104; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Nancy Denutte; ndenutte@libertytwp.org; 740-938-2007; 3/7/20
Matt Huffman, Administrator; mhuffman@libertytwp.org; 740-938-2000
Meetings: 1st & 3rd Mondays 7:30 p.m.; Exceptions on: Tues. Jan. 3rd, Jan. 17th, Feb 21, Sept. 5th, Wed. July 5th,
Liberty Township Hall; 7761 Liberty Road; Powell, OH 43065; 740-938-2000
Marlboro Township
Rick Clunk; 740-225-7417; 12/31/17
Harold C. Clase; 740-404-2892; 12/31/17
Edward Reely; 740-404-2165; 12/31/19
Fiscal Officer: Angela Clase; 740-404-2891; 3/31/20; www.aaayorkie@hotmail.com
Meetings: 2nd Mondays – 6 p.m. – Township Hall; 666 Norton Rd. P.O. Box 492; Waldo, OH 43356; 740-726-2380
Orange Township www.orangetwp.org
Robert Quigley, Chr.; rquigley@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430 x3117; 12/31/17
Debbie Taranto, VC; dtaranto@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430 x3202; 12/31/17
Lisa Knapp; lknapp@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430 x3240; 12/31/19
Fiscal Officer: Joel M. Spitzer; jspitzer@orangetwp.com; 740-548-5430 x3102; 3/31/20
Lee Bodnar, Administrator; lbondar@orangetwp.com; 740-548-5430 x3108
Meetings: 1st & 3rd Mondays – 7 p.m. (Except for legal holidays that fall on Monday, then it will fall on Tuesday)
Orange Township Hall; 1680 E. Orange Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-548-5430
Oxford Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/oxford
Ed Pittman; bpittman@oxfordtwp.org; 740-272-0520; 12/31/17
Steve Lewis, Chr.; slewis@oxfordtwp.org; 740-513-8898; 12/31/17
James H. Hatten, VC; jhatten@oxfordtwp.org; 740-747-2646; 12/31/19
Fiscal Officer: Joyce Leienberger; fiscal@oxfordtwp.org; 740-747-2282 (Use her phone for Calls & Fax); 3/31/20; (Send all correspondence to Fiscal Officer’s Home) 5606 Steamtown Road, Ashley, OH
Meetings: 2nd Tuesdays – 8 p.m. (8:30 DST); Oxford Township Hall; 5125 Shoemaker Rd.; Ashley, OH 43003
Porter Township www.portertwp.org
Edward Ambrose; eddyambrose@embargmail.com; 740-965-3517; 12/31/17
Robert J. Ryan; rryan13@columbus.rr.com; 740-965-6498; 12/31/19
Ed Snodgrass; edsnodgrass@hotmail.com; 614-565-5705; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Mark Mazzon; mmazzon@columbus.rr.com; 614-565-0880; 3/31/20; (Send correspondence to Township Hall)
Meetings: 2nd Tuesdays – 7:30 p.m. – Porter Township Hall; 12826 McKay Street; Sunbury, OH 43074; Phone & Fax 740-524-6802
Radnor Township www.radnortwp.org
Teresa Watkins; tjwatkins@columbus.rr.com; 740-595-3357; 12/31/19
Timothy Harsh; hfsangus@hotmail.com; 740-595-3543; 12/31/17
David K. Weber; dweber@radnortwp.org; 740-595-3374; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: John Coonfare; jcoonfare@radnortwp.org; 740-816-3286; 12/31/20
Meetings: 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. (December – March); 8 p.m. (April – November)
Radnor Community Center; 4061 St. Rt. 203; Radnor, OH 43066; Phone 740-595-3623
Scioto Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/scioto
Sandra Stults; sandrastults@sciototwp.us; 740-272-7554; 12/31/17
Rodger Finks; rcfinks@gmail.com; 740-272-0803; 12/31/17
Ralph Moseley; moseralph@gmail.com; 740-815-4552; 12/31/19
Fiscal Officer: Kathy Melvin; sciototwpfiscalofficer@yahoo.com; 740-666-3014 x104; 3/31/16-3/31/20
Meetings: 2nd Wednesdays – 7 p.m.; Scioto Township Hall; 3737 Ostrander Rd.; Ostrander, OH 43061
Thompson Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/thompson
Wm. A Thompson Jr., Chr.; 740-494-2197; 12/31/17
Mary Hall; 12/31/17
Kent Manley; 740-272-2159; 12/31/19
Fiscal Officer: Leslie Herbert; thompsontwp@hotmail.com; 740-602-2828; 3/31/20
Meetings: 1st Wednesdays (May-October 8 p.m.) (November-April 7:30 p.m.); Thompson Township Hall; 4373 St. Rt. 257 N; Radnor, OH 43066; 740-595-3458
Trenton Township
Mark B. Almendinger; 740-965-1626; 12/31/19
Kevin D. Justice; 740-965-5261; 12/31/17
Richard Fisher; 740-965-4703; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Cynthia Walton; cfwalton@hotmail.com; 740-971-3860; 3/31/20
Meetings: 1st Wednesdays – 8 p.m.; Trenton Township Hall; 15495 Hartford Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-4816
Troy Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/troy
Doug Price; doug@pricerealty.com; 740-272-7768 C; 12/31/17
Earl Lehner; lehnerfarm@ngamail.net; 740-369-0262 H; 740-272-1782 C; 12/31/19
Charles Cooperider; clcoopin@aol.com; 740-272-0120; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Sharon Malcom; troytwpclerk@yahoo.com; 740-369-9019; 3/31/20 (Send all Correspondence to Township mailing address); Phone: 740 369-4067
Meetings: 3rd Mondays – 8 p.m. (4th Monday Sept.)
Troy Township Hall; 4293 US Rt. 23 North; P.O. Box 751; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-8105
Washington Township www.wtwp.com
Charles Kranstuber; cwkrans@yahoo.com; 614-315-9020 C; 12/31/17
Gene Bostic; gbostic@wtwp.com; 614-560-3927; 12/31/19
Denise Franz King; dking@wtwp.com; 614-561-9939 C; 12/31/17
Fiscal Officer: Joyce Robinson; jrobinson@wtwp.com; 614-652-3937; 3/31/20
Sara Ott, Administrator; sott@wtwp.com; 614-652-3929
Meetings: 2nd Tuesdays – 8 a.m. & 4th Tuesdays – 6 p.m.
Washington Township Administrative Office; 6200 Eiterman Rd.; P.O. Box 3248; Dublin, OH 43016-8742; 614-652-3920
Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
Executive Committee
Dave Stites, Chr.; dstites1@columbus.rr.com; 740-524-6761; 740-965-9397
Jeff George, VC; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; 740-368-1921
Susan Kuba, 2nd VC; browntownshipzoninginspector@nexgenaccess.com
Mike Frommer, At Large; mfrommer@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2240
Gary Merrell, Commissioner; gmerrell@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2102
City/Village; RPC Rep.; RPC Alt.
Ashley: Unappointed; Unappointed
Dublin:
Tammy Noble; tnoble@dublin.oh.us; 614-410-4600
Claudia Husak; 614-410-4649
Galena:
Thomas Hopper; mayor@galenaohio.org; 740-965-1024
Unappointed
Ostrander: Joe Proemm; 740-666-3060
Larry Crile; larrycrile@gmail.com; 740-666-0434
Shawnee Hills: Unappointed
James Gauldin; james.gauldin@shawneehillsoh.org: 614-571-9137
Sunbury:
Len Weatherby; 740-965-4455
Allen Rothermel; 740-965-2684
TOWNSHIP; RPC REP.; RPC ALT.
Berkshire
Jeff George; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; 740-965-9397
William Holtry; wholtry@aol.com; 740-965-9115
Berlin
Chet Heid; zoninginspector@berlintwp.us; 740-363-2414
Ken O’Brien; 740-548-5217 x103
Brown
Susan Kuba; browntownshipzoninginspector@nexgenaccess.com; 740-833-5777
Bruce Wells; wellsseptic@nexgenaccess.com; 740-524-4700
Concord
Ric Irvine; rirvine@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338 x.106
Jason Haney; jhaney@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338
Delaware
Sharon Hough; shhough2000@yahoo.com; 740-272-7050
Karl Johnson; 740-362-1579
Genoa
Joe Shafer; jshafer@genoatwp.com; 614-899-0725
Susan Dorsch; sdorsch@genoatwp.com; 614-899-0725
Harlem
Jon Trainer; carpe365diem@gmail.com; 740-965-2661
Dave Jackson; djgoesdeere@gmail.com; 740-965-1823
Kingston
Dave Stites; dstites1@columbus.rr.com; 740-524-6761
Bob Talbott; zoning@kingstontwp.org; 740-524-5304
Liberty
Tracey Mullenhour; 740-938-2010
Tom Mitchell; 740-938-2010
Marlboro
Ed Reely; 614-726-2868
Unappointed
Orange
Anthony Hray; ahray@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430
Michelle Boni; 740-548-5430, ext. 3124
Oxford
William Thurston; bill@jthurston.com; 740-524-2337
James Hatten; jhatten@oxfordtwp.org; 740-747-2646
Porter
Ed Snodgrass; 614-565-6705
Unappointed
Radnor
Dan Boysel; dboysel@gmail.com
Teresa Watkins; 740-815-2453; tjwatkins@columbus.rr.com
Scioto
Dan Quick; dquick@rrohio.com
Marvin McIntire; 740-815-3723
Thompson
Bonnie Newland; bonnie.newland2@frontier.com; 614-582-0693
Unappointed
Trenton
Mike Dattilo; mdattilo@columbus.rr.com; 740-272-7136
Larry Walton; waltonll@hotmail.com; 740-965-2113
Troy
Doug Price; doug@pricerealty.com; Day:740-363-9911; Night: 740-362-0129
Richard Lehner; 740-816-6209
Zoning Inspector City/Village
Ashley: Dan Lemke; 740-747-2889; 614-214-3718 (cell)
Galena: Dave LaValle; servicedirector@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484 Fx. 965-5424
Ostrander: Joe Proemm; 614-205-9211
Powell: Doug Wenzel; dwenzel@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 ext. 1015
Shawnee Hills: Mark Katzenbach; shirley.roskoski@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-889-2824 Office; 614-271-6260 cell
Sunbury: Rhonda Mourne; 740-965-2684
TOWNSHIP; ZONING INSPECTOR
Berkshire: Jeff George; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; W-965-9397
Berlin: Chet Heid; zoninginspector@berlintwp.us; 740-548-5217 x103
Brown: Susan Kuba; browntownshipinspector@nexgenaccess.com; 740-833-5777
Concord: Ric Irvine; rirvine@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338 x.106
Delaware: Sharon Hough; zoning@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-369-7872
Genoa: Joe Shafer; jshafer@genoatwp.com; 614-899-0725
Harlem: Jon Trainer; zoning@harlemtwp.com; 740-965-2661; 740-936-7717 (cell)
Kingston: Bob Talbott; zoning@kingstontwp.org; 740-524-0290
Liberty: Tracey Mullenhour; tmullenhour@libertytwp.org; 740-938-2010
Marlboro: Fred Fowler; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2201
Orange: Michelle Boni; mboni@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430, ext. 3125
Oxford: Duane Matlack; dbmatlack@gmail.com; 740-272-6338
Porter: Paul Reida; 740-965-6830
Radnor: Fred Fowler; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2201
Scioto: Dan Quick; dquick@rrohio.com; 740-666-3014 x103; 740-815-3723 cell
Thompson: Fred Fowler; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2201
Trenton: Mike Dattilo; mdattilo@columbus.rr.com; 740-272-7136
Troy: Richard Lehner; rclehnerfarms@yahoo.com; 740-816-6209
Delaware Area Agencies
Alpha Group: Liz Owens, CEO; 1000 Alpha Dr.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-5810; www.alphagroup.net
American Cancer Society: 5555 Frantz Rd.; Dublin, Oh 43017; 1-888-227-6446; www.cancer.org
American Red Cross: 380 Hills Miller Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-2021; www.redcross.org
Andrews House: Melinda Corroto, Executive Director; 39 W. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-4520; www.andrewshouse.org
Apiary: Dan Curtis, Bee Inspector; 614-582-1295; seabee1912@gmail.com
Better Business Bureau of Central OH: 1169 Dublin Rd.; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-486-6336; www.bbb.org
Bureau of Motor Vehicles (Auto License & Tags): Donna Williams, Deputy Registrar; 2079 US Hwy 23 North; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2210; www.ohio.gov
CCAO (County Commissioners Assoc. of Ohio): Suzanne Dulaney, Executive Director; 209 E. State St.; Columbus, OH 43215-4195; 614-221-5627; 1-888-757-1904 Toll Free; www.ccao.org
Central OH Mental Health Center: 250 S. Henry St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-4482 OR 824 Bowtown Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-7688; www.comhc.net
Central OH Youth Center: Natalie Landon, Superintendent; 18100 St. Rt. 4; Marysville, OH 43040; 937-642-1015; www.coyc.org
Chamber of Commerce, Delaware Area: Holly Quaine, President; 32 S. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-6221; www.delawareareachamber.com
Chamber of Commerce, Dublin: Margery Amorose, Executive Director; 129 S. High Street; Dublin, OH 43017; 614-889-2001; www.dublinchamber.org
Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Powell Area: Tanya Kastelic-McCarthy, Executive Director; 50 N. Liberty Street; Powell, OH 43065; 614-888-1090; www.powellchamber.com
Chamber of Commerce, Shawnee Hills: Larry Burchfield, President; 3982 Powell Road, #30; Powell, OH 43065; Larry Burchfield: 614-496-5071; www.shawneehillschamber.com
Chamber of Commerce, The Sunbury/ Big Walnut Area: John Fox, Executive Director; 555 Sunbury Road; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-2860; www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com
Community Action Organization of Delaware, Madison, & Union Counties: Rochelle Twining, Director; 39 E. Granville Street, PO Box 451; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3184; www.caodmu.org
SourcePoint: Bob Horrocks, Director; 800 Cheshire Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-6677; www.mysourcepoint.org
Cultural Arts Center (The Arts Castle): 190 W. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-2787; 1-800-994-2255 Toll Free; www.artscastle.org
Crime Victim Services (County Prosecutor’s Office): 140 N. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2710; Crime Victim Advocate; 740-833-2845; www.co.delaware.oh.us/prosecutor
D.A.T.A. (Delaware Area Transit Authority): Denny Schooley, Executive Director; 119 Henderson Ct.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-3355; www.ridedata.com
Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities: Kristine Hodge; 7991 Columbus Pike; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-201-3600; www.dcbdd.org
Delaware County Fair: Sandy Kuhn, Executive Director; 236 Pennsylvania Ave.; PO Box 1278; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-3851; www.delawarecountyfair.com
Delaware County Farm Bureau: P.O. Box 368; Hilliard, OH 43026; 800-451-8909; www.ofbf.org; Email: delaware@ofbf.org
Delaware County Historical Society: 2690 Stratford Road; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3831; www.delawareohiohistory.org
Delaware Creative Housing & Creative Living Systems: Patti Laney, Executive Director; 437 Dunlap St.; PO Box 570; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-5803; www.delawarecreativehousing.com
Delaware General Health District: Shelia Hiddleson, Health Commissioner; 1-3 W. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-1700; www.delawarehealth.org
Delaware Speech & Hearing Center: Bethany Moore, Executive Director; 494 W. Central Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3650; www.delawareshc.org
Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board: Steve Hedge, Executive Director; 40 N. Sandusky Street, Suite 301; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-1740; www.dmmhrsb.org
DKMM Solid Waste District (Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow): Jenna Hicks, Director; 140 N Sandusky Street; 2nd Floor Hayes Building; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-393-4600; www.dkmm.org
Family & Children First Council: Kanda Benner, Council Coordinator; Knox County Service Building; 117 E High Street, Suite 257; Mt. Vernon, OH 43050; 740-369-2484; www.fcf.ohio.gov
Free Store: 193 E. Central Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3733; www.commongroundfreestore.org
Grady Memorial Hospital/Ohio Health: 561 W. Central Avenue; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-615-1000; www.ohiohealth.com/grady
Habitat for Humanity: Todd Miller, Exec. Director; 305 Curtis St; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-9950; www.habitatdelawareco.org
Help Me Grow of the Delaware General Health District: 7991 Columbus Pike; 740-201-3575; www.helpmegrow.ohio.gov
Helpline: Sue Hanson, Executive Director; HELPLINE 740-369-3316; Business # 740-363-1835; www.helplinedelmor.org
Humane Society of Delaware County: Carol Girberd, Director; 4920 St. Rt. 37 East; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-7387; www.hsdcohio.org
Legal Aid Society of Columbus: 150 Oak Street; Marion, OH 43302; 1-888-301-2411 Toll Free; www.columbuslegalaid.org
Literacy Coalition of Delaware County: 4565 Columbus Pike; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-816-3514; www.delaware-reads.org
Mainstreet Delaware: Susie Bibler, Executive Director; 20 East Winter Street; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-6050; www.mainstreetdelaware.com
MORPC (Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission): 111 Liberty St., Suite 100; Columbus, OH 43215-5613; 614-228-2663; www.morpc.org
OSU Extension Office: Rob Leeds, Director; 149 N. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2030; www.delaware.osu.edu
People In Need: 138 Johnson Dr.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-6284; www.delawarepeopleinneed.org
Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222
PUCO (Public Utilities Commission of Ohio): 180 E. Broad St.; Columbus, OH 43215-3793; 1-800-686-7826 Toll Free; www.puco.ohio.gov
Salvation Army: 340 Lake St.; P.O. Box 922; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-5301; www.salvationarmycolumbus.org
Social Security Office: 1363 Wellness Drive; Marion, OH 43302; 1-888-475-0296; www.ssa.gov
Turning Point: Paula Roller, Executive Director; PO Box 875; Marion, OH 43302; 1-740-382-8988; 1-800-232-6505 Toll Free; www.turningpoint6.org
Unemployment Office: Mailing address (Ohio Department of J.F.S.): 30 E. Broad Street, 32 Floor; Columbus, OH 43215; 1-877-644-6562; www.unemployment.ohio.gov
United Way of Delaware County Inc.: Brandon Feller, President; PO Box 319; Delaware, OH 43015; 614-436-8929; Location: 8999 Gemini Pkwy., Suite 100; Columbus, OH 43240; www.liveuniteddelawarecounty.org
Visitors Bureau of Delaware County: Debbie Shatzer, Executive Director; 34 S. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-4748; www.visitdelohio.com
PUBLIC LIBRARIES
Ashley Wornstaff Memorial Public Library: 302 E. High St.; Ashley, OH 43003; 740-747-2085; www.wornstafflibrary.blogspot.com
Delaware District Library: www.delawarelibrary.org; 84 E. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-3861; George Needham, Director; gneedham@delawarelibrary.org. Orange Branch: 7171 Gooding Blvd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-549-2665; Manager, Julie Standish; jstandish@delawarelibrary.org. Ostrander Branch: 75 N. Fourth St.; Ostrander, OH 43061; 740-666-1410; Manager, Harla Lawson; hlawson@delawarelibrary.org. Powell Branch: 460 S. Liberty St.; Powell, OH 43065; 614-888-9160; Manager, George Morrison; gmorrison@delawarelibrary.org.
Sunbury Community Library: 44 Burrer Dr.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-3901; www.yourcl.org
Delaware Area Parks & Recreation Facilities
Alum Creek State Park: 3615 S. Old State Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; Park Office: 740-548-4631; Marina: 740-548-6056; Campground: 740-548-4039; Camp Reservations: 866- 644-6727
Delaware State Park: 5202 US Rt. 23 North; Delaware, OH 43015; Park Office: 740-369-2761; Marina: 740-363-6102; Campground: 740-363-4561; Camp Reservations: 866-644-6727
Highbanks Metro Park: 9466 US Rt. 23 North; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 614-891-0700
Hoover Reservoir Park: 7701 Sunbury Rd.; Westerville, OH 43081; Marine & Reservoir Permit & Rental Services: 614-645-3337
Preservation Parks of Delaware County: www.preservationparks.com; 740-524-8600; Tom Curtin, Executive Director; District Office: 2656 Hogback Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074. Big Walnut Community Trail; 168 S. Vernon Street; Sunbury, OH 43074. Blues Creek Preserve: 9627 Fontanelle Road; Ostrander, OH 43061. Char-Mar Ridge Preserve: 7741 Lewis Center Road; Galena, OH 43021. Deer Haven Preserve: 4183 Liberty Road; Delaware, OH 43015. Emily Traphagen Preserve: 5094 Seldom Seen Road; Powell, OH 43065. Gallant Farm Preserve: 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road; Delaware, OH 43015. Gallant Woods Preserve: 2151 Buttermilk Hill Road; Delaware, OH 43015. Hogback Ridge Preserve: 2656 Hogback Road; Sunbury, OH 43074. Hoover Scenic Trail: Part of the Genoa Bike Trail (between Plumb Road and Galena); Sunbury, OH 43074. Shale Hollow: 6320 Artesian Run; Lewis Center, OH 43035.
WILDLIFE DIVISION
Delaware County Wildlife Officer/Game Warden/District 1: Maurice Irish
1500 Dublin Road; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-902-4221; Office: 614-644-3925; www.wildlife.ohiodnr.gov
Olentangy Wildlife Research Station: 1201 US Route 23 N; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-2410
Ohio Wildlife Center (Education & Administration): 6131 Cook Road; Powell, OH 43065; 614-734-9453; www.ohiowildlifecenter.org
US Fish & Wildlife (Special Agent Office): 740-368-0137; www.fws.gov
Apiary: Dan Curtis, Bee Inspector; 614-582-1295; seabee1912@gmail.com
Boards of Education & School Districts
Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.
Big Walnut Local School District Board of Education; Website: www.bigwalnut.k12.oh.us
Allison Fagan; allisonfagan@bwls.net; 12/31/17
Mindy Meyer, Pres.; mindymeyer@bwls.net; 12/31/19
Brad Schneider; bradschneider@bwls.net; 12/31/17
Nicci Hess; niccihess@bwls.net; 12/31/17
Andy Wecker, VP; andywecker@bwls.net; 12/31/19
Angie Pollock, Superintendent; angiepollock@bwls.net; 740-965-3010
Tami Lee, Admin. Asst.; tamilee@bwls.net
Mark Cooper, Asst. Sup.; claire_paul@bwls.net; 740-965-3010
Terri Eyerman, Treasurer; terrieyerman@bwls.net; 740-965-3010
Meetings: 2nd Thursdays – 6:30 p.m. (except July & Nov.); Big Walnut High School; Media Center; 555 South Old 3C Highway; Sunbury, OH 43074
Big Walnut Local Schools: 110 Tippett Court; 740-965-3010; Sunbury, OH 43074
Big Walnut Elementary: 940 S. Old 3C Hwy; 740-965-3902; Sunbury, OH 43074
General Rosecrans Elem.: 301 S. Miller Dr.; 740-965-8900; Sunbury, OH 43074
Harrison Street Elementary: 70 Harrison Street; 740-965-7850; Sunbury, OH 43074
Hylen Souders Elementary: 4121 Miller-Paul Rd.; 740-965-3200; Galena, OH 43021
Big Walnut Middle School: 777 Cheshire Rd.; 740-965-3006; Sunbury, OH 43074
Big Walnut Intermediate: 105 Baughman St.; 740-965-7800; Sunbury, OH 43074
Big Walnut High School: 555 S. Old 3C Hwy.; 740-965-3766; PO Box 5001; Sunbury, OH 43074
Buckeye Valley Local School District Board of Education; Website: www.buckeyevalley.k12.oh.us
Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.
Amy Dutt; amyduttbv@gmail.com; 12/31/19
Justine M. Santschi, Pres.; jsantschibv@gmail.com; 12/31/17
Justin Osborn; JAOsborn2260@gmail.com; 12/31/17
Jeffrey White; jwhite@mybvls.org; 12/31/19
Vic Whitney, VP; vicwhitneybv@gmail.com; 12/31/17
Andrew Miller, Superintendent; AMiller@mybvls.org; 740-369-8735
Kelley Ziegler, Treasurer; kziegler@mybvls.org
Meetings: 3rd Tuesdays – 6:30 p.m.; Meetings at Various Locations (Call Central Office for Information)
ADMINISTRATION OFFICE: 679 Coover Rd.; 740-369-8735; Delaware, OH 43015
Buckeye Valley East Elem.: 522 East High St.; 740-747-2266; Ashley, OH 43003
Buckeye Valley West Elem.: 61 North Third St.; 740-666-2731; Ostrander, OH 43061
Buckeye Valley Middle School: 683 Coover Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-6626
Buckeye Valley High School: 901 Coover Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-1349
Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education; Website: www.delawareareacc.org
Name; Email Address; Phone
North Campus: 740-363-1993; 1610 St. Rt. 521; Delaware, OH 43015
South Campus: 740-548-0708; 4565 Columbus Pike; Delaware, OH 43015
Julie Wagner-Feasel, Pres.; FeaselJ@DelawareAreaCC.org (Olentangy)
Jim Hildreth; HildrethJ@DelawareAreaCC.org (Big Walnut)
Ted Backus; BackusT@DelawareAreaCC.org (Delaware City)
Tom Kaelber, VP: KaelblerT@DelawareAreaCC.org (Buckeye Valley)
Ed Bischoff; BischoffE@DelawareAreaCC.org (ESC of Central Ohio)
Mary Beth Freeman, Superintendent; FreemanM@delawareareacc.org; 740-548-0708
Christopher Bell, Treasurer; BellC@DelawareAreaCC.org
Meetings: Generally 3rd Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; Delaware Area Career Center South Campus; 4565 Columbus Pike; Delaware OH 43015
Delaware City Schools Board of Education; Website: www.dcs.k12.oh.us
Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.
Ted Backus; backuste@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/19
Jayna McDaniel-Browning; mcdanija@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/17
Matt Weller, VP; wellerma1@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/19
Deborah S. Rafeld, Pres.; rafeldde@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/17
Frances O’Flaherty; oflahefr@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/17
Paul Craft, Superintendent; craftpa@delawarecityschools.net; 740-833-1100
Melissa Lee, Treasurer; 740-833-1111; 12/31/17
Meetings: Visit website:www.dcs.k12.oh.us
Carlisle Elementary School: 746 St. Rt. 37 W.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1450
Conger Elementary School: 10 Channing St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1300
Schultz Elementary School: 499 Applegate Lane; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1400
Smith Elementary School: 355 N. Liberty St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1350
Woodward Elementary School: 200 S. Washington St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1600
Dempsey Middle School: 599 Pennsylvania Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1800
Willis Middle School: 74 W. William St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1700
Hayes High School; 289 Euclid Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1010
Olentangy Local School District Board of Education; www.olentangy.k12.oh.us
Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.
Kevin O’Brien; kevin_obrien@olsd.us; 740-657-4090; 12/31/19
Julie Wagner-Feasel; julie_wagner-feasel@olsd.us; 740-657-4091; 12/31/17
Dave King; dave_king@olsd.us; 740-657-4094; 12/31/17
Mindy Patrick, VP; mindy_patrick@olsd.us; 740-657-4092; 12/31/19
Roger Bartz, Pres.; rodger_bartz@olsd.us; 740-657-4093; 12/31/19
Mark Raiff, Superintendent; superintendent_blog@olsd.us; 740-657-4050
Emily Hatfield, Treasurer; emily_hatfield@olsd.us; 740-657-4035
Meetings generally 2nd & 4th Thursdays – 6 p.m. (check website for scheduling changes), Board of Education Office; 814 Shanahan Rd., Suite 100; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4050
Alum Creek Elementary: 2515 Parklawn Dr.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4600
Arrowhead Elementary: 2385 Hollenback Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4650
Cheshire Elementary: 2681 Gregory Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-657-5750
Freedom Trail Elementary: 6743 Bale-Kenyon Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5700
Glen Oak Elementary: 7300 Blue Holly Dr.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5500
Heritage Elementary School: 679 Lewis Center Road; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5000
Indian Springs Elementary: 3828 Home Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4950
Johnnycake Corners Elementary: 6783 Falling Meadows Dr.; Galena, OH 43021; 740-657-5650
Liberty Tree Elementary; 6877 Sawmill Pkwy.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-5600
Oak Creek Elementary: 1256 Westwood Ave.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4700
Olentangy Meadows Elementary; 8950 Emerald Hill Dr.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5550
Scioto Ridge Elementary; 8715 Big Bear Ave.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4800
Tyler Run Elementary: 580 Salisbury Dr.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4900
Walnut Creek Elementary: 5600 Grand Oak Blvd.; Galena, OH 43021; 740-657-4750
Wyandot Run Elementary: 2800 Carriage Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4850
Berkshire Middle School: 2869 3B’s & K Road; Galena, OH 43021; 740-657-5200
Hyatts Middle School: 6885 Sawmill Pkwy.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-5400
Liberty Middle School: 7940 Liberty Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4400
Orange Middle School: 2680 E. Orange Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5300
Shanahan Middle School: 814 Shanahan Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4300
Olentangy High School: 675 Lewis Center Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4100
Liberty High School: 3584 Home Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4200
Orange High School: 2840 E. Orange Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5100
Delaware County Departments and Divisions
Administrative Services Division: 10 Court St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2120
Assistant County Administrator/ Director: Dawn Huston; dhuston@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2122
HR Manager: Mindy Owens; mowens@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2129
Insurance, Risk & Wellness: Cindi Blair; cblair@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2124
HR Manager for Sheriff’s Office: 149 N. Sandusky Street; Pam Sonagere; psonagere@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2885
HR Technician/ Recruiter: Tommie Blackledge; tblackledge@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2125
HR Technician: Dana Bushong; dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2123
Workers Compensation/FMLA/HR Coordinator: Brad Euans; beuans@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2127
Insurance and Risk Assistant: Amanda Kreft; akreft@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2126
Records Center: 2079 US Hwy. 23 N.; Christine Shaw; cshaw@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2140
Safety and Security: 4781 County Home Rd.; Brian Galligher; bgalligher@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-368-1915
Auditor: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; 740-833-2900; George Kaitsa; gkaitsa@co.delaware.oh.us
Auditor’s Real Estate Assessment Staff:
Kelly Tennant, REA Director; ktennant@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2912
Sharon Upp; supp@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2902
Brenda Phillian; bphillian@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2904
Tracy Hedges; thedges@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2905
Shanna Likens; selikens@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2901
Lisa Aukerman; laukerman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2915
Crystal Hunter; chunter@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2908
Roxanne Turney; rturney@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2911
Joe Fetherolf; jfetherolf@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2072
Bryan Yost; byost@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2900
Tara Bennett; thavens@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2076
Reanna Terry, Assistant to George Kaitsa; rterry@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2917
Tony Frissora, Hearing Officer; tfrissora@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2907
Mike Schuh, Commercial Appraiser; mschuh@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2916
Shari Baker – Tax Admin.; sbaker@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2909
Consumer Services: Melanie Mayes (Dog & Kennel & Manufactured homes); mmayes@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2903
Fiscal Dept.: 140 N. Sandusky St/1st Floor
Jane Tinker; jtinker@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2925
Linda O’Rourke (payroll); lorourke@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2919
Dedra Hall (payroll); dhall1@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2924
Brad Higgins (PO’s); bhiggins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2922
Alice Williamson Oldham; awilliamson@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2910
Dawn Hall; dmhall@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2926
Sandy Fish (Vouchers); sfish@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2923
Tina Archangel (Vouchers); tarchangel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2921
G.I.S. (Geographic Information Systems); 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; 740-833-2070
Robert Parsons, Director; rparsons@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2071
Eric Bright; ebright@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2073
Melissa Whited; mwhited@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2075
Megan Winnenberg; mwinnenberg@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2074
Information Technology (DATA): 109 N. Sandusky St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2060
Steve Lewis, Director; slewis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2061
Jerry Walraven; jwalraven@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2062
Shane Herbert; sherbert@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2063
Ron Clayton; rclayton@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2064
Andy Farrow; afarrow@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2065
Nathan Long; nlong@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2058
Jason Montgomery; jmontgomery@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2054
Mike Laws; mlaws@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2052
Board of Elections: 2079 US Hwy 23 N.; 740-833-2080
Karla Herron; kherron@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2081; 740-833-2082
Child Support Enforcement Agency: 140 N. Sandusky St./3rd Floor; 740-833-2720
Joyce Bowens, Director; Joyce.Bowens@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2742
Commissioners Office: 101 N. Sandusky St./1st Floor; 740-833-2100
Commissioners
Barb Lewis; blewis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2101
Gary Merrell; gmerrell@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2102
Jeff Benton; jbenton@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2103
Ferzan M. Ahmed, County Administrator; fahmed@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2104
Dawn Huston, Assistant County Administrator/Administrative Services Director; dhuston@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2122
Si Kille, Assistant County Administrator/Fiscal Services Director; skille@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2106
Jennifer M Walraven, Clerk to the Board; jmwalraven@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2108
Sarah Dinovo, Assistant Clerk/ Administrative Assistant; sdinovo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2105
Jane Hawes, Communications & Employee Relations Manager; jhawes@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2109
Bob Lamb, Economic Development Director; blamb@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2112
Jenna Jackson, Economic Development Coordinator; jmjackson@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2107
Megan Edwards, Staff Assistant; medwards@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2114
Code Compliance: 50 Channing St./ 1st Floor
Building, Floodplain & Zoning Regulations
Fred Fowler, Supervisor; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us
Duane Matlack, Chief Bldg. Off.; dmatlack@co.delaware.oh.www.co.delaware.oh.us/codecomp; 740-833-2200
Coroner: 10 Court Street
Dr. Mark Hickman; mhickman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2150
Jack Sudimack, Coroner’s Assistant; jsudimack@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2151
Courts: Adult Court Services; 22 Court St.; 740-833-2570
Joe Perry, Chief Probation Officer; jperry@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2571
Kay Baglione, Office Manager; kbagilione@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2568
Heather Hart, Admin. Assistant; hhart@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2572
Adult Parole: 115 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2760 (NOT PROBATION)
Clerk of Courts – Legal Division: 91 N. Sandusky St./1st Floor; 740-833-2500
Natalie Fravel, Clerk of Courts; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515
Jennifer Tubaugh, Chief Deputy; jtubaugh@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2504
Clerk of Courts-Title Division: Main Title Office; 2079 US Hwy 23 N.; 740-833-2490
Natalie Fravel, Clerk of Courts; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515
Terry Moore-Thompson, Title Manager; tmoore@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2495
Clerk of Courts Satellite Title Station: 8647 Columbus Pike; 740-657-3945
Natalie Fravel, Clerk of Courts; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515
Terry Moore-Thompson, Title Manager; tmoore@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2495
Common Pleas Court:
David Gormley, Judge; 91 N. Sandusky St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2530; dgormley@co.delaware.oh.us
Everett H. Krueger, Judge; 91 N. Sandusky St/3rd Floor; 740-833-2550; ekrueger@co.delaware.oh.us
Randall Fuller, Judge; 91 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; 740-833-2025; rfuller@co.delaware.oh.us
5th District Court of Appeals: 20 W. Central Ave.; 740-833-2520
Patricia Delaney, Judge; Juvenile Court; 140 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2600
David Hejmanowski, Judge; dhejmanowski@co.delaware.oh.us
Teresa Tackett, Judicial Services Manager/Probate Court Investigator; ttackett@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2596
Katie Stenman, Court Administrator; kstenman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2663
Karen Wadkins, Fiscal Coordinator; kwadkins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2661
Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA); 140 N. Sandusky St/3rd Floor
Tammy Matias, Coordinator; tmatias@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2634
Juvenile Intake Services: Lisa Williamson, Department Head; lrisinger@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2608
Juvenile Probation Services: 740-833-2630; Kara Moore, Chief Probation Officer; kmooore@co.delaware.oh.us
Juvenile Traffic: 740-833-2595; Renee Lovelien, Department Head; rlovelien@co.delaware.oh.us
Treatment Court: 740-833-2671; Doug Althauser, Treatment Court Coordinator; dalthauser@co.delaware.oh.us
Municipal Court: Delaware Municipal Court; 740-203-1500; 70 N. Union St.
David Sunderman, Judge; dsunderman@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1500
Marianne Hemmeter, Judge; mhemmeter@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1500
Cindy Dinovo, Clerk of Court; cdinovo@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1550
Rick Fair, Jury Commissioner; rfair@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1507
Probate Court: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; 740-833-2680
David Hejmanowski, Judge
Teresa Tackett, Judge’s Personal Assistant/Bailiff; ttackett@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2596
Katie Stenman, Administrator; kstenman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2663
Karen Wadkins, Fiscal Coordinator; kwadkins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2661
Emergency Services: Emergency Management (EMA); 10 Court St/ Basement; 740-833-2180
Sean Miller, Director; smiller@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2181
Bob Lavender, Operations; blavender@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2182
Sandy Mackey, PIO; smackey@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2183
Emergency Medical Services: 10 Court St/ Ground Floor; 740-833-2190
Mike Schuiling, Director/Chief; mschuiling@delcoems.org; 740-833-2193
Eric Burgess, Assistant Chief of Operations; eburgess@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2192
Aaron Jennings, Assistant Chief of Administration; ajennings@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2194
Sheila Perin, Emergency Services Technician; sperin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2162
Emergency Communications (911): 10 Court St/ Ground Floor; 740-833-2160
Patrick Brandt, Director; pbrandt@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2057
Sheila Perin, Emergency Services Technician; sperin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2162
Chris Waldo, Communication Systems Specialist; cwaldo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2053
Matt Fletcher, Public Safety Systems Specialist; mdfletcher@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2161
Engineer’s Office: 50 Channing St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2400
Chris Bauserman, Engineer; cbauserman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2403
Rob Riley, Chief Deputy Engineer; rriley@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2431
Cindy Davis, Office Manager; cdavis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2401
Regional Sewer District: 50 Channing St./ 2nd Floor; 740-833-2240
Michael Frommer, Executive Director/Sanitary Engineer; mfrommer@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2256
Tiffany Maag, Deputy Director; tmaag@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2250
Regina DeWitt, Administrative Coordinator; rdewitt@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2242
Mark Chandler, Operations Superintendent; mchandler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-549-1906
Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC): 10333 Olentangy River Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 614-436-7999
Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility (ACWRF): 7767 Walker Wood Blvd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-549-1906
Solid Waste Transfer Station: 888 US Rt. 42 North; 740-369-7700
Facilities:
1405 US Rt. 23 North; 740-833-2280; Jon Melvin, Director; jmelvin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2283
Janette Adkins, Admin. Assistant; jadkins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2281
Randy Ormeroid, Maintenance Coordinator; rormeroid@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2284
Chad Aleshire, Custodian Coordinator; caleshire@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2296
Denise Douglas, Mailroom; 140 N. Sandusky St./Ground Floor; 740-833-2295; ddouglas@co.delaware.oh.us
Sam Porteous, Service Center; 1405 US Rt. 23 North; 740-833-2290; servicecenter@co.delaware.oh.us
Health Department: 1-3 W. Winter St.; 740-368-1700
Shelia Hiddleson, Health Commissioner; shiddleson@delawarehealth.org; 740-203-2002
Traci Whittaker, Public Information Officer; twhittaker@delawarehealth.org; 740-203-2085
Job & Family Services: 140 N. Sandusky St./2nd Floor; 740-833-2300
David Dombrosky, Director; david.dombrosky@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2305
Angela Thomas, Asst. Director; angela.thomas@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2307
Sandy Honigford, Asst. Director; sandy.honigford@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2367
Law Library: 20 W. Central Ave.; 740-833-2545
Judith Maxwell; jmaxwell@co.delaware.oh.us
Janitorial Services: 91 N. Sandusky St./Basement; 740-833-2285
Map Department: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; 740-833-2450
Jack Jennings, Director; jjennings@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2455
Prosecutor: 140 N. Sandusky St/3rd Floor
Carol Hamilton O’Brien; cobrien@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2690
Nicole Ford, Ofc. Mgr/Exec. Adm. Asst.; nford@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2756
Victim Services Unit: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; 740-833-2710
Public Defender Office: 91 N. Sandusky St./ Ground Floor; 740-833-2780
Jenny Downey; jdowney@co.delaware.oh.us
Elissa Sessley; esessley@co.delaware.oh.us
Recorder: 140 N. Sandusky St/1st Floor; 740-833-2460
Melissa Jordan; mjordan@co.delaware.oh.us
Regional Planning: 109 N. Sandusky Street; 740-833-2260
Scott Sanders, Director; ssanders@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2262
Sheriff: 149 N. Sandusky St.
Russell Martin (Admin. Office); sheriffmartin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2810
Pat Yankie, Chief Deputy; pyankie@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2862
Tracy Whited, PIO; sheriffinfo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2817
Jail: 844 US Rt. 42 North; 740-833-2840
Shelley Pfan, Director; spfan@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2843
HR Manager for Sheriff’s Office: 149 N. Sandusky Street
Pam Sonagere; psonagere@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2885
Concealed Carry: 844 US Route 42 North; 740-833-2801
Drug Task Force: 740-833-2790
Impound Lot: 740-833-2808
Sheriff Sales: 740-833-2868
Soil & Water Conservation: 557-A Sunbury Rd.; 740-368-1921
Scott Stephens, Director; scott-stephens@delawareswcd.org
Treasurer: 140 N. Sandusky St/1st Floor; 740-833-2480
Jon Peterson; jpeterson@co.delaware.oh.us
Veterans Service Commission: 149 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2010
Don DeShazo, Exec. Director; ddeshazo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2013
Wayne Kissel, Financial Officer/Veteran Services Officer; wkissel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2014
Robert Bayles, Transportation; rbayles@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2012
Scott Leonard, County Veteran Service Officer/Receptionist; sleonard@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2010
Delaware County Elected Officials
Auditor: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; George Kaitsa; gkaitsa@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2906; Term Exp. 3/08/19
Clerk of Courts: 91 N. Sandusky/1st Floor; Natalie Fravel; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Commissioners: 101 N. Sandusky St.
Barb Lewis, Member; blewis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2101; 12/31/18
Jeff Benton, President; jbenton@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2103; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Gary Merrell, Vice President; gmerrell@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2102; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Coroner: 10 Court Street; Dr. Mark Hickman; mhickman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2150; Term Exp. 12/31//20
Engineer: 50 Channing St.; Chris Bauserman; cbauserman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2400; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Judge-Court of Common Pleas: 91 N. Sandusky St./2nd Floor
David Gormley; dgormley@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2530; Term Exp. 2/8/21
91 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor
Everett H. Krueger; ekrueger@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2550; Term Exp. 12/31/18
Randall Fuller; rfuller@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2528; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Judge – Court of Common Pleas- Probate/Juvenile Division: 140 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2600
David Hejmanowski; dhejmanowski@co.delaware.oh.us; Term Exp. 2/9/18
Prosecuting Attorney: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; Carol Hamilton O’Brien; cobrien@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2690; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Recorder: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; Melissa Jordan; mjordan@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2460; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Sheriff: 149 N. Sandusky St./2nd Floor; Russell L. Martin; sheriffmartin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2810; Term Exp. 12/31/20
Treasurer: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; Jon Peterson; jpeterson@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2480; Term Exp. 9/03/17
Commissioner-Appointed Delaware County Boards
Term Start; Term End; Email
Airport Commission: Jan Simonis; 1/1/2015-12/31/2017; jansimonis@hotmail.com
Board of Building Appeals
Nelson Katz; 1/1/2013-12/31/2017
Ray Blinn; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; eemanblinn@aol.com
Jim Price; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021
James Barnett; 11/21/2016-12/31/2020; jxbarnett@msn.com
Open Position
Board of Zoning Appeals
Ryan Bard; 1/1/2017-1/31/2021
Kent Manley; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; kgmanley@aol.com
Teresa Watkins; 1/1/2016-12/31/2020; tjwatkins@columbus.rr.com
Jay Roberts; 1/1/2013-12/31/2017
Open Seat; 1/1/2014-12/31/2018
Dan Huffman-ALT 1; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; sciotodan@hotmail.com
Alternate 2-OPEN
Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Kris Hedge, Superintendent; Kristine.Hodge@dcbdd.org
Howard Heffelfinger; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; wingspreadgallery@yahoo.com
Jeffrey Wallace; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; jeffdub2000@yahoo.com
Alice Nicks; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; jnick50@aol.com
Gerald Plassenthal; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; gplassen@aol.com
Tracie Davies Toot; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; tracietoot@gmail.com
Delaware County Finance Authority
Kevin Hennessy, Secretary; 1/1/2014-12/31/2017; kevin.hennessy@dcfa-web.com
Don Rankey, Treasurer; 6/23/2016-12/31/2020; don.rankey@dcfa-web.com
David Stadge, President; 1/1/2013-12/31/2016; david.stadge@dcfa-web.com
Frank Reinhard; 1/1/2015-12/31/2018; frank.reinhard@dcfa-web.com
Suzanne Dulaney; 6/23/2016-12/31/2018; suzanne.dulaney@dcfaweb.com
Bill Bishop, Vice President; 1/1/2017-12/31/2020; bill.bishop@dcfa-web.com
Delaware County District Library Board
Neil Neidhardt; 1/1/2017-12/31/2023; neil_neidhardt@verizon.net
Michael Butler; 1/1/2015-12/31/2021; mbutler1@columbus.rr.com
Brenda Eldridge; 1/1/2014-12/31/2020; beldridge@insight.rr.com
Holly Quaine; 1/1/2012-12/31/2018; hquaine@delawarechamber.com
Delaware County Law Library
Dorci Gass-Lower; 1/5/2015-12/31/2019; cwrulaw95@yahoo.com
Nannette Neidhardt; 1/1/2014-12/31/2018
Delaware County Community Corrections Planning Board
Seiji Kille; 4/25/2016-6/30/2017; seiji.kille@gmail.com
Mohan Sachdeva; 4/25/2016-6/30/2017; mohan_sachdeva@hotmail.com
Delaware County Transit Board
Tom Jones; 10/25/2014-10/24/2017; mjones7398@gmail.com
Troy Sabo; 10/25/2016-10/24/2019
Craig Zimmers; 10/25/2015-10/24/2018; zimmersc@aol.com
Ed Helvey; 10/24/2013-10/24/2016; EHelvey@aol.com
Merlin (Boots) Sheets; 10/25/2015-10/24/2018; Bsheets34@frontier.com
Roger VanSickle; 10/25/2014-10/24/2017; RMV610@aol.com
Traci Cromwell; 10/25/2014-10/24/2017; itsmetracic@yahoo.com
Delaware County Tourism Bureau
Open Seat
Delaware/Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board
Melinda Rich; 7/1/2016-6/30/2020; mindyrich@hotmail.com
Cynthia Tizzano; 7/1/2014-6/30/2018; crano22@gmail.com
Vanessa Marks; 7/1/2014-6/30/2018; vanessamarksohio@yahoo.com
Lynn Stacy; 7/1/2015-6/30/2019; lynn.stacy@jfs.ohio.gov
John Schiller; 7/1/2013-6/30/2017; jschill903@yahoo.com
Jane McCray; 7/1/2012-6/30/2020; janemccray111@gmail.com
OPEN SEAT
Metropolitan Housing
Richard Rossi; 12/22/2016-2/22/2021; rrossi645@msn.com
Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
Pat Blaney; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; plblaney@aol.com
Ron Bullard; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; tabwatkins@aol.com
Jenna Jackson; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; jenna.j.jackson@gmail.com
Glenn Marzluff; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; gmarzluf@yahoo.com
Public Defender Commission
Joseph Parisi; 6/16/2016-5/7/2020; partrhse@cs.com
Pamela Boratyn; 5/8/2014-5/8/2018; pboratyn@insight.rr.cm
Judith Maxwell; 5/8/2014-5/8/2018; jrmaxwell@owu.edu
West Central Community Facility Governing Board
Kathy Nicolosi; 11/23/2015-11/13/2018; mediation@morrowcountyohio.gov
Rural Zoning Commission
Ed Reely; 1/1/2013-12/31/2017
Donna Meyer; 1/1/2014-12/31/2018
Lloyd Shoaf; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019
Brenda Manley; 6/16/2016-12/31/2020; jbquil@aol.com
Hal Clase; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021
Brad Jolliff (ALT); 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; Joliffbrad@yahoo.com
State of Ohio Officials
Governor: John Kasich; 77 South High St.; Vern Riffe Center 30th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-6108; 614-466-3555; www.governor.ohio.gov
Lieutenant Governor: Mary Taylor; 77 South High St.; Vern Riffe Center 30th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-6108; 614-466-0990; www.governor.ohio.gov
Attorney General: Mike DeWine; State Office Tower; 30 E. Broad St., 14th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-4514; 800-282-0370; www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov
Auditor of State: Dave Yost; 88 E. Broad St. 5th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-3428; 614-466-4986; 800-282-0515; www.auditor.state.ohio.us
Secretary of State: Jon Husted; 180 E. Broad St., 16th Floor; P.O. Box 2828; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-2655; 800-228-1102; www.sos.state.ohio.us
Treasurer of State: Josh Mandel; 30 E. Broad St., 9th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-3461; 614-466-2160; 877-767-6446; www.tos.ohio.gov
Supreme Court of Ohio: Maureen O’Conner, Chief Justice; 65 South Front Street; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-387-9000; www.supremecourt.ohio.gov
Ohio General Assembly: www.legislature.ohio.gov
Ohio House of Representatives: 77 High St. 13th Floor; Vern Riffe Center; Columbus, OH 43215
Rick Carfagna (District 68); 614-466-1431; Email: rep68@ohiohouse.gov
Andrew Brenner (District 67); 614-644-6711; Email: rep67@ohiohouse.gov
Ohio Senate: Kris Jordan (District 19); 614-466-8086; Email: jordan@ohiosenate.gov; State House; 1 Capital Square, Ground Floor; Columbus, OH 43215
State Departments
Aging: 246 N. High Street/ 1st Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-2406; 1-800-266-4346; www.aging.ohio.gov
Liquor Control: 6606 Tussing Rd.; P. O. Box 4005; Reynoldsburg, OH 43068-9005; 614-644-2360; www.com.ohio.gov/liqr
Ohio Department of Agriculture: Office of Communication; 8995 E. Main St.; Reynoldsburg, OH 43068; 614-728-6201; www.agri.ohio.gov
Ohio Department of Natural Resources: 2045 Morse Rd., Building C; Columbus, OH 43229-6693; 614-265-6565; www.ohiodnr.gov
Department of Commerce: 77 S. High St.; Columbus, OH 43266-0550; 614-466-3636; www.com.ohio.gov
ODOT (District 6) Ohio Department of Transportation: 400 E. William St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-8000; www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/d06
Environmental Protection Agency: Physical Address: 50 W. Town St., Suite 700; Columbus, OH 43215. Mailing Address: Ohio EPA-CDO; P. O. Box 1049; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-644-3020; www.epa.state.oh.us
Ohio Department of Health: 246 N. High St.; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-3543; www.odh.ohio.gov
Ohio Department of Mental Retardation & Developmental Disabilities: 30 E. Broad St./ 13th Floor; Columbus, OH 43266; 800-617-6733; www.dodd.ohio.gov
OH Dept of Jobs & Family Services: 30 E. Broad St./ 32nd Floor; Columbus, OH 43215; www.jfs.ohio.gov
Ohio Department of Taxation (General): 4485 Northland Ridge Blvd.; Columbus, OH 43229; Income Taxpayer Services: www.tax.ohio.gov
Ohio Utility Protection Service (OUPS) Call before you dig; 800-362-2764; www.oups.org
Transportation: 1980 W. Broad St.; Columbus, OH 43223; 614-466-7170; www.dot.state.oh.us
U.S. Officials
U.S. Senators
Rob Portman (R): 37 W. Broad St.; Room 300; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-469-6774; 800-205-6446; www.portman.senate.gov; E-mail address: senator_portman@portman.senate.gov;
Sherrod Brown (D): 200 N. High St.; Room 614; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-469-2083; 800-896-6446; www.brown.senate.gov/contact; E-mail address: senator_brown@brown.senate.gov
Washington Office: 448 Russell Senate Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20510; Office Phone 202-224-3353; Web: www.portman.senate.gov
Washington Office: 713 Hart Senate Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20510; Office Phone 202-224-2315; Web: www.brown.senate.gov
U.S. Representatives
Rep. Pat Tiberi (12th Congressional District): 250 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 100; Worthington, OH 43085; 614-523-2555; 855-728-6412; E-mail through web page at: www.tiberi.house.gov
Washington Address: 1203 Longworth House Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20515; 202-225-5355
DELAWARE COUNTY POPULATION
Political Jurisdiction; 2000; 2010; Projection 2019
Townships
Berkshire 1,946 2,428 3,529
Berlin 3,313 6,496 7,527
Brown 1,290 1,416 1,513
Concord 4,088 9,294 11,127
Delaware Twp. 1,559 1,964 2,112
Genoa 11,293 23,090 26,286
Harlem 3,762 3,953 4,311
Kingston 1,603 2,156 2,342
Liberty 9,182 14,581 17,381
Marlboro 227 281 293
Orange 12,464 23,762 29,625
Oxford 854 987 1,023
Porter 1,696 1,923 2,165
Radnor 1,335 1,540 1,644
Scioto 2,122 2,350 2,578
Thompson 558 684 730
Trenton 2,137 2,190 2,290
Troy 2,021 2,115 2,213
Total Unincorporated 61,450 101,210 118,689
Incorporated Areas
Delaware 25,243 34,753 40,347
Galena 305 653 841
Sunbury 2,630 4,389 5,395
Shawnee Hills 419 681 827
Powell 6,247 11,500 13,985
Ashley 1,216 1,330 1,350
Ostrander 405 643 980
Dublin 4,283 4,018 4,018
Westerville 5,900 7,792 9,633
Columbus 1,891 7,245 14,674
Total Inc. 48,539 73,004 92,050
T. Inc. & Uninc. 109,989 174,214 210,739
NOTES
Delaware County Website: www.co.delaware.oh.us
Main Switchboard: 740-833-2000
Delaware County Commissioners: 101 N. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015
Office hours: 8-4:30 Monday thru Friday
ZIP CODES
Amlin 43002; Ashley 43003; Cardington 43315; Catawba 43010; Delaware 43015; Dublin 43016; Dublin 43017; Galena 43021; Green Camp 43322; Hilliard 43026; Johnstown 43031; Kilbourne 43032; Lewis Center 43035; Marengo 43334; Marion 43302; Marysville 43040; Mechanicsburg 43044; Mount Gilead 43338; Mount Vernon 43050; New Albany 43054; Ostrander 43061; Plain City 43064; Powell 43065; Prospect 43342; Radnor 43066; Richwood 43344; Shawnee Hills 43065; Sunbury 43074; Upper Arlington 43221; Waldo 43356; Westerville 43082; Woodstock 43084; Worthington 43085
Editor’s Note: This information was current in 2017, but there may have been personnel changes that are not reflected in the list.
