Delaware County Directory of Officials

DCEMS Administration: 10 Court Street; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2190 Non-emergency ONLY

DCEMS Station 1: 909 US 23 North; Delaware, OH 43015

DCEMS Station 2: 283 W. Granville St.; Sunbury, OH 43074

DCEMS Station 3: 6226 Third St.; Lewis Center, OH 43035

DCEMS Station 4: 4095 St. Rt. 203; Radnor, OH 43066

DCEMS Station 5: 245 W. High St.; Ashley, OH 43003

DCEMS Station 6: 12844 Olive Green Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074

DCEMS Station 7: 7177 Northgate Way; Westerville, OH 43082

DCEMS Station 8: 6457 US Rt. 36 W.; Ostrander, OH 43061

DCEMS Station 9: 13961 Woodtown Rd.; Galena, OH 43021

DCEMS Station 10: 2708 Lackey Old State Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015

Fire Departments

Battle Run (200) Prospect; 209 E. Battle St. (Station); Prospect, OH 43342; 1-740-494-2355; battlerun200@gmail.com

Jeff Good; 1-740-225-4469 Non-emergency ONLY

Asst. Chief Harry Burdick; 1-740-494-9911

Berlin Township (390); 2708 Lackey Old State; Delaware, OH 43015

Craig Hall; 740-548-6031; firechief@berlintwp.us

Asst. Chief Joe Pichert

B.S.T.& G. (350); 350 W. Cherry St.; Sunbury, OH 43074

Jeff Wilson; 740-965-3841; info@bstgfiredistrict.org

Asst. Chief Dick Fisher

Concord Township (340); 7943 Dublin Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015

Todd Cooper; 740-881-5338; info@concordtwp.org (Station); 740-881-5997

Delaware City (301); 99 S. Liberty St.; Delaware, OH 43015

John Donahue; 740-203-1300; cgarcia@delawareohio.net

Asst. Chief Doug Stewart

Delaware City (302); 683 Pittsburgh Dr.; Delaware, OH 43015

John Donahue; 740-203-1302; cgarcia@delawareohio.net

Delaware City (303); 1320 West Central Avenue; Delaware, OH 43015

John Donahue; 740-230-1303

Elm Valley Fire; 9821 State Route 42 N.; Ashley, OH 43003

Dale Lipps; 740-747-2510; elm_valley_fire@frontier.com

Asst. Chief Kevin George

Fort Morrow (611) Waldo; 603 E. Main St.; Waldo, OH 43356

Terry Bowdre; 740-726-2830; chief@fortmorrowfire.com

Asst. Chief Kevin Smith

Genoa Township (440); 7049 Big Walnut Rd.; Galena, OH 43021

Gary Honeycutt; 614-568-2040; ghoneycutt@genoatwp.com

Asst. Chief Joe Ponzi

Harlem Township (450); 3883 S. St. Rt. 605; Galena, OH 43021

Dale Fling; 740-965-2661; dfling@harlemtwp.com

Liberty Township (321); 7761 Liberty Rd.; Powell, OH 43065

Acting Chief William Fields, Jr.; 740-938-2021

Liberty Township (322); 10150 Sawmill Rd.; Powell, OH 43065

Acting Chief William Fields, Jr.; 740-938-2022

Orange Township (361); 7700 Gooding Blvd.; Delaware, OH 43015

Matt Noble; 740-657-8290; mnoble@orangetwp.org

Station 361: 740-548-6346

Orange Township (362); 7307 S. Old State Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035

Matt Noble; 740-657-8290; mnoble@orangetwp.org

Station 362: 740-548-5315

Porter / Kingston (380); 12844 Olive Green Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074

Mike Thompson; 740-524-5050; pkfd@rrohio.com

Asst. Chief Tony Coletta

Radnor Township (430); 4061 St. Rt. 203; Radnor, OH 43066

Randy Butts; 740-595-3623; rfdchief431@yahoo.com

Asst. Chief Bob Fish

Scioto Township (370); 3737 Ostrander Rd.; Ostrander, OH 43061

Marvin McIntire; 740-666-2121 Ext. 106; firemc371@yahoo.com

Tri-Township (331); 495 Sunbury Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015

Troy Morris; 740-369-2703; tmorris@tritwp.org

Tri-Township (332); 660 Coover Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015

Troy Morris; 740-362-1600; tmorris@tritwp.org

Washington Twp. (92); 4497 Hard Rd.; Dublin, OH 43016

Alec O’Connell; 614-652-3892; www.wtwp.com

Westerville (113); 355 N. Spring Rd.; Westerville, OH 43082

Brian Miller; 614-901-6630; brian.miller@westerville.org

Delaware Area Law Enforcement Agencies

Ashley Police: Doug Patrick, Chief; 14 E. High St.; Ashley, OH 43003; 740-747-2960 Non-emergency ONLY

Delaware City Police: Bruce Pijanowski, Chief; 70 N. Union St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-203-1111

Delaware County Sheriff: Russell Martin; Pat Yankee, Chief Deputy; Administrative Office: 149 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2810

Dublin City Police: Heinz von Eckartsberg, Chief; 6566 Commerce Parkway; Dublin, OH 43017; 614-889-1112

Genoa Police: Stephen Gammill, Chief; 7049 Big Walnut Rd.; Galena, OH 43021; 614-568-2060

Ostrander Police: Kenneth Jones, Chief; 19 S. Main St.; P.O. Box 35; Ostrander, OH 43061; 740-666-8500

Powell Police: Gary Vest, Chief; 47 Hall St.; Powell, OH 43065; 614-885-5005

Shawnee Hills Police: Russell Baron, Chief; 9484 Dublin Road; Shawnee Hills, OH 43065; 614-889-2824

State Highway Patrol: Lt. Kevin Knapp, Post Commander; 1500 Columbus Pike; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-548-6011

Sunbury-Galena Police: Patrick Bennett, Chief; 9 E. Granville St.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-3946

Westerville Police: Joe Morbitzer, Chief; 29 S. State St.; Westerville, OH 43082; 614-882-7444

City and Village Officials

Office/Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed **

Village of Ashley

Mayor Jim Nelson; mayornelson@villageofashley.org; 740-747-2453; 12/31/19

Members of Council

Cheryl Friend; cfriend1@rr.ohio.com; 740-747-8749; 12/31/17

Jym Longstreth; jlongstreth@villageofashley.org; 740-747-3031; 12/31/17

Elaine McFarland; emcfarland@villageofashley.org; 740-747-2891; 12/31/19

Helen Caraway; design6140@outlook.com; 740-747-2570; 12/31/19

Wayne Lockhart**; 740-747-2331; 12/31/17

Harry Strain**; hstrain@villageofashley.org; 740-972-4455; 12/31/17

Board of Public Affairs

Monte A. Smith, Pres. **; m.smith@setterlin.com; 614-554-0050; 12/31/17

Susan Bussard; notinengland@gmail.com; 740-815-1022; 12/31/17

Shirley Gusler **; gee06@yahoo.com; 740-816-1524; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Renee Rarick; rrarick@villageofashley.org; 740-747-2889

Council Meetings: 1st Tuesdays, BPA 3rd Tuesdays – 7 p.m. – Municipal Building; 3 N. Harrison Street; Ashley, OH 43003; Phone 740-747-2889

City of Delaware www.delawareohio.net

Office/Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **

Carolyn Kay Riggle, Mayor; criggle@delawareohio.net; 740-815-5876; 11/20/17

Kent Shafer, At Large, V.Mayor; kshafer@delawareohio.net; 740-602-1420; 11/20/17

City Council Members

1st Ward: Chris Jones; cjones@delawareohio.net; 740-417-1554; 11/18/19

2nd Ward: Lisa Keller; lkeller@delawareohio.net; 740-362-2178; 11/18/19

3rd Ward: 11/18/19

4th Ward: Kyle Rohrer; krohrer@delawareohio.net; 740-816-3786; 11/18/19

At Large: George Hellinger; ghellinger@delawareohio.net; 740-972-1750; 11/20/17

City Manager: R. Thomas Homan **; rthoman@delawareohio.net; 740-203-1010

Clerk: Elaine McCloskey; emccloskey@delawareohio.net

City Council Meetings- 2nd & 4th Mondays; 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1 S Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-203-1010

City of Dublin www.dublinohiousa.gov

Office/Name; Term Exp. Appointed **

Mayor Ward 1 Representative: Gregory S. Peterson; gpeterson@dublin.oh.us; 614-796-8504; 12/31/17

Vice Mayor Ward 3 Representative: John G. Reiner; jreiner@dublin.oh.us; 614-889-0739; 12/31/19

City Council Members

Ward 2 Representative Amy J. Salay; asalay@dublin.oh.us; 614-400-7515; 12/31/17

Ward 4 Representative Timothy A. Lecklider; tlecklider@dublin.oh.us; 614-873-1326; 12/31/17

At–Large Christina Alutto; calutto@dublin.oh.us; 12/31/19

Chris Amorose Grooms; cagrooms@dublin.oh.us; 614-889-2682; 12/31/19

Michael H. Keenan; mkeenan@dublin.oh.us; 614-889-7917; 12/31/19

City Manager: Dana L. McDaniel **; dmcdaniel@dublin.oh.us; 614-410-4400

Clerk of Council: Anne C. Clarke **; aclarke@dublin.oh.us; 614-410-4436

Council Meetings – generally on 2nd & 4th Mondays at 7 p.m. (varies in some months, due to holidays)

Call to confirm or visit website at www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dublin City Hall; 5200 Emerald Parkway; Dublin, OH 43017; 614-410-4400

Village of Galena www.galenaohio.org

Office/Name; Email Address; Term Exp. Appointed **

Thomas W. Hopper, Mayor; mayor@galenaohio.org; 740-965-1024; 12/31/19

Members of Council

David A. Adams; davea888@yahoo.com; 740-965-8831; 12/31/17

David Simmons; Simmons127@earthlink.net; 740-965-4023; 12/31/17

Joseph W. Stoll; jstoll@genoachurch.org; 614-256-8150; 12/31/17

Chris Underwood; cunderw@columbus.rr.com; 740-965-9460; 12/31/19

Jason Hillyer; Jayhill0808@gmail.com; 614-634-0381; 12/31/19

David Walker; Dave.Sandy.Walker@gmail.com; 740-612-0333; 12/31/17

Jeanna Burrell, Village Admin**; administrator@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484

Marty Mazzie, Fiscal Officer **; fiscalofficer@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484

Michele Dearth **; Assistant Fiscal Officer; fiscalofficer@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484

Council Meetings – 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. – Galena Village Hall; 109 Harrison St.; PO Box 386; Galena, OH 43021-0386; 740- 965-2484

Village of Ostrander www.ostranderohio.us

Office/Name; Address; Phone; Term Exp. Appointed:**

Mayor: Larry R. Crile; larrycrile@gmail.com; 740-666-0434; 12/31/19

Clerk/Treasurer: Dorothy Wilcox; clerk43061@frontier.com; 740-666-1217; 12/31/19

Members of Council

Robert Taylor; rtaylor@ostranderohio.us; 740-666-3060; 12/31/19

Joe Proemm **; 614-205-8211; 12/31/17

Renee Creedon; rcreedon@ostranderohio.us; 614-588-2606; 12/31/17

Tracy Stojkov; tstojkov@ostranderohio.us; 740-666-8402; 12/31/17

Gwen Stayner; bgstayner@gmail.com; 740-272-1983; 12/31/17

Julie Guy; jguy@ostranderohio.us; 614-499-6307; 12/31/19

Board of Trustees of Public Affairs

Jerry Ball; Jerryball51@hotmail.com; 740-666-3591; 12/31/19

John Bowden; John.bowden@thebowdengroup.com; 740-666-4261; 12/31/19

H. Richard Voght; dickvogt@yahoo.com; 740-666-1231; 12/31/17

Council Meetings – 1st Monday- 7 p.m. (except September, 2nd Mondays)

Jacob C. Ostrander Commercial Building; 19 S. Main St.; P.O. Box 35; Ostrander, OH 43061

BPA Meetings – 4th Tuesdays – 6:30 p.m.

City of Powell www.cityofpowell.us

Office/Name Phone Term Exp. Appointed: **

Mayor: Brian Lorenz; lorenz@cityofpowell.us; 12/31/17

Jon Bennehoof; bennehoof@cityofpowell.us; 614-816-0116; 12/31/19

Members of Council

Brendan Newcomb; newcomb@cityofpowell.us; 614-505-6826; 12/31/19

Frank Bertone; bertone@cityofpowell.us; 614-659-0954; 12/31/17

Tom Counts; counts@cityofpowell.us; 614-846-6493; 12/31/17

Jim Hrivnak; hrivnak@cityofpowell.us; 614-791-9939; 12/31/17

Daniel Swartwout; swartwout@cityofpowell.us; 614-327-7260; 12/31/19

City Manager: Stephen Lutz **; slutz@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1003

Finance Director: Debra Miller **; dmiller@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1053

City Clerk: Karen Mitchell **; kmitchell@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1002

Communications Director: Megan Canavan; mcanavan@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 x1022

Council Meetings – 1st & 3rd Tuesdays 7:30 p.m.; Powell Municipal Building; 47 Hall St.; Powell, OH 43065-8357; 614-885-5380

Village of Shawnee Hills www.shawneehillsoh.org

Office/Name; Address; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **

Mayor: Pat Monahan; pat.monahan@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-761-0158; 12/31/19

Members of Council

Dan Mathews; dan.mathews@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-893-5474; 12/31/19

James Gauldin; james.gauldin@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-571-9137; 12/31/17

Douglas Gil; douglas.gil@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-397-9143; 12/31/19

Josh Vidor**; josh.vidor@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-316-6169; 12/31/17

Mahesh Dalvi**; mahesh.dalvie@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-332-3523; 12/31/17

Mike McVan; mike.mcvan@shawneehillsoh.org; 330-933-3508; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Shirley A. Roskoski **; shirley.roskoski@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-889-2824

Village Administrator: Steve DeBolt; steve.debolt@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-889-2824

Council Meetings – 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m.; Timothy L. Fellure Municipal Building; 9484 Dublin Road; Shawnee Hills, OH 43065; 614-889-2824

Village of Sunbury www.sunburyvillage.com

Office/Name; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **

Mayor: William T. “Tommy” Hatfield; 740-965-3909; 12/31/19

Members of Council

David L. Miller; 740-816-5339; 12/31/17

Joe Gochenour; 740-965-6249; 12/31/17

Len Weatherby; 740-965-4455; 12/31/19

Scott Weatherby; 740-965-2684; 12/31/17

Thomas H. Zalewski Sr.; 740-965-6645; 12/31/17

Tim Gose; 740-965-2684; 12/31/19

Village Administrator **: Allen Rothermel; 740-965-2684

Fiscal Officer/Council Clerk **: Kathy Belcher; 740-965-2684

Mayor’s Court Clerk: Kathy Hixon; 740-965-2684

Council Meetings-1st & 3rd & (5th) Wednesdays 7:30 p.m.

Town Hall; 51 East Cherry St.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-2684

City of Westerville www.westerville.org

Office/Name; Phone; Term Exp.; Appointed: **

Mayor: Kathy Cocuzzi, Mayor; kathy.cocuzzi@westerville.org; 614-890-8136; 11/30/17

John Bokros**, Vice Mayor; john.bokros@westerville.org; 11/30/17

City Council Members

Craig Treneff, Chair; craig.treneff@westerville.org; 11/30/19

Larry Jenkins, Vice Chair; larry.jenkins@westerville.org; 614-975-2540; 11/30/17

Diane C. Fosselman; diane.fosselman@westerville.org; 11/30/19

Tim Davey; tim.davey@westerville.org; 11/30/19

Michael Heyeck; michael.heyeck@westerville.org; 614-891-9467; 11/30/17

City Manager: David Collinsworth **; david.collinsworth@westerville.org; 614-901-6400

Clerk of Council: Mary J. Johnston **; mary.johnston@westerville.org; 614-901-6400

Council Meetings held in the Westerville Municipal Building; 21 S. State St.; 614-901-6400

Regular Session 1st & 3rd Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; Work Session 2nd & 4th & (possible 5th) Tuesdays 7 p.m.

Township Officials

Term Ends:

Berkshire Township www.berkshiretwp.org

Rodney V. Myers, Chr.; rodberkshiretwp@gmail.com; 740-936-4238; 12/31/17

William Holtry, VC; billberkshiretwp@gmail.com; 740-936-0820; 12/31/19

Mike Dattilo; dattiloberkshiretwp@gmail.com; 740-936-4103; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Melody L. George; mlgeorge.bt@gmail.com; 740-936-4557; 12/31/20

Jeff George, Administrator; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; 740-965-2992

Meetings: 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 1454 Rome Corners Rd.; Galena, OH 43021; 740-965-2992

Berlin Township www.berlintwp.us

Steve Flaherty; trusteeflaherty@berlintwp.us; 740-879-4174; 12/31/17

Adam M. Fleischer; trusteefleischer@berlintwp.us; 740-816-6993; 12/31/17

Ronald W. Bullard; trusteebullard@berlintwp.us; 740-548-5463; 12/31/19

Fiscal Officer: Claudia Smith; clerk@berlintwp.us; 740-548-6350; 3/31/20 (Send all correspondence to Berlin Township Office)

Meetings – 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall (June, July & August, 2nd Mondays only); 3271 Cheshire Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015-9621; 740-548-6350

Brown Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/brown/

Gary W. Stegner, Chr.; 3588@nexgenaccess.com; 740-272-2011; 12/31/17

Steve Cole, VC; ss_cole1@frontier.com; 614-419-3213; 12/31/19

Charles Miley; miley_charles@nexgenaccess.com; 740-362-8135; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Peggy Link; plink0723@yahoo.com; 740-369-0700; 4/2/16 (Send all correspondence to Fiscal Officer’s home)

Meetings – 2nd Tuesdays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 3832 Main Street, Kilbourne, OH 43032

Concord Township www.concordtwp.org

Bart Johnson, Chr.; bjohnson@concordtwp.org; 614-519-3009; 12/31/17

Joe Garrett, VC; jgarrett@concordtwp.org; 614-206-4829; 12/31/17

Jason Haney; jhaney@concordtwp.org; 614-499-6740; 12/31/19

Fiscal Officer: Jill Davis; jdavis@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338 x104; 3/31/16 (Send all correspondence to Administration Bldg.)

Meetings – 2nd & 4th Mondays 7 p.m.; Concord Township Administration Bldg.; 6385 Home Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-881-5338; e-mail info@concordtwp.org

Delaware Township www.delawaretownshipohio.org

Roger M. VanSickle, Chr.; rvansickle@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-815-9292; 12/31/17

Kevin Hennessy,VC; khennessy@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-369-1595; 12/31/19

Steven J. Jefferis; sjefferis@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-971-7070; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Barb Thomas; barb.thomas413@gmail.com; 740-815-7244; 3/31/20

Meetings – 3rd Mondays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 2590 Liberty Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-2837

Genoa Township www.genoatwp.com

Karl Gebhardt, Chr.; kgebhardt@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2025; 12/31/17

Frank Dantonio, VC; fdantonio@genoatwp.com; 614-632-5599; 12/31/19

Connie Goodman; cgoodman@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2024; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Patrick M. Myers; pmyers@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2023; 3/31/20

Paul Wise, Administrator; pwise@genoatwp.com; 614-568-2021 (Send all correspondence to Township Hall)

Meetings – 1st & 3rd Thursdays (June, July, August, November & December 1st Thurs. only); 6:30 p.m. at the Township Hall; 5111 S. Old 3C Hwy.; Westerville, OH 43082; 614-895-1126

Harlem Township www.harlemtwp.com

Carl Richison; carlrichison@gmail.com; 740-965-6924; 12/31/17

Jerry D. Paul; p_jerry@yahoo.com; 740-965-9632; 12/31/19

David D. Jackson; 740-965-1823; 12/31/17

Julie Debolt; clerk@harlemtwp.com; 740-965-2661; 3/31/20

Meetings – 3rd Wednesdays – 7 p.m.; Harlem Township Fire Station; 3883 S. St. Rt. 605; Galena, OH 43021; 740-965-2661

Kingston Township www.kingstontwp.org

William L. Shively, Chr.; (does not use email); 740-272-3668; 12/31/17

Dewey V. Akers, VC; dakers@kingstontwp.org; 740-803-1529; 12/31/19

Steven Volpe; svolpe@kingstontwp.org; 740-965-1802; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Greg Roy; 740-504-0311; 3/31/20; fiscalofficer@kingstontwp.org (Send correspondence to Fiscal Officer’s home) 7295 Blue Church Road; Sunbury, OH 43074

Meetings – 1st Tuesdays – 7 p.m. – Township Hall; 9899 St. Rt. 521; Sunbury, OH 43074

Liberty Township www.libertytwp.org

Tom Mitchell; tmitchell@libertytwp.org; 614-917-9053; 12/31/17

Melanie Leneghan; mleneghan@libertytwp.org; 614-975-9454; 12/31/19

Shyra Eichhorn; seichhorn@libertytwp.org; 614-565-8104; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Nancy Denutte; ndenutte@libertytwp.org; 740-938-2007; 3/7/20

Matt Huffman, Administrator; mhuffman@libertytwp.org; 740-938-2000

Meetings: 1st & 3rd Mondays 7:30 p.m.; Exceptions on: Tues. Jan. 3rd, Jan. 17th, Feb 21, Sept. 5th, Wed. July 5th,

Liberty Township Hall; 7761 Liberty Road; Powell, OH 43065; 740-938-2000

Marlboro Township

Rick Clunk; 740-225-7417; 12/31/17

Harold C. Clase; 740-404-2892; 12/31/17

Edward Reely; 740-404-2165; 12/31/19

Fiscal Officer: Angela Clase; 740-404-2891; 3/31/20; www.aaayorkie@hotmail.com

Meetings: 2nd Mondays – 6 p.m. – Township Hall; 666 Norton Rd. P.O. Box 492; Waldo, OH 43356; 740-726-2380

Orange Township www.orangetwp.org

Robert Quigley, Chr.; rquigley@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430 x3117; 12/31/17

Debbie Taranto, VC; dtaranto@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430 x3202; 12/31/17

Lisa Knapp; lknapp@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430 x3240; 12/31/19

Fiscal Officer: Joel M. Spitzer; jspitzer@orangetwp.com; 740-548-5430 x3102; 3/31/20

Lee Bodnar, Administrator; lbondar@orangetwp.com; 740-548-5430 x3108

Meetings: 1st & 3rd Mondays – 7 p.m. (Except for legal holidays that fall on Monday, then it will fall on Tuesday)

Orange Township Hall; 1680 E. Orange Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-548-5430

Oxford Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/oxford

Ed Pittman; bpittman@oxfordtwp.org; 740-272-0520; 12/31/17

Steve Lewis, Chr.; slewis@oxfordtwp.org; 740-513-8898; 12/31/17

James H. Hatten, VC; jhatten@oxfordtwp.org; 740-747-2646; 12/31/19

Fiscal Officer: Joyce Leienberger; fiscal@oxfordtwp.org; 740-747-2282 (Use her phone for Calls & Fax); 3/31/20; (Send all correspondence to Fiscal Officer’s Home) 5606 Steamtown Road, Ashley, OH

Meetings: 2nd Tuesdays – 8 p.m. (8:30 DST); Oxford Township Hall; 5125 Shoemaker Rd.; Ashley, OH 43003

Porter Township www.portertwp.org

Edward Ambrose; eddyambrose@embargmail.com; 740-965-3517; 12/31/17

Robert J. Ryan; rryan13@columbus.rr.com; 740-965-6498; 12/31/19

Ed Snodgrass; edsnodgrass@hotmail.com; 614-565-5705; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Mark Mazzon; mmazzon@columbus.rr.com; 614-565-0880; 3/31/20; (Send correspondence to Township Hall)

Meetings: 2nd Tuesdays – 7:30 p.m. – Porter Township Hall; 12826 McKay Street; Sunbury, OH 43074; Phone & Fax 740-524-6802

Radnor Township www.radnortwp.org

Teresa Watkins; tjwatkins@columbus.rr.com; 740-595-3357; 12/31/19

Timothy Harsh; hfsangus@hotmail.com; 740-595-3543; 12/31/17

David K. Weber; dweber@radnortwp.org; 740-595-3374; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: John Coonfare; jcoonfare@radnortwp.org; 740-816-3286; 12/31/20

Meetings: 2nd & 4th Mondays – 7 p.m. (December – March); 8 p.m. (April – November)

Radnor Community Center; 4061 St. Rt. 203; Radnor, OH 43066; Phone 740-595-3623

Scioto Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/scioto

Sandra Stults; sandrastults@sciototwp.us; 740-272-7554; 12/31/17

Rodger Finks; rcfinks@gmail.com; 740-272-0803; 12/31/17

Ralph Moseley; moseralph@gmail.com; 740-815-4552; 12/31/19

Fiscal Officer: Kathy Melvin; sciototwpfiscalofficer@yahoo.com; 740-666-3014 x104; 3/31/16-3/31/20

Meetings: 2nd Wednesdays – 7 p.m.; Scioto Township Hall; 3737 Ostrander Rd.; Ostrander, OH 43061

Thompson Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/thompson

Wm. A Thompson Jr., Chr.; 740-494-2197; 12/31/17

Mary Hall; 12/31/17

Kent Manley; 740-272-2159; 12/31/19

Fiscal Officer: Leslie Herbert; thompsontwp@hotmail.com; 740-602-2828; 3/31/20

Meetings: 1st Wednesdays (May-October 8 p.m.) (November-April 7:30 p.m.); Thompson Township Hall; 4373 St. Rt. 257 N; Radnor, OH 43066; 740-595-3458

Trenton Township

Mark B. Almendinger; 740-965-1626; 12/31/19

Kevin D. Justice; 740-965-5261; 12/31/17

Richard Fisher; 740-965-4703; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Cynthia Walton; cfwalton@hotmail.com; 740-971-3860; 3/31/20

Meetings: 1st Wednesdays – 8 p.m.; Trenton Township Hall; 15495 Hartford Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-4816

Troy Township www.co.delaware.oh.us/townships/troy

Doug Price; doug@pricerealty.com; 740-272-7768 C; 12/31/17

Earl Lehner; lehnerfarm@ngamail.net; 740-369-0262 H; 740-272-1782 C; 12/31/19

Charles Cooperider; clcoopin@aol.com; 740-272-0120; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Sharon Malcom; troytwpclerk@yahoo.com; 740-369-9019; 3/31/20 (Send all Correspondence to Township mailing address); Phone: 740 369-4067

Meetings: 3rd Mondays – 8 p.m. (4th Monday Sept.)

Troy Township Hall; 4293 US Rt. 23 North; P.O. Box 751; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-8105

Washington Township www.wtwp.com

Charles Kranstuber; cwkrans@yahoo.com; 614-315-9020 C; 12/31/17

Gene Bostic; gbostic@wtwp.com; 614-560-3927; 12/31/19

Denise Franz King; dking@wtwp.com; 614-561-9939 C; 12/31/17

Fiscal Officer: Joyce Robinson; jrobinson@wtwp.com; 614-652-3937; 3/31/20

Sara Ott, Administrator; sott@wtwp.com; 614-652-3929

Meetings: 2nd Tuesdays – 8 a.m. & 4th Tuesdays – 6 p.m.

Washington Township Administrative Office; 6200 Eiterman Rd.; P.O. Box 3248; Dublin, OH 43016-8742; 614-652-3920

Delaware County Regional Planning Commission

Executive Committee

Dave Stites, Chr.; dstites1@columbus.rr.com; 740-524-6761; 740-965-9397

Jeff George, VC; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; 740-368-1921

Susan Kuba, 2nd VC; browntownshipzoninginspector@nexgenaccess.com

Mike Frommer, At Large; mfrommer@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2240

Gary Merrell, Commissioner; gmerrell@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2102

City/Village; RPC Rep.; RPC Alt.

Ashley: Unappointed; Unappointed

Dublin:

Tammy Noble; tnoble@dublin.oh.us; 614-410-4600

Claudia Husak; 614-410-4649

Galena:

Thomas Hopper; mayor@galenaohio.org; 740-965-1024

Unappointed

Ostrander: Joe Proemm; 740-666-3060

Larry Crile; larrycrile@gmail.com; 740-666-0434

Shawnee Hills: Unappointed

James Gauldin; james.gauldin@shawneehillsoh.org: 614-571-9137

Sunbury:

Len Weatherby; 740-965-4455

Allen Rothermel; 740-965-2684

TOWNSHIP; RPC REP.; RPC ALT.

Berkshire

Jeff George; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; 740-965-9397

William Holtry; wholtry@aol.com; 740-965-9115

Berlin

Chet Heid; zoninginspector@berlintwp.us; 740-363-2414

Ken O’Brien; 740-548-5217 x103

Brown

Susan Kuba; browntownshipzoninginspector@nexgenaccess.com; 740-833-5777

Bruce Wells; wellsseptic@nexgenaccess.com; 740-524-4700

Concord

Ric Irvine; rirvine@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338 x.106

Jason Haney; jhaney@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338

Delaware

Sharon Hough; shhough2000@yahoo.com; 740-272-7050

Karl Johnson; 740-362-1579

Genoa

Joe Shafer; jshafer@genoatwp.com; 614-899-0725

Susan Dorsch; sdorsch@genoatwp.com; 614-899-0725

Harlem

Jon Trainer; carpe365diem@gmail.com; 740-965-2661

Dave Jackson; djgoesdeere@gmail.com; 740-965-1823

Kingston

Dave Stites; dstites1@columbus.rr.com; 740-524-6761

Bob Talbott; zoning@kingstontwp.org; 740-524-5304

Liberty

Tracey Mullenhour; 740-938-2010

Tom Mitchell; 740-938-2010

Marlboro

Ed Reely; 614-726-2868

Unappointed

Orange

Anthony Hray; ahray@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430

Michelle Boni; 740-548-5430, ext. 3124

Oxford

William Thurston; bill@jthurston.com; 740-524-2337

James Hatten; jhatten@oxfordtwp.org; 740-747-2646

Porter

Ed Snodgrass; 614-565-6705

Unappointed

Radnor

Dan Boysel; dboysel@gmail.com

Teresa Watkins; 740-815-2453; tjwatkins@columbus.rr.com

Scioto

Dan Quick; dquick@rrohio.com

Marvin McIntire; 740-815-3723

Thompson

Bonnie Newland; bonnie.newland2@frontier.com; 614-582-0693

Unappointed

Trenton

Mike Dattilo; mdattilo@columbus.rr.com; 740-272-7136

Larry Walton; waltonll@hotmail.com; 740-965-2113

Troy

Doug Price; doug@pricerealty.com; Day:740-363-9911; Night: 740-362-0129

Richard Lehner; 740-816-6209

Zoning Inspector City/Village

Ashley: Dan Lemke; 740-747-2889; 614-214-3718 (cell)

Galena: Dave LaValle; servicedirector@galenaohio.org; 740-965-2484 Fx. 965-5424

Ostrander: Joe Proemm; 614-205-9211

Powell: Doug Wenzel; dwenzel@cityofpowell.us; 614-885-5380 ext. 1015

Shawnee Hills: Mark Katzenbach; shirley.roskoski@shawneehillsoh.org; 614-889-2824 Office; 614-271-6260 cell

Sunbury: Rhonda Mourne; 740-965-2684

TOWNSHIP; ZONING INSPECTOR

Berkshire: Jeff George; berkshire.zoning@gmail.com; W-965-9397

Berlin: Chet Heid; zoninginspector@berlintwp.us; 740-548-5217 x103

Brown: Susan Kuba; browntownshipinspector@nexgenaccess.com; 740-833-5777

Concord: Ric Irvine; rirvine@concordtwp.org; 740-881-5338 x.106

Delaware: Sharon Hough; zoning@delawaretownshipohio.org; 740-369-7872

Genoa: Joe Shafer; jshafer@genoatwp.com; 614-899-0725

Harlem: Jon Trainer; zoning@harlemtwp.com; 740-965-2661; 740-936-7717 (cell)

Kingston: Bob Talbott; zoning@kingstontwp.org; 740-524-0290

Liberty: Tracey Mullenhour; tmullenhour@libertytwp.org; 740-938-2010

Marlboro: Fred Fowler; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2201

Orange: Michelle Boni; mboni@orangetwp.org; 740-548-5430, ext. 3125

Oxford: Duane Matlack; dbmatlack@gmail.com; 740-272-6338

Porter: Paul Reida; 740-965-6830

Radnor: Fred Fowler; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2201

Scioto: Dan Quick; dquick@rrohio.com; 740-666-3014 x103; 740-815-3723 cell

Thompson: Fred Fowler; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2201

Trenton: Mike Dattilo; mdattilo@columbus.rr.com; 740-272-7136

Troy: Richard Lehner; rclehnerfarms@yahoo.com; 740-816-6209

Delaware Area Agencies

Alpha Group: Liz Owens, CEO; 1000 Alpha Dr.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-5810; www.alphagroup.net

American Cancer Society: 5555 Frantz Rd.; Dublin, Oh 43017; 1-888-227-6446; www.cancer.org

American Red Cross: 380 Hills Miller Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-2021; www.redcross.org

Andrews House: Melinda Corroto, Executive Director; 39 W. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-4520; www.andrewshouse.org

Apiary: Dan Curtis, Bee Inspector; 614-582-1295; seabee1912@gmail.com

Better Business Bureau of Central OH: 1169 Dublin Rd.; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-486-6336; www.bbb.org

Bureau of Motor Vehicles (Auto License & Tags): Donna Williams, Deputy Registrar; 2079 US Hwy 23 North; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2210; www.ohio.gov

CCAO (County Commissioners Assoc. of Ohio): Suzanne Dulaney, Executive Director; 209 E. State St.; Columbus, OH 43215-4195; 614-221-5627; 1-888-757-1904 Toll Free; www.ccao.org

Central OH Mental Health Center: 250 S. Henry St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-4482 OR 824 Bowtown Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-7688; www.comhc.net

Central OH Youth Center: Natalie Landon, Superintendent; 18100 St. Rt. 4; Marysville, OH 43040; 937-642-1015; www.coyc.org

Chamber of Commerce, Delaware Area: Holly Quaine, President; 32 S. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-6221; www.delawareareachamber.com

Chamber of Commerce, Dublin: Margery Amorose, Executive Director; 129 S. High Street; Dublin, OH 43017; 614-889-2001; www.dublinchamber.org

Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Powell Area: Tanya Kastelic-McCarthy, Executive Director; 50 N. Liberty Street; Powell, OH 43065; 614-888-1090; www.powellchamber.com

Chamber of Commerce, Shawnee Hills: Larry Burchfield, President; 3982 Powell Road, #30; Powell, OH 43065; Larry Burchfield: 614-496-5071; www.shawneehillschamber.com

Chamber of Commerce, The Sunbury/ Big Walnut Area: John Fox, Executive Director; 555 Sunbury Road; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-2860; www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com

Community Action Organization of Delaware, Madison, & Union Counties: Rochelle Twining, Director; 39 E. Granville Street, PO Box 451; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3184; www.caodmu.org

SourcePoint: Bob Horrocks, Director; 800 Cheshire Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-6677; www.mysourcepoint.org

Cultural Arts Center (The Arts Castle): 190 W. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-2787; 1-800-994-2255 Toll Free; www.artscastle.org

Crime Victim Services (County Prosecutor’s Office): 140 N. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2710; Crime Victim Advocate; 740-833-2845; www.co.delaware.oh.us/prosecutor

D.A.T.A. (Delaware Area Transit Authority): Denny Schooley, Executive Director; 119 Henderson Ct.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-3355; www.ridedata.com

Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities: Kristine Hodge; 7991 Columbus Pike; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-201-3600; www.dcbdd.org

Delaware County Fair: Sandy Kuhn, Executive Director; 236 Pennsylvania Ave.; PO Box 1278; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-3851; www.delawarecountyfair.com

Delaware County Farm Bureau: P.O. Box 368; Hilliard, OH 43026; 800-451-8909; www.ofbf.org; Email: delaware@ofbf.org

Delaware County Historical Society: 2690 Stratford Road; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3831; www.delawareohiohistory.org

Delaware Creative Housing & Creative Living Systems: Patti Laney, Executive Director; 437 Dunlap St.; PO Box 570; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-5803; www.delawarecreativehousing.com

Delaware General Health District: Shelia Hiddleson, Health Commissioner; 1-3 W. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-1700; www.delawarehealth.org

Delaware Speech & Hearing Center: Bethany Moore, Executive Director; 494 W. Central Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3650; www.delawareshc.org

Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board: Steve Hedge, Executive Director; 40 N. Sandusky Street, Suite 301; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-1740; www.dmmhrsb.org

DKMM Solid Waste District (Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow): Jenna Hicks, Director; 140 N Sandusky Street; 2nd Floor Hayes Building; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-393-4600; www.dkmm.org

Family & Children First Council: Kanda Benner, Council Coordinator; Knox County Service Building; 117 E High Street, Suite 257; Mt. Vernon, OH 43050; 740-369-2484; www.fcf.ohio.gov

Free Store: 193 E. Central Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-3733; www.commongroundfreestore.org

Grady Memorial Hospital/Ohio Health: 561 W. Central Avenue; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-615-1000; www.ohiohealth.com/grady

Habitat for Humanity: Todd Miller, Exec. Director; 305 Curtis St; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-9950; www.habitatdelawareco.org

Help Me Grow of the Delaware General Health District: 7991 Columbus Pike; 740-201-3575; www.helpmegrow.ohio.gov

Helpline: Sue Hanson, Executive Director; HELPLINE 740-369-3316; Business # 740-363-1835; www.helplinedelmor.org

Humane Society of Delaware County: Carol Girberd, Director; 4920 St. Rt. 37 East; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-7387; www.hsdcohio.org

Legal Aid Society of Columbus: 150 Oak Street; Marion, OH 43302; 1-888-301-2411 Toll Free; www.columbuslegalaid.org

Literacy Coalition of Delaware County: 4565 Columbus Pike; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-816-3514; www.delaware-reads.org

Mainstreet Delaware: Susie Bibler, Executive Director; 20 East Winter Street; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-6050; www.mainstreetdelaware.com

MORPC (Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission): 111 Liberty St., Suite 100; Columbus, OH 43215-5613; 614-228-2663; www.morpc.org

OSU Extension Office: Rob Leeds, Director; 149 N. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-2030; www.delaware.osu.edu

People In Need: 138 Johnson Dr.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-6284; www.delawarepeopleinneed.org

Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222

PUCO (Public Utilities Commission of Ohio): 180 E. Broad St.; Columbus, OH 43215-3793; 1-800-686-7826 Toll Free; www.puco.ohio.gov

Salvation Army: 340 Lake St.; P.O. Box 922; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-369-5301; www.salvationarmycolumbus.org

Social Security Office: 1363 Wellness Drive; Marion, OH 43302; 1-888-475-0296; www.ssa.gov

Turning Point: Paula Roller, Executive Director; PO Box 875; Marion, OH 43302; 1-740-382-8988; 1-800-232-6505 Toll Free; www.turningpoint6.org

Unemployment Office: Mailing address (Ohio Department of J.F.S.): 30 E. Broad Street, 32 Floor; Columbus, OH 43215; 1-877-644-6562; www.unemployment.ohio.gov

United Way of Delaware County Inc.: Brandon Feller, President; PO Box 319; Delaware, OH 43015; 614-436-8929; Location: 8999 Gemini Pkwy., Suite 100; Columbus, OH 43240; www.liveuniteddelawarecounty.org

Visitors Bureau of Delaware County: Debbie Shatzer, Executive Director; 34 S. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-368-4748; www.visitdelohio.com

PUBLIC LIBRARIES

Ashley Wornstaff Memorial Public Library: 302 E. High St.; Ashley, OH 43003; 740-747-2085; www.wornstafflibrary.blogspot.com

Delaware District Library: www.delawarelibrary.org; 84 E. Winter St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-3861; George Needham, Director; gneedham@delawarelibrary.org. Orange Branch: 7171 Gooding Blvd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-549-2665; Manager, Julie Standish; jstandish@delawarelibrary.org. Ostrander Branch: 75 N. Fourth St.; Ostrander, OH 43061; 740-666-1410; Manager, Harla Lawson; hlawson@delawarelibrary.org. Powell Branch: 460 S. Liberty St.; Powell, OH 43065; 614-888-9160; Manager, George Morrison; gmorrison@delawarelibrary.org.

Sunbury Community Library: 44 Burrer Dr.; Sunbury, OH 43074; 740-965-3901; www.yourcl.org

Delaware Area Parks & Recreation Facilities

Alum Creek State Park: 3615 S. Old State Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; Park Office: 740-548-4631; Marina: 740-548-6056; Campground: 740-548-4039; Camp Reservations: 866- 644-6727

Delaware State Park: 5202 US Rt. 23 North; Delaware, OH 43015; Park Office: 740-369-2761; Marina: 740-363-6102; Campground: 740-363-4561; Camp Reservations: 866-644-6727

Highbanks Metro Park: 9466 US Rt. 23 North; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 614-891-0700

Hoover Reservoir Park: 7701 Sunbury Rd.; Westerville, OH 43081; Marine & Reservoir Permit & Rental Services: 614-645-3337

Preservation Parks of Delaware County: www.preservationparks.com; 740-524-8600; Tom Curtin, Executive Director; District Office: 2656 Hogback Rd.; Sunbury, OH 43074. Big Walnut Community Trail; 168 S. Vernon Street; Sunbury, OH 43074. Blues Creek Preserve: 9627 Fontanelle Road; Ostrander, OH 43061. Char-Mar Ridge Preserve: 7741 Lewis Center Road; Galena, OH 43021. Deer Haven Preserve: 4183 Liberty Road; Delaware, OH 43015. Emily Traphagen Preserve: 5094 Seldom Seen Road; Powell, OH 43065. Gallant Farm Preserve: 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road; Delaware, OH 43015. Gallant Woods Preserve: 2151 Buttermilk Hill Road; Delaware, OH 43015. Hogback Ridge Preserve: 2656 Hogback Road; Sunbury, OH 43074. Hoover Scenic Trail: Part of the Genoa Bike Trail (between Plumb Road and Galena); Sunbury, OH 43074. Shale Hollow: 6320 Artesian Run; Lewis Center, OH 43035.

WILDLIFE DIVISION

Delaware County Wildlife Officer/Game Warden/District 1: Maurice Irish

1500 Dublin Road; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-902-4221; Office: 614-644-3925; www.wildlife.ohiodnr.gov

Olentangy Wildlife Research Station: 1201 US Route 23 N; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-362-2410

Ohio Wildlife Center (Education & Administration): 6131 Cook Road; Powell, OH 43065; 614-734-9453; www.ohiowildlifecenter.org

US Fish & Wildlife (Special Agent Office): 740-368-0137; www.fws.gov

Apiary: Dan Curtis, Bee Inspector; 614-582-1295; seabee1912@gmail.com

Boards of Education & School Districts

Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.

Big Walnut Local School District Board of Education; Website: www.bigwalnut.k12.oh.us

Allison Fagan; allisonfagan@bwls.net; 12/31/17

Mindy Meyer, Pres.; mindymeyer@bwls.net; 12/31/19

Brad Schneider; bradschneider@bwls.net; 12/31/17

Nicci Hess; niccihess@bwls.net; 12/31/17

Andy Wecker, VP; andywecker@bwls.net; 12/31/19

Angie Pollock, Superintendent; angiepollock@bwls.net; 740-965-3010

Tami Lee, Admin. Asst.; tamilee@bwls.net

Mark Cooper, Asst. Sup.; claire_paul@bwls.net; 740-965-3010

Terri Eyerman, Treasurer; terrieyerman@bwls.net; 740-965-3010

Meetings: 2nd Thursdays – 6:30 p.m. (except July & Nov.); Big Walnut High School; Media Center; 555 South Old 3C Highway; Sunbury, OH 43074

Big Walnut Local Schools: 110 Tippett Court; 740-965-3010; Sunbury, OH 43074

Big Walnut Elementary: 940 S. Old 3C Hwy; 740-965-3902; Sunbury, OH 43074

General Rosecrans Elem.: 301 S. Miller Dr.; 740-965-8900; Sunbury, OH 43074

Harrison Street Elementary: 70 Harrison Street; 740-965-7850; Sunbury, OH 43074

Hylen Souders Elementary: 4121 Miller-Paul Rd.; 740-965-3200; Galena, OH 43021

Big Walnut Middle School: 777 Cheshire Rd.; 740-965-3006; Sunbury, OH 43074

Big Walnut Intermediate: 105 Baughman St.; 740-965-7800; Sunbury, OH 43074

Big Walnut High School: 555 S. Old 3C Hwy.; 740-965-3766; PO Box 5001; Sunbury, OH 43074

Buckeye Valley Local School District Board of Education; Website: www.buckeyevalley.k12.oh.us

Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.

Amy Dutt; amyduttbv@gmail.com; 12/31/19

Justine M. Santschi, Pres.; jsantschibv@gmail.com; 12/31/17

Justin Osborn; JAOsborn2260@gmail.com; 12/31/17

Jeffrey White; jwhite@mybvls.org; 12/31/19

Vic Whitney, VP; vicwhitneybv@gmail.com; 12/31/17

Andrew Miller, Superintendent; AMiller@mybvls.org; 740-369-8735

Kelley Ziegler, Treasurer; kziegler@mybvls.org

Meetings: 3rd Tuesdays – 6:30 p.m.; Meetings at Various Locations (Call Central Office for Information)

ADMINISTRATION OFFICE: 679 Coover Rd.; 740-369-8735; Delaware, OH 43015

Buckeye Valley East Elem.: 522 East High St.; 740-747-2266; Ashley, OH 43003

Buckeye Valley West Elem.: 61 North Third St.; 740-666-2731; Ostrander, OH 43061

Buckeye Valley Middle School: 683 Coover Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-6626

Buckeye Valley High School: 901 Coover Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-363-1349

Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education; Website: www.delawareareacc.org

Name; Email Address; Phone

North Campus: 740-363-1993; 1610 St. Rt. 521; Delaware, OH 43015

South Campus: 740-548-0708; 4565 Columbus Pike; Delaware, OH 43015

Julie Wagner-Feasel, Pres.; FeaselJ@DelawareAreaCC.org (Olentangy)

Jim Hildreth; HildrethJ@DelawareAreaCC.org (Big Walnut)

Ted Backus; BackusT@DelawareAreaCC.org (Delaware City)

Tom Kaelber, VP: KaelblerT@DelawareAreaCC.org (Buckeye Valley)

Ed Bischoff; BischoffE@DelawareAreaCC.org (ESC of Central Ohio)

Mary Beth Freeman, Superintendent; FreemanM@delawareareacc.org; 740-548-0708

Christopher Bell, Treasurer; BellC@DelawareAreaCC.org

Meetings: Generally 3rd Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; Delaware Area Career Center South Campus; 4565 Columbus Pike; Delaware OH 43015

Delaware City Schools Board of Education; Website: www.dcs.k12.oh.us

Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.

Ted Backus; backuste@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/19

Jayna McDaniel-Browning; mcdanija@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/17

Matt Weller, VP; wellerma1@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/19

Deborah S. Rafeld, Pres.; rafeldde@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/17

Frances O’Flaherty; oflahefr@delawarecityschools.net; 12/31/17

Paul Craft, Superintendent; craftpa@delawarecityschools.net; 740-833-1100

Melissa Lee, Treasurer; 740-833-1111; 12/31/17

Meetings: Visit website:www.dcs.k12.oh.us

Carlisle Elementary School: 746 St. Rt. 37 W.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1450

Conger Elementary School: 10 Channing St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1300

Schultz Elementary School: 499 Applegate Lane; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1400

Smith Elementary School: 355 N. Liberty St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1350

Woodward Elementary School: 200 S. Washington St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1600

Dempsey Middle School: 599 Pennsylvania Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1800

Willis Middle School: 74 W. William St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1700

Hayes High School; 289 Euclid Ave.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-1010

Olentangy Local School District Board of Education; www.olentangy.k12.oh.us

Name; Email Address; Phone; Term Exp.

Kevin O’Brien; kevin_obrien@olsd.us; 740-657-4090; 12/31/19

Julie Wagner-Feasel; julie_wagner-feasel@olsd.us; 740-657-4091; 12/31/17

Dave King; dave_king@olsd.us; 740-657-4094; 12/31/17

Mindy Patrick, VP; mindy_patrick@olsd.us; 740-657-4092; 12/31/19

Roger Bartz, Pres.; rodger_bartz@olsd.us; 740-657-4093; 12/31/19

Mark Raiff, Superintendent; superintendent_blog@olsd.us; 740-657-4050

Emily Hatfield, Treasurer; emily_hatfield@olsd.us; 740-657-4035

Meetings generally 2nd & 4th Thursdays – 6 p.m. (check website for scheduling changes), Board of Education Office; 814 Shanahan Rd., Suite 100; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4050

Alum Creek Elementary: 2515 Parklawn Dr.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4600

Arrowhead Elementary: 2385 Hollenback Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4650

Cheshire Elementary: 2681 Gregory Rd.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-657-5750

Freedom Trail Elementary: 6743 Bale-Kenyon Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5700

Glen Oak Elementary: 7300 Blue Holly Dr.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5500

Heritage Elementary School: 679 Lewis Center Road; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5000

Indian Springs Elementary: 3828 Home Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4950

Johnnycake Corners Elementary: 6783 Falling Meadows Dr.; Galena, OH 43021; 740-657-5650

Liberty Tree Elementary; 6877 Sawmill Pkwy.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-5600

Oak Creek Elementary: 1256 Westwood Ave.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4700

Olentangy Meadows Elementary; 8950 Emerald Hill Dr.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5550

Scioto Ridge Elementary; 8715 Big Bear Ave.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4800

Tyler Run Elementary: 580 Salisbury Dr.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4900

Walnut Creek Elementary: 5600 Grand Oak Blvd.; Galena, OH 43021; 740-657-4750

Wyandot Run Elementary: 2800 Carriage Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4850

Berkshire Middle School: 2869 3B’s & K Road; Galena, OH 43021; 740-657-5200

Hyatts Middle School: 6885 Sawmill Pkwy.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-5400

Liberty Middle School: 7940 Liberty Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4400

Orange Middle School: 2680 E. Orange Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5300

Shanahan Middle School: 814 Shanahan Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4300

Olentangy High School: 675 Lewis Center Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-4100

Liberty High School: 3584 Home Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 740-657-4200

Orange High School: 2840 E. Orange Rd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-657-5100

Delaware County Departments and Divisions

Administrative Services Division: 10 Court St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2120

Assistant County Administrator/ Director: Dawn Huston; dhuston@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2122

HR Manager: Mindy Owens; mowens@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2129

Insurance, Risk & Wellness: Cindi Blair; cblair@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2124

HR Manager for Sheriff’s Office: 149 N. Sandusky Street; Pam Sonagere; psonagere@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2885

HR Technician/ Recruiter: Tommie Blackledge; tblackledge@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2125

HR Technician: Dana Bushong; dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2123

Workers Compensation/FMLA/HR Coordinator: Brad Euans; beuans@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2127

Insurance and Risk Assistant: Amanda Kreft; akreft@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2126

Records Center: 2079 US Hwy. 23 N.; Christine Shaw; cshaw@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2140

Safety and Security: 4781 County Home Rd.; Brian Galligher; bgalligher@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-368-1915

Auditor: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; 740-833-2900; George Kaitsa; gkaitsa@co.delaware.oh.us

Auditor’s Real Estate Assessment Staff:

Kelly Tennant, REA Director; ktennant@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2912

Sharon Upp; supp@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2902

Brenda Phillian; bphillian@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2904

Tracy Hedges; thedges@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2905

Shanna Likens; selikens@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2901

Lisa Aukerman; laukerman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2915

Crystal Hunter; chunter@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2908

Roxanne Turney; rturney@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2911

Joe Fetherolf; jfetherolf@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2072

Bryan Yost; byost@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2900

Tara Bennett; thavens@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2076

Reanna Terry, Assistant to George Kaitsa; rterry@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2917

Tony Frissora, Hearing Officer; tfrissora@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2907

Mike Schuh, Commercial Appraiser; mschuh@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2916

Shari Baker – Tax Admin.; sbaker@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2909

Consumer Services: Melanie Mayes (Dog & Kennel & Manufactured homes); mmayes@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2903

Fiscal Dept.: 140 N. Sandusky St/1st Floor

Jane Tinker; jtinker@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2925

Linda O’Rourke (payroll); lorourke@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2919

Dedra Hall (payroll); dhall1@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2924

Brad Higgins (PO’s); bhiggins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2922

Alice Williamson Oldham; awilliamson@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2910

Dawn Hall; dmhall@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2926

Sandy Fish (Vouchers); sfish@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2923

Tina Archangel (Vouchers); tarchangel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2921

G.I.S. (Geographic Information Systems); 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; 740-833-2070

Robert Parsons, Director; rparsons@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2071

Eric Bright; ebright@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2073

Melissa Whited; mwhited@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2075

Megan Winnenberg; mwinnenberg@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2074

Information Technology (DATA): 109 N. Sandusky St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2060

Steve Lewis, Director; slewis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2061

Jerry Walraven; jwalraven@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2062

Shane Herbert; sherbert@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2063

Ron Clayton; rclayton@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2064

Andy Farrow; afarrow@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2065

Nathan Long; nlong@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2058

Jason Montgomery; jmontgomery@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2054

Mike Laws; mlaws@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2052

Board of Elections: 2079 US Hwy 23 N.; 740-833-2080

Karla Herron; kherron@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2081; 740-833-2082

Child Support Enforcement Agency: 140 N. Sandusky St./3rd Floor; 740-833-2720

Joyce Bowens, Director; Joyce.Bowens@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2742

Commissioners Office: 101 N. Sandusky St./1st Floor; 740-833-2100

Commissioners

Barb Lewis; blewis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2101

Gary Merrell; gmerrell@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2102

Jeff Benton; jbenton@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2103

Ferzan M. Ahmed, County Administrator; fahmed@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2104

Dawn Huston, Assistant County Administrator/Administrative Services Director; dhuston@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2122

Si Kille, Assistant County Administrator/Fiscal Services Director; skille@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2106

Jennifer M Walraven, Clerk to the Board; jmwalraven@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2108

Sarah Dinovo, Assistant Clerk/ Administrative Assistant; sdinovo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2105

Jane Hawes, Communications & Employee Relations Manager; jhawes@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2109

Bob Lamb, Economic Development Director; blamb@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2112

Jenna Jackson, Economic Development Coordinator; jmjackson@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2107

Megan Edwards, Staff Assistant; medwards@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2114

Code Compliance: 50 Channing St./ 1st Floor

Building, Floodplain & Zoning Regulations

Fred Fowler, Supervisor; ffowler@co.delaware.oh.us

Duane Matlack, Chief Bldg. Off.; dmatlack@co.delaware.oh.www.co.delaware.oh.us/codecomp; 740-833-2200

Coroner: 10 Court Street

Dr. Mark Hickman; mhickman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2150

Jack Sudimack, Coroner’s Assistant; jsudimack@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2151

Courts: Adult Court Services; 22 Court St.; 740-833-2570

Joe Perry, Chief Probation Officer; jperry@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2571

Kay Baglione, Office Manager; kbagilione@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2568

Heather Hart, Admin. Assistant; hhart@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2572

Adult Parole: 115 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2760 (NOT PROBATION)

Clerk of Courts – Legal Division: 91 N. Sandusky St./1st Floor; 740-833-2500

Natalie Fravel, Clerk of Courts; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515

Jennifer Tubaugh, Chief Deputy; jtubaugh@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2504

Clerk of Courts-Title Division: Main Title Office; 2079 US Hwy 23 N.; 740-833-2490

Natalie Fravel, Clerk of Courts; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515

Terry Moore-Thompson, Title Manager; tmoore@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2495

Clerk of Courts Satellite Title Station: 8647 Columbus Pike; 740-657-3945

Natalie Fravel, Clerk of Courts; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515

Terry Moore-Thompson, Title Manager; tmoore@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2495

Common Pleas Court:

David Gormley, Judge; 91 N. Sandusky St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2530; dgormley@co.delaware.oh.us

Everett H. Krueger, Judge; 91 N. Sandusky St/3rd Floor; 740-833-2550; ekrueger@co.delaware.oh.us

Randall Fuller, Judge; 91 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; 740-833-2025; rfuller@co.delaware.oh.us

5th District Court of Appeals: 20 W. Central Ave.; 740-833-2520

Patricia Delaney, Judge; Juvenile Court; 140 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2600

David Hejmanowski, Judge; dhejmanowski@co.delaware.oh.us

Teresa Tackett, Judicial Services Manager/Probate Court Investigator; ttackett@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2596

Katie Stenman, Court Administrator; kstenman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2663

Karen Wadkins, Fiscal Coordinator; kwadkins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2661

Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA); 140 N. Sandusky St/3rd Floor

Tammy Matias, Coordinator; tmatias@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2634

Juvenile Intake Services: Lisa Williamson, Department Head; lrisinger@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2608

Juvenile Probation Services: 740-833-2630; Kara Moore, Chief Probation Officer; kmooore@co.delaware.oh.us

Juvenile Traffic: 740-833-2595; Renee Lovelien, Department Head; rlovelien@co.delaware.oh.us

Treatment Court: 740-833-2671; Doug Althauser, Treatment Court Coordinator; dalthauser@co.delaware.oh.us

Municipal Court: Delaware Municipal Court; 740-203-1500; 70 N. Union St.

David Sunderman, Judge; dsunderman@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1500

Marianne Hemmeter, Judge; mhemmeter@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1500

Cindy Dinovo, Clerk of Court; cdinovo@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1550

Rick Fair, Jury Commissioner; rfair@municipalcourt.org; 740-203-1507

Probate Court: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; 740-833-2680

David Hejmanowski, Judge

Teresa Tackett, Judge’s Personal Assistant/Bailiff; ttackett@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2596

Katie Stenman, Administrator; kstenman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2663

Karen Wadkins, Fiscal Coordinator; kwadkins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2661

Emergency Services: Emergency Management (EMA); 10 Court St/ Basement; 740-833-2180

Sean Miller, Director; smiller@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2181

Bob Lavender, Operations; blavender@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2182

Sandy Mackey, PIO; smackey@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2183

Emergency Medical Services: 10 Court St/ Ground Floor; 740-833-2190

Mike Schuiling, Director/Chief; mschuiling@delcoems.org; 740-833-2193

Eric Burgess, Assistant Chief of Operations; eburgess@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2192

Aaron Jennings, Assistant Chief of Administration; ajennings@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2194

Sheila Perin, Emergency Services Technician; sperin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2162

Emergency Communications (911): 10 Court St/ Ground Floor; 740-833-2160

Patrick Brandt, Director; pbrandt@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2057

Sheila Perin, Emergency Services Technician; sperin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2162

Chris Waldo, Communication Systems Specialist; cwaldo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2053

Matt Fletcher, Public Safety Systems Specialist; mdfletcher@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2161

Engineer’s Office: 50 Channing St/2nd Floor; 740-833-2400

Chris Bauserman, Engineer; cbauserman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2403

Rob Riley, Chief Deputy Engineer; rriley@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2431

Cindy Davis, Office Manager; cdavis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2401

Regional Sewer District: 50 Channing St./ 2nd Floor; 740-833-2240

Michael Frommer, Executive Director/Sanitary Engineer; mfrommer@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2256

Tiffany Maag, Deputy Director; tmaag@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2250

Regina DeWitt, Administrative Coordinator; rdewitt@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2242

Mark Chandler, Operations Superintendent; mchandler@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-549-1906

Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC): 10333 Olentangy River Rd.; Powell, OH 43065; 614-436-7999

Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility (ACWRF): 7767 Walker Wood Blvd.; Lewis Center, OH 43035; 740-549-1906

Solid Waste Transfer Station: 888 US Rt. 42 North; 740-369-7700

Facilities:

1405 US Rt. 23 North; 740-833-2280; Jon Melvin, Director; jmelvin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2283

Janette Adkins, Admin. Assistant; jadkins@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2281

Randy Ormeroid, Maintenance Coordinator; rormeroid@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2284

Chad Aleshire, Custodian Coordinator; caleshire@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2296

Denise Douglas, Mailroom; 140 N. Sandusky St./Ground Floor; 740-833-2295; ddouglas@co.delaware.oh.us

Sam Porteous, Service Center; 1405 US Rt. 23 North; 740-833-2290; servicecenter@co.delaware.oh.us

Health Department: 1-3 W. Winter St.; 740-368-1700

Shelia Hiddleson, Health Commissioner; shiddleson@delawarehealth.org; 740-203-2002

Traci Whittaker, Public Information Officer; twhittaker@delawarehealth.org; 740-203-2085

Job & Family Services: 140 N. Sandusky St./2nd Floor; 740-833-2300

David Dombrosky, Director; david.dombrosky@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2305

Angela Thomas, Asst. Director; angela.thomas@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2307

Sandy Honigford, Asst. Director; sandy.honigford@jfs.ohio.gov; 740-833-2367

Law Library: 20 W. Central Ave.; 740-833-2545

Judith Maxwell; jmaxwell@co.delaware.oh.us

Janitorial Services: 91 N. Sandusky St./Basement; 740-833-2285

Map Department: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; 740-833-2450

Jack Jennings, Director; jjennings@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2455

Prosecutor: 140 N. Sandusky St/3rd Floor

Carol Hamilton O’Brien; cobrien@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2690

Nicole Ford, Ofc. Mgr/Exec. Adm. Asst.; nford@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2756

Victim Services Unit: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; 740-833-2710

Public Defender Office: 91 N. Sandusky St./ Ground Floor; 740-833-2780

Jenny Downey; jdowney@co.delaware.oh.us

Elissa Sessley; esessley@co.delaware.oh.us

Recorder: 140 N. Sandusky St/1st Floor; 740-833-2460

Melissa Jordan; mjordan@co.delaware.oh.us

Regional Planning: 109 N. Sandusky Street; 740-833-2260

Scott Sanders, Director; ssanders@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2262

Sheriff: 149 N. Sandusky St.

Russell Martin (Admin. Office); sheriffmartin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2810

Pat Yankie, Chief Deputy; pyankie@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2862

Tracy Whited, PIO; sheriffinfo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2817

Jail: 844 US Rt. 42 North; 740-833-2840

Shelley Pfan, Director; spfan@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2843

HR Manager for Sheriff’s Office: 149 N. Sandusky Street

Pam Sonagere; psonagere@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2885

Concealed Carry: 844 US Route 42 North; 740-833-2801

Drug Task Force: 740-833-2790

Impound Lot: 740-833-2808

Sheriff Sales: 740-833-2868

Soil & Water Conservation: 557-A Sunbury Rd.; 740-368-1921

Scott Stephens, Director; scott-stephens@delawareswcd.org

Treasurer: 140 N. Sandusky St/1st Floor; 740-833-2480

Jon Peterson; jpeterson@co.delaware.oh.us

Veterans Service Commission: 149 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2010

Don DeShazo, Exec. Director; ddeshazo@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2013

Wayne Kissel, Financial Officer/Veteran Services Officer; wkissel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2014

Robert Bayles, Transportation; rbayles@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2012

Scott Leonard, County Veteran Service Officer/Receptionist; sleonard@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2010

Delaware County Elected Officials

Auditor: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; George Kaitsa; gkaitsa@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2906; Term Exp. 3/08/19

Clerk of Courts: 91 N. Sandusky/1st Floor; Natalie Fravel; nfravel@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2515; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Commissioners: 101 N. Sandusky St.

Barb Lewis, Member; blewis@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2101; 12/31/18

Jeff Benton, President; jbenton@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2103; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Gary Merrell, Vice President; gmerrell@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2102; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Coroner: 10 Court Street; Dr. Mark Hickman; mhickman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2150; Term Exp. 12/31//20

Engineer: 50 Channing St.; Chris Bauserman; cbauserman@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2400; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Judge-Court of Common Pleas: 91 N. Sandusky St./2nd Floor

David Gormley; dgormley@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2530; Term Exp. 2/8/21

91 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor

Everett H. Krueger; ekrueger@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2550; Term Exp. 12/31/18

Randall Fuller; rfuller@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2528; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Judge – Court of Common Pleas- Probate/Juvenile Division: 140 N. Sandusky St.; 740-833-2600

David Hejmanowski; dhejmanowski@co.delaware.oh.us; Term Exp. 2/9/18

Prosecuting Attorney: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 3rd Floor; Carol Hamilton O’Brien; cobrien@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2690; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Recorder: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; Melissa Jordan; mjordan@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2460; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Sheriff: 149 N. Sandusky St./2nd Floor; Russell L. Martin; sheriffmartin@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2810; Term Exp. 12/31/20

Treasurer: 140 N. Sandusky St./ 1st Floor; Jon Peterson; jpeterson@co.delaware.oh.us; 740-833-2480; Term Exp. 9/03/17

Commissioner-Appointed Delaware County Boards

Term Start; Term End; Email

Airport Commission: Jan Simonis; 1/1/2015-12/31/2017; jansimonis@hotmail.com

Board of Building Appeals

Nelson Katz; 1/1/2013-12/31/2017

Ray Blinn; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; eemanblinn@aol.com

Jim Price; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021

James Barnett; 11/21/2016-12/31/2020; jxbarnett@msn.com

Open Position

Board of Zoning Appeals

Ryan Bard; 1/1/2017-1/31/2021

Kent Manley; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; kgmanley@aol.com

Teresa Watkins; 1/1/2016-12/31/2020; tjwatkins@columbus.rr.com

Jay Roberts; 1/1/2013-12/31/2017

Open Seat; 1/1/2014-12/31/2018

Dan Huffman-ALT 1; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; sciotodan@hotmail.com

Alternate 2-OPEN

Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Kris Hedge, Superintendent; Kristine.Hodge@dcbdd.org

Howard Heffelfinger; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; wingspreadgallery@yahoo.com

Jeffrey Wallace; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; jeffdub2000@yahoo.com

Alice Nicks; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; jnick50@aol.com

Gerald Plassenthal; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019; gplassen@aol.com

Tracie Davies Toot; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; tracietoot@gmail.com

Delaware County Finance Authority

Kevin Hennessy, Secretary; 1/1/2014-12/31/2017; kevin.hennessy@dcfa-web.com

Don Rankey, Treasurer; 6/23/2016-12/31/2020; don.rankey@dcfa-web.com

David Stadge, President; 1/1/2013-12/31/2016; david.stadge@dcfa-web.com

Frank Reinhard; 1/1/2015-12/31/2018; frank.reinhard@dcfa-web.com

Suzanne Dulaney; 6/23/2016-12/31/2018; suzanne.dulaney@dcfaweb.com

Bill Bishop, Vice President; 1/1/2017-12/31/2020; bill.bishop@dcfa-web.com

Delaware County District Library Board

Neil Neidhardt; 1/1/2017-12/31/2023; neil_neidhardt@verizon.net

Michael Butler; 1/1/2015-12/31/2021; mbutler1@columbus.rr.com

Brenda Eldridge; 1/1/2014-12/31/2020; beldridge@insight.rr.com

Holly Quaine; 1/1/2012-12/31/2018; hquaine@delawarechamber.com

Delaware County Law Library

Dorci Gass-Lower; 1/5/2015-12/31/2019; cwrulaw95@yahoo.com

Nannette Neidhardt; 1/1/2014-12/31/2018

Delaware County Community Corrections Planning Board

Seiji Kille; 4/25/2016-6/30/2017; seiji.kille@gmail.com

Mohan Sachdeva; 4/25/2016-6/30/2017; mohan_sachdeva@hotmail.com

Delaware County Transit Board

Tom Jones; 10/25/2014-10/24/2017; mjones7398@gmail.com

Troy Sabo; 10/25/2016-10/24/2019

Craig Zimmers; 10/25/2015-10/24/2018; zimmersc@aol.com

Ed Helvey; 10/24/2013-10/24/2016; EHelvey@aol.com

Merlin (Boots) Sheets; 10/25/2015-10/24/2018; Bsheets34@frontier.com

Roger VanSickle; 10/25/2014-10/24/2017; RMV610@aol.com

Traci Cromwell; 10/25/2014-10/24/2017; itsmetracic@yahoo.com

Delaware County Tourism Bureau

Open Seat

Delaware/Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board

Melinda Rich; 7/1/2016-6/30/2020; mindyrich@hotmail.com

Cynthia Tizzano; 7/1/2014-6/30/2018; crano22@gmail.com

Vanessa Marks; 7/1/2014-6/30/2018; vanessamarksohio@yahoo.com

Lynn Stacy; 7/1/2015-6/30/2019; lynn.stacy@jfs.ohio.gov

John Schiller; 7/1/2013-6/30/2017; jschill903@yahoo.com

Jane McCray; 7/1/2012-6/30/2020; janemccray111@gmail.com

OPEN SEAT

Metropolitan Housing

Richard Rossi; 12/22/2016-2/22/2021; rrossi645@msn.com

Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

Pat Blaney; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; plblaney@aol.com

Ron Bullard; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; tabwatkins@aol.com

Jenna Jackson; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; jenna.j.jackson@gmail.com

Glenn Marzluff; 10/1/2014-9/30/2017; gmarzluf@yahoo.com

Public Defender Commission

Joseph Parisi; 6/16/2016-5/7/2020; partrhse@cs.com

Pamela Boratyn; 5/8/2014-5/8/2018; pboratyn@insight.rr.cm

Judith Maxwell; 5/8/2014-5/8/2018; jrmaxwell@owu.edu

West Central Community Facility Governing Board

Kathy Nicolosi; 11/23/2015-11/13/2018; mediation@morrowcountyohio.gov

Rural Zoning Commission

Ed Reely; 1/1/2013-12/31/2017

Donna Meyer; 1/1/2014-12/31/2018

Lloyd Shoaf; 1/1/2015-12/31/2019

Brenda Manley; 6/16/2016-12/31/2020; jbquil@aol.com

Hal Clase; 1/1/2017-12/31/2021

Brad Jolliff (ALT); 1/1/2017-12/31/2021; Joliffbrad@yahoo.com

State of Ohio Officials

Governor: John Kasich; 77 South High St.; Vern Riffe Center 30th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-6108; 614-466-3555; www.governor.ohio.gov

Lieutenant Governor: Mary Taylor; 77 South High St.; Vern Riffe Center 30th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-6108; 614-466-0990; www.governor.ohio.gov

Attorney General: Mike DeWine; State Office Tower; 30 E. Broad St., 14th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-4514; 800-282-0370; www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov

Auditor of State: Dave Yost; 88 E. Broad St. 5th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-3428; 614-466-4986; 800-282-0515; www.auditor.state.ohio.us

Secretary of State: Jon Husted; 180 E. Broad St., 16th Floor; P.O. Box 2828; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-2655; 800-228-1102; www.sos.state.ohio.us

Treasurer of State: Josh Mandel; 30 E. Broad St., 9th Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-3461; 614-466-2160; 877-767-6446; www.tos.ohio.gov

Supreme Court of Ohio: Maureen O’Conner, Chief Justice; 65 South Front Street; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-387-9000; www.supremecourt.ohio.gov

Ohio General Assembly: www.legislature.ohio.gov

Ohio House of Representatives: 77 High St. 13th Floor; Vern Riffe Center; Columbus, OH 43215

Rick Carfagna (District 68); 614-466-1431; Email: rep68@ohiohouse.gov

Andrew Brenner (District 67); 614-644-6711; Email: rep67@ohiohouse.gov

Ohio Senate: Kris Jordan (District 19); 614-466-8086; Email: jordan@ohiosenate.gov; State House; 1 Capital Square, Ground Floor; Columbus, OH 43215

State Departments

Aging: 246 N. High Street/ 1st Floor; Columbus, OH 43215-2406; 1-800-266-4346; www.aging.ohio.gov

Liquor Control: 6606 Tussing Rd.; P. O. Box 4005; Reynoldsburg, OH 43068-9005; 614-644-2360; www.com.ohio.gov/liqr

Ohio Department of Agriculture: Office of Communication; 8995 E. Main St.; Reynoldsburg, OH 43068; 614-728-6201; www.agri.ohio.gov

Ohio Department of Natural Resources: 2045 Morse Rd., Building C; Columbus, OH 43229-6693; 614-265-6565; www.ohiodnr.gov

Department of Commerce: 77 S. High St.; Columbus, OH 43266-0550; 614-466-3636; www.com.ohio.gov

ODOT (District 6) Ohio Department of Transportation: 400 E. William St.; Delaware, OH 43015; 740-833-8000; www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/d06

Environmental Protection Agency: Physical Address: 50 W. Town St., Suite 700; Columbus, OH 43215. Mailing Address: Ohio EPA-CDO; P. O. Box 1049; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-644-3020; www.epa.state.oh.us

Ohio Department of Health: 246 N. High St.; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-3543; www.odh.ohio.gov

Ohio Department of Mental Retardation & Developmental Disabilities: 30 E. Broad St./ 13th Floor; Columbus, OH 43266; 800-617-6733; www.dodd.ohio.gov

OH Dept of Jobs & Family Services: 30 E. Broad St./ 32nd Floor; Columbus, OH 43215; www.jfs.ohio.gov

Ohio Department of Taxation (General): 4485 Northland Ridge Blvd.; Columbus, OH 43229; Income Taxpayer Services: www.tax.ohio.gov

Ohio Utility Protection Service (OUPS) Call before you dig; 800-362-2764; www.oups.org

Transportation: 1980 W. Broad St.; Columbus, OH 43223; 614-466-7170; www.dot.state.oh.us

U.S. Officials

U.S. Senators

Rob Portman (R): 37 W. Broad St.; Room 300; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-469-6774; 800-205-6446; www.portman.senate.gov; E-mail address: senator_portman@portman.senate.gov;

Sherrod Brown (D): 200 N. High St.; Room 614; Columbus, OH 43215; 614-469-2083; 800-896-6446; www.brown.senate.gov/contact; E-mail address: senator_brown@brown.senate.gov

Washington Office: 448 Russell Senate Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20510; Office Phone 202-224-3353; Web: www.portman.senate.gov

Washington Office: 713 Hart Senate Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20510; Office Phone 202-224-2315; Web: www.brown.senate.gov

U.S. Representatives

Rep. Pat Tiberi (12th Congressional District): 250 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 100; Worthington, OH 43085; 614-523-2555; 855-728-6412; E-mail through web page at: www.tiberi.house.gov

Washington Address: 1203 Longworth House Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20515; 202-225-5355

DELAWARE COUNTY POPULATION

Political Jurisdiction; 2000; 2010; Projection 2019

Townships

Berkshire 1,946 2,428 3,529

Berlin 3,313 6,496 7,527

Brown 1,290 1,416 1,513

Concord 4,088 9,294 11,127

Delaware Twp. 1,559 1,964 2,112

Genoa 11,293 23,090 26,286

Harlem 3,762 3,953 4,311

Kingston 1,603 2,156 2,342

Liberty 9,182 14,581 17,381

Marlboro 227 281 293

Orange 12,464 23,762 29,625

Oxford 854 987 1,023

Porter 1,696 1,923 2,165

Radnor 1,335 1,540 1,644

Scioto 2,122 2,350 2,578

Thompson 558 684 730

Trenton 2,137 2,190 2,290

Troy 2,021 2,115 2,213

Total Unincorporated 61,450 101,210 118,689

Incorporated Areas

Delaware 25,243 34,753 40,347

Galena 305 653 841

Sunbury 2,630 4,389 5,395

Shawnee Hills 419 681 827

Powell 6,247 11,500 13,985

Ashley 1,216 1,330 1,350

Ostrander 405 643 980

Dublin 4,283 4,018 4,018

Westerville 5,900 7,792 9,633

Columbus 1,891 7,245 14,674

Total Inc. 48,539 73,004 92,050

T. Inc. & Uninc. 109,989 174,214 210,739

NOTES

Delaware County Website: www.co.delaware.oh.us

Main Switchboard: 740-833-2000

Delaware County Commissioners: 101 N. Sandusky St.; Delaware, OH 43015

Office hours: 8-4:30 Monday thru Friday

ZIP CODES

Amlin 43002; Ashley 43003; Cardington 43315; Catawba 43010; Delaware 43015; Dublin 43016; Dublin 43017; Galena 43021; Green Camp 43322; Hilliard 43026; Johnstown 43031; Kilbourne 43032; Lewis Center 43035; Marengo 43334; Marion 43302; Marysville 43040; Mechanicsburg 43044; Mount Gilead 43338; Mount Vernon 43050; New Albany 43054; Ostrander 43061; Plain City 43064; Powell 43065; Prospect 43342; Radnor 43066; Richwood 43344; Shawnee Hills 43065; Sunbury 43074; Upper Arlington 43221; Waldo 43356; Westerville 43082; Woodstock 43084; Worthington 43085

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_DelCo-logo.jpg

Sunbury News Staff

Editor’s Note: This information was current in 2017, but there may have been personnel changes that are not reflected in the list.

Editor’s Note: This information was current in 2017, but there may have been personnel changes that are not reflected in the list.