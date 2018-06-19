Of Men and War documentary presentation

Delaware County Municipal Veteran’s Honor Court presentation of the Point of View documentary “Of Men and War”

WHAT: As our service men and women are returning from Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism, some are experiencing the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). If not properly dealt with, PTSD can manifest itself in these men and women through poor mental health that can lead to potential legal issues as they attempt to reintegrate back into our communities. PTSD not only impacts the one who suffers but also their immediate family. Those who face legal consequences run the risk of becoming repeat offenders if they do not receive proper guidance and the opportunity to face their legal consequences in a way that brings honor and not shame.

WHO: The Delaware Municipal Veterans Honor Court will present the documentary “Of Men and War” which is primarily filmed at a California Veterans Home and presents the struggles some men are facing as they return home after experiencing the horrors of war. These men try to come to an understanding of how the events they experienced in Afghanistan and Iraq are impacting them in their current situations.

WHERE: Columbus State CC (Delaware Campus), 5100 Cornerstone Drive, Delaware, OH 43015

WHEN: Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 5:30–8 p.m.

· 5:30 p.m.: Introduction

· 5:45 p.m.: Presentation of the documentary “Of Men and War”

· 7 p.m.: Open discussion

VISUALS: PBS Point of View Documentary “Of Men and War” released in 2016

OPEN DISCUSSION: An open discussion and forum will be held immediately after the viewing to address the issues facing our veterans and their families.

The Delaware Municipal Veterans Honor Court has been established to allow our honorably discharged veterans an opportunity effectively deal with their pending legal concerns in way that brings healing.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/Veterans-day-clip-art-free-downloads-3.png