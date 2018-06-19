FFA Team Wins Environmental Issues Problem Solving Event

Ten Students from Big Walnut High School recently competed in the Envirothon competition. The Envirothon is a competitive, academic, outdoor team event for high school students to test their knowledge in four areas: Water Quality, Forestry, Soil Conservation, and Wildlife Management.

The event is designed to stimulate and reinforce the student’s interest in our environment and our natural resources while encouraging cooperative decision-making, team building, and problem solving.

On Saturday, April 24, 2018, two teams participated in the Area 5 Envirothon at Liberty Park in Hillsboro, Ohio. The Advanced Placement (AP) Environmental Science Team consisting of Hannah Brown, Henry LeMaster, Kaitlyn Morrison, Bailey Munday, and Lauren Speelman placed fifteenth out of more than fifty teams. The FFA Team, consisting of Gabby Adair, Austin Cheadle, Troy Herrel, Ben Kessler, and Lex Marvin placed second to advance to the Ohio Envirothon event.

Both teams were coached by Mr. Matt Wallschlaeger, Big Walnut High School AP Environmental Science Teacher, and Mr. Bill Cackler, Former Big Walnut FFA Advisory and Science Teacher.

The Ohio Envirothon was hosted at Cedarville University from June 10 through June 12. In this event the team worked together to in four ecostations to demonstrate their knowledge of the environment. In addition to the four ecostations, the team was also given a scenario about a cattle farm with several environmental variables and worked collaboratively to solve the problem, present their solution to a panel of judges, and respond to questions about their plan. The team received the highest score in the state in the Environmental Issues Problem Solving event, placed second in the Wildlife Management Ecostation, and placed tenth in the event overall.

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is composed of 653,359 members belonging to one of 8,568 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The FFA team of (left-to-right) Gabby Adair, Austin Cheadle, Ben Kessler, Lex Marvin, and Troy Herrel. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_Envirothon-Team-.jpg The FFA team of (left-to-right) Gabby Adair, Austin Cheadle, Ben Kessler, Lex Marvin, and Troy Herrel.

Information for this story was provided by Jeffrey Stimmell.

