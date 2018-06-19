Local College Students Graduate

Students Named to Ashland University’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List

ASHLAND, OH (05/18/2018)— The following area students have been named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Ashland University. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Ellie Jindra of Sunbury, OH (43074). Ellie is majoring in Sport Management. Ellie is a graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Emma Dumford of Westerville, OH (43081). Emma is majoring in Middle Grades Education. Emma is a graduate of Westerville North High School.

Caleb Sommer of Westerville, OH (43081). Caleb is majoring in Integrated Social Studies. Caleb is a graduate of Westerville South High School.

Meghan Teeple of Westerville, OH (43081). Meghan is majoring in Early Childhood Education.

Daniel Bailey of Galena, OH (43021). Daniel is majoring in Accounting and Finance. Daniel is a graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Brianna Brdicka of Galena, OH (43021). Brianna is majoring in Toxicology. Brianna is a graduate of Olentangy High School.

Mary Greene of Galena, OH (43021). Mary is majoring in Early Childhood Education. Mary is a graduate of Wyoming High School.

Emily Maurer of Galena, OH (43021). Emily is majoring in Nursing. Emily is a graduate of Bishop Watterson High School.

Sage Haines of Sunbury, OH (43074). Sage is majoring in Digital Media Production and Commercial Art. Sage is a graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Calvin Higdon of Westerville, OH (43081). Calvin is majoring in Middle Grades Education. Calvin is a graduate of Westerville North High School.

Ryan Curtis of Westerville, OH (43081). Ryan is majoring in Forensic Chemistry. Ryan is a graduate of Westerville North High School.

Gwendolyn Kunz helps bring timeless Miller play to life at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, OH (06/11/2018)— Gwendolyn Kunz of Galena (43021) was part of the outstanding cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University who brought Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” to the stage. Kunz, a graduate of Olentangy High School majoring in theater design and technical studies, served as assistant costume designer in the production.

The classic play is set in an Italian American neighborhood of Brooklyn in the 1950s and explores the events that unravel after illegal immigrants settle there. Though first performed over 60 years ago, the themes of immigration, corruption and obsession integral to “A View from the Bridge” are still relevant for today’s audiences. “‘A View from the Bridge’ is an amazing play, a problem play, a simple play,” said director Brennan Murphy. “Although Miller’s inspiration for writing about these themes was for reasons much different than if he wrote it today, it is so very timely to look at his world through the lens of ours.”

“A View from the Bridge” is one of an extensive number of performance experiences providing real-world opportunities for students at Baldwin Wallace University. Productions include plays, musicals, operas, music concerts and dance concerts. Details at bw.edu/events.

Miranda Blaesing of Sunbury, OH Achieves Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, TN (05/14/2018)— Miranda Blaesing of Sunbury, OH (43074) qualified for the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Belmont University Announces Spring 2018 Dean’s List

(05/10/2018)— The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee for the Spring 2018 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Pamela Gabriel of Westerville, OH (43082)

Madeline McNabb of Westerville, OH (43081)

David Sturges of Sunbury, OH (43074)

Olivia Wolf of Westerville, OH (43082)

Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the Spring 2018 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Capital University Announces Spring 2018 Dean’s List

BEXLEY, OH (06/11/2018)— Capital University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List honorees for spring 2018 semester. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Alex Stefanelli of Westerville (43081)

Annie Mager of Westerville (43081)

Carrie Kletrovetz of Sunbury (43074)

Drew Selegue of Westerville (43082)

Emma Price of Westerville (43082)

Jack Spiller of Westerville (43081)

Jin Jin of Westerville (43081)

Josh Pusecker of Galena (43021)

Patrick Avellano of Westerville (43082)

Roara Draminski of Westerville (43082)

Sam Knight of Westerville (43081)

Savannah Trace of Westerville (43081)

Macy Stith of Westerville (43081)

Capital University Provost’s List Spring 2018

(06/11/2018)— Capital University is pleased to announced its Provost’s List honorees for the spring 2018 semester. To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Aleah Llaneza of Westerville (43081)

Alex Kerns of Westerville (43082)

Ashton Parsons of Westerville (43082)

Doni Winters of Westerville (43081)

Gabriella Pallone of Westerville (43081)

Jessica Yoder of Westerville (43082)

Liam Bruce of Westerville (43081)

Madison Shutler of Westerville (43081)

Tiffany Kempthorne of Westerville (43082)

Courtney Coppolino of Westerville (43082)

Justin Monsul of Westerville (43081)

Kirsten Rosenthal of Westerville (43081)

Capital University Announces President’s List Honorees for Spring 2018

(06/11/2018)— Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the Spring 2018 semester.

Laura Anderson of Westerville (43081)

Katlynn Bell of Westerville (43081)

Abbie Bowmaster of Westerville (43082)

Jake Downs of Westerville (43081)

Noelle Garner of Sunbury (43074)

Hudson Haley of Westerville (43082)

Bella Holderby of Sunbury (43074)

Rocco Iacobone of Westerville (43082)

Nicholas Jamison of Westerville (43081)

Makayla Jorgensen of Westerville (43081)

Hannah Leedy of Westerville (43081)

Gabby Marinelli of Westerville (43081)

Cullen McGuire of Westerville (43081)

Ann Redman of Westerville (43081)

Haley Sullivan of Westerville (43082)

Jacob Williams of Westerville (43082)

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, OH (05/30/2018)— The following local students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:

Haley Foster of Westerville, OH

Cameron Holcomb of Sunbury, OH

Rachael Kirby of Sunbury, OH

Hannah Klabunde of Galena, OH

Cameron Prior of Westerville, OH

Charles Stover of Westerville, OH

Christopher Tsibouris of Westerville, OH

Students maintained a 3.75 GPA in the 2018 spring semester, while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

UF Students Participate in 2018 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity

FINDLAY, OH (05/02/2018) — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Held on campus, undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the University and community.

Local students include:

Jonathan Allen, of Westerville, 43081, was named as a Choose Ohio First Scholars — Computer Science. Allen presented “Challenged Champions Volunteer Scheduler” and presented “Computer Science Choose Ohio First – Virtual Reality.”

Julia Burke, of Galena, 43021, was named as a Kappa Delta Pi New Initiate and presented “Amazing Opportunities: Robert Noyce ATOMS Scholarship.”

Karen Fullin, of Westerville, 43082, received the Bridging Culture Award.

Rachel Renz, of Galena, 43021, presented “Fungal Growth When Exposed to Folic Acid.”

Rachel Renz Performs in UF’s Spring Band Concert

(05/30/2018)— Rachel Renz, of Galena, 43021, recently performed in a spring band concert with the University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble.

“Birth of a Nation,” the theme of the program, centered on music of the American Revolutionary and Civil wars.

Rachel Renz Performs in UF’s Spring Instrumental Recital

(05/29/2018)— Rachel Renz, of Galena, 43021, recently performed in a spring instrumental recital at the University of Findlay.Renz performed “Concerto in C Minor” by Allesandro Marcello on the oboe.

Students Receive Degrees at Miami University Fall Commencement

OXFORD, OH (05/23/2018)— Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Friday December 15, 2017, at Millett Hall.

Catherine Craig-Bowden of Sunbury 43074

Jared Higdon of Westerville 43081

Ruth Payne of Westerville 43081

Adam Shadi of Westerville 43081

Samantha Waller of Westerville 43081

Austin Wallace of Westerville 43082

Miami University Students Study Abroad during Winter Term

(05/21/2018)— The following area Miami University students spent the winter 2018 semester abroad as part of a study abroad group.

Charles Malone of Westerville, Westerville (43081), spent the winter 2018 semester in Germany. Malone is majoring in Political Science.

Lauren Nobile of Westerville, Westerville (43082), spent the winter 2018 semester in Colombia;Panama;Costa Rica;Jamaica;Various countries. Nobile is majoring in Finance.

Taylor Bleedorn of Galena, Galena (43021), spent the winter 2018 semester in Australia. Bleedorn is majoring in Accountancy.

Nathan Thatcher of Westerville, Westerville (43082), spent the winter 2018 semester in United Kingdom. Thatcher is majoring in Accountancy.

Monica Chang of Westerville, Westerville (43081), spent the winter 2018 semester in Italy. Chang is majoring in Marketing.

Rebecca Haller of Westerville, Westerville (43082), spent the winter 2018 semester in Italy. Haller is majoring in Chemical Engineering.

Kathleen Cavanagh of Westerville, Westerville (43082), spent the winter 2018 semester in Belize. Cavanagh is majoring in Special Education.

Kailey Cagle of Galena, Galena (43021), spent the winter 2018 semester in Germany. Cagle is majoring in Chemistry.

With 46.3% of Miami undergraduate students studying abroad for credit by the time they graduate, Miami is ranked 3rd among public doctoral institutions nationwide for students studying abroad.

Including students on internships, non-credit and Service-Learning programs, international students who study in a third country, and all other overseas programs completed by graduate and undergraduate students, 57% of Miami students study abroad.

Andrew Klamfoth of Sunbury (43074) Named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University

Andrew Klamfoth of Sunbury (43074) Named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (05/16/2018)— Andrew Klamfoth has been named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Spring 2018 Semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Ohio Wesleyan Students Inducted Into Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society

DELAWARE, OH (05/14/2018)— Ohio Wesleyan University inducted new members into its Eta Chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society at a campus ceremony May 11.

The new inductees join a historic organization that counts 17 U.S. presidents, 40 Supreme Court justices, and more than 140 Nobel laureates among its members.

The new inductees are:

Connor Glasgow of Westerville, OH. At Ohio Wesleyan, Glasgow studied pre-medicine/pre-dentistry.

Kelly Newell of Sunbury, OH. At Ohio Wesleyan, Newell studied psychology.

Nationwide, only 10 percent of all U.S. colleges and universities have Phi Beta Kappa chapters, and each of the 286 chapters selects only 10 percent of their graduates annually to join through a highly selective, merit-based invitation process.

Based in Washington, D.C., Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776, and its name originated from the motto “Love of learning is the guide of life.” Ohio Wesleyan’s Eta Chapter was founded in 1907.

The honor society’s mission is to champion education in the liberal arts and sciences, to recognize academic excellence, and to foster freedom of thought and expression. Learn more about Phi Beta Kappa at www.pbk.org.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Honors Program at www.owu.edu/honors and its Phi Beta Kappa chapter at www.owu.edu/pbk.

Local Residents Earn Spring Semester Dean’s List Recognition at Ohio Wesleyan University

(05/31/2018)— Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2018 spring semester Dean’s List.

To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Local residents earning the academic honor include:

Bailee Bonanno of Galena, OH

Kelsey Bowling of Sunbury, OH

Justine Clark of Westerville, OH

Zane English of Galena, OH

Jack Funderburg of Westerville, OH

Connor Glasgow of Westerville, OH

Grant Gossard of Westerville, OH

Nicholas Horton of Westerville, OH

Paige Hunter of Westerville, OH

Logan Kovach of Westerville, OH

Emma Neeper of Sunbury, OH

Kelly Newell of Sunbury, OH

Tiffany Soisson of Sunbury, OH

Sophia Winegard of Westerville, OH

Gillian O’Daniel, Named to the Spring 2018 President’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (05/29/2018)— Oklahoma City University is proud to announce that Gillian O’Daniel of Galena, OH has been named to President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2018 semester.

Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the President’s Honor Roll requirements.

Paige Portale Graduates from Saint Francis University

LORETTO, PA (05/30/2018)— Paige Portale, of Galena (43021) graduated with a Master of Occup. Therapy Degree from Saint Francis University during the May 13, 2018 commencement exercises.

Brian Zimdars named to Dean’s List at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, WI (06/01/2018)— Brian Zimdars from Galena, Ohio, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2018 spring semester.

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

“We are very proud of all the students who have made the Dean’s List,” said Susan Elrod, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Their efforts represent months of hard work and dedication to academic excellence, and this recognition is well deserved.”

The Registrar’s Office reports 3,384 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the spring semester. About 12,400 students are currently enrolled at UW-Whitewater.

Local Students Graduate from Wittenberg University

SPRINGFIELD, OH (06/01/2018)— Wittenberg University’s 2018 Commencement exercises took place in picturesque Commencement Hollow under mostly sunny skies and with warm temperatures. More than 370 graduates were celebrated by a standing-room-only crowd of family and friends.King Letsie III, the Constitutional Monarch of the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho, presented the keynote address at Wittenberg’s 168th Commencement Exercise.

Erin Wetzel of Galena, Ohio (43021) received a B.A. in Biology.

Anna Aylor of Westerville, Ohio (43081) received a B.S. in Biology and Environmental Science. Anna’s honors include Summa Cum Laude, Departmental Honors in Biology, and University Honors.

Cameron Ferguson of Westerville, Ohio (43081) received a B.A. in Finance.

Miranda Swaney of Westerville, Ohio (43082) received a B.A. in Marketing.

Jessica Skoglund of Westerville, Ohio (43082) received a B.A. in Chemistry and Mathematics. Jessica’s honors include Summa Cum Laude and Departmental Honors in Mathematics.

Timothy Bates of Westerville, Ohio (43081) received a B.A. in Communication.

Allison Ruman of Westerville, Ohio (43082) received a B.A. in Education. Allison received the honor of Cum Laude.

Logan Boyd of Sunbury, Ohio (43074) received a B.A. in Geology.

Wittenberg University was honored to welcome the family and friends of Wittenberg graduates to our beautiful campus to celebrate with the Class of 2018.

Wittenberg University’s 2018 Honors Convocation

(05/24/2018)— Capping off a day-long Celebration of the Liberal Arts at Wittenberg University, the campus community came together to celebrate the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual Honors Convocation, Friday, April 6, in Weaver Chapel. The faculty commemorated the occasion in full academic regalia as the university recognized high achievement of students and faculty members in academic and co-curricular activities.

Abigail Fraker of Westerville (43081) was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Fraker is the recipient of The Nancy L. Benco Archaeological Research Fund Award.

Jessica Skoglund of Westerville (43082) was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Skoglund is the recipient of The Nelson E. Sartoris Award and The Paul Hesser Award and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Anna Aylor of Westerville (43081) was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Aylor has been rewarded entrance into Beta Beta Beta.

Kathryn Wetterstroem of Galena (43021) was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Wetterstroem has been rewarded entrance into Alpha Lambda Delta.

Wittenberg is proud to acknowledge students at this event for embodying the Wittenberg value of intelectual inquiry.

