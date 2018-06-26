Fair Results — Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets

Exhibitor # Exhibitor Name Entry # Description Ribbon Placing Awards County Club
Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 290: Cats / 29002: Cats, Level 2 or 3
127 Anderson, Juliana 588 Blue 1st Best Cat Exhibit 2 or 3 Delaware Homegrown 4-Him
Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 291: Pet Rabbit / 29101: Pet Rabbit, Junior
141 Dutcher, Bryanna 669 Blue Delaware Homegrown 4-Him
315 Rammelsberg, Brayden 1469 Blue Delaware Ashley Jr. Farmers
321 Ramirez, Alysia 1493 Blue 4th Delaware Cinch N Saddle
619 Hall, Reagan 2830 Blue Delaware Barnyard Busters
307 Milligan, Sydney 3005 Blue 5th Delaware Just Lopin’ Around
683 Finley, Elizabeth 3062 Blue 2nd Delaware Bellepoint Friendly 4-Her’s
703 Sapp, Abbie 3160 Blue 3rd Delaware Powell Sew & Sows
772 Blair, Rileigh 3506 Blue Delaware Barnyard Busters
678 Blair, Blake 3517 Blue Delaware Barnyard Busters
662 Cox, Alexis 3879 Blue Delaware Berlin 4-H’ers
Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 291: Pet Rabbit / 29102: Pet Rabbit, Senior
704 Sapp, Mackenzie 3161 Blue 1st Best Pet Rabbit, First Year Delaware Powell Sew & Sows
Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 292: Other Small Animals / 29201: Pocket Pets (gerbils, hamsters, mice, rats)
92 Steinbrunner, Addie 476 Blue 2nd Delaware Rabbits -N- Smores
267 Uncapher, Jessica 1254 Blue 5th Delaware Soaring Eagles
268 Uncapher, Andrew 1255 Blue 3rd Delaware Soaring Eagles
282 Martinez-Rios, Georgia 1374 Blue 4th Delaware Pegasus
359 Moser, Savanah 1648 Blue 1st Best Pocket Pet Delaware Incredible Clovers
Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 292: Other Small Animals / 29202: Guinea Pigs (Cavy)
237 Brehm, Maya 1075 Blue 1st Best Guinea Pig Delaware Wild Riders
529 McCalla, Isabelle 2367 Blue 2nd Delaware Set 4 Success
Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 292: Other Small Animals / 29203: Self Determined Small Animal Project
131 Levings, Makenzie 613 Blue 1st Best Self Determined Small Animal Project Delaware Scioto Dog 4-H Club
Source: Delaware County Junior Fair.
