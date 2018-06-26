Posted on by

Fair Results — Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets


Exhibitor # Exhibitor Name Entry # Description Ribbon Placing Awards County Club

Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 290: Cats / 29002: Cats, Level 2 or 3

127 Anderson, Juliana 588 Blue 1st Best Cat Exhibit 2 or 3 Delaware Homegrown 4-Him

Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 291: Pet Rabbit / 29101: Pet Rabbit, Junior

141 Dutcher, Bryanna 669 Blue Delaware Homegrown 4-Him

315 Rammelsberg, Brayden 1469 Blue Delaware Ashley Jr. Farmers

321 Ramirez, Alysia 1493 Blue 4th Delaware Cinch N Saddle

619 Hall, Reagan 2830 Blue Delaware Barnyard Busters

307 Milligan, Sydney 3005 Blue 5th Delaware Just Lopin’ Around

683 Finley, Elizabeth 3062 Blue 2nd Delaware Bellepoint Friendly 4-Her’s

703 Sapp, Abbie 3160 Blue 3rd Delaware Powell Sew & Sows

772 Blair, Rileigh 3506 Blue Delaware Barnyard Busters

678 Blair, Blake 3517 Blue Delaware Barnyard Busters

662 Cox, Alexis 3879 Blue Delaware Berlin 4-H’ers

Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 291: Pet Rabbit / 29102: Pet Rabbit, Senior

704 Sapp, Mackenzie 3161 Blue 1st Best Pet Rabbit, First Year Delaware Powell Sew & Sows

Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 292: Other Small Animals / 29201: Pocket Pets (gerbils, hamsters, mice, rats)

92 Steinbrunner, Addie 476 Blue 2nd Delaware Rabbits -N- Smores

267 Uncapher, Jessica 1254 Blue 5th Delaware Soaring Eagles

268 Uncapher, Andrew 1255 Blue 3rd Delaware Soaring Eagles

282 Martinez-Rios, Georgia 1374 Blue 4th Delaware Pegasus

359 Moser, Savanah 1648 Blue 1st Best Pocket Pet Delaware Incredible Clovers

Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 292: Other Small Animals / 29202: Guinea Pigs (Cavy)

237 Brehm, Maya 1075 Blue 1st Best Guinea Pig Delaware Wild Riders

529 McCalla, Isabelle 2367 Blue 2nd Delaware Set 4 Success

Small Animals, Pet Rabbits, Cavy, Cats & Pets / 292: Other Small Animals / 29203: Self Determined Small Animal Project

131 Levings, Makenzie 613 Blue 1st Best Self Determined Small Animal Project Delaware Scioto Dog 4-H Club

Source: Delaware County Junior Fair.

