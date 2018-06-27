Emergency care at freestanding New Albany, Ohio, emergency department OPENS June 20, 2018.

Expert 24/7 Emergency Care Conveniently Located in New Albany, Ohio

Your neighborhood freestanding emergency department offers full-service, 24/7 emergency care for the same life-threatening conditions as OhioHealth’s hospital-based emergency departments. Also, care is provided by the same board-certified emergency physicians who practice at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.

OhioHealth Emergency Care – New Albany is located near the corner of East Dublin Granville Road and North Hamilton Road.

Highlights of Our Freestanding Emergency Care Facility

We offer patients:

• Walk-in and ambulance entrances

• Eight private patient rooms, with space in the room for family members

• Advanced imaging capabilities, including CT scan, ultrasound and X-ray

• Lab services

• Resuscitation room

• Access to primary care, sports medicine and specialty care from OhioHealth

Physician Group

Designed around safety, comfort and convenience:

• Lots of windows and open space to create a calm and comfortable environment

• Convenient access, free parking and free Wi-Fi

Anyone experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency should call 911 for immediate assistance.

OhioHealth

5868 North Hamilton Road

New Albany, OH 43054

OhioHealth Emergency Care – New Albany

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/ReT8tQvg_400x400.jpg