Dublin native in the Navy

LEMOORE, Calif. – A 2015 Dublin Coffman High School graduate and Dublin, Ohio, native is serving in the U.S. Navy with Carrier Air Wing 9 where Commander Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet is located.

Airman Diego Hernandez works as an aviation administration man and operates out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California.

A Navy aviation administration man is responsible for keeping logs and records of the aircraft.

“Growing up I was taught to work hard,” said Hernandez. “You won’t get anywhere if you don’t work hard in the Navy.”

The strike fighter wing, headquartered at NAS Lemoore, ensures that each squadron is fully combat-ready to conduct carrier-based, all-weather, attack, fighter and support missions for the Pacific Fleet.

Sailors stationed in Lemoore are responsible for the operation of the airfield, providing services and support to the Naval Air Station, tenant and transiting aircraft. They also provide firefighting functions, both structural and rescue and conduct shipboard firefighting training.

“I like that this is a small command because it is tight knit,” said Hernandez. “It is a very senior ranking command which gives me the opportunity to learn more from those higher ranking than me.”

Hernandez is also proud to be selected as Junior Sailor of the Year in 2017.

With the CSFWP consisting of more than 20 squadrons, highly specialized jobs range from training new aviators to maintaining airframes and engines, to handling and flying aircraft.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Hernandez and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy is a stepping-stone to better my life,” Hernandez added. “There are a lot of good benefits once you get out of the Navy.”

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for this story was provided by Kayla Turnbow, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

