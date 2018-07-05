Bono’s Authentic EVOO Now Available at Meijer

FAIRFIELD, N.J. – June 26, 2018 – Bono, the largest producer of authentic extra virgin olive oil in Sicily, today announced that two of its premium products are now available at Meijer. The regional American supercenter chain has more than 200 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Bono’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and award-winning PDO Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val di Mazara have been rolled out to more than 200 Meijer locations across the Midwest. The PDO Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val di Mazara guarantees authenticity that is authorized by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forest Policies.

With the addition of Meijer to its growing roster, the family-owned business established in 1934 continues to rapidly expand its footprint in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to bring our extra virgin olive oil to an admired retailer that is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality, healthy products,” said Salvatore Russo-Tiesi, Bono’s General Manager and Director in the U.S. “This is another great milestone for our company, and we look forward to continue expanding our presence throughout the United States.”

Bono’s PDO Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val di Mazara received the 2018 Silver Award at the New York International Olive Oil Competition and the 2018 AVPA Paris award.

About Bono

Established in 1934, Bono is the largest producer of authentic extra virgin olive oil in Sicily. The family-owned company is based in Sciacca, Sicily, in the Val di Mazara Region of Sicily. This Region is coveted for its terroir, considered one of the world’s best for the production of high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Its U.S. division is in Fairfield, N.J.

Bono’s award-winning line includes: 2018 double sofi Award winner Double Certified Sicilian Val Di Mazara PDO Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, best new olive oil and bronze award; 100% Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Special Reserve, a Gold Award winner 2016 New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC); PDO Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val Di Mazara-Sicily, a Gold Award winner 2016 NYIOOC; PGI Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sicily; 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil; and 100% Italian Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil, among others.

Bono’s PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) extra virgin olive oils receive unique serial numbers, which are traceable to the exact farm and olives that are used for production.

Bono also produces organic and conventional Sicilian Blood Orange, Orange, and Lemon marmalades, made with fresh, organic fruit, as well as Nocellara Del Belice olives, which are cultivated exclusively in their native environment in Castelvetrano, Sicily.