Big Walnut Area Society program

T. K. Cellar will present the program “Brown Fruit Farm” to the Big Walnut Area Society at 7:30 Tuesday, July 10 in the Myers Inn Museum Meeting Room. “My grandfather, Murrin Cellar, was the farm foreman, and my father grew up there. The farm closed around 1956 after a killer frost,” explained T. K.

The Brown Fruit Farm operated on Route 23 north of Worthington for nearly fifty years, from around 1912 to 1958.

Original apple orchards were planted around 1901, by Frank Bower, on property once owned by the Pool family. Sally and Joseph Pool came to Sharon Township in 1812, and built the house that the Browns lived in. The Pool family gravestones have been incorporated into a restored cemetery at Highbanks Metro Park. Bower sold the orchards to William C. Brown in 1909, who few years later turned the property over to his son, Frame.

The farm grew and sold apples and apple products such as juice, candy and apple butter, as well as cherries, plums and honey. As of 1925, the farm encompassed 100 acres planted with 4000 fruit trees and was the largest fruit farm in central Ohio. It was renowned not only for the quality of its produce, but also for its innovative roadside marketing, including signs telling motorists how many miles they were from the farm. Frame and Marie Brown both passed away in 1936, when Molly Brown took over ownership of the farm, which operated until 1958.

“When my four siblings and I had to move our parents to a nursing home, we found what I call a “treasure trove” of scrapbooks, newspaper articles and pictures of the farm and the folks who worked and lived there. It seemed fitting to put together a presentation to save the memory of this once popular spot, now completely gone except for the memories of a few,” noted Cellar.

This presentation is open to the public. There is no admission fee.

Myers Inn Museum is located across from the southwest corner of Sunbury Village Square. It is open 12-3 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and 10-3 on Saturday. For more information visit the website at http://BigWalnutHistory.org.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_myers-inn-1.jpg

Information for this story was provided by Polly Horn.

Information for this story was provided by Polly Horn.