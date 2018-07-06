Delaware County Genealogical Society

Genealogy IS NOT about houses and buildings. A building is just that. It’s wood, brick, stone and morter. Genealogy is about the people who worked to construct the building. It’s about the people who eventually worked in the buildings and the people who lived in the house and made it a home.

Some houses have been named. For instance, in Delaware we have the Meeker house…named for the family who built it and lived there. There’s Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson and possibly the most notable of all, Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home. A building is just a building but it’s the people who bring the building to life.

And this is what genealogy is all about. We want to help you discover the people in your family who contributed to the society in which they lived and those who maybe weren’t quite so successful, those whom are frequently referred to as the “skeleton in the closet.” But don’t avoid them as they can be the most interesting of all.

Please join us July 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Delaware County District Library (computer room) for our free seminar. Our volunteers will be there to assist you in every aspect of your journey from where to start, how to get organized, where to find clues, how to accurately record the facts, and the inevitable pitfalls to avoid.

We would like the younger generations to become interested in their family history so please bring your children. This is a good, wholesome project for scouts, 4Hers and home schoolers which will definitely encourage quality family time.

Everyone has a story and your unique story is waiting to be discovered and told. Please join us.

Please join us at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 in the Computer Room at the Delaware County District Library, 84 East Winter Street, Delaware. The presentation is open to the public and free of charge. We hope to see you there!