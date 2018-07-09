Mosquito fogging to occur in Trenton, Porter townships after trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

DELAWARE, Oh. – The Delaware General Health District is informing residents in Trenton and Porter Townships that mosquito fogging will occur on Tuesday July 10 as a result of a mosquito collection trap testing positive for West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, the Heath District’s Residential Services Unit will fog in the area north to Condit Road, south to Hartford Road, west to Centerburg Road and east to Meredith Road.

Exact fogging zone is located on the mosquito page of DelawareHealth.org.

Any resident who does not want their property sprayed is asked to call the Health District at 740-368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-fog list.

Updated fogging plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the Health District’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flower pots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect.

Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET or Picaridin.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_FOGGING-PORTER-TRENTON.jpg