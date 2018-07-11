Dino Weekend at the Zoo

POWELL, Ohio – In honor of Dinosaur Island’s return to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium this summer, the Zoo invites dinosaur fans to join in celebrating Dino Weekend on July 14 and 15. As part of the festivities, the Zoo will offer exciting prehistoric-themed fun for both families and animals from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day with the purchase of regular Zoo admission. Activities include:

· Meet the Flintstones: Visiting all the way from Bedrock, Fred and Wilma Flintstone, Barney and Betty Rubble, and Dino are excited to meet all of their fans in Conservation Courtyard and to take photos during Dino Weekend.

· Dinosaur Island Boat Ride – Special Tours: For Dino Weekend only, the Zoo will offer fun, personal tour guides on the Dinosaur Island Boat Ride. Guests can climb aboard to take a journey into the Jurassic jungle with surprises and laughter around every turn. Additional fees apply; experience is free for Columbus Zoo Gold members.

· Interactive paleontology station: At the interactive paleontology station located in the Australia and the Islands region, guests will learn about the history of dinosaurs and fossils directly from experts from The Ohio State University’s Orton Geological Museum.

· “Block and Roll” Animal Enrichment: The fun doesn’t stop with Zoo guests! Animal care staff will provide the animals at select habitats with ice blocks containing treats frozen inside as part of special “Block and Roll”-themed enrichment for the animals to enjoy. The “Block and Roll” animal enrichment schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Barn Animals North America

Tigers Asia Quest

10:00 a.m. Lions Heart of Africa

Leopard Congo Expedition

10:30 a.m. Manatees Shores

Bobcats/Cougars North America

Polar Bears North America

11:00 a.m. Nocturnal Animals Australia and the Islands

11:30 a.m. Cheetahs Heart of Africa

Rhino Asia Quest

12:00 p.m. Mandrills Congo Expedition

12:30 p.m. Orangutans Australia and the Islands

1:00 p.m. Discovery Reef Shores

Black Bears North America

1:30 p.m. Gibbons and Siamangs Australia and the Islands

Gorillas Congo Expedition

2:00 p.m. Sloth Bear Asia Quest

Arctic Fox North America

Komodo Dragon Australia and the Islands

Mexican Wolves North America

2:30 p.m. Langurs Asia Quest

3:00 p.m. Penguin Shores

3:30 p.m. Watering Hole Animals Heart of Africa

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. Barn Animals North America

Tigers Asia Quest

10:00 a.m. Lions Heart of Africa

Reindeer North America

Red Panda Asia Quest

Leopard Congo Expedition

10:30 a.m. Polar Bears North America

Manatees Shores

11:00 a.m. Nocturnal Animals Australia and the Islands

11:30 p.m. Water Monitor Asia Quest

Rhino Asia Quest

Cheetahs Heart of Africa

12:00 p.m. Mandrills Congo Expedition

12:30 p.m. Orangutans Australia and the Islands

1:00 p.m. North American River Otters North America

Asian Small-Clawed Otters Australia and the Islands

1:30 p.m. Gorillas Congo Expedition

2:00 p.m. Sloth Bears Asia Quest

Reptiles Shores

Bonobos Congo Expedition

Mexican Wolves North America

3:00 p.m. Flying Foxes Asia Quest

Penguins Shores

3:30 p.m. Watering Hole Animals Heart of Africa

*schedule is subject to change without notice.

Dino-lovers ages 21 and over can also enjoy the Zoo-Rassic Park event on Saturday evening. During this fun-filled, adults-only comedic event, guests can join Columbus’ own Nina West and her crew as they lead the crowd on a one-of-a-kind adventure. Guests will dodge dinosaurs during exclusive guided tours of the Dinosaur Island Boat Ride, indulge in delicious food and beverages and finish out the night while watching an energetic show featuring Nina and her animal friends on the Zoo’s all-new Surfin’ Safari Stage.

General admission tickets for Zoo-Rassic Park are $40 for Zoo members and $50 for non-Zoo members. VIP meet-and-greets with Nina West and table reservations are also available for $650. Proceeds from this event benefit the Zoo’s conservation projects, including Partners In Conservation, the Cheetah Conservation Fund and the Columbus Zoo’s Jean Dixon Animal Enrichment Fund. Advance registration for Zoo-Rassic Park is required and tickets are selling fast, so be sure to reserve your spot today.

For more information about Dino Weekend and Zoo-Rassic Park, please visit ColumbusZoo.org.

About the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The Zoo complex is a recreational and education destination that includes the 22-acre Zoombezi Bay water park and 18-hole Safari Golf Course. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre conservation center and safari park located in southeastern Ohio. The Zoo is a regional attraction with global impact; annually contributing $4 million of privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Columbus Zoo has earned Charity Navigator’s prestigious 4-star rating.

