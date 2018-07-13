News Briefs: Papa John’s Controversy, Colleges and Politics

NEWS

Image issue: Papa John’s still tied to founder under fire

By CANDICE CHOI

AP Food Industry Writer

Thursday, July 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is no longer board chairman after using a racial slur, but his image is still part of the pizza chain’s logo and he remains the company’s largest shareholder.

The situation illustrates the difficulty when companies are closely tied to a single person, and that Papa John’s may need to publicly distance itself further from Schnatter after dealing with backlashes brought about by his comments.

However it manages its public image, Schnatter is still enmeshed in the company. He owns nearly 30 percent of the shares, and remains on the board even after ceding his role as chairman.

Papa John’s announced the change in board leadership following Schnatter’s apology for using a racial slur during a conference call in May. He had stepped down as CEO last year after blaming disappointing pizza delivery sales on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem.

Schnatter has long been the face of the brand, appearing on pizza boxes and in TV ads for the chain. Papa John’s has noted in regulatory filings that its business could be harmed if Schnatter’s reputation was damaged.

Barron Harvey, dean of Howard University’s business school, said this is a chance for the company to retool its marketing strategy so it’s not so tied to one person.

“They have to see this as an opportunity, not a challenge,” Harvey said.

Companies can leverage great personal stories to connect with customers, said Keith Hollingsworth, a professor at Morehouse College’s business department. But he echoed the risks that come with marketing strategies that are overly dependent on a single individual.

“Anytime you’re dealing with humans, you have no fallback,” he said.

Hollingsworth pointed to Subway’s Jared Fogle as another example of a spokesman becoming a liability. The sandwich chain in 2015 quickly severed ties with Fogle, who was later sentenced for possessing child pornography and traveling to pay for sex with minors.

Still, Hollingsworth said he doesn’t think the latest Schnatter incident will hurt Papa John’s over the long run because people often have short memories.

As of Thursday afternoon, Schnatter’s image remained all over Papa John’s website. Papa John’s did not immediately respond to whether the company would keep using it.

The two incidents with Schnatter seem to be linked, as Forbes reported that Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.

In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John’s, Schnatter said Wednesday that the reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.

“Regardless of the context, I apologize,” the statement says.

The incident prompted Papa John’s marketing firm to break ties with the company, Forbes said. The University of Louisville also said Wednesday that Schnatter resigned from its board of trustees, effective immediately. The university’s president said the school will evaluate the naming arrangement for Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, but noted that the matter involved contractual agreements, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

In Indiana, the city of Jeffersonville where Schnatter began his pizza business also removed his name from a historic gym, according to The News and Tribune.

Schnatter’s decision to step down as chairman of Papa John’s board comes after Netflix last month fired its top spokesman over use of the N-word. Netflix said Jonathan Friedland used the word in a meeting of public relations staff about sensitive words. Several people told Friedland how inappropriate and hurtful his use of the word was.

Friedland, who is white, later repeated the word with human resources staff trying to address the original incident, Netflix said.

Starbucks also recently fired a store employee for insensitivity, and earlier this year closed thousands of U.S. stores for an afternoon to give employees anti-racial bias training after an uproar over two black men being arrested while waiting for a meeting.

Papa John’s began operations in 1984 and had more than 5,200 locations globally. For the first three months of this year, the chain said a key sales figure fell 5.3 percent in North America. The company’s shares, which had fallen nearly 5 percent Wednesday, rebounded 11 percent Thursday after the company announced Schnatter’s resignation as chairman.

Follow Candice Choi at www.twitter.com/candicechoi

Marlins suspend business relationship with Papa John’s

Thursday, July 12

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have suspended their business relationship with Papa John’s after the company’s chairman of the board apologized for using a racial slur and resigned.

In a statement Thursday, the Marlins said “derogatory and insensitive comments” by John Schnatter weren’t reflective of the values of the baseball franchise.

Papa John’s announced late Wednesday that Schnatter had resigned. Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise in May.

A Marlins promotion with Papa John’s had offered discounted pizza.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

LOCAL NEWS

Reaching for tissues at the symphony? It’s probably solo time.

Ohio State University

July 11, 2018

Study finds solos twice as common in sad songs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Music can transport a spirit from sullen to joyful. It can bring a concertgoer to unexpected tears. But the details of just how that connection between performance and emotion works remain largely mysterious.

A new study helps illuminate the ways in which a composer might intentionally impart sadness into the lines of an orchestral piece. Here’s a clue: It doesn’t take much.

The solo player proves to be an important element of the kind of songs that tighten our throats and leave us searching for a tissue mid-performance, found a study led by Niels Chr. Hansen of The Ohio State University.

Orchestral passages with sad characteristics are twice as likely to feature solos, found the study, which appears in the journal Music Perception.

“Composers make creative choices about their pieces based on a wide variety of factors, but one of the possible reasons for solos may be that they convey feelings of isolation, loneliness or vulnerability,” said Hansen, a postdoctoral researcher in Ohio State’s Cognitive and Systematic Musicology Laboratory.

One need look no further than this performance of John Williams’ “Schindler’s List,” and its violin and English horn solos, to understand the emotional power of the solo, said Hansen, who is also part of the university’s Center for Cognitive and Brain Sciences. Popular music employs the same technique to the same effect, he said, offering the example of the guitar solo, played here by Prince, in The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

Hansen and study co-author David Huron, professor of music, wanted to apply science to that music-emotion connection to better understand the theory behind the use of the solo instrument in an orchestral composition, Hansen said.

They focused on 11 instruments featured on an orchestral excerpts website called orchestraexcerpts.com.

The researchers characterized 330 randomly selected excerpts as solos or not solos and then independently analyzed the same passages based on seven musical features previously linked to sad affect. Those include mode (the use of major or minor key), tempo, dynamics, articulation, rhythmic smoothness, relative pitch height and pitch range.

Passages that were characterized as sad/relaxed were twice as likely – 74 percent, compared to 37 percent of non-sad excerpts – to include a solo performance.

The researchers followed up this comparison with another statistical analysis to determine if the seven “sad” factors could predict the likelihood of a solo. As a whole, they did. But when the music theorists separated the factors, only two independently predicted the likelihood of a solo in the musical passage – legato articulation (meaning the notes are smooth and connected) and quiet dynamics.

Though composers have a variety of reasons for including solos in their pieces, this study suggests that imparting a sad quality is likely to be one of them, Hansen said.

He said he was particularly interested in looking at solos in orchestral pieces because composers have such great latitude when deciding which instruments – and how many – to assign to a given passage.

“Composers have all the colors of the musical rainbow available to them and it’s interesting to study how and why they pick which ones to use,” Hansen said. “Music impacts us deeply and I’m interested in understanding some of the mechanisms behind that.”

Previous work by Huron and other colleagues from Ohio State ranked instruments based on their capacity for conveying sadness, and many of the saddest ones are commonly featured in solos in somber compositions. At the top of the list: the cello, the human voice, the violin, the viola and the piano. Percussion instruments including the tambourine and snare drum fell at the bottom of the pack as the least suitable for conveying sadness.

Written by Misti Crane

Otterbein recognized as a College of Distinction

July 12, 2018

Unconventional college guide features schools with engaging programs

Westerville, OH—Otterbein University has been recognized for its committed implementation of high-impact educational practices, earning its title as one of the nation’s Colleges of Distinction. Additionally, Otterbein has received program-specific recognition in Business, Education, Nursing, and Engineering.

“Our students and alumni already know what a remarkable education and community Otterbein provides. Now, with the recognition as a College of Distinction, we hope that word about our model program continues to spread,” said Otterbein President John Comerford.

Otterbein has proven itself to be at the forefront of American higher education with a modern, student-centered approach to teaching. Its unique Five Cardinal Experiences, complete with an experiential learning transcript, engages students with character-building first-year seminars, service-learning programs, alternative spring breaks, diversity and global learning programs, interdisciplinary programs, collaborative assignments and projects, undergraduate research, living-learning communities, common intellectual experiences, capstone projects, study abroad programs, and internships.

“Throughout its history, Otterbein has always shown that it makes an active effort to be inclusive and welcoming to all students. Not only do the folks at Otterbein nurture a diverse range of students, but they also supply them with an excellent education that will help them get their voices heard as they lead with success. We cannot be more honored to welcome Otterbein to our community,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction.

“We are absolutely thrilled to recognize Otterbein University as a College of Distinction for its commitment to student success,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer for Colleges of Distinction. “Its extensive liberal arts curriculum informs and enriches everything students do both in and out of the classroom. And with such an involved engagement of experiential high-impact practices, Otterbein goes the extra mile in professional education.”

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of a review of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes.

In addition to the College of Distinction inclusion, the Field of Study badges that Otterbein earned are true marks of honor in the world of higher education, representing programs that invest in student engagement in fields that demand innovative, critical thinking. Colleges of Distinction has granted these awards after an comprehensive vetting process, individually selecting schools based on such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, and a track record for success.

Education: Otterbein’s future educators are bolstered by an enriching liberal arts perspective, allowing them to be empathetic, creative, and efficient mentors for their students. Otterbein offers programs to prepare teachers in several settings: Early Childhood (Pre-K through grade 3), Early Childhood Intervention Specialist (Pre-K through grade 3), Middle Childhood (grades 4-9), and Secondary (Adolescent/Young adult, grades 7-12). Adolescent/Young Adult licenses may be obtained in: Integrated Language Arts, Integrated Science, Integrated Social Studies, Integrated Mathematics, Life Science, Chemistry, and Physics. A Multi-Age license for Pre-K through grade 12 can be obtained in Music, Art, Spanish, and French (post-bacc only).

Nursing: The accredited Nursing program at Otterbein has enabled its students to take calculated action, even in high-pressure situations. Their well-rounded perspective allows them to think on their feet and care deeply for their patients. Otterbein offers nursing programs at the undergraduate, master’s and doctorate levels.

Business: The fast-paced, modern world of business requires effective communication and innovative strategies. Otterbein’s undergraduate majors and MBA program keep its future leaders ahead of the curve and ready to grow alongside the industry. Majors include accounting and public accounting; business administration and management; business analytics; economics; finance; international business and management; and marketing.

Engineering: The rarest of Colleges of Distinction’s Field of Study awards, the Engineering Badge honors Otterbein for its computer science, engineering physics, environmental health and safety, mechanical engineering and systems engineering programs. Students in these programs learn not only how to be technological innovators, but also how to use their knowledge in the most creative ways. Inspired and inventive, these students are working toward a better future.

To view Otterbein’s profile or to find more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers, visit collegesofdistinction.com/Otterbein.

About Colleges of Distinction: Since 2000, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have honored schools throughout the U.S. for their excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education. The cohort of schools in the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on the undergraduate experience. The website and annual guidebooks provide dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

About Otterbein: Otterbein University is a private university nationally recognized for its intentional blending of liberal arts and professional studies through its renowned Integrative Studies curriculum and its commitments to experiential learning and community engagement. Otterbein recently launched Kindness Matters, an initiative in partnership with Kind Columbus at The Columbus Foundation, in its effort to cultivate and inspire kindness throughout the greater Columbus region. Otterbein is recognized by Colleges of Distinction, with additional Field of Study recognition in business, education, engineering and nursing. Otterbein is a recipient of the 2015 Carnegie Community Service Classification; a finalist for the 2014 President’s Award for Economic Opportunity Community Service; and has been honored With Distinction by the President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll since the list’s inception in 2006. It stands in its category’s top 15 percent in U.S. News & World Report’s guide to “America’s Best Colleges.” It also is recognized in national rankings by Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. Otterbein offers more than 70 undergraduate majors; six master’s programs; and a doctorate in nursing practice (DNP). Its picturesque campus is perfectly situated in Westerville, Ohio, America’s fifth friendliest town (Forbes), just minutes from Columbus, the 14th largest city in the country. Otterbein’s commitment to opportunity started with its founding in 1847 as one of the nation’s first universities to welcome women and persons of color to its community of teachers and learners, which now numbers 2,400 undergraduate and 500 graduate students. Otterbein remains committed to its relationship with the United Methodist Church and its spirit of inclusion, and welcomes people of all backgrounds to Otterbein’s Model Community. To learn more about Otterbein, visit www.otterbein.edu.

Ohio Wesleyan Featured in ‘Fiske Guide to Colleges 2019’

DELAWARE, Ohio – Ohio Wesleyan University is one of “the ‘best and most interesting’ schools in the United States, as well as in Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland,” providing its students with “a solid liberal arts experience focused not on bells and whistles, but on practical career-related experience.”

This is according to “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2019,” a respected college search guidebook created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske. Released today, the 35th edition of the guide is committed to delivering “an insider’s look at what it’s really like to be a student” at its featured schools.

The new guidebook also highlights The OWU Connection, the university’s signature program, stating, “All students participate in The OWU Connection, supplementing their major with interdisciplinary learning, global perspectives, and practical experiences; students may fulfill these expectations by choosing from a number of pathways, such as special courses, study abroad, internships, and independent projects.”

To help high school students with their college search, the Fiske Guide also includes comments from current Ohio Wesleyan students and recent graduates. The OWU students state:

•“The professors are very accessible and are willing to help students however they can.”

•“There are many social events on campus to keep students busy and entertained.”

•“Ohio Wesleyan is a place where the education goes well beyond the classroom. The family atmosphere and the opportunities that the college provides you enrich the entire college experience.”

Learn more about the Fiske Guide at www.collegecountdown.com, more about The OWU Connection at www.owu.edu/owuconnection, and more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Ohio State Medical Association Endorses DeWine

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

‌Ohio Physicians PAC Backs DeWine for Governor

A commitment to support physicians and a focus on making quality healthcare more accessible for patients has earned Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine an endorsement from the Ohio State Medical Association’s Political Action Committee (OSMAPAC) to be the state’s next governor.

DeWine and his running mate, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, gained the backing of the PAC for the state’s largest physician-led organization by pledging to increase treatment options for opioid addiction, improving Medicaid expansion, lowering cost for prescription drugs, and reducing administrative burdens for physicians.

“Mike DeWine is as dedicated to public service as a doctor is dedicated to their patients,” said Marvin Rorick, MD, chair of OSMAPAC. “His long record of service as a United States senator and as a state legislator prepares him to lead Ohio forward as governor. Doctors understand that healthcare can be a social and fiscal challenge for the state. We look forward to working with Mike DeWine and his very capable running mate, Jon Husted, on medical issues we will encounter.”

To address the state’s opioid epidemic, DeWine, a Republican, will implement “Recovery Ohio,” a 12-point plan which includes doubling substance abuse treatment options in Ohio and declaring opioid addiction a public health emergency.

DeWine and Husted will also keep Medicaid expansion, an option that has allowed more than 700,000 Ohioans with no insurance gain access to healthcare services in recent years. They plan to strengthen the program by implementing more patient responsibility requirements to help control the cost. The pair also supports advancements in medicine, such as, telemedicine which will expand medical services for patients.

DeWine agrees that reducing the regulatory burdens that negatively impact efficiency within medical offices and hospitals must be a priority. And sensing the need to help recruit and retain more physicians for Ohio’s future, DeWine says he will work to increase the number of medical residency slots in Ohio hospitals in an effort to keep more physicians in the state.

“Jon Husted and I have a strong relationship with the medical community and providers in our state, and we will continue to work with them to lower health care costs, create a friendlier business climate, and improve the health of all Ohioans,” said DeWine. “I’m grateful to the Ohio State Medical Association for their endorsement and for the confidence they have in me to be Ohio’s next Governor.”

DeWine was elected state attorney general in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, when he won 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties. He previously represented Ohio as a United States congressman and senator at the federal level and as a state

senator and lieutenant governor at the state level. He began his political career as the county prosecutor in his native Greene County.

Husted, a Dayton-area native, was elected secretary of state in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He previously served in the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House, where he was selected by his peers to serve as House Speaker.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

Conservative-Leaning Columbus Dispatch Endorses O’Connor in Ohio Special Election

July 9, 2018

Dispatch Editorial Board Endorses First Democratic Candidate for 12th District in 35 Years

COLUMBUS, OH — The conservative-leaning Columbus Dispatch Editorial Board endorsed Franklin County Recorder and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Danny O’Connor for the open seat in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, a seat held by Republicans for 35 years, including Gov. John Kasich from 1983-2001.

The Columbus Dispatch has endorsed only two Democratic nominees for president in the past 100 years, in 1916 for President Woodrow Wilson and in 2016 for Secretary Hillary Clinton. In six of the last seven gubernatorial contests, the Dispatch endorsed the Republican nominee.

“By all accounts, both O’Connor and Balderson are decent, successful men who would work hard for voters of the 12th District,” the Dispatch writes. “But one supports a reasonable, thoughtful approach to addressing the important issues facing Congress and our country, and the other supports a president who uses tactics and pushes policies that this Editorial Board has denounced. Our endorsement goes to Danny O’Connor.”

The O’Connor campaign’s momentum continues to build in the last special election before the November general, in what observers have called “Democrats’ next best chance to stun GOP.”

The seat was vacated by Republican Pat Tiberi in January, 2018.

The Special Election to fill the vacant seat in Ohio’s 12th Congressional district is August 7. Early voting begins July 10.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter is apologizing after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. The apology Wednesday, July 11, 2018, comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain’s marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120933673-f47d93dd9c624078834afca5e4b3fcc9.jpg FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter is apologizing after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. The apology Wednesday, July 11, 2018, comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain’s marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)