Ohio News: Kavanaugh reaction

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

By CATHERINE LUCEY and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

Thursday, July 12

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday.

While Daniels was performing Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was expected to face a misdemeanor charge, Avenatti said.

She was released on bail before 6 a.m. Thursday.

“This was a complete set up,” he said. “It’s absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner.”

Avenatti posted on Twitter on Thursday morning that Daniels will plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges.

He also posted Daniels’ statement on Twitter early Thursday saying she apologized to her fans in Columbus, but she would not perform her previously scheduled Thursday night show.

A Columbus police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She’s suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Associated Press writers Lisa Cornwell in Cincinnati and Bob Lentz in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

Secretary Husted Statement on President’s U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

Monday, July 9, 2018

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted released the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. The following may be attributed to Secretary Husted:

“The nomination of a justice to the U.S. Supreme Court is one of the most important responsibilities for a president. Members of the Court wield incredible power as they have the final say in determining constitutionality and lawfulness in America. I witnessed this first-hand last month as Ohio won a very important case concerning the integrity of our nation’s elections.

“Recognizing that multiple vacancies were likely to occur on the Court under whoever was elected president in 2016, it was important to me that the person elected be committed to appointing conservative jurists to the bench. President Donald Trump promised to do just that and he has delivered again with the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. As was the case with Justice Neil Gorsuch, I believe Judge Kavanaugh will be a great addition to our nation’s highest court.

“Now it is time for the U.S. Senate to do its job and begin the important work of conducting confirmation hearings to seat the next justice before the Court’s next term begins this fall.”

Statement from Ohio Attorney General DeWine on the Nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court

July 9, 2018

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the nomination by President Donald J. Trump of Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the D.C. Court of Appeals for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“President Trump has nominated an outstanding candidate in Judge Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. We need justices like Judge Kavanaugh who will interpret the law through the meaning of the written U.S. Constitution and not legislate from the bench.

“I applaud President Trump for his nomination of Judge Kavanaugh and I urge the Senate to act quickly to confirm him before the fall term.”

Grain Handler Pleads Guilty to Stealing More than $3 Million from Ohio Farmers

July 9, 2018

(NORWALK, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels announced today that a Huron County man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the theft of more than $3 million in grain from 35 Ohio farmers.

Richard J. Schwan, 79, of Monroeville, pleaded guilty today to two felony counts of aggravated theft, and one felony count each of attempted aggravated theft, falsification in a theft offense, insolvent handler, and delayed price agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Schwan must pay $3,222,209.70 in restitution prior to his sentencing hearing in August. The money will be used to reimburse the farmers, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, and the Ohio Grain Indemnity Fund.

“Ohio’s farmers work hard to produce their crops, and this defendant callously took the profits of their labor,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Our priority in this case has always been to recover the money that rightfully belonged to these farmers, and a condition of this plea agreement requires the defendant to promptly repay the money he stole.”

Schwan operated Schwan Grain Inc., which transported and sold grain on behalf of the 35 farmers from Erie, Huron, Lorain, Richland, and Seneca counties. He was arrested in November after an investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture found that between 2012 and 2014, he sold more than $3 million in grain for the farmers, but deliberately failed to pay the victims their shares of the profits.

The investigation also found that Schwan filed several financial reports and other documents with the Ohio Department of Agriculture that falsely reported and concealed his liabilities and the money he owed the victims.

Of the more than $3.2 million dollars that Schwan must repay, approximately $2.5 million will be used to reimburse the Ohio Grain Indemnity Fund, which previously reimbursed the farmers for the majority of their losses. The fund, which is paid for by Ohio farmers through a half-cent per bushel fee, reimburses farmers when a grain handler becomes insolvent.

“All of Ohio’s grain farmers pay into the Grain Indemnity Fund and we’re pleased it will be reimbursed for their ultimate benefit,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels. “We appreciate the work of all parties to resolve this matter, making sure Ohio farmers are protected for years to come.”

The remaining restitution will reimburse the balance of the funds still owed to the farmers and will pay for investigative costs incurred by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Farm equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was also seized as part of the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by attorneys with Attorney General DeWine’s Special Prosecutions Section.

Schwan will be sentenced before Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge James W. Conway on August 23, 2018.

Libertarian Party of Ohio Secures Minor Party Status

Thursday, July 12, 2018

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office today announced that a committee seeking minor party status for the Libertarian Party of Ohio has met the necessary requirements.

To establish a minor political party in Ohio, the law requires petitioners to submit enough valid signatures of qualified electors that is equal to at least one percent of the total votes cast for either gubernatorial or presidential candidates at the most recent election for such office. The current threshold is 54,964 signatures based on the 2016 presidential general election. Petitioners submitted 102,762 signatures, of which, 60,294 were deemed valid by the respective county boards of elections.

Additionally, as part the overall number, petitioners must also collect at least 500 valid signatures of qualified electors in at least half of the state’s congressional districts. The group met this requirement in all of Ohio’s 16 congressional districts.

Libertarian Party of Ohio candidates can seek office in the upcoming general election this fall. Individuals must submit candidate petitions by July 19 and meet the statutory requirements for newly established minor parties. Candidates for statewide office must collect at least 50 valid signatures, and candidates for all other offices must collect at least five valid signatures.

The 2018 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Under Ohio law, a newly recognized minor political party’s candidates for governor or president must receive at least three percent of the total vote cast for that office in order to remain a recognized minor political party. If a party’s gubernatorial or presidential candidates are unsuccessful in reaching the three percent threshold in the general election occurring after it files a valid party formation petition, it will no longer be a recognized party.

Ohio to Host National Golden Smokey Award Presentation

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBUS, OH – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service will be in Ohio to present the Golden Smokey Award to selected candidates, including an Ohio resident. In the world of wildfire prevention, there is no greater honor than to receive a Smokey Bear Award, especially the national Golden Smokey Award. These special awards are reserved for people or organizations providing sustained, outstanding service, with significant program impact, in the wildfire prevention arena, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

WHAT: Golden Smokey Award Presentation

WHO: USDA Forest Service

Hosted by the ODNR Division of Forestry

WHEN: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Vinton Furnace State Forest Headquarters

Vinton County

Directions available here: goo.gl/maps/fpAmgh3keHK2

GPS Coordinates: 39.199617, -82.396229

This presentation will occur during the weeklong conference for the Northeastern Area Association of State Foresters (NAASF). State foresters from 21 midwestern and northeastern states will travel to Ohio for this conference. The group will tour Vinton Furnace State Forest where research is being done that impacts forestry across the eastern United States.

Vinton Furnace State Forest is one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the United States and home to more than 50 years of ongoing research. The tour will be led by research scientists from the USDA Forest Service’s lab in Delaware, Ohio, highlighting the work they are doing to promote proper forest management.

Attorney General DeWine Joins 26 States Urging Swift Confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

July 12, 2018

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined a 26-state coalition in urging Senate leaders to confirm the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The coalition expressed its support in a Thursday letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein.

“Throughout his career, Judge Kavanaugh has demonstrated an abiding commitment to the principles and freedoms on which our country was founded, and an unshakable respect for the proper role of the courts within our constitutional structure,” Attorney General DeWine joined in writing. “The Senate should confirm Judge Kavanaugh without delay.”

As one of the nation’s most distinguished judges, Judge Kavanaugh has served for 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. His opinions on that court show that he shares the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s commitment to interpreting the Constitution as it was originally written.

The coalition believes Judge Kavanaugh is particularly well-suited to enforce the Constitution’s limits on federal overreach and protect the role of individual states. Such wisdom would hold in check federal agencies, such as those that in the past have consistently overstepped the bounds of their authority under the Constitution, to the detriment of the states.

Judge Kavanaugh offers a positive change. He respects the role of state governments and has consistently defended the constitutional rights to freedom of speech, religion and the right to bear arms. Judge Kavanaugh has shown respect for the principles of federalism and the balance of power reflected in the Constitution

DeWine was a member of the United States Senate when it previously confirmed Judge Kavanaugh to the federal appeals bench, with DeWine voting in favor of confirmation. The coalition’s letter finds no reason why a jurist of such immense qualifications should not receive prompt confirmation once again.

Ohio joined the West Virginia-led letter with Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

A copy of the letter is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

Thursday, July 12

Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley is being accused of gambling fraud after a wager at a Las Vegas casino last weekend, casino regulators said Thursday.

Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said in a statement. The agency said Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known.

Oakley was booked and later released from jail. The regulatory agency would not release details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The Cosmopolitan said in a statement that it had “no details with regards to any alleged activity and will not comment on our guests’ experience.”

Oakley’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he is “presently investigating the facts.” Court records show Oakley is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.

The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The 6-foot-8 Oakley was a rugged enforcer playing alongside Patrick Ewing and has kept his tough-guy persona long after retirement, trading barbs with former rival Charles Barkley.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, helping them become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. But they have been one of the worst franchises of the last 15 years, and Oakley’s criticisms of the team and management has led to a strained relationship with the organization.

Last year, he was escorted from his seats at Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation near team owner James Dolan. He was cleared of the misdemeanor assault charges in February.

Oakley filed a lawsuit against Dolan alleging that he was the one assaulted.

Las Vegas-based attorney Adam Solinger, who is not involved in Oakley’s case, said very few people end up with a felony conviction when they commit a gambling violation, unless “the cheating is more sophisticated.” He said cases are sometimes resolved as misdemeanor offenses with fines.

Solinger said a casino would be well within its rights to ban a cheating patron, and other casinos who hear about the patron’s actions may choose to watch that person more closely.

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

