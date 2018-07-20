Ohio Wesleyan Announces 2018-2019 Arts Calendar of Events

DELAWARE, Ohio – You’re cordially invited to join Ohio Wesleyan University for a cornucopia of concerts, recitals, plays, and art exhibits planned for the 2018-2019 academic year. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/events or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews.

OHIO WESLEYAN DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC

7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 – Ohio Wesleyan Opera Theatre performance, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

3:15 p.m. Nov. 4 – Faculty and guest recital featuring UCelli, a quartet of virtuoso cellists comprised of OWU faculty member Mary Davis, Pei-An Chao, Cora Kuyvenhoven, and Wendy Morton, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. The quartet also are members of the Columbus Symphony and ProMusica Chamber Orchestras. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. Nov. 6 – Ohio Wesleyan Chamber Orchestra concert, conducted by faculty member Lucy Ginther, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

3:15 p.m. Nov. 11 – Ohio Wesleyan Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert, conducted by faculty member Larry Griffin, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. Nov. 13 – Ohio Wesleyan Park Avenue Jazz Ensemble concert, conducted by faculty member Kevin Turner, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

3:15 p.m. Dec. 2 – Ohio Wesleyan Choral Art Society concert, conducted by faculty member Jason Hiester, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

7 p.m. Dec. 3 – “Lessons and Carols” concert, featuring Christmas carols and spiritual readings, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. Feb. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Feb. 24, 2019 – “Just One Step,” a twin bill of comedy and music. Ohio Wesleyan’s Departments of Music and Theatre & Dance present two acts exploring people on the verge of making big choices. This event will feature short comic plays by American playwright David Ives and music from “Songs for a New World” by American composer Robert Jason Brown. Directed by faculty members D. Glen Vanderbilt Jr., Jason Hiester, and Jennifer Whitehead, “Just One Step” will be performed in the Studio Theatre inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid university ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/music or www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

3:15 p.m. March 10 – Faculty and guest Brass Trio recital featuring faculty member Larry Griffin on trumpet, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

3:15 p.m. March 24, 2019 – Ohio Wesleyan Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert, conducted by faculty member Larry Griffin, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. March 26, 2019 – Ohio Wesleyan Park Avenue Jazz Ensemble concert, conducted by faculty member Kevin Turner, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

3:15 p.m. April 7, 2019 – Ohio Wesleyan Choral Art Society concert, conducted by faculty member Jason Hiester, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. April 9, 2019 – Ohio Wesleyan Chamber Orchestra concert, conducted by faculty member Lucy Ginther, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

OHIO WESLEYAN DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE & DANCE

8 p.m. Sept. 22 – “New Scenes” featuring promising Ohio Wesleyan newcomers in scenes staged by the directing class, on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. May contain adult themes and language. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

8 p.m. Oct. 4-6 and 2 p.m. Oct. 7 – “Cloud 9” by Caryl Churchill, directed by OWU senior Ares Harper of Columbus, Ohio. Gender and power face-off in this masterful comedy, where people’s disjointed identities relate to their lack of autonomy. Join these sexually repressed characters on a journey that transcends time and space, as they fight to find their place in a swirling world of self-discovery. Contains adult themes and strong language. “Cloud 9,” presented in support of OWU’s 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, will be performed on the Main Stage inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid university ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

8 p.m. Oct. 19-20 – Ohio Wesleyan’s “Fall Senior Project Production,” featuring “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolidis. Directed by senior Jack Riter of Lancaster, Ohio, and featuring senior Doris Ottman of Laurel Springs, New Jersey. Imagine what it would be like to take all of our favorite fairytales and smash them together – this is it! The performance will be held in the Studio Theatre inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are free but required because of limited seating. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

8 p.m. Oct. 27 – “How to Be a Respectable Junkie” by Greg Vovos, starring Christopher M. Bohan. This guest artist event provides a humorous, heartbreaking, and ultimately hopeful look into the nation’s opioid crisis, an in-depth look into the troubled soul of a man caught in heroin’s deadly grip. Based on a true story. Contains depictions of drug use and adult language. The performance, presented in support of OWU’s 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, will be held in the Studio Theatre inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware, and conclude with a post-show discussion. Tickets are free but required because of limited seating. To reserve tickets, call the box office after Oct. 22 at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

8 p.m. Nov. 9 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 10 – “ORCHESIS 18/19,” Ohio Wesleyan’s annual contemporary dance concert. Student, faculty, and guest choreographers create an evening of dance sure to move you! With artistic direction by faculty member Rashana Perks Smith, “Orchesis” will be performed on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid OWU ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

7 p.m. Dec. 1 – “One-Act Plays,” presented by Ohio Wesleyan’s directing and playwriting classes. Student-directors and playwrights share original works full of fresh talent and energy. “One-Act Plays” will be held on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. May contain adult themes and language. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

2 p.m. Dec. 2 – Ohio Wesleyan’s “Fall Dance Showcase,” featuring informal dance performances and academic presentations by OWU dance students, in the Jannuzi Dance Studio inside Simpson Querrey Fitness Center, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

8 p.m. March 22-23, 2019 – Ohio Wesleyan’s “Spring Senior Project Production,” featuring “A Mother’s Love” written by senior Daniel Brothers of Roanoke, Indiana, and directed by senior Jack Riter of Lancaster, Ohio. This original play explores the character of death, and what it is like to leave and be left behind. “A Mother’s Love” will be held in the Studio Theatre inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are free but required because of limited seating. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

8 p.m. April 6-8 and 2 p.m. April 9, 2019 – “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare. The timeless classic exposes the consequences of corruption and injustice as a young man seeks revenge for his father’s murder. Shakespeare takes the audience on a perilous journey of madness, lost love, and loyalty. Directed by faculty member Elane Denny-Todd, “Hamlet” will be performed on the Main Stage inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid university ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

2 p.m. April 30, 2019 – Ohio Wesleyan’s “Spring Dance Showcase,” featuring informal dance performances and academic presentations by OWU dance students, in the Jannuzi Dance Studio inside Simpson Querrey Fitness Center, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

OHIO WESLEYAN’S RICHARD M. ROSS ART MUSEUM

Aug. 22-Oct. 7 – “What We Make,” a full-museum exhibit drawing on “socially and politically engaged art practices to consider how we build communities that are capable of working together across difference,” at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. In addition to traditional media, the exhibit will incorporate sound and video, and selections from the Interference Archive. “What We Make” is being exhibited as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, and audiences are invited to sign up for related public workshops at www.owu.edu/snc. The exhibit’s diverse artist list includes Doug Ashford, Robby Herbst, Tomashi Jackson, Christine Sun-Kim, Anna Teresa Fernandez, and 2013 OWU alumnus Andrew Wilson. Curated by Erin Fletcher, museum director, and Ashley Biser, Ph.D., associate professor of politics and government, the exhibition will feature a curator-led tour at 4 p.m. followed by a public reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 23. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Oct. 18-Dec. 13 – “Culinary Roots/Migratory Routes,” using art related to food production and consumption to present narratives of nation, migration, and labor, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The artworks display what we eat as not just a source of nourishment, but also a force that creates, dissolves, and reforms communities as immigrants both preserve and lose the taste of home. Presented as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, the exhibit is curated by Nancy Comorau, Ph.D., associate professor of English, and student curatorial-assistant Anna Davies, a senior from St. Clairsville, Ohio. It includes pieces from the Ross’s permanent collection and loans from artists, The Ohio State University Libraries, Columbus Museum of Art, and Pizzuti Galleries. It will feature a curator-led tour at 4 p.m. followed by a public reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Oct.18-Dec. 13 – “Double Take: Ambiguity in the Photograph,” featuring images in which the expectation of a photograph’s accuracy conflicts with its ambiguity, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Photographs became a ubiquitous form of documentation because they created accurate and detailed reproductions of life. However, the detail of these images frequently belies their ability to fully explain a situation, an experience, or a story. Curated by Jeff Nilan, professor of photography, this exhibit will feature a curator-led tour at 4 p.m. followed by a public reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Jan. 22 through March 31, 2019 – The Ross Art Museum presents its first exhibit featuring works exclusively by African American artists and artists of the African Diaspora, title to be determined, at the museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit is curated by Bettye Stull, an expert in African American art and longtime curator for the King Arts Complex. During the academic year, the Richard M. Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

April 13-May 11, 2019 – Ohio Wesleyan’s graduating fine arts students exhibit works juried by their OWU professors, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit will open with an artist reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the museum. Learn more about OWU’s fine arts department at www.owu.edu/finearts. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

OHIO WESLEYAN’S GALLERY 2001 (satellite gallery)

Aug. 10-Sept. 25 – “We Hold These Truths: Artistic Voices of Youth,” featuring works by California-based Social Justice Sewing Academy that seek to inform, educate, and inspire truth-telling, in Gallery 2001 inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The young artists represent the “resilience, brilliance, and existence of promising individuals who are most at-risk.” Presented as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, the exhibit will open with a free presentation by Sara Trail, founder and executive director of Social Justice Sewing Academy, at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Bayley Room, on the library’s second floor. Her presentation will be followed by a hands-on workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the workshop, with attendance limited to 25 participants. The workshop fee is $10 for adults, free for students. Call (740) 368-3606 to register. Gallery 2001’s hours coincide with Beeghly Library hours, available online at www.owu.edu/library. Learn more about the Social Justice Sewing Academy at www.sjsacademy.com and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

Oct.1-Dec. 15 – “Stateless,” featuring works by documentary photographer Tariq Tarey, in Gallery 2001 inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. A stateless person is someone who, under national laws, does not enjoy citizenship – the legal bond between a government and an individual – in any country. By letting his subjects dress and stand in a manner that suits their sense of themselves, Tarey captures the “self-defined truth that was worth the sacrifice of leaving their home countries.” He will give an artist talk at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the library’s second-floor Bayley Room, followed by a reception at 8 p.m. in Gallery 2001. Learn more at www.tariqtarey.com. “Stateless” is presented as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*. Gallery 2001’s hours coincide with Beeghly Library hours, available online at www.owu.edu/library. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

OHIO WESLEYAN’S MOWRY ALUMNI GALLERY (satellite gallery)

Now through Nov. 15 – “Blue Light,” featuring photographs of landmarks, landscapes, and locations that reflect the world travels of professional photographer and Ohio Wesleyan alumnus Stephen Donaldson, in the Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowery Hall, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Donaldson, Class of 1983, is the author of three published books of photography: “The Berkshires,” “Barns of the Berkshires,” and “Along Route 7: A Journey Through Western New England.” Learn more at www.sgdphoto.com. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when OWU’s administrative offices are open. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

Dec. 4-April 25, 2019 – “Gaps In Memory,” featuring archival digital prints created by artist and Ohio Wesleyan alumna Barbara Jenkins, in the Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowery Hall, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Jenkins, Class of 1972, works to break preconceptions by making linkages and disruptions between photographs in triptychs. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when the university’s administrative offices are open. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

*ABOUT THE SAGAN NATIONAL COLLOQUIUM

Founded in 1984, Ohio Wesleyan’s Sagan National Colloquium seeks annually to address in-depth an issue of national or global importance. For 2018-2019, the colloquium will explore “Art and Engagement” under the direction of Erin Fletcher, director of OWU’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum. Featuring lectures, art exhibits, performances, and more, this year’s colloquium will examine the potential of art to help the world to build greater connections, understanding, and frameworks in response to social division and challenges. Learn more at www.owu.edu/snc.

ABOUT OHIO WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

