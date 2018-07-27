Coffee perks up Longevity

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

Monday, July 2

CHICAGO (AP) — New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

In a study of nearly half-a-million British adults, coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over 10 years than abstainers. Even those who drank at least eight cups daily appeared to have a longevity boost.

Coffee contains more than 1,000 compounds that might explain the results, including cell-protecting antioxidants.

The benefit was seen with instant, ground and decaf coffee. The study echoes previous research. But it’s the first large study to show a benefit even for people with genes that cause their bodies to metabolize caffeine faster or slower than usual.

The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Smartrac Expands to the Columbus Region, Creating New Jobs

Columbus, Ohio – Columbus 2020, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, announced that Smartrac Technology Group, a global leader in RFID products and IoT solutions, plans to significantly expand into the Region. The company, headquartered in the Netherlands, will invest a substantial amount, resulting in 30 new jobs over the next three years. Hiring for program and portfolio management, research and innovation, and solutions development positions will begin immediately. A specific location within the Columbus Region has not yet been determined.

Smartrac is a global success story with a comprehensive regional presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With this investment, the technology leader is now concentrating its U.S. East Coast expansion in the Columbus Region. Here, the company has found the ideal location and conditions to further strengthen its capabilities and workforce, and provide its many business customers with a comprehensive set of award-winning hardware and software IoT solutions for product digitization, authentication, sensing, tracking and consumer engagement, with integration to enterprise systems such as ERP and CRM.

“The Columbus Region offers a vibrant tech community, a startup ecosystem and access to excellent academic and research institutions such as Battelle, The Ohio State University and the Columbus College of Art and Design. These characteristics provide the capabilities we’re looking for and create a talent pipeline that can fulfill our needs,” said Dinesh Dhamija, chief technology officer at Smartrac. “We looked for a place with a strong startup culture, and the Columbus Region was a standout choice as the emerging smart city leader and home of innovative software entrepreneurs.”

Smartrac will primarily augment its software, solutions innovation and technology portfolio management functions in the Columbus Region, with support for other company operations.

“Smartrac is well established in several U.S. locations, but it chose to build a new software development center here in the Columbus Region,” said Ted Griffith, managing director for information technology at JobsOhio. “We and our partners at Columbus 2020 welcome the confidence in Ohio’s strong IoT economy that this investment demonstrates, as well as the 30 new IT jobs Smartrac is bringing to the Region.”

The Columbus Region has become an IoT and smart city leader thanks to the D.O.T. Smart City Grant (which Columbus won in 2016), its dynamic IT ecosystem, as well as the growth of local tech jobs thanks to the attraction of IoT companies like Smartrac. In fact, Columbus was ranked No. 1 on SmartAsset’s list of “The Best American Cities to Work in Tech in 2017.”

About Smartrac

Smartrac is a leading vendor of RFID products and IoT solutions, providing both ready-made and customized offerings. We make products smart, and enable businesses to identify, authenticate, track and complement products and solutions. Our portfolio is used in a wide array of applications, such as animal identification, automation, automotive, brand experience, industry, library and media management, laundry, logistics, retail, supply chain management, and many more. Leveraging our global Research & Development Centers, production and sales network, and IoT-enablement platform Smart Cosmos, we embed intelligence into physical products, empowering the ecosystem of connected things. Smartrac has its registered headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.smartrac-group.com, follow Smartrac on Twitter, or sign up for a quarterly newsletter.

Prime Equipment Group Expands Footprint in Columbus, Invests More Than $6 Million

Columbus, Ohio – Prime Equipment Group, a leading manufacturer of poultry processing equipment, has announced plans to open a new facility in Columbus, Ohio, investing more than $6 million and creating 20 new jobs. Hiring for machinist, engineer, administrative and supervisor positions will begin in the second half of 2018.

Prime Equipment, with 25 years of history in Columbus, is currently at capacity at its existing location and will move its Central Ohio manufacturing facility and offices to a new facility at 2001 Courtright Road in the City of Columbus to expand its physical footprint. The expansion will allow Prime Equipment to handle its growing business demands and improve the overall efficiency of its business processes. The company will invest $4.6 million for building costs, $1 million for machinery and equipment and $525,000 for IT, training and property relocation costs.

“Prime Equipment Group is a family-owned global business with deep roots in Columbus, and we really appreciate that we’ve been able to work with the City of Columbus and the State of Ohio in securing our new Columbus-based facility,” said Prime Equipment CEO Michael Gasbarro. “We can’t think of any place we’d rather be than in Columbus.”

Founded in 1993, Prime Equipment is a privately held company that was started and is still run by the Gasbarro family, which has been a market innovator in the business of building heavy-duty equipment for large-scale poultry processors in the United States and around the world.

“We’re proud that Prime Equipment has been a part of the Columbus community for decades, and we’re excited to see its growth,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “We look forward to our continued relationship and the company’s ongoing progress.”

The Columbus Region represents the future of new manufacturing. Alongside traditional industry giants, the next generation of visionary leaders is emerging with new goods for the modern consumer. Altogether, more than 1,700 manufacturers employ over 85,000 people.

“We are excited that Prime Equipment’s new facility will bring more efficient operations and 20 new jobs to the Columbus Region,” said JobsOhio Director for Food and Agribusiness Joe Needham. “Prime Equipment has been a partner in Columbus for decades, and we look forward to working closely with them as they continue to grow here.”

About Prime Equipment Group

Prime Equipment Group, Inc., based in Columbus, Ohio, USA, develops, manufactures, sells and supports the world’s most logical, durable and flexible poultry processing systems available on the market today. Its goal is to deliver what poultry processors worldwide have come to expect and deserve; simple equipment that increases yield, preserves product quality and optimizes labor efficiencies. Its team members also offer helpful engineering assistance, hands-on field support and a quality selection of spare and replacement parts for multiple industries in over 15 countries.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

About the City of Columbus, Ohio

The City of Columbus is the 14th largest city in the United States with a population of 879,170 residents. The Columbus economy is balanced with a combination of education, technology, government, research, insurance and health care entities as major employers within the City. Columbus is gaining nationwide recognition for its booming downtown, historic neighborhoods, arts and sporting districts, open attitude and a noticeably affordable quality of life. Learn more about the City of Columbus at columbus.gov/development/Economic-Development/.

Border Patrol Agents Arrest 6 Criminal Aliens including a Convicted Murderer and Gang Members

June 25, 2018

Through May, Border Patrol Agents have arrested 5,000 individuals with criminal records attempting to enter the US illegally

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection made six significant arrests, including MS-13 and 18th Street gang members and a convicted murderer, along U.S. borders over three days. The arrests, made by U.S. Border Patrol agents, took place across the United States, from Vermont to the California coast.

“Human smuggling is a violent criminal enterprise that puts the safety of our communities and our country at risk,” said U.S. Border Patrol Acting Deputy Chief Scott A. Luck. “Attacking this problem is a top Department of Homeland Security priority. We are committed to using the wealth of resources, technology and expertise at our disposal not only to disrupt the current activity, but to identify and dismantle the criminal organizations behind it.”

In Fiscal Year 2018 through the end of May, Border Patrol agents have arrested 5,000 people with criminal records who have attempted to enter the United States illegally. Additionally, Border Patrol agents have arrested more than 505 criminal gang members to include Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), 18th Street gang and Mexican Mafia.

On June 22, Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national near El Centro, California who was convicted of child molestation and a suspected MS-13 gang member near McAllen, Texas. Both were referred for prosecution and removal.

A Peruvian national and a Mexican national were apprehended on June 23 near Averill, Vermont. Record checks revealed that both subjects were previously deported. The Mexican national admitted to being a member of the 18th Street gang. Both individuals were processed for prosecution and removal.

On June 24, an El Salvadoran national who verbally admitted to being an active 18th Street gang member was arrested by Border Patrol agents near Rio Grande City, Texas. The subject was processed for prosecution and removal.

That same day, a Mexican national, who was previously convicted of murder and served 32 years in prison, was apprehended near San Ysidro, California. The individual will be processed for prosecution and removal. Lastly, an El Salvadoran national, who admitted to being a MS-13 gang member, was arrested by Border Patrol agents near Three Points, Arizona.

Border Patrol agents were able to identify their criminal histories and gang affiliation by a search of CBP and FBI biometric databases. The databases provide rapid identification of individuals with outstanding criminal warrants by electronically comparing a live-scanned fingerprint against a nationwide database of biometrically indexed fingerprints.

–CBP–

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation’s borders at and between ports of entry. CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.

Rediscovering America: A Quiz on the Fourth of July

By Robert M.S. McDonald

InsideSources.com

Independence Day is filled with parades and picnics, fireworks, fairs and other festivities. Amid these celebrations, however, it’s important to remember that the Fourth of July commemorates a very important historical event: our nation’s declaration of its independence from Great Britain.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Fourth of July and the Declaration of Independence.

1. Nearly 15 months prior to the Declaration of Independence, fighting between British Redcoats and colonial militiamen began at:

A. Bunker Hill

B. Fort Ticonderoga

C. Lexington and Concord

D. Long Island

2. Congress temporarily set aside this man’s June 7, 1776, resolution that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States”:

A. Light-Horse Harry Lee

B. Robert E. Lee

C. Francis Lightfoot Lee

D. Richard Henry Lee

3. In Jefferson’s original rough draft of the Declaration of Independence, he wrote “We hold these truths to be” not “self-evident” but:

A. “common sense”

B. “sacred & undeniable”

C. “obvious & atrocious”

D. “proved by Britannic blood & plunder”

4. The draft of the Declaration of Independence presented to Congress blamed England’s King George III for the slave trade, which Jefferson described as “a cruel war against human nature itself.” Delegates from these two states insisted this passage be removed:

A. Georgia and South Carolina

B. South Carolina and North Carolina

C. North Carolina and Virginia

D. Virginia and Maryland

5. As delegates signed their names to the Declaration of Independence, which man supposedly said, “We must all hang together or, most assuredly, we will all hang separately”?

A. Benjamin Franklin

B. Benjamin Rush

C. Edward Rutledge

D. George Wythe

6. Which two future U.S. presidents crossed the Delaware and fought at the 1776 Battle of Trenton?

A. John Adams and John Quincy Adams

B. John Adams and George Washington

C. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson

D. George Washington and James Monroe

7. When told that George Washington would return to private life and not remain in power if the United States won the American Revolution, this man reportedly said, “Then truly he is the world’s greatest man”:

A. John Adams

B. Marquis de Lafayette

C. George III

D. Lord Cornwallis

8. In addition to the Declaration of Independence, what other famous document emerged from the Assembly Room of the Pennsylvania State House?

A. The Stamp Act Resolves

B. The U.S. Constitution

C. George Washington’s Farewell Address

D. The Treaty of Ghent

9. Founded by Thomas Jefferson, which institution of higher learning officially commenced operations on July 4, 1802:

A. University of Virginia

B. College of William and Mary

C. United States Military Academy

D. United States Naval Academy

10. Both these men died on July 4, 1826 — the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence:

A. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams

B. Thomas Jefferson and George Washington

C. John Adams and James Monroe

D. James Monroe and John Quincy Adams

Answers: 1-C, 2-D, 3-B, 4-A, 5-A, 6-D, 7-C, 8-B, 9-C, 10-A

ABOUT THE WRITER

Robert M.S. McDonald, a member of the Ashbrook Center faculty, is professor of history at the U.S. Military Academy, author of “Confounding Father: Thomas Jefferson’s Image in His Own Time” and editor of Ashbrook’s forthcoming compendium “The American Revolution: Core Documents.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

MULTI-PLATINUM, 2X GRAMMY nominated Country Duo THOMPSON SQUARE performing in Columbus, OH (7/27)

Two-Time GRAMMY Nominated Husband And Wife Have Topped Country Charts With #1 Hits “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” And “If I Didn’t Have You”

New Studio Album, MASTERPIECE, Debuts At #3 On iTunes Country Albums Chart

Nashville, Tenn. (June 25, 2018) – MULTI-PLATINUM selling Country duo THOMPSON SQUARE are bringing their electric live show, delivering thrilling Country rock and melodic ballads to Tequila Cowboy in Columbus, OH on Friday, July 27. Fans can also expect to hear songs from their brand new third studio album, MASTERPIECE, that debut at #3 on iTunes Country Album chart.

The three-time “Vocal Duo of the Year” (ACM/CMA) winners have been front-runners in the Country music scene ever since their self-titled 2011 debut. Learning from the best after touring with acts like Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum, the husband and wife team deliver every note with crystal clarity and undeniable chemistry at their electric live shows. Whether they’re passionately singing hits “If I Didn’t Have You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” or playfully exchanging witty banter, Thompson Square’s performances never fail to amaze fans.

Marking the beginning of the next chapter for Thompson Square, MASTERPIECE is available everywhere now. Produced by the duo with studio aces Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Dann Huff (Keith Urban) and Ilya Toshinskiy, it features 11 new tracks following in the footsteps of #1 hits like the MULTI-PLATINUM “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and GOLD-certified “If I Didn’t Have You,” while new influences from R&B, reggae and hard rock works its way into the album’s sound.

WHAT: MULTI-PLATINUM Country Duo Thompson Square LIVE

WHEN: Friday, July 27 | 8pm

WHERE: Tequila Cowboy, 1069 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

TICKETS: $20 online / $25 at the door. Visit http://www.thompsonsquare.com for additional information and to purchase tickets.

About Thompson Square:

Thompson Square is an internationally renowned Country duo created by the husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson. Since breaking out in 2010 with the 2X-PLATINUM #1 smash “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” the duo have gone on to score two Top 5 albums and romantic #1 hits in the U.S. and Australia (GOLD-certified “If I Didn’t Have You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About”), while also racking up multiple GRAMMY nominations and three trophies as Vocal Duo of the Year from the ACM and CMA Awards. Beloved by modern Country fans, they have earned five Top 20 hits in total, with streaming numbers surpassing 600 million and a social media following of nearly 2 million. Thompson Square have been featured on mainstream TV franchises including TODAY, Fox & Friends, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Conan and CBS This Morning, and have also earned critical praise from Rolling Stone, People, Glamour, Elle, USA Today and much more. After welcoming the birth of their first child in 2016 – a son named Rigney Cooper – Thompson Square have released their third studio album, MASTERPIECE, which was produced by the duo with GRAMMY winner Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), perennial hit maker Dann Huff (Keith Urban) and Ilya Toshinskiy.

For more information visit: http://www.thompsonsquare.com

Follow Thompson Square …

Twitter: @thompsonsquare

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thompsonsquare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/thompsonsquare

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thompsonsquare

