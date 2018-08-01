ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

WRAL anchor Jeff Hogan rescued from ocean after body-surfing accident

By Brooke Cain

Raleigh News & Observer

Updated July 30, 2018 08:15 AM

WRAL anchor Jeff Hogan was injured in a body-surfing accident on the North Carolina coast this weekend.

According to a news report from WRAL, the anchor had to be rescued and is “pretty banged up” but that “the prognosis is good.”

He is currently hospitalized.

A video posted to the WRAL Facebook page shows Hogan with a bruised face, bandaged head and neck brace, and Hogan is telling viewers that he’ll be off the air for a little while.

“Banged up my head, hurt my neck, but I’m getting great care here and looking forward to returning to the Triangle very soon,” he said.

Hogan posted a photo of the sunrise from Wrightsville Beach on his Facebook page Saturday morning.

The WRAL report did not indicate if rough ocean conditions contributed to the accident, but there have been 12 deaths reported at North Carolina beaches this year due to rough ocean conditions. The riptides off the NC coast have been called “drowning machines.”

Hogan joined WRAL in January 2018.

CBS keeps Moonves in place during sexual misconduct inquiry

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

Tuesday, July 31

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS will keep CEO Les Moonves in place during an investigation of sexual misconduct charges against him, the company said. It will hire an outside counsel to conduct the probe.

On Friday a New Yorker article quoted six women who accused Moonves of sexual misconduct over a span of three decades. The alleged behavior included forced kissing, unwanted sexual advances and career retaliation against women who rebuffed him. CBS issued a statement even before the article was published saying it took the allegations seriously and would begin an investigation.

The CBS board on Monday also voted to postpone the shareholder meeting that had been scheduled for Aug. 10 to a later date yet to be determined. It reports its quarterly earnings on Thursday. Shares closed down 5 percent at $51.28, and were largely unchanged in after hours trading.

If its CEO is suspended or departs altogether, CBS would lose its chief amid rapid change in the entertainment industry and a corporate battle with media mogul Shari Redstone, who controls both CBS and its corporate sibling Viacom.

Moonves joined CBS in 1995 as president of CBS Entertainment and quickly climbed the ranks, becoming CEO of CBS Television in 1998 and CEO of the newly created CBS Corp. in 2006 after it split from Viacom. He revived the company, which operates the CBS network, Showtime and other entities, with hit shows like “NCIS” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

More recently, the CBS chief introduced separate streaming CBS and Showtime services as more people “cut the cord” and watch TV online. The network consistently tops its rivals in prime-time ratings.

“He’s done a terrific job in focusing the company on important franchises and pushing them to the future” with streaming services, said Moody’s analyst Neil Begley.

Moonves is also pushing to keep CBS independent against the wishes of Redstone, who wants to combine CBS with Viacom.

A likely successor, at least on an interim basis, is Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello, analysts said. Ianniello, who has held his current position since 2013, has steered top projects such as the CBS All Access and Showtime streaming services. But he doesn’t have a creative or sales background, which might make him an awkward long-term leader for the company.

Another possible successor is Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, at least if Redstone gets her way. Under Moonves, CBS is suing to limit Redstone’s ability to engineer a merger. Should Moonves exit the picture, however, a combination would become more likely, and Bakish would be in a good position to helm the entire company.

Should that happen, Cowen analyst Doug Creutz said the effect on CBS could be “shattering.” He would expect several other important executives to also depart, either out of loyalty to Moonves or through association with the sexual misconduct scandal. Any resulting integration, he said, would likely be “very, very difficult.”

The scandal could also distract CBS as other challenges roil the industry. Media companies are combining to better compete against fast-growing internet companies like Netflix and Amazon. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in June and Disney is in the process of buying Fox’s entertainment assets for $71.3 billion. CBS itself has been reported to be a possible takeover target for Verizon, although that has not been confirmed.

On the plus side, CBS already has its fall lineup set, with new shows including reboots of “Murphy Brown” and “Magnum P.I.” and renewals of “The Big Bang Theory” and its spinoff “Young Sheldon.”

“Most of the big decisions for the year are in place already,” said Moody’s Begley. “If this happened six months ago, it would be a little more troubling.”

UPDATE

LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors in Southern California declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired, according to documents.

The unidentified woman, who worked in the television industry, went to Los Angeles police in February to report three alleged incidents, two in 1988 and one from 1986.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was considering three possible criminal charges including two misdemeanors, battery and indecent exposure, and a felony, forced oral copulation, according to a charge evaluation worksheet.

The document stated the woman disclosed at least one of the alleged incidents to a friend a year before filing the police report.

“The applicable statutes of limitation have expired as to all three incidents,” the worksheet said.

CBS declined to comment Tuesday.

In an article last week in The New Yorker, six women — four of whom spoke on the record — alleged sexual harassment or misconduct by Moonves between the 1980s and late 2000s.

Four of the women described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, it says, while two said that Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.

Moonves acknowledged making advances that may have made women uncomfortable but said he never misused his position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.

The incident reviewed by prosecutors was not mentioned in The New Yorker piece written by Ronan Farrow, who tweeted Tuesday that the incidents reviewed by prosecutors were not included in his piece.

CBS said Monday that it was hiring outside counsel to investigate claims made in the article by Farrow, who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning story last year for the same magazine uncovering many of the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

Moonves has been a towering figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the bottom ratings.

The CBS chief is the latest media giant to become embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations since the downfall of Weinstein in October triggered the #MeToo social media movement.

Moonves was the No. 2 highest paid CEO of a major public company in 2017, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. He made $68.4 million last year, behind only chip maker Broadcom’s CEO.

Before joining CBS, he was president of Warner Bros. Television, where he oversaw the development of hit TV shows “Friends” and “ER.”

Moonves, who is married to TV personality and CBS producer Julie Chen, was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2013.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.”

Speaking Sunday on Fox News’ “OBJECTified ,” the 78-year-old said the odds are 50/50, “and a little less,” he won’t return to the game show he’s hosted since 1984 when his contract expires in 2020.

He noted he’ll be 80 and will have hosted the show for 36 years. Trebek says he’ll continue if he’s still enjoying it and “not making too many mistakes.” But he also wants to make an “intelligent decision” when it’s time to hang it up.

Trebek says he suggested to the producer to consider Alex Faust, who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, as a replacement. He also suggested attorney and commentator Laura Coates.

“Jeopardy” went on hiatus after Trebek underwent brain surgery late last year.

