County Students at Leadership Camp

Eight students from the Big Walnut – DACC and Buckeye Valley DACC FFA Chapters attended Ohio Leadership Camp June 22 through June 25 at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio.

The four-day camp utilized the National FFA Organization’s 360o curriculum. The 360° curriculum takes students full circle in terms of chapter leadership. The camp is focused on the importance of influence and how to become an influential leader. Students spent their time in sessions understanding the importance of influence, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting an influence plan for their local FFA chapter and developing a strategy to make an influence. Students also had the opportunity to participate in adventure education programs such as low-ropes courses, boating, shooting sports, and engaged in a hunger banquet.

New to the camp this year, students also had the opportunity to participate in an event called, “Advocate 2018” in which they elected members to a mock school board and had to lobby the members of that board to fulfill their budgetary needs in a mock school board meeting. The activity was coordinated by Melinda Witten, Director of Leadership Programming for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. At the conclusion of this event, students were able to ask questions of Ms. Witten and her role in advocacy for Ohio’s agricultural professionals.

Students were able to attend camp through the sponsorship of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Inc. and Nationwide Insurance both of Columbus. The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nationwide Insurance has been a sponsor of the Ohio FFA for 58 consecutive years. In addition to this state-wide sponsorship, the Delaware County Farm Bureau sponsored $50 for each Delaware County student to attend. Students receiving this scholarship included Faye Dean, Justin Hill, Lex Marvin, and Madi Withrow of Big Walnut High School and Lauren Burke, Madison Fraker, Hailey Pennington, and Skyelar Rock of Buckeye Valley High School.

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is composed of 653,359 members belonging to one of 8,568 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

“Camp BV” L to R: Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Hailey Pennington, Skyelar Rock, Madison Fraker, Lauren Burke, Kolesen McCoy, Ohio FFA Association. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/Camp-BV.pdf “Camp BV” L to R: Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Hailey Pennington, Skyelar Rock, Madison Fraker, Lauren Burke, Kolesen McCoy, Ohio FFA Association. “Camp BW” L to R: Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureu Federation, Lex Marvin, Justin Hill, Faye Dean, Madi Withrow, Kolesen McCoy, Ohio FFA Association. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/Camp-BW.pdf “Camp BW” L to R: Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureu Federation, Lex Marvin, Justin Hill, Faye Dean, Madi Withrow, Kolesen McCoy, Ohio FFA Association. “Camp All” L to R: Lauren Burke, Madison Fraker, Skyelar Roakc, Justin Hill, Madi Withrow, Lex Marvin, and Faye Dean. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/Camp-All.pdf “Camp All” L to R: Lauren Burke, Madison Fraker, Skyelar Roakc, Justin Hill, Madi Withrow, Lex Marvin, and Faye Dean.

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for this story was provided by Jeffrey Stimmell.

