Art Bell and Feature Briefs

Radio host Art Bell died of prescription overdose

Thursday, August 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Art Bell, a former syndicated AM radio host best known for nightly shows in the 1990s featuring paranormal themes and conspiracy theories, died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.

An autopsy found the 72-year-old Bell’s death April 13 at home in rural Pahrump was from “multiple drug intoxication from his own lawfully prescribed prescriptions,” Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly’s office said in a brief Facebook announcement. It called the death an accidental overdose.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg, whose office in Las Vegas handled the medical examination, said Bell had the painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone, the sedative diazepam and the muscle-relaxant carisoprodol in his system.

High blood pressure and the lung disease chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder were additional “significant conditions” in Bell’s death, Fudenberg said.

The coroner said there was no indication of foul play.

Bell produced, engineered and hosted his radio talk show, “Coast to Coast AM,” from his radio station, KNYE, before he left the airwaves in 2002. Pahrump is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

The program focused on Bell’s fascination with unexplained phenomenon such as UFOs and crop circles.

At its peak, Bell’s show was heard on about 500 radio stations nationwide. He retired more than once and had a brief run on SiriusXM satellite radio in 2013.

He was inducted in 2008 into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Husted Declares August As “Nonprofit Businesses” Month

Thursday, August 2, 2018

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced August as “Nonprofit Businesses” Month. Throughout the month, Ohio Business Profile will highlight nonprofit businesses in communities across the Buckeye State.

“Wherever your personal passion drives you to get involved, there’s a nonprofit that can help you channel your energies and resources to make a difference,” Secretary Husted said.

In Ohio, there are more than 67,000 active nonprofit corporations employing over 450,000 people.

Teams profiled this month include:

• 4 Paws for Ability, Inc. (Xenia, Ohio) enriches the lives of children with disabilities by training and placing them with quality, task-trained service dogs. Their work gives children independence, while also assisting their families.

• Bike Lady, Inc. (Blacklick, Ohio) has a mission to enrich daily life experiences and expand opportunities for Ohio’s at-risk youth by providing new bikes, helmets and locks. Bike Lady, Inc. also partners with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, as offenders in ten Ohio prisons assist in assembling bikes the program provides.

• Community Matters (Cincinnati, Ohio) grew from the needs and energy of the lower Price Hill community of Cincinnati and is firmly committed to growing opportunities within. Their mission is to give families the resources they need to meet their goals, have vibrant places to live and have opportunities to create new businesses.

• Dogs 4 Warriors, Inc. (Bowerston, Ohio) utilizes rescue dogs to provide professional trained services at no cost for veterans of all eras suffering from combat related injuries. The dogs are trained for the specific needs of each veteran they assist.

• Finally Home Farm (Xenia Township, Ohio) is a public charity dedicated to healing mentally wounded warriors through equine assisted psychotherapy. Their mission is to bring protectors “HOME” in mind, spirit and body.

• Lily Creek Farms (Defiance, Ohio) is a therapeutic riding center with horses that are helping students reach their goals. They are composed of a professional team providing hope and healing opportunities through the use of equine-assisted activities.

• Oberlin Heritage Center (Oberlin, Ohio) is both a local historical society and a museum complex of historic buildings. The center views all of Oberlin as an important resource and learning laboratory for visitors near and far.

• Rockin’ On the Run (London, Ohio) was created to raise awareness of pediatric brain tumors. Organizers do this by holding a 5k run/walk and family day complete with a silent auction and raffle.

• SAVE22 (Carrollton, Ohio) was started after a Marine veteran decided to raise awareness for the veterans who are reported to commit suicide every day across the country. Save22 has handed out over 50 backpacks for homeless veterans which include items such as hygiene packs, sleeping bags and thermals.

• Seeds of Literacy (Cleveland, Ohio) provides free basic education and high school equivalency preparation to adults in the area. Nearly 1,000 students per year are provided one-on-one instruction and empowered toward success.

• Tender Mercies (Cincinnati, Ohio) transforms the lives of homeless adults with mental illnesses by providing security, dignity and community. They achieve their mission by maintaining 150 units of permanent supportive housing.

• The Marsh Foundation (Van Wert, Ohio) provides services in a variety of settings including group homes, family foster care, intensive treatment programs, adoption and independent living. Their mission is to inspire hope, teach and care for children and families.

• The Woodlands (Newark, Ohio) provides comprehensive prevention, education and treatment services to the residents of Licking County and surrounding communities. They are organized into three district service departments; the outpatient department, the outreach department and their domestic violence shelter.

• Victoria Theatre Association (Dayton, Ohio) presents more than 300 performances for all ages and interests each year, including Broadway shows, concerts, comedians, films and family shows. The association’s mission is to enrich lives in their community with quality entertainment, education and artistic engagement.

In January, Secretary Husted announced that 2017 was a record-breaking year for new businesses formed in the Buckeye State. This marks the eighth consecutive year Ohio has seen a record number of new entities file to set up shop.

Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has made it a priority to offer better services to Ohio entrepreneurs and businesses at a lower cost. In 2013, he launched Ohio Business Central, which allows businesses to be created online with a significantly quicker turnaround time. This efficiency allowed the state to cut the fees associated with starting a new business by 21 percent in 2015. That same year, Secretary Husted began a partnership with Google’s “Let’s Put Our Cities on the Map” program making it easy for new businesses to access free tools to help them get off the ground.

Ohio Business Profile was launched in 2011 to highlight Ohio companies that create transformative products, offer outstanding service, contribute to their local communities and employ Ohioans. Each month, a handful of diverse businesses linked together by a common theme are featured on the Secretary of State’s website. Ohioans are encouraged to submit companies they feel are deserving of recognition in future months.

SUMMER FUN FOR EVERYONE AT THE COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

POWELL, Ohio – The events calendar at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay is full with exciting events for the summer. From special offers to fundraisers and everything in between, there’s fun for the entire family this summer at the Columbus Zoo! The list of upcoming events is as follows:

AUGUST

· Zoombezi Bay Summer Nights, presented by Swedish Fish, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

It’s a whole new park after dark! Join us as we light up the night and enjoy an extended stay at the Bay until 11 p.m. Throughout the evening, Otter Banks will offer entertainment including animal visitors, music, character ambassadors and more. Select slides and attractions will be open late for guests to enjoy some extra splash time. As the sun goes down, the Wild Tides Wave Pool transforms into an amazing aqua-theater for guests to enjoy some of their favorite family-friendly films from an inner tube in the wave pool (while supplies last) or on shore in a chaise lounge chair. On Aug. 3, we will show “The LEGO Batman Movie.” Regular admission rates apply, but guests who visit Zoombezi Bay after 5 p.m. on the night of the event and use the code phrase, “Swedish Fish Tropical,” at the ticket booth will receive discounted admission for $15 per person. After 8 p.m., guests using the code phrase will receive $10 admission per person.

· JazZoo Concert Series, presented by Cardinal Health and Drive Germain, Aug. 3 and 10, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and the Jazz Arts Group have teamed up once again to heat up your summer with some cool Jazz during the JazZoo Concert Series presented by Drive Germain. Experience the many talents of Artistic Director Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra through this series presented by Drive Germain and supported by HBK CPAs and Consultants. Relax and enjoy the evening lounging, listening to music and dining at various food trucks at the Zoo’s Water’s Edge Pavilion.

On Aug. 3, we present “Sinatra and Friends” featuring guest vocalists Phil Clark and Helen Welch. The Aug. 10 concert is entitled, “Classic Soul & Pop Hits” and will feature vocal powerhouse and former “Sounds of Blackness” lead singer, Quan Howell, and Columbus’ favorite piano man, Dave Powers, performing the songs of Billy Joel, Elton John, Al Green and more!

· HOOFit Walk, presented by OhioHealth, Aug. 16, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Come walk and talk with an OhioHealth physician and a Zoo animal expert to learn how you can stay healthy and fit—and how Columbus Zoo animals do, too! This month’s walk is called “Quitting the Rat Race: Tips and Tricks for Beating Stress.”

· The Columbus Zoo Concert Series featuring Luke Pell, presented by 92.3 WCOL, Aug. 17, 6 – 11 p.m.

Luke Pell first captured America’s heart after starring on Season 12 of ABC’s hit show, “The Bachelorette.” Since leaving the show, Luke has launched a career as a country singer-songwriter based in Nashville, TN and his debut single, “Pretty Close” was a breakout hit. In honor of this heartthrob’s appearance at the Zoo, this concert’s theme is Ladies Night. The first 500 ladies through the Zoo’s Water’s Edge gates will receive a rose, courtesy of Connells Maple Lee, and a wine sample courtesy of Sketchbook Winery. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the opening act, McGuffey Lane, starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by Luke Pell in concert at 8 p.m.

· Craft Brew at the Zoo featuring Uncle Kracker, presented by Columbus Brewing Company, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tap into your wild side during this 21 and over brew celebration featuring beer, food and live entertainment. This year’s special musical guest is Uncle Kracker! Uncle Kracker’s major label debut, Double Wide (2000), fittingly went double-platinum and yielded the number one smash hit “Follow Me.” Since then, he has released a number of chart-topping songs, including “In A Little While,” “Drift Away” and “When the Sun Goes Down.” Uncle Kracker welcomes Pretty Filth as the opening act. Craft Brew at the Zoo is the grand finale of the 2018 Columbus Zoo Summer Concert Series presented by 92.3 WCOL.

General admission tickets are available for $30 for non-Zoo members and $25 for Zoo members. Each general admission ticket includes two drink tickets (each good for one 12 oz. beer), access to beer trailers, complimentary soda and water, access to food trucks and admission to the Zoo beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the show. Raffle tickets for a brand-new Harley-Davidson are available for purchase for $20 per ticket or $100 for six. The drawing will be held at the event.

For more information about these exciting summer happenings at the Zoo or to purchase tickets for one of our signature events, please visit ColumbusZoo.org.

About the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The Zoo complex is a recreational and education destination that includes the 22-acre Zoombezi Bay water park and 18-hole Safari Golf Course. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre conservation center and safari park located in southeastern Ohio. The Zoo is a regional attraction with global impact; annually contributing $4 million of privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Columbus Zoo has earned Charity Navigator’s prestigious 4-star rating.

Renowned Jazz Pianist AARON DIEHL Performs at the Lincoln September 16

Pianist Aaron Diehl is one of the most sought-after jazz virtuosos, consistently playing with what the New York Times describes as “melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint.” Diehl’s meticulously thought-out performances, collaborations, and compositions are a leading force in today’s generation of jazz contemporaries, spearheading a distinct union of traditional and fresh artistry.

CAPA presents Aaron Diehl at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Sunday, September 16, at 7 pm. Tickets are $26.50 and $31.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Diehl’s recent highlights include serving as music director for the Jazz at Lincoln Center New Orleans Songbook concert series, performing in the New York premiere of Philip Glass’ complete Etudes at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, collaborating with the Spanish flamenco guitarist Dani De Morón in Flamenco Meets Jazz (produced by Savannah Music Festival and Flamenco Festival), and touring the US and Europe with Grammy-nominated jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Diehl’s most recent album, Space, Time, Continuum (2015), emphasizes the artistic collaborations between generations. The Bespoke Man’s Narrative (2013) reached No.1 on the JazzWeek Jazz Chart and was hailed by JazzTimes for displaying “precision and polish.” Live at the Players (2010) featured both of his trios—Quincy Davis and David Wong, and Paul Sikivie and Lawrence Leathers. His first solo album, Live at Caramoor (2008), was a concert recorded at the Caramoor Festival.

Diehl’s recent collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists and ensembles include Warren Wolf, Lew Tabackin, Matt Wilson, Wycliffe Gordon, Wynton Marsalis and his Septet, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. As the 2014 Monterey Jazz Festival Commission Artist, Diehl became one of the youngest artists to receive this honor and composed “Three Streams of Expression,” dedicated to pianist and composer John Lewis. He is also the 2013 recipient of the Jazz Journalists Associations Award for Up-And-Coming Artist, the 2012 Prix du Jazz Classique recipient for his album Live at the Players from the Académie du Jazz, and is the winner of the 2011 Cole Porter Fellowship from the American Pianists Association. In an effort to nurture the development of young jazz artists and the community, Diehl was the inaugural artistic director of the Catskill Jazz Factory.

Residing in Harlem, Diehl is a graduate of the Juilliard School and is a licensed pilot.

www.AaronDiehl.com

CALENDAR LISTING

CAPA presents AARON DIEHL

Sunday, September 16, 7 pm

Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.)

Pianist Aaron Diehl is one of the most sought-after jazz virtuosos, consistently playing with what the New York Times describes as “melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint.” Diehl’s meticulously thought-out performances, collaborations, and compositions are a leading force in today’s generation of jazz contemporaries, spearheading a distinct union of traditional and fresh artistry. Tickets are $26.50 and $31.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. www.capa.com

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2018-19 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the Columbus and central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Upcoming Concerts from PromoWest Productions

JUST ANNOUNCED

O.A.R. – Just Like Paradise Tour

November 18 • EXPRESS LIVE!

Presale: Thursday, August 2 (10AM-10PM)

Password: promowest

On Sale: Friday, August 3 at 10AM

Colter Wall

October 30 • A&R Music Bar

Presale: Wednesday, August 1 at 10AM through

Thursday, August 2 at 10PM

Password: promowest

On Sale: Friday, August 3 at 10AM

Phosphorescent with special guest Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Presented by WCBE

December 5 • Newport

Presale: Thursday, August 2 (10AM-10PM)

Password: promowest

On Sale: Friday, August 3 at 10AM

Vinyl Theatre

September 7 • The Basement

On Sale: Friday, Aug. 3 at 10AM

Electric Six

with Jeremy & The Harlequins

October 17 • The Basement

On Sale: Friday, Aug. 3 at 10AM

Driftwood

November 9 • The Basement

On Sale: Friday, Aug. 3 at 10AM

ON SALE NOW

Blink 182

Presented by CD102.5

with State Champs

September 15 • EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor

Cody Jinks

with Nikki Lane

September 13 • EXPRESS LIVE!

Reignwolf

September 14 • A&R Music Bar

Cautious Clay

with Sharptooth and Afterlife

September 29 • A&R Music Bar

Cane Hill

with Sharptooth and Afterlife

September 30 • A&R Music Bar

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears – Fall 2018 Tour

with Vug Arakas

October 6 • Newport

Your Smith (fka Caroline Smith)

with BAUM

October 7 • The Basement

SOFI TUKKER

October 11 • A&R Music Bar

Cam

October 13 • Newport

An Evening With Chris Robinson Brotherhood

October 30 • Newport

Beartooth – The Disease Tour

Presented by 99.7 The Blitz

with Knocked Loose and Sylar

November 17 • EXPRESS LIVE!

Yonder Mountain String Band

Presented by WCBE

with Brad Parsons

November 17 • A&R Music Bar

UPCOMING SHOWS

EXPRESS LIVE! * Outdoor shows are indicated by an asterisk

8/03 Highly Suspect – Presented by 99.7 The Blitz SOLD OUT!

8/04 99.7 The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout featuring Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Melvins, Deadly Apples * Buy Tickets

8/07 Halestorm + In This Moment – Presented by 99.7 The Blitz * Buy Tickets

8/08 An Evening With Lindsey Stirling * Buy Tickets

NEWPORT MUSIC HALL

8/03 Jesus Culture Presents: On My Side Tour feat. Kim Walker-Smith Buy Tickets

8/09 Theory Of A Deadman – Presented by 99.7 The Blitz Buy Tickets

8/18 Sleigh Bells – Presented by CD102.5 Buy Tickets

8/23 All That Remains – Presented by 99.7 The Blitz Buy Tickets

A&R MUSIC BAR

8/01 Against Me! – Presented by CD102.5 SOLD OUT!

8/05 $10.25 Series Featuring Yungblud Buy Tickets

9/06 Superorganism – Presented by CD102.5 Buy Tickets

9/10 Anne-Marie Buy Tickets

THE BASEMENT

7/31 Lauren Sanderson Buy Tickets TONIGHT!

8/03 Harbour Buy Tickets

8/16 Nicole Atkins – Presented by WCBE Buy Tickets

8/17 Birdtalker Buy Tickets

17 selected for AgriPOWER, Ohio Farm Bureau’s leadership training program

COLUMBUS (OFBF) – Seventeen farmers and agribusiness professionals have been selected for the 2018-2019 AgriPOWER Institute, Ohio Farm Bureau’s elite training program designed to help participants become community leaders and advocates for agriculture. The yearlong program consists of multiple two-to-three-day training sessions that focus on public policy issues facing agriculture and the food industry.

Class X members are Megan Dresbach of Circleville, Katie Esselburn of Shreve, Kayla Finton of Coshocton, Doug Franz of Mt. Gilead, Amy Hamilton of Hillsboro, Amanda Hill of Marion, Jacob Hoelscher of Osgood, Sarah Ison of Moscow, Bailey Morrell of Wooster, Vicky Popp of Cincinnati, Trish Preston of Canal Winchester, Ashley Rose of New Vienna, Aubry Fowler-Shaw of Thornville, Sara Tallmadge of Loudonville, Lindsey Walls of Defiance, Laramie Wells of Russellville and Jonathan Zucker of Marion.

Throughout the year, Class X participants will learn about public policy matters important to their communities as well as the state of Ohio, nation and world. Participants will develop important skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking, communications and more. One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues and another out of state so they can learn about differences and similarities in agriculture state to state.

“What an amazing impact this program has had in developing leaders over the past 10 years who truly make a difference not only in the ag industry but their local communities,” said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class X are AgCredit of Mt. Gilead, Brown County Farm Bureau, Certified Angus Beef, Clermont County Farm Bureau, Coshocton County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Soybean Council, Pickaway County Farm Bureau, Shoup Brothers Farm, Southern Ohio Agricultural & Community Development Fund and Wayne County Farm Bureau.

