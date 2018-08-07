Assault Claims, Egg Safety

NEWS

UK police probing 6 assault claims against Kevin Spacey

Thursday, July 5

LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, three more than previously disclosed.

British media reported earlier this year that London’s Metropolitan Police force was investigating three allegations against the former “House of Cards” star.

Police in Britain don’t name suspects until they are charged. Asked about Spacey, the force did not identify him by name but said Wednesday that detectives had received a total of five allegations of sexual assault and one of assault against a man.

Five of the alleged offenses took place in London between 1996 and 2008, and the sixth in the western English city of Gloucester in 2013.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by numerous men since American actor Anthony Rapp alleged last year that Spacey had climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.

After Rapp’s allegation, London’s Old Vic theater, where Spacey was artistic director for 11 years until 2015, launched an investigation into its former leader. The theater said in November that it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey, and had encouraged 14 of the complainants to go to the police.

Spacey apologized to Rapp in October for “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and later released a statement saying he was seeking unspecified treatment. He has not commented on the other allegations.

In the wake of the allegations he was fired from political drama “House of Cards” and erased from Ridley Scott feature “All the Money in the World.” The film “Billionaire Boys Club,” a financial drama Spacey shot in 2015, is due for release this summer.

Inside Sources

Amsterdam — the Economic City

June 27, 2018 by Robert F. Graboyes

Amsterdam is a city that almost shouts “economics.” Except people in the Netherlands are far too pleasant and polite to shout.

A recent trip to Amsterdam reminded me that, for an economist, it’s a special place. In the 1600s, something unique happened in the Netherlands. The Dutch began looking at merchants and other businesspeople with admiration rather than scorn. In her book, “Bourgeois Dignity,” Deirdre McCloskey says: “By adopting the respect for deal-making and innovation and the liberty to carry out the deals that Amsterdam and London pioneered around 1700, the modern world was born.”

The Dutch Republic’s Calvinist faith shaped its economic system. Respect for commerce encouraged talented people to enter business, and the country’s rulers gave businesspeople broad leeway to create.

My wife and I took a long boat tour of Amsterdam’s canals. These were the city’s blood vessels, bringing the flows of international trade to individual doorsteps. (It’s astounding to see the extent of the canals and imagine that such a construction project occurred before the machine age.)

Our young boat captain, a recent college graduate, gave the boat’s passengers a thoroughly competent economics lecture — describing the effect of commerce and international trade on his country. The Dutch of past centuries, he said, were deeply religious, but religion was secondary to commerce, giving the country a high degree of tolerance for people of other faiths.

In particular, commercial Amsterdam welcomed Jews to a remarkable degree — a fact that ultimately underlay the story of Anne Frank, whose World War II house we visited. A lifetime of films of books and articles on the Frank Family is insufficient to prepare one for a visit to the hiding place. The schoolchildren streaming through the house were perhaps the best-behaved teenagers I’d ever seen. And it’s especially devastating to imagine that such horrors occurred on such a cheerful-looking street.

The Franks fled Nazi Germany and were welcomed in the Netherlands, where Otto Frank established a successful business. They nearly survived the war in hiding until someone — no one knows who — reported their presence to the Nazis. Economics may have played a role there, too, as their capture occurred soon after the Nazis increased the bounty paid to those reporting hidden Jews.

The beautifully maintained 17th century housing stock also reflects economic whimsy. Taxes were based on the width of houses, so Amsterdammers built narrow, deep, tall houses. This precluded large staircases, so houses had large windows for moving furniture in and out. Hooks protruded from the façades for the ropes and pulleys of moving day. And those façades sloped outward so furniture wouldn’t bang into the lower floors.

In the nearby countryside were the iconic windmills that literally changed the shape of the country. Tens of thousands of windmills pumped water from the ground, thereby reclaiming land from the sea. Mills were highly specialized. We toured one crushing peanuts and flax seeds to make oil. Next door was one powering a sawmill; according to the guide, this technology cut construction time for a seafaring vessel from three months to three weeks — enabling the Netherlands to become the world’s pre-eminent maritime power.

All about the city are references to the Dutch East India Company — the 17th- and 18th-century commercial giant that some reckon to be the largest company in human history. The company was deeply involved in “tulipmania” — the spectacular rise and fall of tulip prices in the 1630s. (Though some modern scholars believe the rise and fall was not quite so spectacular.)

Finally, it struck me that one element of 21st-century Amsterdam stands as a metaphor for the decentralized economic markets that gave rise to Amsterdam in the first place. Omnipresent bicycles and motor scooters make crossing streets into a full-time, life-size game of Frogger. Countless two-wheeled vehicles swoosh mercilessly past in every direction, often with babies and dogs sitting calmly in the baskets. These never-ending, multi-speed traffic flows converge and intricately interweave like flocks of starlings, with hardly anyone stopping or even slowing. Many riders — none wearing helmets — tap out texts on their phones as they ride. Yet we saw no accidents (though they no doubt happen). And all this occurs without centralized direction. Unsettling, but impressive, nonetheless.

Robert Graboyes (@Robert_Graboyes) is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where he focuses on technological innovation in health care. He authored “Fortress and Frontier in American Health Care,” teaches health economics at Virginia Commonwealth University, and is a recipient of the Bastiat Prize for Journalism. He is a columnist with InsideSources.

Ohio Poultry Association Shares a Half-Dozen Summer Food Safety Tips

June 28, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (June 28, 2018) – The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is sharing food safety tips to help consumers stay safe and healthy this Fourth of July holiday. Although Ohio egg farmers work hard every day to ensure the eggs they produce are safe and of the highest quality, eggs are perishable and need to be handled properly, especially when being served outdoors on hot, summer days.

“As consumers are planning cookouts and gatherings this summer, it is important to follow proper food handling and preparation exercises to keep families healthy,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “Simple food safety practices can greatly reduce the risk of food-borne illnesses for Ohioans.”

Ohioans can stay safe this Fourth of July by following a half-dozen food safety tips:

Pack moist towelettes or use soap and water to clean hands, utensils and surfaces before and after eating.

Transport coolers in the backseat of an air-conditioned car rather than placing in a warm trunk to keep eggs and other foods at their optimum temperature.

Ohio is hot in July, and eggs sweat too. Eggs should not be left out of the refrigerator or exposed at room temperature for more than two hours. Because cold temperatures prevent bacteria growth, keep eggs cool during outdoor cookouts by using ice or freezer packs in coolers.

Egg dishes that are meant to be served cold should be packed in an insulated bag or cooler and kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler. This can be achieved by keeping coolers in the shade and opened as infrequently as possible.

Cooked egg dishes should be kept in thermal containers and kept at a temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

If party-goers are bringing hard-boiled eggs, they should be left in their shells and kept cold in a cooler. Hard-boiled eggs are safe to eat when left in their shells for up to one week, but once peeled, they must be eaten that day.

Ohio egg farmers are proud to provide healthy, safe, affordable eggs to Ohioans and nationwide. As one of the largest egg farming states in the nation, Ohio produces more than 9.5 billion eggs annually.

For more information and nutritious egg recipes, visit www.ohioeggs.com.

ODNR Joins Operation Dry Water to Educate Boaters on Boating Under the Influence

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

June 27, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will participate in Operation Dry Water as part of a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI). Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

Operation Dry Water weekend, June 29-July 1, is the national weekend of amplified enforcement of boating under the influence laws and recreational boater outreach. The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft is reaching out to its constituents and to the entire recreational boating community as part of the yearlong Operation Dry Water campaign to inform and educate boaters about the hazards and negative outcomes associated with boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Our goal is to educate boaters, not only about the laws regarding boating under the influence, but to help boaters understand the danger of boating impaired. Certain factors on the water such as wind, sun, noise, waves and chop against the boat all impair a boater’s judgement, balance, vision and reaction time on the water,” said ODNR Director James Zehringer. “At any given moment, there are individuals in the water, on paddleboards or in other boats that depend on boat operators to be alert and in control of their vessel. People’s lives depend on it.”

As Operation Dry Water weekend and the Fourth of July holiday approaches, law enforcement and recreational boating safety staff will be out on the water educating boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators from the water. ODNR supports these efforts to improve boating for all water sport enthusiasts.

Below are tips for staying safe on the water, with statistics from the 2017 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics report:

Boat sober. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational deaths. Alcohol and drug use impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time.

ALWAYS wear your life jacket. A total of 84.5 percent of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.

Take a boating safety education course. A total of 81 percent of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction, where instruction was known.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/soberboating. They can also take the pledge to boat safe and boat sober, and find more information about boating under the influence at operationdrywater.org.

The ODNR Division of Parks of Parks and Watercraft administers Ohio’s boating and scenic rivers programs. The funding to support local marine patrol units comes from the state’s Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, as well as funds provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

July 3, 2018

CUFFS & COLLARS

Field reports from ODNR Division of Wildlife Officers

Central Ohio – Wildlife District One

During the 2017-2018 trapping season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) call about a subject trapping raccoons and opossums illegally. After further investigation, it was found that the trapper did not purchase a fur-taker permit or complete a trapper education course. A citation was issued for not buying a fur-taker permit, and as a result of the citation the trapper paid $188 in fines and court costs.

In late April, State Wildlife Officer Austin Levering, assigned to Knox County, received a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) complaint regarding bags of trash dumped near Mt. Liberty. After further investigation, Officer Levering obtained mail with names and addresses from the trash. After locating the woman to whom the trash belonged, Officer Levering learned that she had made a social media post offering $75 to anyone to pick up and haul her trash to the dump. She stated that a male responded to her post and made arrangements with her to pick up the trash. The female provided a copy of their online conversation. Later, Officer Levering contacted the man who stated that he and one other person drove to the female’s house and placed the trash into the bed of his truck. The suspect admitted to driving a short distance from the house and dumping the trash bags off the bridge into the creek. The adult male suspect was charged with stream littering and was ordered to pay $355 in court costs and fines by the Mt. Vernon Municipal Court.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

In August 2017, Lake Erie Investigator Jason Hadsell was checking sport fish boats coming in from Lake Erie. Most boats were not successful in catching their limit that day, but the last fisherman Investigator Hadsell contacted indicated he had caught his limit of walleye. Investigator Hadsell requested to see the fish and the man retrieved a bag of walleye from the cooler in his car. Upon measuring the fish, he found that one was under the 15-inch minimum length, and the fisherman was told it would be confiscated. When Investigator Hadsell tried to return the other fish to the cooler, the fisherman became nervous and requested to return the fish himself. This prompted Investigator Hadsell to ask to see in the cooler, where he located three additional walleye, two of which were under 15 inches. The fisherman admitted that he had taken too many walleye. The fisherman was issued summonses for possessing short walleye and over bagging.

One morning during the 2018 spring walleye run on the Maumee River, State Wildlife Officer Eric VonAlmen, assigned to Wood County, observed an individual leaving the river with his daily bag limit of four walleye. Later that same day, Officer VonAlmen located the same individual fishing the river. At the end of the day, the angler was contacted as he was leaving the river with three walleye on his stringer. Officer VonAlmen approached the man, who admitted to taking a limit earlier in the morning and then returning for a second trip and keeping three additional walleye. The three walleye were seized and a summons was issued for over bagging. The angler paid $167 in fines and court costs to Perrysburg Municipal Court.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District Three

During the deer gun season, State Wildlife Officer Tom Frank, assigned to Mahoning County, was contacted by a resident who stated that someone shot his residence. Officer Frank arrived at the scene and noted that the projectile had entered the house at an upward angle, going through the garage wall and stopping by the refrigerator. In addition to the single projectile, small-game shot had penetrated the outside of the building as well. State Wildlife Officer Jesse Janosik, assigned to Columbiana County, and State Wildlife Officer Supervisor Scott Angelo arrived and began collecting evidence. Further information provided to Officer Frank revealed the identity of a suspect who was hunting on an adjacent property. The results of the investigation revealed that the suspect had shot multiple times toward the ground in the direction of some white-tailed deer to scare them. The suspect was issued a summons and ordered to appear in court. Prior to the man’s court appearance, Officer Frank spoke with the homeowner to determine the cost to repair the damage. The suspect was convicted and paid $310 in fines and costs. He also paid $700 in restitution to the homeowner. In addition, the court revoked his hunting privileges for one year.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District Four

In May 2018, State Wildlife Officers Todd Stewart, assigned to Morgan County, and Eric Lane, assigned to Perry County, were checking anglers on AEP ReCreation land in Morgan County. The officers made their way to an area known as Hook Lake, which is a youth-fishing only area. Once there, they observed several young people fishing and two adult men who were also fishing. Both adults were cited and each paid $125 in fines and court costs.

While working sport fishing enforcement at Seneca Lake in Noble County on Memorial Day, State Wildlife Officers Anthony Lemle, assigned to Williams County, and Wes Feldner, assigned to Monroe County, observed an individual on one of the islands in the middle of the lake. The individual had anchored his boat and was standing in the shallows cleaning fish. The officers contacted the subject and discovered that he was in the process of cleaning five undersized saugeye. The legal length limit for saugeye on Seneca Lake is 15 inches. The five saugeye were all less than 15 inches. The individual was issued a citation for possession of undersized fish. He pleaded guilty in Noble County and paid $129 in fines and court costs.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District Five

State Wildlife Officer Gus Kiebel, assigned to Clermont County, was working the East Fork spillway after receiving several complaints about fishermen using nets to catch fish. Officer Kiebel watched two people throw netting and catch fish. The individuals were putting every fish they caught into a bucket. When Officer Kiebel contacted them, the bucket contained many crappie. One individual was cited for cast-netting game fish. The fish were all alive and returned to the water. The subject paid $185 in fines and court costs.

Grand opening of the new Hilliard Library! Beautiful! Largest branch library in central Ohio and a great partnership between Hilliard and Cols Public Library. 60,000+ books.

Feed hummingbirds by hand in Ohio’s Hocking Hills

MCARTHUR, Ohio – Hocking Hills visitors have the one-of-a-kind opportunity for a close encounter with the illusive ruby-throated humming bird, thanks to an extraordinary program returning to Lake Hope State Park in southeast Ohio’s Hocking Hills this summer. Beginning July 5, park guests will have the opportunity to hand feed the state’s tiniest bird through summer’s end. The special program takes place from 1:00 to 3:00 Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at Lake Hope State Park and will run through Labor Day Weekend, concluding Sept. 2.

The experience takes months of planning on the part of the Park Naturalist Kaylin Callander. In early spring, she places more than a dozen feeders around Lake Hope to attract the birds as they return to the area from their winter migration. The birds have a strong food memory that directs them to the site, she explained. Months later, when the fast-flying birds continually return to the feeders to drink, Callander helps guests enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feed the dazzling birds by hand. Visitors are taught how to wind a bright red pipe cleaner around a tube filled with nectar, then sit in near perfect stillness as they wait for the magical moment when the little hummers alight and drink from their hand.

“Typically, if guests sit or stand really still, the hummingbirds will buzz all around the area and will come and feed right out of our guess hand,” Callander said.

Guests are amazed by the bird’s tiny stature and the buzzing sound made by their fast-flapping wings, he said. There is no charge for this unique hummingbird experience, however donations are gratefully accepted.

ABOUT HOCKING HILLS

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio’s Hocking Hills offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of free activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, the Hocking Hills is the Canopy Tour Capital of the Midwest, with more than 50 ziplines offered via three distinct guide services. Unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information, including lodging, is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

