Students Attend Career Camp

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s ExploreAg program kicked off in June with 43 high school students from across the state learning about the rewarding careers available in the food, fuel and fiber industries.

Two Delaware County students, Caleb Durheim of the Big Walnut – DACC FFA Chapter and Garrett Harsh of the Buckeye Valley DACC FFA Chapter, were among those in attendance.

ExploreAg is a signature project of the foundation’s Fisher Fund, named after former Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Jack Fisher. The foundation has committed $125,000 to the first two years of ExploreAg, which introduces students to the many career opportunities that are in high demand in the agriculture industry.

The students stayed a week on Ohio State University’s main campus or at its Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster where they learned from experts about what the agriculture care ers of today and tomorrow look like. The students, who are considering careers in science, technology or engineering, visited college labs, farm fields and factories. Subject matter included food science, precision agriculture, animal sciences, natural resources, management skills, technology and agricultural business.

“We believe that the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation can serve as a significant catalyst to attract young people to careers in agriculture,” said Chris Baker, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s executive director.

“By funding programs like ExploreAg, we hope to connect the younger generation’s passions for science and technology with the tremendous career opportunities that exist in food and agriculture.”

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is composed of 653,359 members belonging to one of 8,568 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Sunbury Halter and Saddle 4-H Club

Suzanne Allen said the club had a “walkathon” April 2 at Berkshire Township Hall to benefit the Bella Run Equine Rescue farm near Athens, Ohio. The farm’s owner is Rachel Bendler, daughter of Sunbury Veterinary Clinic owners. 4-Hers walked the almost 1-mile trail around the Berkshire Township Hall at S. Rome Corners Rd. They had pledges for their walk and also donated needed supplies for the benefit of the horses they have rescued from sales barns (and saving them from the killer buyers) during a field trip.

The 4-H Open House on March 11 had a big crowd.

Another recent 4-H happening: “Kathy St. Jean and I attended the State 4-H Conference on March 10 where Donna Morton of Galena, and I received our 50 year 4-H advisor awards,” Allen wrote in an email. “Bill Thurston of Ashley Junior Farmers received an award for his 65 years as an advisor.”

Our new club news reporter and historian, Adriana James, and the other new club officers and the 4-H Club advisors attended the Delaware County Club Leadership Conference (formerly called Officers-Advisor Conference) on April 9 at Delaware Area Career Center, North Campus on State Route 521.

Four-Way Test Essay Contest

28 June 2018 The First Annual Rotary District 6690 Four-Way Test Essay Contest was held from 25 March 2018 to 1 June 2018. Two High School students from Central and Southeastern Ohio submitted essays for honors and cash prizes.

The subject of the essay was applying the Rotary Four-Way Test in our everyday relationships with other people.

The Rotary Four-Way Test is “Of the things we think, say or do, 1. Is it the TRUTH?, 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned?, 3. Will it BUILD GOOD WILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?, 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?”

Herbert J. Taylor who was President of the Club Aluminum Products Company, authored the Test in 1932. The Test was adopted by his company as a succinct code of business ethics.

Zahra Khuhro won first place and a prize of $100 with her essay on “Cyberbullying.” Zahra is a sophomore at Hilliard Darby High School and represented the Hilliard Rotary Club. Zahra also won third place in both the 2017 and the 2018 speech contests. Zahra’s winning speech will be made available to all club members of the District.

Judges were Ruth McClain and Karen Patterson.

McClain, of Columbus, is a retired English Professor from Ohio University-Chillicothe. She has taught at all levels from first grade through college and finished up fifty years of teaching in both the public and private sectors. For the past 22 years, she served as Executive Director for the Ohio Council of Teachers of English Language Arts and currently serves as Advisor for that organization.

Patterson is an instructor of writing, journalism and communications at Ohio University, Chillicothe, Ohio Christian University. Patterson is a graduate of Marquette University and Spalding University and has authored or contributed to eight books. She lives in Chillicothe with her husband, Dr. John Patterson.

The organizer was Nelson Coleman of Chillicothe who is past president and past secretary of the Chillicothe Rotary Club. Coleman has moderated the speech contest for 13 years.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_RotaryLogo.jpg