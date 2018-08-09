Visitors Matter in Delaware County

Destination Delaware County presented a new Visitors Matter brochure to the Delaware County Commissioners and also shared some key indicators and facts about tourism in Delaware County from an Economic Impact Study of 2017 conducted in partnership with Tourism Ohio.

The economic impact of tourism in Delaware County generated by visitor spending was $1.4 billion in 2017. The impact was up $.1 billion or $100 million from the previous study conducted for 2015. Delaware County continues to rank in the top quintile for tourism in Ohio. “The economic impact of $1.4 billion includes the direct, indirect, and induced business sales generated by tourism spending,” said Deb Shatzer, Executive Director.

Direct tourism sales in Delaware County were $931.5 million in 2017. Visitors spending in Delaware County increased 4.7% over 2016. “The study indicated visitor spending in Delaware County increased more than the Central Ohio region at 3.8% or the State of Ohio at 3.5%,” Shatzer said.

The top five tourism sectors benefiting from direct visitor spending are Retail 31%, Food and Beverage 26%, Recreation and Entertainment 25%, Lodging 9%, and Transportation 8% (including air). “It’s always interesting to see how these top five sectors rank in the study,” said Shatzer. “She is not surprised to see retail spending increase and remain at the top, since Tanger Outlets and IKEA were not included in the Economic Impact Study conducted for 2015.”

The study indicated visitor spending in the Central Ohio region was 24.1% of Ohio visitor spending at $12.9 billion. Delaware County accounts for 11% of visitor spending in Central Ohio.

The Visitors Matter brochure created by Destination Delaware County Ohio to provide information for economic development includes information regarding taxes generated and jobs sustained by tourism in Delaware County.

The tourism industry generates millions in local, state and federal tax revenues. According to the 2017 Economic Impact Study, tourism spending in Delaware County generated $167.8 million in taxes, of which $30.5 million were local. Tourism also sustained 11,557 or one in every 10 jobs in Delaware County.

Destination Delaware County is really excited to be able to share the positive economic impact of tourism with the County Commissioners, businesses, and residents. “We love promoting the county to visitors,” Shatzer said. “We are excited about the new print and digital marketing campaigns we introduced this year, and our new tourism website that launched in June. There is no doubt that Delaware County is highly attractive to visitors.”

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_delaware-ohio-logo-copy.jpg Destination Delaware County Ohio board members Chris Otten and Polly Horn welcome Ironman 70.3 attendees. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_Ironman-2018.jpg Destination Delaware County Ohio board members Chris Otten and Polly Horn welcome Ironman 70.3 attendees.

Study conducted by Longwoods International And Tourism Economics for Tourism Ohio. On the Web: www.visitdelohio.com

