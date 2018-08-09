Hard-working Hartford Royalty

The Hartford Fair’s other royalty are traditionally introduced during an intermission while judges decide who would become the Hartford Fair King and Queen, their moment on stage is fleeting, but anyone who has attended the Hartford Independent Fair and traveled through 4-H project barns would tell you that the Licking County 4-H Commodity and Species Royalty are some of the hardest working young folks on the fairgrounds.

Besides tending to their own individual 4-H and FFA projects, they each attend ceremonies and sale events to present awards and pose during photo-ops. They always have to look presentable; and yet they still have cages and stalls to clean, and animals to feed, groom, and show.

The 2018 Licking County 4-H Commodity and Species Royalty are (from left in the photo):

Licking County Beef Princess is 13-year-old Sadie Holman, daughter of Scott and Kristi Holman of Hebron. Sadie is a member of Dream Achievers 4-H Club.

Licking County Dairy Princess is 16-year-old Rachel Sherman, a Big Walnut High School junior. Rachel is a member of Eagle Country 4-H Club and the Big Walnut High School/Delaware Area Career Center FFA. She is the daughter of Ken and Rose Sherman of Sunbury.

Licking County Dairy Feeder Princess is 17-year-old BreAnna Laughlin, a member of Panther Country 4-H Club and Licking Valley FFA Chapter. BreAnna, a Licking Valley High School junior, is the daughter of Chris and Sandi Laughlin of St Louisville.

Licking County Puppy Princess is 13-year-old Britain Elizabeth Hanna, a member of Pups-n-Pals 4-H Club. An 8th grader at Northridge Middle School, Britain is the daughter of Shawn and Mia Hardy of Alexandria.

Licking County Family & Consumer Sciences Queen is 18-year-old Northridge High School senior Rachel Allen. Rachel, daughter of Randy and Lisa Allen of Alexandria, is a member of Modern 4-H Club and Northridge FFA Chapter.

Licking County Family & Consumer Sciences Princess is 13-year-old Emma Ward, a Heath Middle School eighth grade student. A member of Classic Clovers and Goats R Us 4-H Clubs, Emma is the daughter of Tom and Cathy Ward of Heath.

Licking County Goat Queen is 17-year-old Caroline Liggett, an eighth grade student at Heath Middle School. Caroline, a member of Goats R Us 4-H Club and Northridge FFA Chapter, is the daughter of David and Julia Liggett.

Licking County 4-H Horse Queen is 16-year-old Sarah New, a junior at Watkins Memorial High School. Sarah is a member of Silver Spurs 4-H Club and the daughter of Shawn and Crystal New of Pataskala.

Licking County 4-H Horse Princess is 14-year-old Licking Heights High School freshman Alycia Rhodeback. Alycia, a member of Silver Spurs and Boots & Buckles 4-H Clubs, is the daughter of Dan and Teresa Rhodeback.

Licking County 4-H Horse Prince is 11-year-old Licking Valley Middle School sixth grade student John Clark II. John, a member of Licking Valley Raiders 4-H Club, is the son of John and Candice Clark of Newark.

Licking County Pork Industry Queen is 18-year-old Ashland University freshman Avery Ellis. Avery, a member of Showstoppers 4-H Club and Utica FFA Chapter, is the daughter of Randy and Shelly Ellis of Newark.

Licking County Pork Industry Princess is 14-year-old Licking Valley High School freshman Isabella Wolford. Isabella, a member of Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club, is the daughter of Matt and Lacy Wolford of Nashport.

Licking County Poultry Senior Ambassador is 14-year-old Licking Valley High School freshman Jacob Berisford. Jacob, a member of Helping Hands and Flintridge Tractor 4-H Clubs, is the son of Kevin and Nacole Klick of Newark.

Licking County Poultry Junior Ambassador 12-year-old St Francis DeSales seventh grade student Natalie Jungers. Natalie, a member of All Creatures 4-H Club, is the daughter of Eric and Melissa Jungers of Johnstown.

Licking County Rabbit Queen is 17-year-old Licking Valley High School senior Paiton Robey. Paiton, a member of Kountry Kritters 4-H Club and Licking Valley FFA Chapter, is the daughter of Christina Robey of Newark.

Licking Valley Rabbit King is 13-year-old home-schooled student Samuel Schlabach. Samuel, a member of Licking Valley Raiders 4-H Club, is the son of Danny and Sabrina Schlabach of Newark.

Licking County Rabbit Princess is 11-year-old Licking Valley Middle School sixth grade student Hannah Berisford. Hannah, a member of Helping Hands 4-H Club, is the daughter of Kevin and Nacole Klick of Newark.

Licking County Junior Rabbit Prince is 11-year-old Lakewood Middle School sixth grade student Hunter Henry. Hunter, a member of Animal House 4-H Club, is the son of Zach and Sarah Henry of Newark.

Special to The Delaware Gazette and The Sunbury News

This story and photo were provided by Lenny C. Lepola.

