Welcome Back to School

At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, the doors opened to General Rosecrans Elementary in Sunbury. A sign and staff in red shirts were there to greet the children as they got off the buses or were being dropped off. Some families who lived nearby walked their child to school, and one lucky kiddo got a ride on an adult’s shoulders. Most of the kids seemed eager to return, although one reluctant young lady was described by her parents as being grumpy.

