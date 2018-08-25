Non-profit news briefs

Helping People in Need, Inc.

Delaware, OH – People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio is proud to announce a partnership with Meijer this fall season to provide much-needed hunger relief to local families through the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer’s customer-driven food pantry donation program, Simply Give.

“Our partnership with Meijer helps us achieve our mission of assisting families and individuals of Delaware County in a collaborative effort by providing personal emergency assistance with dignity and respect in their time of need” said Kathy Hoff, Nutrition Services Manager.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 240 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community.

People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio will benefit from donation cards purchased at the 1380 Sunbury Road, Delaware, OH location August 19 through Sept. 15.

“We encourage community members to help us fulfill our mission of helping feed the hungry in Delaware County by purchasing a Meijer Simply Give food donation card during their next shopping trip,” said Kathy Hoff, Nutrition Services Manager.

For the seventh consecutive year, Meijer will contribute at least $1 million to the 2018 Simply Give program.

The Simply Give program runs three times a year: Spring, Fall and Holiday. Since the program began in November 2008, nearly $41 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest to distribute to our hungry neighbors.

“Today’s food pantries continue to struggle with keeping up with the flood of requests they receive daily,” Meijer Spokeswoman Christina Fecher said. “The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with us and support the food banks and pantries that provide food to our hungry neighbors in the communities we serve. We certainly couldn’t do it without the support and commitment of our generous customers and team members, who stand beside us in this effort.”

About People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN): PIN is a non-profit social service agency that assists Delaware County families and individuals in their time of need. Our food pantry provides emergency food, fresh produce through Produce Markets and the pantry, nutritional guidance for families and individuals, household supplies and personal care items. For additional information on PIN and other emergency services we provide, please visit http://delawarepeopleinneed.org/index.php. Follow People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio on https://twitter.com/PeopleInNeedInc or like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PeopleInNeedDelaware/.

SourcePoint Seeks Volunteers

DELAWARE — SourcePoint invites local residents to build a better community through service by volunteering for the nonprofit organization. Make a difference in the lives of older adults by helping with a variety of programs, including in-home care services, nutrition services, and enrichment center support.

SourcePoint seeks Delaware County residents ages 18 and older for a variety of volunteer opportunities, including:

· Meals on Wheels chef’s assistants and drivers to prepare or deliver healthy meals to homebound seniors.

· Caregiver relief companions to visit with seniors in the home while caregivers get a much-needed break.

· Medical transportation volunteers to drive seniors to medical appointments.

· Skilled home chore helpers to complete tasks, such as installing electronics, repairing plumbing, installing light fixtures, deck repair, or painting.

· Fitness or pool attendants to monitor the fitness center or warm-water exercise pool and sign in members.

· Art assistants to help with organization and teach basic craft classes.

· New to Medicare class leaders to take a free online certification course and lead sessions introducing seniors to Medicare.

· Office assistants with data entry and basic spreadsheet skills to assist chefs with inventory tracking and food orders.

SourcePoint provides orientation and training for all new volunteers. To apply, go to MySourcePoint.org/volunteer or contact Jill Smith, recruiter for volunteer services, at 740-203-2368 or jill.smith@MySourcePoint.org.

Those interested can also learn more about volunteer opportunities at a Volunteer Open House, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 4 to 6 p.m., at SourcePoint.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

Opportunities to Volunteer

Connections Volunteer Center, a program of HelpLine, has information about the following volunteer opportunities in Delaware County. For more information or to register visit www.connectionsvolunteercenter.org, call 740-363-5000 or email cdennis@helplinedelmor.org.

Make A Difference Delaware County – October 27, 2018. Fantastic morning of service to older adults and area non-profits. Previously known as Make A Difference Day.

HelpLine – SARN – Sexual Assault Response Network (SARN) volunteers play a critical role in providing sensitivity and support to survivors of sexual violence. Application and interview process and free comprehensive training starts September 22nd.

Suicide Prevention Walk – Help raise awareness by volunteering during the walk on Saturday, September 8.

Girls on the Run — Help local young ladies build self-confidence and how to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives. 10 week program inspires girls and creatively integrates running. Enthusiastic, dedicated and positive volunteers need to commit to empowering girls.

Citizen’s Police Academy – Join the next class starting September 4th and learn the, who, what, when and where of policing in Delaware.

Habitat for Humanity – Help support Habitat by representing them at this year’s BIA Parade of Homes, Sept. 1-16 by taking a shift at two model homes. Habitat will receive $20 for each volunteer hour!

Grace Clinic — This free medical ministry in Delaware City is in need of Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dentists, Physicians, Interpreters, Nurses and Prayer Encouragers. Hours: Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-9 p.m.

Kids on the Block – Learn and perform a 10-minute skit at local schools during the school year educating children in ways to get help in situations of bullying, abuse, and from strangers on the internet.

Senior Companion — Help older adults maintain their independence by being a friend who takes them shopping or to doctor appointments, go for walks or play cards. Companions must be 55 or older and able to dedicate 15-20 hours a week. Companions are paid a tax-free stipend and have benefits. Income restrictions apply.

Strand Theatre & Cultural Arts – Movies are magic and The Strand is a magical place that has been in the Delaware Community for 101 years! Keep the magic alive by volunteering.

Railroad Safety Task Force — Educate children (and adults) about safety when crossing railroad tracks at school safety days, community events and fairs. You can help increase the safety of our county by participating.

Delaware County Historical Society – Oral History Project interviewees needs to help record memories. They are seeking people who were 15 years or older in 1968 to talk about their memories of this pivotal time in U.S. history. Interview will last approximately 1 hour.

Common Ground Free Store – Help people in the community who are in need by volunteering here. They provide free clothing and small household goods in a shopping setting and serve a free meal. Help at the store and/or as a food provider.

Volunteer Guardian Program – Guardians serve individuals who have no family or friends able or willing to assist them. People whose ability to process information and conduct their affairs has deteriorated. They are alone and they need your help.

The Shane Center — Do you enjoy being outside and being around horses and children? Help people with disabilities improve their physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being by volunteering to help with therapeutic horsemanship. No experience necessary.

