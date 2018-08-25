Ohio News Briefs

Notice of meeting: Ohio State University trustees to meet on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, to discuss personnel matters related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer. The meeting will be held at Longaberger Alumni House, 2200 Olentangy River Road. In keeping with Ohio open meetings law, the meeting will be convened in public session before entering executive session for the entirety of the personnel matters discussion.

The investigative team will verbally share its findings to the board today in an informational briefing. The board will not deliberate or discuss any public business or make any decisions today based on the information presented during the session. Today’s briefing is to ensure that board members are adequately prepared to discuss this matter at Wednesday’s meeting.

ODVS Reaches Out to Ohio Veterans at County Fairs

August 10, 2018

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) has embarked on trips to county fairs all across the state for the second straight summer as a way to connect with as many former military members as possible and to honor their service.

Last year, Director Chip Tansill participated in military and veteran-themed events at eight different county fairs. This year, there are plans to attend at several more veteran programs.

To date, the department has helped to honor former service members at fairs in Paulding, Clermont, Shelby, Lake, Preble and Union counties, and will do the same at the Darke County Fair and the Allen County Fair later this month.

“We find that these events are an ideal way to identify veterans in Ohio, to see their impact on their community and to show gratitude for all they have done in the military and beyond,” said Tansill. “These are wonderful events that add a sense of history and accomplishment to the fair experience. Plus, I really enjoy sitting down with these folks and their families to hear their stories and let them know Ohio cares about them.”

Director Tansill pins a Vietnam Veteran at the Lake County Fair & greets a Veteran at the Preble County Fair

The department also has a regular presence at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus. ODVS holds a booth in the Bricker Building to share department initiatives and point veterans from all across the state to well-earned benefits and resources, all of which are featured online at OhioVets.gov. Sunday, July 29, was Veterans & Military Day at the Ohio State Fair, which drew thousands of men and women of service.

At the state fair, ODVS representatives recognized the service of Vietnam-era (1964-75) veterans from all branches of service by presenting them with a 50th anniversary commemorative lapel pin. Director Tansill is doing the honors at the county fairs, often pinning dozens of vets from that era.

Fairs across the state regularly have put time and energy into showing military appreciation, providing special days and events that honor veterans. Former service members, military families, supportive community members and distinguished guests such as local legislators are often there to show support. Ohio currently has nearly 800,000 veterans, ranking the state sixth nationally in terms of vet population.

The following is a synopsis of the department’s fair outreach so far this summer:

June 14, Paulding County Fair (Paulding)

As part of Veterans Appreciation Day, VFW Post 587 sponsored its annual Ham and Bean Dinner at the Senior Pavilion on the fairgrounds as a way to show gratitude to the men and women in the area who served in the Armed Forces. Director Tansill spoke to the group and met with each and every veteran on hand. He also pinned all Vietnam-era vets. Appropriately, the program was held on Flag Day.

July 22, Clermont County (Owensville)

During a memorable evening program, the Director thanked all veterans and military families in attendance. The event paid special tribute to those who served in the Korean War more than 60 years ago.

July 23, Shelby County Fair (Sidney)

Thank you to Chris North, Executive Director of the Shelby County Veterans Service Commission, for putting together this outstanding evening event in conjunction with Veterans Day at the fair. Director Tansill spoke to a large gathering at the Free Entertainment Tent.

July 25, Lake County Fair (Painesville)

The Director served as keynote speaker and joined a pair of state legislators (Sen. John Eklund and Rep. Ron Young) and co-emcees (Lake CVSO Executive Director Jon Warmeling and local radio personality Ray Somich) in offering remarks and praising the community’s show of gratitude toward men and women of service.

July 28, Preble County Fair (Eaton)

Preble is one of the smaller of Ohio’s 88 counties but still is home to more than 3,000 veterans. Director Tansill thanked the community for its support of veterans and implored them to nominate a local resident for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, which is yet to induct someone from the county.

July 28, Union County Fair (Marysville)

Veterans of all eras and their guests gained free admission to the fair and convened in the pavilion for a complimentary appreciation dinner. The Director pinned about 20 Vietnam veterans and asked service members about their experiences for more than an hour.

OHIO CENTRAL BIBLE COLLEGE 2018-2019 ACADEMIC CALENDAR, IBERIA, OHIO

I. Patriot Day Benefit Concert, Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7 p.m.

II. Fall Semester 2018 Registration, Saturday, September 8: 9 a.m. to noon for Old Testament Survey (Moore) and The Psalms (Crabtree). First day of class is Saturday, September 15, 9 a.m. to noon. Last day of class: December 15. No class on October 6 or November 24.

III. Fall Seminar, Saturday, October 6: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “The Life and Work of Christian Author C.S. Lewis” (Watson).

IV. All Saints’ Day Canned Food Drive for the Needy, November 1.

V. Winter Term 2019 Registration, Tuesday, January 8: 6 to 9 p.m. for The Life of Christ (Phillips). First day of class is Saturday, January 12, 9 a.m. to noon. Last day of class is Tuesday, February 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.

VI. Valentine’s Day Clothing Drive for the Needy, February 14.

VII. Winter Seminar, Saturday, February 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “Gnosticism and Other Heresies That Confronted Early Christianity” (Crabtree).

VIII. Spring Semester Registration, Tuesday, February 26: 6 to 9 p.m. for New Testament Survey (Moore), Church History (Crabtree) and Christian and Community Service (Schultz; course is free of charge to those enrolled in New Testament Survey). First day of class is Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Last day of class is Saturday, May 25. No class on April 20.

IX. Spring Seminar, Saturday, April 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “Comparing and Contrasting Protestant Denominations” (Schultz).

X. Spring Benefit Concert, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7 p.m.

XI. Summer Term Registration, Tuesday, June 4: 6 to 9 p.m. for The Lives of the Apostles and Martyrs of the Church (Phillips) and Christian Apologetics (Moore). First day of class is Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Last day of class is Tuesday, July 23. No class on July 6 or July 13.

XII. Summer Seminar, Saturday, July 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “Job and Suffering” (Edwards).

(This institution is not certified by the department of higher education or the state of Ohio and it does not racially discriminate in any of its policies or programs. Ohio Central Bible College is allowed by ORC 1713.02 E to offer post-secondary religion courses, seminars and a Diploma in Bible Studies. Christian, independent and nondenominational. Phone (419) 946-5576 for more information).

PUCO adopts 937/326 area code schedule

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

New 326 area code coming March 2020

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Aug. 8, 2018) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today approved a plan to implement the new 326 area code. The 326 area code will overlay the existing 937 area code, which is expected to run out of available phone numbers in 2020.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) has identified a plan with the PUCO to implement the new area code. Mandatory 10 or 11-digit dialing for all local calls will begin on Feb. 8, 2020, and the new 326 area code will take effect on March 8, 2020.

Important facts about the area code overlay:

Current telephone numbers, including area codes will not change.

Feb. 11, 2019, telecommunications providers will begin customer education.

Beginning Aug. 10, 2019, customers are encouraged to begin 10 or 11-digit dialing for all local calls so that it is second nature when it becomes necessary on Feb. 8, 2020 to dial all 10 or 11-digits to make local calls.

Feb. 8, 2020, customers in the 937 area code will be required to dial 10 or 11- digit phone numbers for all local calls.

Calls currently considered local calls will remain local calls. Calls between 937 and 326 are local calls.

Long distance calling will not change.

911 and other three digit numbers (211, 311, 411, 811, etc.), if available in the local community, will not change.

Customers should begin or continue to identify their phone number with the area code.

Customers are encouraged to update any saved contacts, speed dials, business cards, personal checks, preprogrammed alarm devices, etc. to include the area code + telephone number format.

March 8, 2020, the new 326 area code takes effect.

Additional information regarding area code exhaust and maps of Ohio’s area code boundaries can be found on the PUCO website.

A copy of today’s Commission finding and order is available on the PUCO’s website at www.PUCO.ohio.gov, click on the link to Docketing Information System and enter the case number 17-2329-TP-COI.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_DSCF2025.jpg