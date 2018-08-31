Labor Day Ox Roast

SEPTEMBER

Saturday, September 1 — Friday, September 7

Yard Sale

There will be a yard sale this weekend at 8612 Porter Central Rd., Sunbury.

Right Back at You

Saturday, September 1, 2 p.m. Renowned boomerang expert Chet Snouffer will pay a visit to the farm and teach us how to properly throw a boomerang, fly a kite and other fun tricks. Free, all ages. Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware.

The World of Butterflies

Sunday, September 2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Join Chris Kline of the Butterfly Ridge Butterfly Conservation Center as he shares his knowledge and passion for butterflies. Crafts and refreshments will be available. Free, all ages. Shale Hollow Park, 6320 Artesian Run, Lewis Center.

Morrow County Fair

The Morrow County Fair is August 27 to Sept. 3 at 195 South Main Street, Mount Gilead. The headliner is country singer Colt Ford from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2. For more information, visit http://www.morrowcountyfair.org/

Sunbury Lions Ox Roast

Great food, lots of arts, crafts & flea market vendors! (Monday, 9/3/18 – Labor Day, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunbury Square) http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/the-sunbury-lions-ox-roast-3875

Culvert Work

The Delaware County Engineer’s office will be closing River Road between David Road and Byers Road for a culvert replacement Tuesday, September 4 and will reopen on Thursday, September 6. There will also be culvert replacements in Morrow County at SR 95 and Township Road 60 September 4-October 19.

‘Celebrate School Spirit’

Main Street Delaware’s Sept. 7 First Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. September celebration will feature the Delaware debut of the Ohio Wesleyan University Marching Bishops and on-stage performances by students from schools throughout the city and county, along with a concert by central Ohio’s Jimmy’s Last Chance rock band. Delaware-area cheerleaders and mascots also are invited to help add to the fun. In addition, everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite school colors to the first-time event, and local educators are invited to stop by a Teacher Appreciation Tent for special recognition and treats.

Sagan Speaker

The Sagan National Colloquium presents Sharif Bey, Ph.D., a ceramicist and associate professor of art at Syracuse University, who will discuss his work as an artist, educator, and art-teacher mentor. He will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Bey’s ceramic/mixed-media artworks examine traditional and contemporary notions of function, ritual, and identity, and his current research explores the identity and political agency of African-American artists. Admission is free. Learn more about Bey at www.sharifbeyceramics.com and more about the colloquium at www.owu.edu.snc.

September First Friday

Building Business over Breakfast guest speaker will be new member Snowpaw Solutions speaking about cyber awareness. Bring your questions! Light breakfast provided! (Friday, 9/7/18, 7:30-9 a.m. in Chamber meeting room, 39 E. Granville on Sunbury Square). Visit link below for more info & to register.

http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-building-business-over-breakfast-3873

Star Gazing

Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 8 p.m. Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Deer Haven Park Bioblitz

Join us as scientist and the public work together to survey every type of organism we can find in the park within a 24-hour period. Come help us compile the list, or just come to see what we find. Friday, September 7, noon-9 p.m. and Saturday, September 8, 8 a.m.-noon. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware. For a full schedule of events, visit preservationparks.com and click on the program calendar.

Saturday, September 8 — Friday, September 14

Fallen Heroes

The 13th Annual Gold Star Family Reception. Join us during our 9/11 Commemoration Honoring the Ohio Fallen Heroes in Sunbury, starting with the private Gold Star Family Luncheon. Registration is 1:45-2:30 p.m., with the Luncheon starting at 2:30 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The public ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Memorial.

If you are a Gold Star Family and you have not received your invitation to the Luncheon, please contact us at OFHMcontact@gmail.com.

Grandparents, Kids

SourcePoint will host its annual Grandparents Day celebration Saturday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This event, presented by ClearCaptions, takes place at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, and is free for Delaware County grandparents and their grandchildren. This year’s theme, “Know Your Roots,” explores past, present, and future through a variety of fun activities, including a fossil dig game, tin can phones, paper airplane launch, sock hop cakewalks, time capsule creation, interactive displays from the Delaware County Historical Society and Preservation Parks, and more. The event is sponsored by Country Club Rehabilitation Campus and Ohio Living Sarah Moore. To register for the event, go to MySourcePoint.org/EC or call 740-363-6677.

Sewing Academy

The Sagan National Colloquium presents Sara Trail, founder and executive director of the California-based Social Justice Sewing Academy, which empowers young people to use sewing and quilting to express themselves and create opportunities for growth and change. She will speak at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Bayley Room on the second floor of Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware, where an SJSA quilt exhibition is on exhibit now through Sept. 21. Trail’s presentation will be followed by a hands-on workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Bayley Room. Pre-registration is required for the workshop and is limited to 25 people. Cost for the workshop is $10 for adults, free for students. To register, call (740) 368-3606, email ramuseum@owu.edu, or visit www.owu.edu/snc. Learn more about SJSA at www.sjsacademy.com.

Cover up and Clean Up

Learn about some cover crops that can be sown in the fall garden and get some tips on preparing the garden for winter. Sunday, September 9, 10 a.m. at Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware. Free, all ages.

Story Time in the Park

Join staff from the Delaware County District Library as they read about apples and pumpkins, then take part in an activity or craft. A short nature walk will be offered afterward. Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. in Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware. Free, ages 0-5 with an adult.

Business Won!

Tuesday, 9/11/18, 7:45-9 a.m. in the chamber meeting room, 39 East Granville, Sunbury Square. Come & grow your business with a dynamic group of like-minded professionals. Great networking opportunity! Click on link below for further info and to register.

http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/business-won-08-14-2018-3038

Criminal Justice

The Sagan National Colloquium presents Laurie Jo Reynolds, M.F.A., of the University of Illinois at Chicago, discussing “We Shouldn’t Have Criminal Justice Policies We Are Afraid to Talk About” on Sept. 11. At 4:15 p.m., Reynolds will present a public lecture; at 5:15 p.m., she will participate in an RSVP-required talk-back and dinner. Both events will be held in Benes Room B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. An assistant professor of social justice in UIC’s School of Art and Art History, Reynolds uses artistic and cultural approaches to consider unintended consequences of public registration and notification laws, and related restrictions, and how they represent a missed opportunity for both prevention and justice. To RSVP for the free dinner and talk-back, presented in collaboration with the Ohio Wesleyan Department of Philosophy, email professor Shari Stone-Mediatore, Ph.D., at ssstonem@owu.edu. Learn more about Reynolds at http://artandarthistory.uic.edu/profile/laurie-jo-reynolds and more about the colloquium at www.owu.edu/snc.

Film Festival

OWU’s Hispanic Film Festival kicks off this fall with a screening and discussion of “The Liberator,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in Room 312 of the R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The most expensive Latin American film ever produced, “The Liberator” is a riveting portrayal of Simón Bolívar, who led Venezuela, Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Ecuador toward independence. Portrayed by Edgar Ramírez, Bolívar fought over 100 battles against the Spanish Empire. (Rated R, Spanish with English subtitles.) The festival is co-sponsored by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages, Film Studies Program, Latin American Studies Program, Global Studies Institute, and VIVA Latinx student organization. Admission is free. For more information, contact faculty member Eva Paris at eeparish@owu.edu.

Saturday, September 15 — Friday, September 21

SJN Scramble

St. John Neumann’s 6th annual community golf scramble! Boxed lunch from Subway of Sunbury, goodie bag with 2 drink tickets, 18 holes with a cart, catered dinner by Texas Roadhouse with keg beer! (Saturday, 9/15/18, Tablerock Golf Club, 3005 Wilson Rd., Centerburg, OH 43011, 2 p.m. shotgun start) Click on link below for all the details and link to register.

http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/st-john-neumann-s-6th-annual-community-golf-scramble-3882

Box fans wanted

Delaware County EMA in partnership with People In Need, INC (PIN) of Delaware County will be collecting new box fans. All fans collected will go to Delaware County residents that are served by People in Need. Fan donations will be accepted at Delaware County EMS stations, all fire departments within the county, all Delaware County District Library branches, and the PIN office located at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware. The fan drive runs until Sept. 15 or until cooler weather prevails.

2018 Delaware County Fair

Harness racing, rides, concerts, games, great food, family fun! This year’s fair is Saturday Sept. 15-22 at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Avenue, Delaware. Hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.delawarecountyfair.com/

Spider Thieves

OWU’s Hispanic Film Festival presents a screening and discussion of “Spider Thieves,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Room 312 of the R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Three teenage girls from a Santiago shanty town set in motion a plan to climb buildings and plunder expensive apartments. All they want is to have the cool and trendy stuff they see advertised in TV commercials and department stores. Word spreads and soon enough they became the notorious “spider thieves.” (Spanish with English subtitles.) The festival is co-sponsored by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages, Film Studies Program, Latin American Studies Program, Global Studies Institute, and VIVA Latinx student organization. Admission is free. For more information, contact faculty member Eva Paris at eeparish@owu.edu.

14th Amendment talk

Michael Les Benedict, Ph.D., an expert on U.S. Legal and Constitutional History and the Civil War and Reconstruction, delivers the 2018 Richard W. Smith Lecture in Civil War History: “The Transformative 14th Amendment: The Constitutional Amendment that Reshaped America.” Benedict will speak at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in Benes Rooms A and B of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. A retired professor from The Ohio State University, Benedict has published numerous books on legal developments during and following the Civil War, including “The Blessings of Liberty: A Concise History of the Constitution of the United States” and “Sources in American Constitutional History.” The annual Smith Lecture is sponsored by the Ohio Wesleyan Department of History. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/history.

Two workshops

The Sagan National Colloquium presents Black Quantum Futurism (BQF) Collective of Philadelphia, hosting two workshops on “Alternative Temporalities and Quantum Event Mapping.” The workshops will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. BQF Collective is a collaboration between musician and poet Camae Ayewa and public interest attorney, author, and Afrofuturist Rasheedah Phillips. Learn more at www.blackquantumfuturism.com. The workshops will explore linear time constructs in contrast to indigenous African and Afro-diasporic traditions of space, time, and the future. Capacity is limited to 15 people per 90-minute session, with the 1 p.m. session reserved for the Ohio Wesleyan campus community. The events are free. To register, call (740) 368-3606, email ramuseum@owu.edu, or visit www.owu.edu/snc.

Saturday, September 22 — Friday, September 28

Artistic Youth

“We Hold These Truths: Artistic Voices of Youth,” an exhibition of quilts by the California-based Social Justice Sewing Academy (SJSA) that seek to inform, educate, and inspire truth-telling, is on view now through Sept. 25 in Gallery 2001 inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The young artists represent the “resilience, brilliance, and existence of promising individuals who are most at-risk.” Presented as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, the exhibit will include a free presentation by Sara Trail, SJSA’s founder and executive director, at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Bayley Room, on the library’s second floor. Her presentation will be followed by a hands-on workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the workshop, with attendance limited to 25 participants. The workshop is $10 for adults, free for students. Call (740) 368-3606 to register. Gallery 2001’s hours coincide with Beeghly Library hours, available online at www.owu.edu/library. Learn more about the Social Justice Sewing Academy at www.sjsacademy.com and more about OWU’s Sagan National Colloquium at www.owu.edu/snc.

New Scenes

“New Scenes” featuring promising Ohio Wesleyan newcomers in scenes staged by the directing class, takes place at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 on the Main Stage inside Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. May contain adult themes and language. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

Poster presentations

The Patricia Belt Conrades Summer Science Research Symposium, featuring poster presentations by students who participated in Ohio Wesleyan’s 10-week Summer Science Research Program. The students will be on hand to discuss their original research at noon Sept. 24. The event will be held in the atrium of Schimmel/Conrades Science Center, 90 S. Henry St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/ssrp.

Herbst to speak

The Sagan National Colloquium presents Robby Herbst, an interdisciplinary artist and critical writer, discussing how politics, language, and ideology are manifested in bodies as expression, movement, history, and action. On Sept. 26 at 4:15 p.m., he will speak at the Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, where his work will be on display from Aug. 22 through Oct. 7 as part of the larger “What We Make” exhibit. On Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., he will host an “I+We” workshop, an experimental and participatory (political) movement exploration that borrows techniques from dance, social sculpture, and New Games to explore collective identity, play, and movement. Capacity is limited to 20 people for the workshop, which will be held at the Ross. Both events are free. To register, call (740) 368-3606, email ramuseum@owu.edu, or visit www.owu.edu/snc. Learn more about the Los Angeles-based artist at http://cargocollective.com/robbyherbst.

Saturday, September 29 — Friday, October 6

Sunbury Lions Present

29th Annual Sunbury Cruise In September 30, 2018. Registration 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration Fee $15. Awards: BEST OF SHOW, CAR, TRUCK, STREET ROD, ORIGINAL UNRESTORED. Judges FAVORITE 70. Class for 2000 newer. Events Church Service 10 a.m. Door Prizes, 50/50 Drawing, DJ-Hyper Sounds, Craft Vendors. Contact Information: Donna Evans, 160 Bent Tree Rd. Sunbury Ohio 43074. Phone 740-815-7115. Email: memadonna9@yahoo.com.

Building business over breakfast!

Financial Literacy: Key Topics to Achieve and Maintain Financial Health will be presented by Michelle Kuhtenia, CPA and Owner, ClearGuide Financial and Tax Services. (Friday, 10/5/18, chamber meeting room, 39 E. Granville St., Sunbury, OH, 7;30-9 a.m.) Click on link below for further info & to register.

http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/building-business-over-breakfast-financial-literacy-key-topics-to-achieve-and-maintain-financial-health-3880

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 7 — Friday, October 12

What We Make

“What We Make,” an exhibit drawing upon “socially and politically engaged art practices to consider how we build communities that are capable of working together across difference,” concludes Oct. 7 at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. In addition to traditional media, the exhibit will incorporate sound and video, and selections from the Interference Archive. “What We Make” is being exhibited as part of the 2018-2019 Sagan National Colloquium*, and audiences are invited to sign up for related public workshops at www.owu.edu/snc. The exhibit’s artist list includes Doug Ashford, Robby Herbst, Tomashi Jackson, Christine Sun-Kim, Anna Teresa Fernandez, and 2013 OWU alumnus Andrew Wilson. Curated by Erin Fletcher, museum director, and Ashley Biser, Ph.D., associate professor of politics and government, the exhibition will feature a curator-led tour at 4 p.m. Aug.23 followed by a public reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

Booathon

Walk in costume to support Big Walnut Friends Who Share from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. The Booathon 3- or 5-k walk starts at the shelter behind General Rosecrans Elementary, 301 South Miller Drive, Sunbury. Celebration also from 1-4 p.m. at BWFWS new home Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street, lower level. Free food, kids games, balloons, face painting, entertainment and tours of BWFWS.

The increased need for free food, clothing, furniture, fall backpacks for schoolchildren and Christmas food and gifts for the under-served required Big Walnut Friends Who Stare to move to a bigger location. We need your contributions to support this huge community effort.

Walkers find sponsors to raise funds and canned donations to help those in need at BWFWS. To participate, copy forms from our website bigwalnutfriendswhoshare.org or pick up at your local church. Bring forms with you to Booathon or sign up at the event. For more information, call Joyce Bourgault at 614-778-0153.

Saturday, October 7 — Friday, October 12

Sunbury Farmers’ Market

Please plan to join us for the 14th annual Sunbury Farmers’ Market on the scenic Sunbury Square each Saturday, beginning May 19th and running through October 13th, 2018, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. until noon at Scenic Sunbury Square! This season’s market is sponsored by Lee Wrangler Outlet at Tanger & The Middlefield Bank in Sunbury. Vendors will be with us to offer home-grown and hand-made items for your shopping pleasure.

Saturday, October 13 — Friday, October 19

Sunbury Farmers’ Market

October Quarterly Breakfast @ Northstar!

Representatives regarding the Sunbury Charter issue will be on hand to speak as well as other candidates running in the General Election to be held on November 6, 2018. (Friday, 10/19/18, 7:30-9 a.m. @ Northstar Golf Club, 1150 Wilson Rd., Sunbury, OH 43074) Click on the link below for more info on the charter issue & to register.

http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/october-quarterly-membership-breakfast-northstar-3892

Saturday, October 20 — Friday, October 26

Community Bonfire

The Powell Police Department and Liberty Township Fire Department are hosting the annual Community Bonfire from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 in Village Green Park, located at 47 Hall Street, Powell. Guests will enjoy free hot dogs, apple cider, doughnut holes and marshmallows to roast over one of the fires. Parking is at City of Powell Municipal Building Parking Lot or public parking spaces in downtown Powell. Thank you to our community partners Mount Carmel Health, Technicare, Comfort Xpress LLC, KEMBA Financial Credit Union,Giant Eagle, Amber Elizabeth Photography, Portrait and Lifestyle Photographer, Living Hope Church, Powell Sertoma Club, Olentangy Rotary Club and the Powell Kiwanis Club for making this event possible.

Saturday, October 27 — Friday, November 2

Carloads of Candy

Join us for the annual Candy by the Carload event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 in the Municipal Building Parking Lot, located at 47 Hall Street, Powell. The parking lot will be transformed into a trick-or-treater’s treasure chest as local businesses and organizations set up booths and car trunks filled with candy, toys and other Halloween goodies.

Parking is at Public spaces in downtown Powell or in the south grassy lot of Village Green Park. Thank you to our community partners Mount Carmel Health, Technicare,Comfort Xpress LLC, KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Giant Eagle and Amber Elizabeth Photography, Portrait and Lifestyle Photographer for making this event possible.

Dinosaurs return to Zoo

Dinosaur Island to open May 19 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors will feel they’re traveling back in time—65 million years—on a prehistoric adventure that features more than 20 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs throughout the Australia and the Islands region of the Zoo. Made of steel with a urethane waterproof skin, the dinosaurs have eyes that shift and blink, tails that move, mouths that make noises, and electronic “brains” that activates and controls their movements and sounds. The result is a thrilling experience that is sure to delight visitors of all ages! Starting May 19 and running through Oct. 28, guests will have the chance to enjoy this expedition by foot path or boat ride. A special admission ticket is required for the boat ride and is not included with Zoo admission. For more information about the Zoo’s summer happenings, please visit www.columbuszoo.org.

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

Home grown. Home made. All Ohio. Starting Wednesday, from May to October, the Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market opens for business Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of 62 N. State and E. Home Streets in Uptown Westerville. Browse. Visit. Taste. Shop. Enjoy. See you at the market.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 3 — Friday, November 9

Saturday, November 10 — Friday, November 16

Powell Veterans Memorial

Honor our veterans during the City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial in Village Green Park, located at 47 Hall Street. The program will feature a keynote speaker, music and more. A complimentary luncheon will be held in the Powell Municipal Building East Room for all veterans and military personnel as well as their family members and friends. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside to the Municipal Building Council Chambers. Parking at Municipal Building Parking Lot or public spaces in downtown Powell.

Blue Light

Now through Nov. 15 – “Blue Light,” featuring photographs of landmarks, landscapes, and locations that reflect the world travels of professional photographer and Ohio Wesleyan alumnus Stephen Donaldson, in the Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowry Alumni Center, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Donaldson, Class of 1983, is the author of three published books of photography: “The Berkshires,” “Barns of the Berkshires,” and “Along Route 7: A Journey Through Western New England.” Learn more at www.sgdphoto.com. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when OWU’s administrative offices are open. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/ross.

Saturday, November 17 — Friday, November 23

Saturday, November 24 — Friday, November 30

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 1 — Friday, December 7

Tree Lighting in Village Green

The City of Powell is hosting the annual Holidays in Powell event from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in the Municipal Building Council Chambers & East Room, 47 Hall Street.

Admission to the event is free and includes crafts, story time with the Delaware County District Library, a special animal visitor from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium (2:30-3:30 p.m.) and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests must in line by 5 p.m. to visit with Santa Claus. Join Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Mayor Brian Lorenz at 6 p.m. in Village Green Park as they illuminate the City’s Christmas Tree.

Activities: Ornaments – Powell Kiwanis Club; Complimentary Hot Chocolate & Coffee – Olentangy Rotary Club; Story time with the Powell Library – Delaware County District Library; Special Animal Visitor – Columbus Zoo & Aquarium; Craft – Living Hope Church; Letters to Santa Claus – Powell Parks & Recreation; Caroling & Music – Village Academy.

Parking at City of Powell Municipal Building Lot (47 Hall Street) or Downtown Powell Public Parking Spaces. Thank you to our community partners Mount Carmel Health, Technicare, Comfort Xpress LLC, Recreations Outlet, Goldfish Swim School, Auto Assets, KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Giant Eagle and Amber Elizabeth Photography for making this event possible.

Saturday, December 8 — Friday, December 14

Saturday, December 15 — Friday, December 21

Saturday, December 22 — Friday, December 28

Community euchre game

Last Saturday of each month at Condit Presbyterian Church, 15102 Hartford Road, Sunbury. Beginners are welcome. http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/community-euchre-game-3358

Saturday, December 29 — Friday, January 4, 2019

Weekly community lunch

St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sunbury invites all those in the community to join attend a weekly community lunch every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the Parish Office, Rooms 4 & 5. This is a time for fellowship, to get to know neighbors, and to enjoy a delicious lunch. There is no charge – all are welcome. St. John Neumann is located at 9633 E. State Route 37 in Sunbury. Please contact the Parish Office with any questions, 740-965-1358.

