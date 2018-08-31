World-Renowned Violinist LUCIA MICARELLI Plays the Lincoln October 9

“A violinist of heart-melting talent.” – The Wall Street Journal

“Dazzling skills and a Mona Lisa smile.” – The Washington Post

A superb classical musician, Lucia Micarelli is recognized throughout the world for being a featured soloist with Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Jethro Tull, and also for her starring role on the critically acclaimed HBO series “Treme.” From classical to jazz to traditional fiddle music and Americana, Micarelli’s trademark emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry bind it all together for an incredible evening of music.

CAPA presents Lucia Micarelli at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Tuesday, October 9, at 8 pm. Tickets are $24 and $40 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Born in Queens, New York, Micarelli was immersed in the arts by the age of three, diligently practicing dance, piano, and violin. It didn’t take long to discover her passion and greatest talent was the violin, which quickly became her main focus. After moving to Hawaii at the age of five, she continued to refine her skills on the violin, and just a year later, made her debut as a soloist with the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra. Soon after, she began frequently appearing on local television shows and concertizing throughout the islands.

At age 11, Micarelli was accepted into the Juilliard School of Music’s Pre-College Division. She studied with the renowned violin pedagogue Dorothy DeLay, and also took lessons with Itzhak Perlman, Cho-Liang Lin, and Won-Bin Yim. Within a year, playing against some of the world’s most gifted prodigies, she won the Pre-College Concerto Competition and settled into a routine that would combine instruction with concert appearances at the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, and other prominent international venues. She spent her summers at the Aspen Music Festival, regularly performing with the orchestra, and won the Violin Concerto Competition in 2000, resulting in a performance of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Festival Orchestra.

At 17, Micarelli left Juilliard to attend the Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with celebrated international violinist Pinchas Zukerman. It was during this time that she began to develop a growing interest in non-classical music, moonlighting with local jazz and rock bands in New York clubs. By the following year, she had accepted an offer to tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as a featured violinist and concertmaster.

Over the last ten years, Micarelli’s profile has continued to soar. She’s been a featured soloist in two of Josh Groban’s world tours, toured extensively with Chris Botti, and was featured in his “Live from Boston” PBS special (from which the duet they performed together, “Emmanuel,” has received more than five million YouTube views), and was featured in Barbra Streisand’s 2013 international tour. She also released two solo albums, Music from a Farther Room and Interlude. But 2009 saw Lucia broadening her career even further when she was cast in the starring role of Annie in HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “Treme,” which ran for four seasons and won a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

www.LuciaMicarelli.com

CALENDAR LISTING

CAPA presents LUCIA MICARELLI

Tuesday, October 9, 8 pm

Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.)

A superb classical musician, Lucia Micarelli is recognized throughout the world for being a featured soloist with Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Jethro Tull, and also for her starring role on the critically acclaimed HBO series “Treme.” From classical to jazz to traditional fiddle music and Americana, Micarelli’s trademark emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry bind it all together for an incredible evening of music. Tickets are $24 and $40 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. www.capa.com

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2018-19 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the Columbus and central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of The Columbus Foundation and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Dublin Arts Council staff to represent community on national, international platforms this fall

DUBLIN, Ohio — (Aug. 28, 2018) Dublin Arts Council Executive Director David S. Guion, Ph.D., has been invited to attend Americans for the Arts’ annual Executive Leadership Forum, a convening of 16 top-level arts executives from across the United States, in Sundance, Utah Sept. 12–15, 2018.

Participants will brainstorm, reflect and strategize on the future of arts administration, while preparing their respective organizations to benefit locally from national trends in the arts world. A wide range of topics, including equity, cultural democracy, community development and long-term visioning will be explored.

According to Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “The arts can be a tool for social and economic improvement and community transformation, and my hope is that this gathering of cultural sector executives will lay the groundwork for future action in new ideas, insights, strategies, and real innovation.”

Americans for the Arts is the leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education in America. With a record of more than 55 years of service and offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City, Americans for the Arts is dedicated to representing and serving local communities and creating opportunities for every American to participate in and appreciate all forms of the arts.

Guion and Dublin Arts Council Director of Engagement Janet Cooper have also been invited to present at the 2018 Social Theory, Politics & the Arts conference in Manchester, England in November. The conference brings together researchers, policy-makers, practitioners, artists and students to explore key trends, practices and policy issues concerning the arts around the world.

The conference is the oldest and one of the most influential academic gatherings in the field of arts management and cultural policy. The 2018 conference will focus on cultural democracy, critically exploring social participation, representation and change through arts and creativity.

Guion and Cooper’s presentation, “A Voice for All: Using Technology in Socially-Focused Arts Practice” provides a case study in Dublin Arts Council’s use of innovative technology to illuminate myriad perspectives, strengths and relevance through the powerful voices of the overlooked and unheard. The presentation was selected for inclusion in the 44th annual conference program through a competitive, double-blind peer review process.

Guion and Cooper will also visit Dublin, Ohio, USA’s Friendship City of Dublin, Ireland to meet with arts leaders to explore potential arts and cultural collaborations.

About Dublin Arts Council

Dublin Arts Council (DAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported in part by the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA’s hotel/motel tax and the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund Dublin Arts Council and its programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DAC is further supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, fundraising events, classes, gallery sales and in-kind contributions. DAC engages the community, cultivates creativity and fosters life-long learning through the arts.

CANCELLATION: Kristin Chenoweth

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Kristin Chenoweth performance at the McCoy Center on September 23 has been cancelled. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, either online or by phone, will be automatically refunded. All other tickets can be refunded at the place of purchase.

Ohio Launches Strategic Plan for Education: Each Child, Our Future

Ohio Ed Updates

Aug. 28, 2018

Today the State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria joined key partners to unveil Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s five-year strategic plan for education. Co-designed over the last year by parents, educators, employers, philanthropic leaders, policymakers and students, the plan seeks to lift aspirations, guide development of state-level policies and promote quality education practices across the state.

“Each Child, Our Future aims to ensure every child is challenged, prepared and empowered to become a resilient, lifelong learner who contributes to society,” said State Board of Education President Tess Elshoff. “By meeting the needs of the whole child, we’re giving children tools for success that will last far beyond their years in Ohio’s preK-12 education system. I’m proud of the State Board of Education’s work on this plan and excited to strengthen the partnerships essential for implementing the plan.”

“The education of Ohio’s students is everyone’s business, and the most exciting part of building this plan was seeing the engagement of partners from every corner of the state who care about student success,” said DeMaria. “Each Child, Our Future provides a clear direction to help make our education system the best it can be for Ohio’s 1.7 million schoolchildren.”

State Senator Peggy Lehner (Kettering), State Representative Andrew Brenner (Powell) and Ohio’s 2018 Teacher of the Year Jonathan Juravich (Liberty Tree Elementary, Olentangy Local School District) helped launch the plan at a morning press conference, which was followed by a day-long school bus tour. The bus tour featured three Central Ohio learning sites: a high-tech robotics, engineering and advanced manufacturing training program at Tolles Career and Technical Center in Plain City; effective approaches to school leadership, social-emotional learning and integrated student support services at Etna Road Elementary School in Whitehall; and high-quality after-school learning programs at the Columbus Museum of Art.

“I am most enthused that educators in the field were highly invested in the process to develop Each Child, Our Future,” said Juravich. “With the four equal learning domains, traditional academic areas are equal to well-rounded content, leadership and social-emotional learning in the development of students as human beings. This strategic plan amplifies the good work being done in classrooms across Ohio to support the development of the whole child.”

The five-year plan recognizes that equity continues to be Ohio’s greatest education challenge — making sure each child has access to relevant and challenging academic experiences and resources across race, gender, ethnicity, language, disability, family background and/or income. The plan also stresses the importance of partnerships and quality schools. It identifies one goal focused on student success after high school and 10 supporting strategies that address excellent educators, standards for students, accountability for learning, supports for the whole child, expanding early learning and transforming the high school experience.

This plan was built by Ohioans for Ohioans. Started by Superintendent DeMaria and the State Board of Education in the summer of 2017, more than 150 Ohio-based partners rolled up their sleeves to develop the plan. Moreover, an additional 1,200 Ohio citizens attended 13 regional meetings across the state to review the plan and provide feedback. In total, more than 1,300 Ohioans had a hand in crafting the plan.

About the Ohio Department of Education

The Ohio Department of Education oversees the state’s public education system, which includes public school districts, joint vocational school districts and charter schools. The Department also monitors educational service centers, other regional education providers, early learning and child care programs, and private schools. The Department’s tasks include administering the school funding system, collecting school fiscal and performance data, developing academic standards and model curricula, administering the state achievement tests, issuing district and school report cards, administering Ohio’s voucher programs, providing professional development, and licensing teachers, administrators, treasurers, superintendents and other education personnel. The Department is governed by the State Board of Education with administration of the Department the responsibility of the superintendent of public instruction.

Ohio Supreme Court Suspends Enforcement of TRO Against OHSAA

Ohio High School Athletic Association

August 27, 2018

Court decides Monday to stay enforcement of Judge Ruehlman’s August 15 temporary restraining order issued in Hamilton County against OHSAA on Competitive Balance

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court announced Monday evening that it was granting OHSAA’s motion for emergency stay of enforcement of a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued August 15 by Judge Robert P. Ruehlman in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. The Ohio Supreme Court further stayed all proceedings in the Hamilton County action while it considers the merits of OHSAA’s Supreme Court complaint. The TRO was regarding a component of the OHSAA’s Competitive Balance process as it applies specifically to Roger Bacon High School and the other seven members of the Greater Catholic League Coed Division.

Last Thursday, the OHSAA filed a complaint for a writ of prohibition with the Ohio Supreme Court, contending that Judge Ruehlman does not have jurisdiction to decide the underlying claims against OHSAA, as the OHSAA is a private association and its member schools are volunteer members who vote on their own Bylaws and Constitution.

The hearing scheduled for Tuesday, August 28, in Hamilton County is now canceled and the Ohio Supreme Court has set a briefing schedule to consider the merits of OHSAA’s Supreme Court complaint. A date has not been set for when the Ohio Supreme Court will make a decision.

“We are pleased that the Ohio Supreme Court has stayed enforcement of the TRO and has taken jurisdiction to hear the merits of our case,” said Joe Callow, partner at Keating, Muething and Klekamp PLL (KMK), which is assisting OHSAA general counsel Steve Craig, Esq., in defense of the Competitive Balance process that OHSAA member schools voted into place in 2014. “As we said before, we do not believe that courts can interfere with the internal affairs and application of the bylaws of the OHSAA, which were duly adopted by the member schools.”

“We understand that this case isn’t over, but we are encouraged that the Ohio Supreme Court heard our complaint and intervened,” said Jerry Snodgrass, OHSAA Executive Director. “This means that we are currently planning to move forward with our schools’ tournament assignments in football, soccer and volleyball as approved by our Board of Directors in January 2018. Competitive Balance was voted into place by our member schools in 2014 and there is a process in place that they can seek a change to a bylaw. We will continue to strongly defend the bylaws that our schools have adopted and have the opportunity to amend or change.”

The OHSAA’s complaint to the Ohio Supreme Court contends that Judge Ruehlman does not have the jurisdiction or authority to issue a TRO prohibiting the OHSAA from implementing the adopted bylaws of the voluntary members of this unincorporated private association. Judge Ruehlman’s TRO had prevented the OHSAA from implementing a component of the Competitive Balance formula as it applies specifically to the GCL Coed Division, but the ruling impacted schools throughout Ohio.

In addition to Roger Bacon, members of the GCL Coed Division include Kettering Archbishop Alter, Dayton Carroll, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, Hamilton Badin, Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas.

The Competitive Balance process determines how schools are assigned to postseason tournament divisions in football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball and baseball.

The lawsuit has no effect on regular season schedules, which are now underway. However, if the OHSAA is not ultimately successful in its appeal, it could require the divisional assignments to be recalculated mid-season for those sports that are affected by Competitive Balance.

The Conversation

Why McCain and all POWs deserve our profound respect and gratitude

August 28, 2018

Author

Joan Cook

Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University

Disclosure statement

Joan Cook received funding from the National Institute of Mental Health, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

On Saturday, John McCain, the U.S. Republican senator from Arizona, a war hero and two-time presidential contender, died. As remembrances of him pour out, let us not focus on partisan politics and which political party currently favored him more.

As a trauma psychologist who has spent the past 20 years working with combat veterans and former prisoners of war, I implore my fellow Americans to say our goodbyes to this American hero in a very different way. As Senator McCain, a man who was held prisoner of war for five-and-a-half years in Vietnam, lost his battle to brain cancer, let us take this opportunity to open our hearts and minds to the men and women who serve in uniform, particularly the diminishing number of former POWs.

Horrors we cannot know

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Finley J. Davis was captured Dec. 1, 1950 in the Korean Conflict. His remains were identified only recently, on Aug. 8, 2017 and were buried in North Charleston, S.C., April 19, 2018. U.S. Department of Defense, via AP

I have had the privilege of clinically working with dozens of former POWs, typically combatants who were taken hostage and held by an enemy power during World War II, the Korean Conflict or the Vietnam War. What many Americans may not know or remember is that fewer combatants are taken hostage nowadays. The reasons for this are many, including the changing nature of combat, such as the lower ability on our enemies’ part to use large amounts of mortar, artillery fire and airstrikes. Compared to World War II, where the number of POWs was over 100,000, the Vietnam War had relatively few, with fewer than 800 Americans known to have been held captive. But when you work with a POW and hear what he went through while in captivity, and the long-standing effects post-captivity, you realize that one is too many.

These men were cut off from the life they used to know, the comforts of home and the arms of their loved ones. They also suffered severe and extended exposure to captivity trauma. The tactics commonly used by captors are isolation, deprivation, abuse and interrogation. Most U.S. POWs were treated very harshly, but imperial Japan, the North Koreans, Chinese and the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong were particularly brutal. Our men, and sometimes women, were actively beaten and tortured. They were forced to stand or kneel for hours and sometimes days on end. They were denied and deprived of food, water and medical care. They were threatened with death and had to see and hear their fellow soldiers being tortured. These men had their arms and leg bound by ropes, ratchet handcuffs, leg irons or stocks, and were stretched for long periods of time. Can you imagine the physical pain and the emotional terror?

And, on top of that, they felt profound loneliness and humiliation.

Understandably, these men were in a hurry to return home. Hardly any received reintegration or rehabilitation upon release. And, the results of their captivity trauma followed them. The lifelong effects of captivity cannot be overstated. The consequences of being a former POW are extensive and well-documented.

These men often have neuropsychological, psychiatric, medical and social difficulties. Their problems include memory deficits, decreased ability to concentrate, gruesome nightmares, interrupted sleep cycles and an exaggerated startle response. Not surprisingly, they have much higher rates of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder than the general population.

They also have higher rates of chronic physical health disorders, particularly those of the peripheral nervous system, joints and back, and an increased rate of peptic ulcers. Because of the physical punishment or treatment with torture devices or procedures, they can also have long-lasting moderate to severe pain. How they live with these long-lasting effects is nothing short of remarkable.

Ongoing effects

The enduring and painful psychological toll can also have an impact on their interpersonal relations and the lives of their spouses and children. Former Vietnam War POWs are more likely to divorce, have shorter marriages and have wives with lower marital satisfaction than Vietnam-era service members who did not experience captivity. It makes sense that POWs have greater impairments in connecting with others and a harder time with emotional and sexual intimacy.

Former POWs also have higher rates of verbal and physical aggression toward their partners. Many men I have treated over the years have talked about walking point around the perimeter of their homes because of concern that they or their loved ones might be attacked. Some go so far as to sleep with weapons under their pillows. Imagine having a partner with such afflictions.

Now it’s true that some of these men did not experience resulting emotional distress. Most did, however: some with continuous troubles and others with a waxing and waning of difficulties over their lifespan.

I’ve never had the fortune to meet John McCain or had an opportunity to directly assess his mental health. But he talked about his struggles rather candidly at times. And others have commented that he seemed most engaged when he was outraged, perhaps an effect of his captivity.

It doesn’t take a psychologist to tell you while McCain was incredibly resilient, there was also enormous pain. How can people know this about Senator McCain and our nation’s service members and not feel for them, not put ourselves in their shoes for just a second, imagine their agony, show them the respect they deserve and profoundly appreciate their sacrifice? At his passing, I ask other Americans to join me in saying, “Thank you, Senator McCain for serving our country with distinction and honor. America was better for your presence. Rest well, Old Soldier.”

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_LuciaMicarelli_credit_SolaimanFazel.jpg