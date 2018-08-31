Columbus Zoo Celebrates Jack Hanna’s 40th ‘Hanna-versary’

POWELL, Ohio – Join the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in celebrating the man in khaki—Jungle Jack Hanna! In honor of Jack’s 40 years at the Columbus Zoo, the Zoo will offer special events and free activities included with the purchase of regular Zoo admission on Sept. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. as part of Jack Hanna Weekend. Activities include:

· Jack Hanna Live on Stage!/Meet and Greets: Jungle Jack Hanna takes the stage with all of his animal friends at the Surfin’ Safari stage on Saturday, Sept. 8 and at the Water’s Edge Events Park on Sunday, Sept. 9. During his shows, Jack will share stories about his exciting travels and animal adventures. Shows will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day, and Jack will also be available to meet guests after the 11 a.m. show both days.

· Jungle Jack’s Activities: Participate in fun Jack-themed activities and games all over the Zoo, including the #caughtinkhaki Photo Station, Jack Hanna’s Critter Corn Hole, Jungle Jack-O-Lantern and Jack Hanna’s Game of Chance.

· African Marketplace: Shop at the Water’s Edge Events Park between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 for hand-crafted artisan items. Purchases support the Columbus Zoo’s Partners In Conservation, which provides alternative economic opportunities for local people in Central Africa to conserve forests and wildlife.

· Buzzard Kings: Pulling inspiration from the great heartland music of Kansas City, the tradition of Memphis and the charm of Nashville, these four veteran rockers will take the stage for shows at the Zoo’s Conservation Lake Overlook at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

· Hanna-versary Character Meet and Greet and Rolling Celebration, presented by Donatos: The Zoo’s Character Ambassadors will don their khaki and strut their stuff around the Zoo for Meet and Greets and special Rolling Celebrations to celebrate Jungle Jack. Meet and Greets will take place each day at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Character Ambassador Rolling Celebrations will take place both days at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Special Hanna-versary animal enrichment: The fun doesn’t stop with Zoo guests! Animal care staff will provide the animals at select habitats with special Jack-themed enrichment for the animals to enjoy. The “Hanna-versary” animal enrichment schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. Bobcats North America

Leopards Congo Expedition

Lions Heart of Africa

10:30 a.m. Mandrills Congo Expedition

Tigers Asia Quest

Polar Bears North America

11 a.m. Porcupines Australia and the Islands

Black Bears North America

Markhor Asia Quest

11:30 a.m. Flamingos Shores

Rhino Asia Quest

1:30 p.m. Gorillas Congo Expedition

Reptiles Shores

2 p.m. Elephants Asia Quest

Bonobos Congo Expedition

2:30 p.m. Brown Bears North America

Asian Small-Clawed Otters Australia and the Islands

3 p.m. Penguins Shores

3:30 p.m. Barn Animals North America

Cheetah Heart of Africa

The Zoo will also offer exciting deals during this weekend celebration, including $4 off Zoo-it-All wristbands and special discounts on select items at the Zoo’s gift shops.

Since being hired as the Zoo Director in 1978—and through his current role as Director Emeritus—Jack Hanna has led the Columbus Zoo to become a world-renowned education and recreational organization. His humility, charisma and superhuman energy have landed him appearances on Good Morning America, the Late Show with David Letterman and even his own Emmy winning television programs. Jack has used these platforms to educate audiences across the world about conservation and protecting wildlife in wild places. The Columbus Zoo would not be what it is today without the efforts and visionary leadership of Jungle Jack Hanna over the last 40 years.

All Jack Hanna Weekend activities are weather permitting and subject to change without notice. For more information about Jack Hanna Weekend, please visit ColumbusZoo.org.

About the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The Zoo complex is a recreational and education destination that includes the 22-acre Zoombezi Bay water park and 18-hole Safari Golf Course. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre conservation center and safari park located in southeastern Ohio. The Zoo is a regional attraction with global impact; annually contributing $4 million of privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Columbus Zoo has earned Charity Navigator’s prestigious 4-star rating.

ODNR Takes New Action to Monitor Chronic Wasting Disease in Ohio’s Deer Herd

COLUMBUS, OH – As of Aug. 1, portions of Holmes and Tuscarawas counties have been declared a Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to monitor Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). This designation was made after a deer at a captive white-tailed deer facility in Holmes County tested positive for CWD. In addition, the state has established new carcass rules for hunters who hunt wild deer, elk, caribou and moose in other states.

The new carcass rules will apply to Ohio hunters who plan to travel out of state to hunt any CWD-susceptible species (white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, caribou or moose). No person is permitted to bring or transport high-risk carcass parts of CWD-susceptible species into Ohio from any state or Canadian province, regardless of the CWD status of the exporting jurisdiction. Additional information on carcass regulations can be found at wildohio.gov.

The newly-established DSA includes the areas within a 6-mile radius from the CWD positive samples in Holmes County and includes: Wayne and Sugar Creek townships in Tuscarawas County, and Salt Creek, Paint, Berlin, Walnut Creek and Clark townships in Holmes County. This DSA designation will remain in effect for a minimum of three years. The area will be mapped and posted on the division’s website at wildohio.gov.

The following regulations will apply within the DSA:

Requires hunters to bring deer carcasses harvested within the DSA boundaries to an ODNR Division of Wildlife inspection station for sampling during the deer-gun and deer muzzleloader seasons;

Prohibits the placement of or use of salt, mineral supplement, grain, fruit, vegetables or other feed to attract or feed deer within the DSA boundaries. Prohibits hunting of deer by the aid of salt, mineral supplement, grain, fruit, vegetables or other feed within the DSA boundaries; and

Prohibits the removal of a deer carcass killed by a motor vehicle within the DSA boundaries unless the carcass complies with deer carcass regulations.

Normal agricultural activities including feeding of domestic animals as well as hunting deer over food plots, naturally occurring or cultivated plants and agriculture crops are not prohibited.

Hunters harvesting deer within the DSA are required to deliver their deer to a carcass inspection station. Two locations have been designated as Carcass Inspection Stations for the deer-gun seasons and the deer muzzleloader season. Both locations will be open and staffed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the deer-gun and deer muzzleloader seasons. The dates for these seasons are: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, Dec. 15-16 and Jan. 5-8, 2019.

Sugarcreek Village Hall, 410 S Broadway St., Sugarcreek 44681.

Walnut Creek Township Garage, 2490 Township Road 414, Dundee 44624.

Hunters will be asked to provide their confirmation number from the game check process as well as the location where the deer was killed (the address of the farm or nearest road intersection are acceptable). Tissue samples will be taken and tested for CWD. The process should take no more than 10 minutes; however, delays are likely at peak times of the day. Hunters are strongly encouraged to complete the game check process before proceeding to the inspection. Hunters that harvest a deer and wish to have it mounted will still need to bring their deer to a carcass inspection station. Samples will not be taken at the time, but staff will collect additional information so that samples can be collected later.

If hunters have questions about the carcass inspection stations or need directions to the locations, they may call 800-WILDLIFE or the Wildlife District Three office at 330-644-2293. The ODNR Division of Wildlife is responsible for protecting and managing Ohio’s fish and wildlife resources for the benefit of all Ohioans. We greatly appreciate the cooperation of hunters in helping us monitor Ohio’s deer herd. For more information about CWD, visit wildohio.gov.

The state’s first DSA, DSA 2015-01, which was established in 2015, has expired after being in place for three years with no evidence of CWD found in wild deer. The original DSA was established after CWD was first detected at a shooting preserve and breeding facility in Holmes County, and included portions of Holmes and Wayne counties.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_Jack-Hanna-and-Guests-Grahm-S.-Jones-Columbus-Zoo.jpg