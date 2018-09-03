NW Side Ramp Open for Labor Day

I-270 WIDENING PROJECT UPDATE:

Northwest Side Ramp Open for Labor Day Weekend

Cemetery Exit Ramp

A sign of progress on the Northwest Side: The loop ramp from I-270 north to Cemetery Road westbound will reopen by 9 PM TONIGHT, three days ahead of schedule.

The next ramp to be rebuilt – Cemetery Road westbound to I-270 south – won’t close until after the Labor Day weekend. The loop ramp from Cemetery WB to I-270 SB closes Sunday, September 9 at 8 PM for three weeks.

Drivers will see message boards today or tomorrow alerting of the upcoming closure. The detour will be I-270 north to Tuttle Crossing to I-270 south.

SR 95 Closure from 9/4/18 to 10/19/18

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

MORROW COUNTY

SR 95

SR 95 between SR 746 and Township Rd. 66

• 7 AM TUESDAY 9/4/18: SR 95 will be closed for culvert replacement. DETOUR: SR 95 to SR 746 SB to SR 529 EB to US 42 NB to SR 95 or reverse.

• 5 PM FRIDAY 10/19/18: All lanes open.

Township Rd. 60 at SR 95

• 7 AM TUESDAY 9/4/18: Township Rd. 60 will be closed for culvert replacement. DETOUR: Township Rd. 60 to Township Rd. 66 NB to Township Rd. 67 WB to Township Rd. 60.

• 5 PM FRIDAY 10/19/18: All lanes open.

SR 38 Work between 9/4/18 and 10/13/18

Ohio Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

UNION COUNTY

SR 38

SR 38 between SR 736 and 7th St.

• 7 AM TUESDAY 9/4/18: SR 38 will be reduced to one lane for paving. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

• 7 PM SATURDAY 10/13/18: All lanes open.