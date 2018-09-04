Join Girl Scouts at S’Mores and More Sept. 6

The Big Walnut Girl Scouts invite you to attend S’Mores and More at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sunbury United Methodist Church , 100 W. Cherry St., Sunbury, OH 43074.

Come enjoy a bonfire, roast some marshmallows, make s’mores, enjoy crafts and activities, and meet Girl Scouts!

Learn about Girl Scout membership open to girls in grades K-12 and how to start your exciting Girl Scout journey.

Troops are forming now!

Come learn about all the exciting activities that are waiting for you in Girl Scouts. Big Walnut area troops have fun events like a Father Daughter Masquerade Ball; a Mother Daughter Cook-off; and, a Halloween party.

They learn about nature and being outdoors and they’ve conquered creeking, canoeing, and archery at their summer camporee.

Local troops have traveled to the birthplace of Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia and to Costa Rica or enjoyed overnights at COSI and the Columbus Zoo. This year they’ll travel to Hocking Hills.

They learn the value of teamwork, community service and they’ll participate in the Sunbury Memorial Day and 4th of July parades. Most of all, they will become leaders!

Parents can also find out about volunteer opportunities with Girl Scouts: share your skills, spend time with your daughter and her friends, and make new friends.

Find the opportunity and time commitment that works for you while you watch you daughter build friendships for a lifetime; enjoy exciting new adventures; and, grow into a confident leader!

Join us Sept. 6!

For more information, email: BWGirlScouts@gmail.com or follow Big Walnut Girl Scouts on Twitter @BigWalnutGirls.

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Service Unit of Girl Scouts Heartland Council.

