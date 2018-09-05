Leeds Farm to Open 2018 Season with Autism Harvest Festival and Military Families Salute

Ostrander, Ohio – Leeds Farm, a family-owned pumpkin farm in Delaware County, will open for the 2018 harvest season on Saturday, September 22 by hosting the 12th annual Leeds Farm Autism Harvest Festival from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Leeds Farm Autism Harvest Festival is a free event for central Ohio children and adults with autism, their siblings, parents, and grandparents. Leeds Farm opens to the public at 10 a.m. on September 22 for the first day of its 2018 season.

Autism families are welcome to stay and enjoy the farm throughout the day.

During the Festival, a display area is available for autism service providers and support organizations. Providers can reserve space and families that wish to attend can RSVP to Sherry Fisher at sherryfisher99@gmail.com or (740) 225-3256.

The Leeds Farm Military Families Salute! will also take place during the farm’s opening weekend. On Sunday, September 23, Leeds Farm welcomes active duty and retired military personnel, their children and grandchildren to enjoy the farm and receive 50% off Barn Pass admissions for the entire day. To receive the discount, a family member must present a valid military ID card. No registration is necessary.

During the opening weekend, Leeds Farm will unveil its newest Back 40 farm activities:

• The Holstein Hussle barrel train takes passengers on ride to the pasture to visit the Holstein cows

• Climb to the top of the Tractor Tire Tower and see how far you can see

• Climb astride your favorite steed in the Iron Horse Corral

Leeds Farm will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., from September 22 through October 28, 2018. Leeds Farm is closed Monday through Friday except for one Friday, October 19, when the farm will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Additional special events for 2018 include:

Horse Drawn Hayrides September 29 & 30, Noon to 5 p.m. (Tractor Hayrides available every weekend)

Gus ‘Squashcarver’ Smithhisler Giant Pumpkin Carving Sunday, September 30

Leeds Farm Witches Night Out! Girls Night Out Fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Girls (must be 21+ to attend). Event details at www.LeedsFarm.com/WitchesNightOut Thursday, October 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (Rain date October 11)

Leeds Farm is open one Friday only, October 19, from 10 am to 5 pm.

About Leeds Farm: Leeds Farm is located at 8738 State Route 36, Ostrander, OH 43061 and features fall family fun on the farm.

Farm activities include many barnyard and Play Barn activities such as hayrides, feeding farm animals, Pumpkin Jumps, farm pond, John Deere combine slide, mountain slides, ziplines, rolling tubes, straw forts, pig races, Paintball on the Porch, and thousands of pumpkins and gourds grown right on the farm.

The farm is open six weekends only in 2018, starting Saturday, September 22 through Sunday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leeds Farm is also open one Friday only, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.LeedsFarm.com

