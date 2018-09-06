SWACO, Westerville partner to help residents safely dispose unwanted lawn chemicals, oil-based paints, household cleaners and more

Event Scheduled in Westerville on Saturday, September 8, 2018

If not disposed of safely, common household hazardous wastes, such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides can react, be toxic, catch fire or explode. To help residents safely dispose of these unwanted items, SWACO partners with local municipalities to sponsor Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) mobile collection events.

In partnership with the City of Westerville, a mobile collection event will be held on Saturday, September 8 from 8 am to 2 pm at Westerville Service Center (350 Park Meadow Rd., Westerville).

Residents can bring their old lawn chemicals, paint strippers, acids, insecticides, and more for free disposal. A complete list of accepted materials is available at [www.swaco.org]swaco.org.

Residents should be aware that because latex and water-based paints aren’t hazardous and can be dried easily and placed in the trash at home, there will be a $1 per container charge during the event for the disposal of this material.

Unlike latex and water-based paints, household hazardous waste materials require special handling and should not be put in the trash and sent to the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill. In addition to the mobile collection events held throughout the year, SWACO provides free year-round HHW disposal services at a permanent drop-off location at 645 E. 8th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201.

