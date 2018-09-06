Websites updated; Free Access

Partnership between LinkedIn, Ohio’s public library system

COLUMBUS—State Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) participated in a press conference on July 17 announcing free access to LinkedIn’s online professional skills learning platform, Lynda.com (Lynda), though Ohio’s public libraries for all citizens in the state of Ohio with a library card.

Lynda contains more than 12,000 courses to help users advance in their career field or jump into a new profession. The Ohio Library Council (OLC) and the Ohio Public Library Information Network (OPLIN) announced a three-year, $710,000 yearly, contract with LinkedIn for the service. Currently, only 30 of Ohio’s 251 public library systems offer access to Lynda. Through this new partnership most of Ohio’s libraries should have access to the platform by the fall of this year.

This is the first such agreement between LinkedIn and a statewide public library system, and will provide access to business, software, technology and writing skill video courses, taught by industry experts, to help Ohioans better themselves. These skills can aid those who are seeking their first job, looking to progress their professional career, or striving to achieve personal goals. The skills taught in the videos are strongly correlated with Ohio’s in-demand jobs, helping provide free skill-building tools for current and hopeful employees and a trained workforce for employers.

“This partnership provides Ohioans with access to more than 12,000 online courses to help anyone learn new skills,” remarked Carfagna. “This incredible resource provides Ohioans, of all ages and abilities, with a chance to gain more knowledge, enhance their skill sets and increase their marketability in the workplace. Best of all, this resource is free to all Ohio library cardholders. These courses can be accessed at any time of the day, and people have the flexibility to use this service from either their own home computer or at any Ohio library.”

Normally a paid subscription, Ohioans will not even be required to visit the library to access Lynda, and can simply use their library card number and PIN to access this robust resource. Access to broadband will therefore be a vital component to the success of this initiative. This importance of broadband access was highlighted at the press conference by OLC, bringing attention to Rep. Carfagna’s House Bill 281, which would help fund projects that bring broadband to underserved regions of the state.

OLC, OPLIN and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation held the press conference, along with Rep. Carfagna.

Village of Sunbury Website Re-design

Be sure to visit the new and improved official Sunbury, Ohio website at sunburyohio.org. In July, the new updates were unveiled. Easy navigation, informative content, current events, and so much more. It can be viewed on all devices. (HINT: when viewing on your phone, be sure to click on the arrows next to the images under News and Spotlights for even more information!) The calendar contains both governmental meetings as well as community-sponsored activities. The website will continue to grow and content added. Check back often for updates.

Delaware County launches new website

DELAWARE — Delaware County announced in July it has launched its redesigned website. Located online at www.co.delaware.oh.us, the site is now enabled to “scale” and display correctly on a variety of screen sizes from mobile devices to desktop computers. The project, 10 months in the making, has created a more modern and user-friendly look for the County’s website.

Staff members from the Delaware County Commissioners’ Office and the Auditor’s Office worked with Buckeye Interactive, a New Albany-based firm, on the project. Buckeye Interactive was selected from a field of 13 companies that bid for the project last summer. Founded in 2009, the company has extensive experience with other civic organizations, including the City of Powell, the City of New Albany, Columbus Metropolitan Library and the Village of Obetz. The total cost of the project was budgeted at $160,000, and $155,000 was spent.

The project was very unique for its scope, said Delaware County Director of Communications Jane Hawes.

“All but one of the county’s 32 separate departments, offices and agencies participated in the redesign,” Hawes said. “Only the County’s Domestic Relations Court, which began operating in 2017, did not participate because its ‘microsite,’ as the individual sites are called, was so new.”

The project was complex, said Hawes, but it also inspired a unique degree of cooperation among offices, which has allowed the County to present a more cohesive image and user experience.

The website is designed using WordPress, a platform for website design that uses open-source software and is used by organizations and businesses throughout the world. WordPress creates an end product that is not only friendly for outside users to interactive with, but also for inside staff to administer.

“We had at least one person from each of these departments and offices who participated in the project,” Hawes said. “This not only allowed them to have a voice in how their microsite was redesigned, but also to learn how to manage and modify their own content in the future.”

Gary Merrell, the current president of the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, said he hopes the new site helps the County’s residents and business owners feel more connected to their elected officials.

“Making it easier for all of us to communicate with each other can only help us continue to mold the County’s present and future with smart-growth policies and practices,” Merrell said.

The redesigned website also features an expanded range of information about and links to websites for other organizations, resources and attractions in the County.

HIGH-TECH HEADLINES